Apologies to put a downer on this, but did anyone else realise that Andy Street's partner is... Michael Fabricant? I only just found this out and honestly I'm shook.

Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly