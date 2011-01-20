« previous next »
Reply #1200: Today at 04:09:13 pm
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 04:09:13 pm »
We are in the foreplay stage of this West Midlands vote.
Reply #1201: Today at 04:15:26 pm
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 04:15:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:57:39 pm
You've got to remember it covers Sefton and that has Hightown, Formby, Ainsdale and Southport in it, so you're going to find a load of dyed in the woll Tories in there who will vote Tory no matter what.

That I really struggle to understand. Then again, my dickhead Dad is from Walton (lives in the Swan now) and votes Tory

Liverpool city region so it includes the fancy parts in west Wirral as well which will contain a load of historical tories
Reply #1202: Today at 04:16:04 pm
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 04:16:04 pm »
Extraordinary if Tory MPs look at these results and think "yeah, might as well roll the dice with Rishi in the GE". Surely no amount of No. 10 spinning can pull the wool over their eyes now.
Reply #1203: Today at 04:20:58 pm
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 04:20:58 pm »
If these figures posted by the DT are correct, there are more than 3000 votes in the West Midlands.

Lab: 26,442
Con: 18,582.
Reply #1204: Today at 04:38:21 pm
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 04:38:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:46:50 pm
Fuck me if they lose this im ordering a pizza and kicking the family out the house and watching the news channels all night.

It's quite ridiculous. I live in Birmingham and Parker has been almost invisible while you can't move for Street popping up.
Would be very, very funny

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:20:58 pm
If these figures posted by the DT are correct, there are more than 3000 votes in the West Midlands.

Lab: 26,442
Con: 18,582.

Those volumes can't be correct for the whole WM
Reply #1205: Today at 04:40:56 pm
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 04:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:16:04 pm
Extraordinary if Tory MPs look at these results and think "yeah, might as well roll the dice with Rishi in the GE". Surely no amount of No. 10 spinning can pull the wool over their eyes now.

They have no choice, its utterly ridiculous even they accept to have another PM put in place.
Reply #1206: Today at 04:41:59 pm
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 04:41:59 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:38:21 pm
It's quite ridiculous. I live in Birmingham and Parker has been almost invisible while you can't move for Street popping up.
Would be very, very funny

Those volumes can't be correct for the whole WM

I think you're right, useless tweet as it didn't say a particular area but just the amount.
Reply #1207: Today at 04:46:47 pm
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 04:46:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:09:13 pm
We are in the foreplay stage of this West Midlands vote.

Apologies to put a downer on this, but did anyone else realise that Andy Street's partner is... Michael Fabricant? I only just found this out and honestly I'm shook.
Reply #1208: Today at 04:47:47 pm
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 04:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:46:47 pm
Apologies to put a downer on this, but did anyone else realise that Andy Street's partner is... Michael Fabricant? I only just found this out and honestly I'm shook.

Wow.  :o
Reply #1209: Today at 04:51:38 pm
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 04:51:38 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:20:58 pm
If these figures posted by the DT are correct, there are more than 3000 votes in the West Midlands.

Lab: 26,442
Con: 18,582.

Maybe Truss was doing the calculations?
Reply #1210: Today at 04:53:45 pm
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 04:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:46:47 pm
Apologies to put a downer on this, but did anyone else realise that Andy Street's partner is... Michael Fabricant? I only just found this out and honestly I'm shook.

Yeah, they've both spoken about it.

They share a holiday home in North Wales. They dont live together full term but have an "intense friendship"

Reply #1211: Today at 04:55:28 pm
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 04:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:51:38 pm
Maybe Truss was doing the calculations?

She would have had them winning though.  :D

A full recount in the Coventry area of the West Midlands. It's expected to take a couple of hours.
Reply #1212: Today at 04:56:59 pm
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 04:56:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:20:58 pm
If these figures posted by the DT are correct, there are more than 3000 votes in the West Midlands.

Lab: 26,442
Con: 18,582.

Those figures are for Wolverhampton only. The figures from 2021 were 27,784 first preference votes for Street while Labours candidate got 24,989, so a big swing to Labour.
Reply #1213: Today at 04:58:27 pm
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 04:58:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:55:28 pm
She would have had them winning though.  :D

A full recount in the Coventry area of the West Midlands. It's expected to take a couple of hours.

Coventry was very close last time if memory serves.
Reply #1214: Today at 05:02:27 pm
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 05:02:27 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:56:59 pm
Those figures are for Wolverhampton only. The figures from 2021 were 27,784 first preference votes for Street while Labours candidate got 24,989, so a big swing to Labour.

 :thumbup

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:58:27 pm
Coventry was very close last time if memory serves.

They're just trying to keep the bad news away, a while longer.
Reply #1215: Today at 05:06:07 pm
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 05:06:07 pm »
Gareth Roberts wins the London Assembly South West seat from the Tories.

Bit surprised, always seemed like a Labour man to me.....
Reply #1216: Today at 05:07:40 pm
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 05:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:06:07 pm
Gareth Roberts wins the London Assembly South West seat from the Tories.

Bit surprised, always seemed like a Labour man to me.....
he's Lib Dem isn't he
Reply #1217: Today at 05:08:38 pm
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 05:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:07:40 pm
he's Lib Dem isn't he

Bah, yeah meant to put that in there.
Reply #1218: Today at 05:10:14 pm
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 05:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:08:38 pm
Bah, yeah meant to put that in there.
the Tories are fucked, they have no chance of turning things round
Reply #1219: Today at 05:12:03 pm
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:46:47 pm
Apologies to put a downer on this, but did anyone else realise that Andy Street's partner is... Michael Fabricant? I only just found this out and honestly I'm shook.

Andrew Rawnsley likes this.
Reply #1220: Today at 05:12:41 pm
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm »
London's loss....


Reply #1221: Today at 05:16:48 pm
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 05:16:48 pm »
Count Binface got 24000 votes :lmao
Reply #1222: Today at 05:20:27 pm
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 05:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:06:07 pm
Gareth Roberts wins the London Assembly South West seat from the Tories.

Bit surprised, always seemed like a Labour man to me.....
Labour beat the Tories into 3rd place
Reply #1223: Today at 05:21:38 pm
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 05:21:38 pm »
Britain First candidate walked off-stage shouting abuse as Khan was starting his speech, silly arse
Reply #1224: Today at 05:24:12 pm
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 05:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:21:38 pm
Britain First candidate walked off-stage shouting abuse as Khan was starting his speech, silly arse

He got fewer votes than Binface.

Hall's face behind Khan now is a picture....
