The only way anyone can be genuinely undecided is if it's unclear who are the main contestors of any seat opposite the Tories. I voted Labour and my ward returned Labour councillors with not huge majorities. In the GE I will vote Lib Dem as they have far more wards than Labour in the constituency.
Exactly, I had put a lot of the Tory losses down to Tactical voting, maybe not though, it will happen at the GE.
The message to be sent to the Torys can't be overstated, they have to be taught a lesson they will never forget, they lied and conned the country for a few yrs but they will pay the price for decades to come. that can only happen if people vote tactically, cut the number of seats with split votes between Labour and Lib Dems letting the Torys in, if people really want to work it up the Torys then this has to happen, the Torys will be dreading this happening, they would s,,, themselves with good reason.