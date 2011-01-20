Thanks for the article. I'll read it when I haven't had a glass or two.



Agenda was in quotes, because it's generally used in a pejorative sense, with attendant sinister implications. If you meant it entirely in its more innocent, informative sense, then that's my misreading.





No you were right mate, I used it in both senses really. You weren't misreading or being unfair.its entirely normal, and essentially the purpose, for a group like that to have an agenda so I don't mean it to sounds like a bad thing itself. however I do think their agenda does lead to many negative outcomes, some as unintended consequences to positive intent but also some as intended consequences of more sinister intent. that's just how it is with ideologues - they use beliefs, rather than science, to justify certain positions that don't seem to tally with what you'd expect of an organisation that purports to want to protect the environment (which, to me, should include people)