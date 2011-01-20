« previous next »
Author Topic: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.  (Read 33594 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 08:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:01:42 pm
BBC has them down 424.

Soz. I was following the Guardian feed. I guess it's behind.
Logged
Offline gazzalfc

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 08:45:26 pm »
It's fine. It's 433 now :P

HAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHA

433 unemployed Tories.
433 tories that may start thinking how they may feed their families.
433 tories that may be thinking how they heat their homes in winter.
433 tories that may not know what the future holds for them

433 tories that I raise a glass to and laugh at the misfortune they find themselves in
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 08:48:02 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:45:26 pm
It's fine. It's 485 now :P

HAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHA

Fucking hell! :lmao
Logged
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 08:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:05:01 pm
The Lib Dem candidate asking for people to vote for Khan



"Apart from the 'Look!" that's a decent letter. Well done lass.
Logged
Offline gazzalfc

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:51:34 pm »
The Lib dems are now in councillor opposition to Labour
Online Elmo!

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 08:59:05 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:51:34 pm
The Lib dems are now in councillor opposition to Labour

Worth noting only for those up for election this week. Nationwide Tories still ahead of the Lib Dems.
Offline Statto Red

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:01:53 pm »
 Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Goves election agent, Steve Dorsett, has lost his seat on Woking council

 :lmao :lmao
Logged
Offline whtwht

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 09:05:50 pm »
Fck those Tories .. fck the Reformers . I was undecided and  voted Green.  Labour sort your shit out.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:59:05 pm
Worth noting only for those up for election this week. Nationwide Tories still ahead of the Lib Dems.
Yeah, only 1/3rd of seats were up for grabs last night, I don't think it's a bad way to have elections. it would be a opportunity to get rid of governments like this quicker anyway. can see the downside though. governments need time for policys to work.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 09:10:06 pm »
Great to see the Tories get another smashing!
Online TepidT2O

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 09:17:00 pm »
The Tories have lost Virginia Waters council.

For context, its where Cliff Richards mansion is. There are lots of houses like his.

Think Bentleys, tossers in pastel knitwear.. and they lost it.

Thats very very bad news for the Tories
Offline classycarra

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 09:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:12:32 pm
Thanks for the article. I'll read it when I haven't had a glass or two.

Agenda was in quotes, because it's generally used in a pejorative sense, with attendant sinister implications. If you meant it entirely in its more innocent, informative sense, then that's my misreading.

No you were right mate, I used it in both senses really. You weren't misreading or being unfair.

its entirely normal, and essentially the purpose, for a group like that to have an agenda so I don't mean it to sounds like a bad thing itself. however I do think their agenda does lead to many negative outcomes, some as unintended consequences to positive intent but also some as intended consequences of more sinister intent. that's just how it is with ideologues - they use beliefs, rather than science, to justify certain positions that don't seem to tally with what you'd expect of an organisation that purports to want to protect the environment (which, to me, should include people)
Offline classycarra

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:36:49 pm
I'm not totally shocked that some posters are attacking Thurnburg and other 'Green' groups.

Some of their views would fit well within Reform UK.
what the fuck is this shit?

apparently holding a (green) perspective that an individual should limit their global travel makes them far right?

lots of posters have been banned and muted for saying much less shitty things to label someone that the shit you're spewing here
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:17:00 pm
The Tories have lost Virginia Waters council.

For context, its where Cliff Richards mansion is. There are lots of houses like his.

Think Bentleys, tossers in pastel knitwear.. and they lost it.

Thats very very bad news for the Tories

Congratulations.
Offline PaulF

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 09:47:35 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:08:29 pm
I'd never heard of him till last week. A story popped up on Rollonfriday (a gossip site for lawyers) about him spouting some Tate-esque misogyny on a podcast. Vile chap.

A gossip site for lawyers?  I bet there's some really libellous stuff in there!
Offline PaulF

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 09:48:51 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:45:26 pm
It's fine. It's 433 now :P

HAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHA

433 unemployed Tories.
433 tories that may start thinking how they may feed their families.
433 tories that may be thinking how they heat their homes in winter.
433 tories that may not know what the future holds for them

433 tories that I raise a glass to and laugh at the misfortune they find themselves in

It's a lifestyle choice remember..
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 09:48:59 pm »
Projections from BBC and Sky are interesting. Almost as if as bad as the Tories can be there's still an element of the country voting for them.

Who'd believe it
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:45:18 pm
463...
I think that is the number of seats they have won (not gained, I hasten to add). And the Tories have, so far, lost 433 Councillors. At least according the BBC.
Offline Sangria

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 09:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:36:49 pm
I'm not totally shocked that some posters are attacking Thurnburg and other 'Green' groups.

Some of their views would fit well within Reform UK.

How would they fit within Reform?
Offline Sangria

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 10:00:06 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:05:50 pm
Fck those Tories .. fck the Reformers . I was undecided and  voted Green.  Labour sort your shit out.

The only way anyone can be genuinely undecided is if it's unclear who are the main contestors of any seat opposite the Tories. I voted Labour and my ward returned Labour councillors with not huge majorities. In the GE I will vote Lib Dem as they have far more wards than Labour in the constituency.
Offline Draex

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 10:15:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:45:26 pm
It's fine. It's 433 now :P

HAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHA

433 unemployed Tories.
433 tories that may start thinking how they may feed their families.
433 tories that may be thinking how they heat their homes in winter.
433 tories that may not know what the future holds for them

433 tories that I raise a glass to and laugh at the misfortune they find themselves in

Benefits office is going to be jammed Tuesday
Online oldfordie

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 10:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:00:06 pm
The only way anyone can be genuinely undecided is if it's unclear who are the main contestors of any seat opposite the Tories. I voted Labour and my ward returned Labour councillors with not huge majorities. In the GE I will vote Lib Dem as they have far more wards than Labour in the constituency.
Exactly, I had put a lot of the Tory losses down to Tactical voting, maybe not though, it will happen at the GE.
The message to be sent to the Torys can't be overstated, they have to be taught a lesson they will never forget, they lied and conned the country for a few yrs but they will pay the price for decades to come. that can only happen if people vote tactically,  cut the number of seats with split votes between Labour and Lib Dems letting the Torys in, if people really want to work it up the Torys then this has to happen, the Torys will be dreading this happening, they would s,,, themselves with good reason.
Online TepidT2O

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 10:31:58 pm »
This tweet for the last mayoral election

Quote
Senior Shaun Bailey source tells Guido off the back of this, its closer than everyone thinks. Still a long way to go though, but Shaun will have beaten the polls by a fair whack

Hes polling above the party 🍿

So, dont panic over the London mayor too much
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 10:39:53 pm »
448...
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 10:45:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:31:58 pm
This tweet for the last mayoral election

So, dont panic over the London mayor too much

Yeah Khan will win, its never in doubt.
Online TepidT2O

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 10:47:33 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:39:53 pm
448...
This is worse than their worst expectations, but still the Tory press say that they faired better than expected.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 10:55:02 pm »
The Election Maps UK now cast which gives Labour 448 seats if an election were to take place today (takes into account Welsh, Scottish, London and GB wide polls). It predicted Blackpool south would see Lab with 54.4% of the vote and Tories with 22%, actual results Labour got 58.9% and the Tories 17.5%. So Labour over perform and Tories underperform, that 448 might be a bit small
