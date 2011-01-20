Is that right Robin? I knew there was a majority for Brexit but had thought it was a bit more evenly split than that. I was told that people in the fishing industry who asked the question "How will it affect the catch?" tended to vote Brexit. Those who asked the question "How will we sell the catch?" leaned towards Remain.
I watched all six episodes of This Fishing Life on BBC 2, I think it was broadcast 3-4 years ago. Im sure thats where I got that that figure from. Ive checked all the articles I could find just now, and a few mention the figure of 92%, but in relation to the U.K. as a whole. So you could be right about Cornwall being an outlier. One episode of the aforementioned series interviewed a chap who claimed he was the only member of his association to have voted Remain; I cant remember the location - Newlyn maybe?
In any event, there are features of Cornish fishing that make it somewhat different to other areas; the size of an average Cornish boat is comparatively small, and the big factory ships that can fish in rough weather have an obvious advantage. Youre right to mention the fact that much Cornish catch historically ended up in French markets. Cornish fishermen were miffed about French trawlers catching their fish when they couldnt launch. Many of the issues are quite complex; but one things for certain - Cornish fishermen feel shafted by the Tories, with good reason.