Is that right Robin? I knew there was a majority for Brexit but had thought it was a bit more evenly split than that. I was told that people in the fishing industry who asked the question "How will it affect the catch?" tended to vote Brexit. Those who asked the question "How will we sell the catch?" leaned towards Remain.



I watched all six episodes of This Fishing Life on BBC 2, I think it was broadcast 3-4 years ago. Im sure thats where I got that that figure from. Ive checked all the articles I could find just now, and a few mention the figure of 92%, but in relation to the U.K. as a whole. So you could be right about Cornwall being an outlier. One episode of the aforementioned series interviewed a chap who claimed he was the only member of his association to have voted Remain; I cant remember the location - Newlyn maybe?In any event, there are features of Cornish fishing that make it somewhat different to other areas; the size of an average Cornish boat is comparatively small, and the big factory ships that can fish in rough weather have an obvious advantage. Youre right to mention the fact that much Cornish catch historically ended up in French markets. Cornish fishermen were miffed about French trawlers catching their fish when they couldnt launch. Many of the issues are quite complex; but one things for certain - Cornish fishermen feel shafted by the Tories, with good reason.