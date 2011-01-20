« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.  (Read 32097 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,529
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 02:28:50 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:21:40 pm
Wait. Is Greta bad in here now? This place boggles me sometimes.
the more mind boggling thing is you taking one person suggesting an individual taking lots of global flights isn't great and turning it into a generalisation of tens of thousands of RAWKites to be fair

as is reacting like that to one very soft critique of her. don't see how putting her up as some idol is necessary
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 02:29:31 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:20:58 pm
you seem to be basing a lot of your response on feelings. have you tried looking into the things you're saying?

you can look at her interview if you'd like - https://twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1779444472297685441 - she can't handle the slightest of softball questioning of her suggestion that the current (2010-2019) level of new housing avaiability will solve everything (along with her getting community noted because the UK has the lowest proportion of empty homes in Europe)

oh no, is nuclear expensive? ok fine, lets keep going with the fossil fuels! your view there's a prime example of the problems with the greens.

and Caroline Lucas has shown her ignorance and lack of pragmatism on this exact topic multiple times (such as when she complained about a new plant being invensted in). not to mention her party and peers being hugely responsible for many of the delay related costs due to deliberate delaying/sabotaging tactics wrapped up as 'concern'.

if you can't understand how I can believe greenpeace to be scummy then you definitely didn't read the link I provided, and evidently aren't too aware of the organisation. you might feel they have good vibes, but their actions in this century are regularly extremely scummy (as most recently proven in Phillipines. hooray for the childhood blindness they don't want to help prevent - progress!
Actually I base my views on science - including being involved in the research of storing radioactive waste.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:21:40 pm
Wait. Is Greta bad in here now? This place boggles me sometimes.

You don't think that someone purporting to speak for Green issues appearing all over the world isn't a tad hypocritical?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 02:32:37 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:08:44 pm
McGuinness has beaten Driscoll in the NE mayoral election, beaten him comfortably really.

Very very comfortably, good to see!
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,400
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 02:34:04 pm »
Labour win the N Yorks & York mayor - Sunak's own back yard.  Lab 35% - 27% Con. Big win, suspect there will be a few jibes towards Rishi.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,529
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 02:36:28 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:29:31 pm
Actually I base my views on science - including being involved in the research of storing radioactive waste.
as a fellow scientist I recommend steering well away of the anti-science green party! and think that's great work you're involved in :)
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,786
  • Red since '64
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 02:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:18:38 am
Is that right Robin? I knew there was a majority for Brexit but had thought it was a bit more evenly split than that. I was told that people in the fishing industry who asked the question "How will it affect the catch?" tended to vote Brexit. Those who asked the question "How will we sell the catch?" leaned towards Remain.

I watched all six episodes of This Fishing Life on BBC 2, I think it was broadcast 3-4 years ago. Im sure thats where I got that that figure from. Ive checked all the articles I could find just now, and a few mention the figure of 92%, but in relation to the U.K. as a whole. So you could be right about Cornwall being an outlier. One episode of the aforementioned series interviewed a chap who claimed he was the only member of his association to have voted Remain; I cant remember the location - Newlyn maybe?

In any event, there are features of Cornish fishing that make it somewhat different to other areas; the size of an average Cornish boat is comparatively small, and the big factory ships that can fish in rough weather have an obvious advantage. Youre right to mention the fact that much Cornish catch historically ended up in French markets. Cornish fishermen were miffed about French trawlers catching their fish when they couldnt launch. Many of the issues are quite complex; but one things for certain - Cornish fishermen feel shafted by the Tories, with good reason.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 03:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:30:57 pm
You don't think that someone purporting to speak for Green issues appearing all over the world isn't a tad hypocritical?

I was under the impression she either drove an electric car or sailed.  Does she fly?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 03:11:00 pm »
Sunak turning up and lauding the Tees Valley win

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 03:23:53 pm »
Labour councillors duly elected in my ward.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 03:24:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:36:28 pm
as a fellow scientist I recommend steering well away of the anti-science green party! and think that's great work you're involved in :)
Decided to put my skills to better use and changed career. Was a bit baffled at the idea of the Greens being an anti-science party but I just checked their record on the subject that shall not be mentioned and I suspect we'll not have a sensible conversation about them so I'm bottling out   ::)
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 03:26:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:28:50 pm
the more mind boggling thing is you taking one person suggesting an individual taking lots of global flights isn't great and turning it into a generalisation of tens of thousands of RAWKites to be fair

as is reacting like that to one very soft critique of her. don't see how putting her up as some idol is necessary

Perhaps. Perhaps you're another with the same view. And I'm seeing a young girl trying to do some good in the world. Nothing more. As any right mind individual would
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 03:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:30:57 pm
You don't think that someone purporting to speak for Green issues appearing all over the world isn't a tad hypocritical?

No I don't. All you're doing is spouting the populist rhetoric. Oil lobbies will love that. In order to get a message across she has to go to different places.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:30:42 pm by RedDeadRejection »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 