The takeover of the Greens and switch from being a progressive, environmentally focussed party into a weird mixture of NIMBYism and Corbynism is sad.



its always been the way. always attracts fringe cranks. we all probably know lots of the very well meaning nice local people who have green priorities (which are now thankfully mostly pretty mainstream), but they've always been led by people who have either no clue or a willful desire to lie to get the results they need. they also seem to hate humans, and things that might help them.thinking for example of anti nuclear power nonsense here, and the catastrophic german enterprise (now shown to be built on lies from greens) to move away from nuclear. then you have scummy organisations like Greenpeace, doing things to promote childhood blindness and poverty and destitution for farmers in the developing world (source https://twitter.com/mark_lynas/status/1783077984213070316 just a week or so ago the greens leader (no idea her name) was on the news lying about the housing crisis, making up lies that empty homes are the problem in the UK not supply (amusingly shown up in response from the statistically and politically literate online)