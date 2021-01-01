« previous next »
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #920 on: Today at 10:34:48 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:31:24 am
You give him to much credit, it happened because he is an actual idiot.
A full blown bad fucking dickhead of an idiot :D
I can't overstate how much I hate the idiotic c*nt.

I think I agree with redbyrdz.  He's actually a canny media genius.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #921 on: Today at 10:44:02 am »
Although I dont live in the SW anymore this is pretty significant, worst ever results for the Tories in Plymouth (Worse than 1995) theyve only got 7 seats left. Basically Jonny Mercer is in huge trouble.

In my old neck of the woods looks like Lab are going to win the PCC election. Which means Cornwall which has 5 Tory mps currently - will probably have 3 Lab, 1 LD and 1 Con after the GE. The constituency which my parents still live in has never gone Labour but is predicted to do so, and looking at the results we have is likely.

If Labour are winning in the SW which is historically not a Labour area, theyre going to win a humongous majority.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #922 on: Today at 10:46:51 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:31:24 am
You give him to much credit, it happened because he is an actual idiot.
A full blown bad fucking dickhead of an idiot :D
I can't overstate how much I hate the idiotic c*nt.

You don't have to John. We all know it.

The clown apparently fished into his bag and produced a letter with his name and address on it and asked if that cut the mustard. In other words he was flailing. I bet you it momentarily crossed his stupid mind to make a 'principled stand' against the requirement to produce I.D.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #923 on: Today at 10:48:08 am »
Or he did it as a publicity stunt, he's so vain it's exactly what he would do.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #924 on: Today at 10:48:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:15:47 am
That Blackpool defeat is even worse the more you look at it.  The swing was 7% bigger than even the latest MRP polls. Polls which none of us really believed would come to fruition?
And thats before you even start looking at the swing to deform as well.

The Britain elects (twitter) predictor had Lab to get 50% of the vote, so they've outperformed by 8%. Con were predicted for 30% and have underperformed by 12.5%. Their predictor had been bang on for all of the recent by elections.

Their overall predictor puts the Lab on 409 seats and the Tories on 151 seats. Looks more like the Yougov poll from the other day is absolutely bang on, basically as it stands they're struggling for the 100 seats let alone 150.

Nuneaton results today will give us another good indicator as to how big Labour's majority will be
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #925 on: Today at 10:51:51 am »
Can't believe people are still doing the whole 4D Chess thing with Boris FFS, the man is an idiot who regularly does idiotic things and you're all in here trying to decipher his genius strategy ;D
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #926 on: Today at 10:52:57 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:44:02 am
Although I dont live in the SW anymore this is pretty significant, worst ever results for the Tories in Plymouth (Worse than 1995) theyve only got 7 seats left. Basically Jonny Mercer is in huge trouble.

In my old neck of the woods looks like Lab are going to win the PCC election. Which means Cornwall which has 5 Tory mps currently - will probably have 3 Lab, 1 LD and 1 Con. The constituency which my parents still live in has never gone Labour but is predicted to do so, and looking at the results we have is likely.

If Labour are winning in the SW which is historically not a Labour area, theyre going to win a humongous majority.

That would be interesting. Theres's a lot of poverty in Cornwall of course - I think it might be the poorest county in England - and it made a huge effort to destroy its own economy by voting for Brexit too. I think the Brexit vote is what turned traditionally Liberal seats into Tory ones at the last general election. It would be amazing if Labour emerged from third place, and no real history in the county, to win parliamentary seats later this year. It might be a sign too that people are prepared to come to their senses over Europe, particularly as it affects the export market in fish.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #927 on: Today at 10:55:20 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:13:17 am
I was laughing about this at first, but now I think he did it on purpose, to draw attention to "must bring ID" in his typical "likeable idiot" way and to get on the news on an election day.
Can't see how him acting like a incompetent idiot helps the Torys right now, a few years back maybe, right now it's all about trying to look competent.
