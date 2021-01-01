Although I dont live in the SW anymore this is pretty significant, worst ever results for the Tories in Plymouth (Worse than 1995) theyve only got 7 seats left. Basically Jonny Mercer is in huge trouble.



In my old neck of the woods looks like Lab are going to win the PCC election. Which means Cornwall which has 5 Tory mps currently - will probably have 3 Lab, 1 LD and 1 Con after the GE. The constituency which my parents still live in has never gone Labour but is predicted to do so, and looking at the results we have is likely.



If Labour are winning in the SW which is historically not a Labour area, theyre going to win a humongous majority.