If the Tories grab those Mayoral elections then it won't matter how bad they do the rest of the night. The RW media will trumpet from the rooftops that the corner has been turned. They don't really have a choice, but it's a narrative that can't be allowed to gain any traction.



This is the last big test before the election so I'm hoping Labour match expectations. I still remember 1992, where the locals took place after the GE; it was so stomach wrenching as the defeat hurt so much and was unexpected. The Tories actually made gains in the locals as all the Labour voters were too depressed to go out and vote. The 1992 locals remain the only election I ever skipped.



With a bit of luck, these locals confirm the polls.