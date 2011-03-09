Not entirely sure what Khan does, and given I live here and am quite active politically (and know people who work/worked in different parts of the Greater London Authority) don't think that's a great reflection.
Obviously the ULEZ stuff cuts through but most of the people I know have a professional interest in public health so are keen on controls like that and find the ignorance around it and various 'protests' a bit laughable. But to me, what he's most known for anecdotally, is being the mayor who oversaw the death of London's nightlife and has sped up NIMBYs being able to move in and get historic pubs shut down or hampered because of 'noise'.
The other thing is that he's always game for a tweet after some terrible event (here or internationally), ready to say 'London is ____' (blah blah something opposite to the terrible thing). Met police have never looked worse, but he's also managed to make some people sympathise with them by doing nothing at all to attempt to control overzealous 'protests' of all sorts - and it's right across the political spectrum, whether we're talking your tommy robbinson types being racist, your islamist al quds day type racists waving flags for various proscribed organisations that exist to kill civilians for Iran, your run of the mill far lefty antisemites paired with sectarian racists etc etc. but don't worry, he'll still sort out a great captain tom firework and a new variant of the pride flag, so he's achieving other things
I'm with Killer Heels - want to see how he gets on without being hamstrung by government (althuogh he has ample resources currently, compared to much of the rest of the country - but do think he'll struggle to live up to the initial promise of his career even if circumstances are easier for him
COVID and austerity did a lot of damage to London's nightlife.
Young peoples attitudes towards going out have changed as well. They don't appear as hedonistic as folks my age were. Kids go to a concert in Fortnite now!
Pubs getting shutdown is usually due to the local authorities acting on complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour.
One was shut down near us. Sadiq kahn didn't do it. It was the local council. If he gave them extra power to act then fair be it.
Why should pissed up arseholes have the right to puke in your garden, damage your car and wake up your kids anyway?
It was also quite obvious that the MET, under Dick were really working directly for the Tories and the MET, not the Mayor.
Hence why he sacked her when he finally could and why they are trying their best to oust his replacement for her.
I'd rather he respects the right to protest than actively try to remove it.
Surely even our lefties and islamists should have their right to protest and have their voice heard regardless?
He has also done a lot for adult education despite the Tories best efforts and as mentioned above stuff like the superloop, nightube, fare freeze and providing extra help for rough sleepers as Tory landlords make more people homeless.
Sure he could do better but as said we have had 14 years of crippling austerity, a gov hell bent of stripping us of our civil liberty, a pandemic used to rob us blind by the same government and the utter idiocy of Brexit inflicted on us by the same kind of twats who are calling Kahn and begging for us to vote Susan Hall so I guess he could have done a lot, lot worse.
With housing same old story, Tories thrive on house prices, it keeps their demographics feeling richer than they actually are. Building companies renege on their agreements and authorities are often powerless to stop it. That's down to the Government again. Men like Jenrick and Shapps, not Kahn.
I'm not arsed about his tweets.
4G on tubes?
Read a book or cycle