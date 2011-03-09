« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.  (Read 29402 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #800 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:06:10 pm
Absolutely. Khan hasnt been great but he will get a shot with the Labour government. He needs to deliver, but i dont think he is any good.
Khan has been bold to stick with the ULEZ roll-out despite it being such a contentious issue.  I expect it's a policy that will be judged very well in the future.

He's also certainly a more competent mayor than Johnson was.  If Khan had wasted £1bn on vanity projects like Johnson did then he would have been hounded out.
Logged

Offline BarnsleyScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 639
  • Best in the World
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #801 on: Today at 02:20:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:37:29 pm
Seems the Red Wall voters have turned to Reform for the GE when it happens or at least the Barnsley ones I know have.

Yep. It's f*cked here and i'm ashamed to be currently living here in one of the wards where i fear the pig headed b*llend who is running for Reform is going to get in.

Stuck my vote in for the Labour candidate but i don't think it'll matter, makes me ill thinking about it.
Logged
Quote from: Stretch Armstrong on April 10, 2012, 09:57:21 am
If showing respect to the 96 and other victims of Hillsborough on the 15th is seen as unacceptable by other teams fans then I am glad I support Liverpool and understand some things are more important than football

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,870
  • Truthiness
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #802 on: Today at 02:23:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:16:23 pm
I fear for the wrath of khan.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,960
  • @tharris113
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #803 on: Today at 02:23:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:06:10 pm
Absolutely. Khan hasnt been great but he will get a shot with the Labour government. He needs to deliver, but i dont think he is any good.
What can he actually do better that he isn't doing now though? I'm genuinely asking because I don't live there and i don't know.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,946
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #804 on: Today at 02:24:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:06:10 pm
Absolutely. Khan hasnt been great but he will get a shot with the Labour government. He needs to deliver, but i dont think he is any good.

You dont think anyone is any good (You might be right mind!)
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,946
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #805 on: Today at 02:30:12 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:23:41 pm
What can he actually do better that he isn't doing now though? I'm genuinely asking because I don't live there and i don't know.

Other then have not introduced ULEZ, not a lot. Its not a bad idea, but it is very unpopular. Knife crime for example is rife across many parts of the country, despite the way the media portrays it, its not just a London thing, its a national issue.

The main issue he faces is that hes a Muslim to be honest, people have never quite got over the fact that the capital has a Muslim mayor and thats then lead to exaggerated social media and regular media attacks about ULEZ and knife crime.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #806 on: Today at 02:36:41 pm »
Khans been hamstrung throughout his tenure by a toxic, hostile government, brexit and a pandemic.
Don't think he has done too badly all things considered.

Even with all that against him, he has still done a better job than Johnson managed.
Johnson piggybacked on Livingstone's work then concentrated on lining Tory pockets with russian and arab money (hello olympics!)
He paid off an american mistress with public money. He built a 6 million pound lump of dirt. He spent millions on a garden bridge and Boris Island, both of which never got near being built. He also gave a multi million pound premier league club a stadium whose upkeep is funded by council tax payers, one whose owners donated money to his party and campaign of course.
Not to mention a crime rate that was about equal to Sadiq Khans but with the added touch of London's streets set ablaze by a week of riots.

As for Hall.
She is such a loon, she makes Truss look competent.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #807 on: Today at 02:50:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:30:12 pm
Other then have not introduced ULEZ, not a lot. Its not a bad idea, but it is very unpopular. Knife crime for example is rife across many parts of the country, despite the way the media portrays it, its not just a London thing, its a national issue.

The main issue he faces is that hes a Muslim to be honest, people have never quite got over the fact that the capital has a Muslim mayor and thats then lead to exaggerated social media and regular media attacks about ULEZ and knife crime.

The nonsense about the ULEZ is just that, nonsense.
Its far nicer having cleaner air on my ride into work and most of the population aren't affected negatively by it.
About 5%.
100% of us get noticeably cleaner air.
Not to mention ULEZ was a Tory scheme and Kahn was forced into the expansion by Transport Minister Grant "Michael Green/Sebastian Fox/Corinne Stockheath" Shapps.
It is only thing the Tories have introduced to improve Londoners lives.

Even crime isn't really any worse under him than it was under Johnson.
Its all just blown out of proportion by the right wing media and far right agitators to make the gammon feel justified for disliking him by pretending its for reasons other than he is a muslim and Labour.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,522
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #808 on: Today at 03:01:48 pm »
Not entirely sure what Khan does, and given I live here and am quite active politically (and know people who work/worked in different parts of the Greater London Authority) don't think that's a great reflection.

Obviously the ULEZ stuff cuts through but most of the people I know have a professional interest in public health so are keen on controls like that and find the ignorance around it and various 'protests' a bit laughable. But to me, what he's most known for anecdotally, is being the mayor who oversaw the death of London's nightlife and has sped up NIMBYs being able to move in and get historic pubs shut down or hampered because of 'noise'.

The other thing is that he's always game for a tweet after some terrible event (here or internationally), ready to say 'London is ____' (blah blah something opposite to the terrible thing). Met police have never looked worse, but he's also managed to make some people sympathise with them by doing nothing at all to attempt to control overzealous 'protests' of all sorts - so much overtime and overstretching (plus mutual aid) is costing London millions and millions in overtime and worsening ability to prioritise policing elsewhere.

and to be clear, those are all right across the political spectrum, whether we're talking your tommy robbinson types being racist, your islamist al quds day type racists waving flags for various proscribed organisations that exist to kill civilians for Iran, your run of the mill far lefty antisemites paired with sectarian racists etc etc. but don't worry, he'll still sort out a great captain tom firework and a new variant of the pride flag, so he's achieving other things ;)

I'm with Killer Heels - want to see how he gets on without being hamstrung by government (althuogh he has ample resources currently, compared to much of the rest of the country - but do think he'll struggle to live up to the initial promise of his career even if circumstances are easier for him
« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:36 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #809 on: Today at 03:03:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:30:12 pm
Other then have not introduced ULEZ, not a lot. Its not a bad idea, but it is very unpopular. Knife crime for example is rife across many parts of the country, despite the way the media portrays it, its not just a London thing, its a national issue.

The main issue he faces is that hes a Muslim to be honest, people have never quite got over the fact that the capital has a Muslim mayor and thats then lead to exaggerated social media and regular media attacks about ULEZ and knife crime.

Knife crime in London isn't even the worst in the UK, the West Midlands has that 'honour' I believe. Even then he's hugely hamstrung by central government funding. Youth centres can't run because there's not funding so initiatives to get knives off the streets aren't able to be implemented then you have the downscaling of the police force which doesn't help either.

I don't think he's done a bad job either but he has had failings, for example the tube is much worse now than it was a few years ago and reliability has plummeted. He also promised that 4G mobile signal would be available on the entire tube network if he was re-elected for a second term and that hasn't happened going into his third, the Elizabeth Line didn't even have it when it opened and it still doesn't in the central London tunnels! He overpromises things like there not being any tube strikes whilst mayor and that was extremely ambitious to say the least and I don't think there's been enough scrutiny on what is meant by 'affordable housing' for the homes that are being build as none of them labelled as that are genuinely affordable unless you enter a shared ownership scheme.

Loads of good things though - fare hopper, free school meals for kids, ULEZ, night tube, the superloop, quadrupling the rough sleepers budget, etc but much more can be done with a friendly government behind him.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:19:19 pm


He's also certainly a more competent mayor than Johnson was

He turned up and was instantly more competent than Johnson ever was
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #810 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm »
I think one thing that would make a massive difference to the lives of most Londoners is action on affordable housing - there are Build To Rent developments going up everywhere, but at £1200 for a studio, whilst nicer than a lot of places, they aren't affordable for young single people never mind those who have/want to start a family. When it's £1k ish for a room in a HMO, primary schools in Hackney are closing because not enough families can afford to live in the area, and initiatives for affordable housing seem to be limited to buying a 25% share of a flat at 'market rate' of £500k which means you can't use things like a Lifetime ISA to help, you end up with a city that's only liveable in by the rich, and that's not sustainable. The higher rents go, the less money people have to spend in cafes and pubs and shops in their area. The more unreachable it is to own a home, the less community you have - if you could theoretically have to move with two months' notice at any point, it's harder to feel part of the area. The less social housing availability there is, the more people are housed in private rentals with their housing benefit going directly to private landlords and paying off someone else's mortgage.  A lot of landlords down here don't really maintain their properties well either, because someone will rent them anyway. I don't know what realistically a mayor can do about this - it's a structural nationwide issue, and one that makes too much money for people to ultimately change much - but ultimately people having more disposable income to spend and more stake in their areas is a good thing for quality of life.

There are a lot of people near me who are so opposed to ULEZ that they will vote for whomever tells them they'll rescind it, though, no matter how unlikely it is. Even though there is a large supermarket right here on our high street, because one of the benefits of living in a big city is that you don't have to get in a car and drive every time you run out of bread.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,946
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #811 on: Today at 03:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:03:28 pm
Knife crime in London isn't even the worst in the UK, the West Midlands has that 'honour' I believe. Even then he's hugely hamstrung by central government funding. Youth centres can't run because there's not funding so initiatives to get knives off the streets aren't able to be implemented then you have the downscaling of the police force which doesn't help either.

I don't think he's done a bad job either but he has had failings, for example the tube is much worse now than it was a few years ago and reliability has plummeted. He also promised that 4G mobile signal would be available on the entire tube network if he was re-elected for a second term and that hasn't happened going into his third, the Elizabeth Line didn't even have it when it opened and it still doesn't in the central London tunnels! He overpromises things like there not being any tube strikes whilst mayor and that was extremely ambitious to say the least and I don't think there's been enough scrutiny on what is meant by 'affordable housing' for the homes that are being build as none of them labelled as that are genuinely affordable unless you enter a shared ownership scheme.

Loads of good things though - fare hopper, free school meals for kids, ULEZ, night tube, the superloop, quadrupling the rough sleepers budget, etc but much more can be done with a friendly government behind him.

He turned up and was instantly more competent than Johnson ever was

I believe the 4g roll out was promised by the end of 2024, and it hasnt been helped by the time lost due to the pandemic but I wouldnt underestimate how complex it is. Its not something Im personally involved in but I know a lot of the people who are and its been an absolute nightmare from beginning to end, theres just so many things either people dont consider with something that sounds simple like rolling out 4g services but once you get into the details its horrendous.

On the reliability, I havent noticed personally it be any better or worst but its not been helped by a Tory government that has completely squeezed our funding, the Pic line is I believe the most unreliable but then it has trains from the 1970s so kind of to be expected.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #812 on: Today at 03:57:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:01:48 pm
Not entirely sure what Khan does, and given I live here and am quite active politically (and know people who work/worked in different parts of the Greater London Authority) don't think that's a great reflection.

Obviously the ULEZ stuff cuts through but most of the people I know have a professional interest in public health so are keen on controls like that and find the ignorance around it and various 'protests' a bit laughable. But to me, what he's most known for anecdotally, is being the mayor who oversaw the death of London's nightlife and has sped up NIMBYs being able to move in and get historic pubs shut down or hampered because of 'noise'.

The other thing is that he's always game for a tweet after some terrible event (here or internationally), ready to say 'London is ____' (blah blah something opposite to the terrible thing). Met police have never looked worse, but he's also managed to make some people sympathise with them by doing nothing at all to attempt to control overzealous 'protests' of all sorts - and it's right across the political spectrum, whether we're talking your tommy robbinson types being racist, your islamist al quds day type racists waving flags for various proscribed organisations that exist to kill civilians for Iran, your run of the mill far lefty antisemites paired with sectarian racists etc etc. but don't worry, he'll still sort out a great captain tom firework and a new variant of the pride flag, so he's achieving other things ;)

I'm with Killer Heels - want to see how he gets on without being hamstrung by government (althuogh he has ample resources currently, compared to much of the rest of the country - but do think he'll struggle to live up to the initial promise of his career even if circumstances are easier for him


COVID and austerity did a lot of damage to London's nightlife.
Young peoples attitudes towards going out have changed as well. They don't appear as hedonistic as folks my age were. Kids go to a concert in Fortnite now!

Pubs getting shutdown is usually due to the local authorities acting on complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour.
One was shut down near us. Sadiq kahn didn't do it. It was the local council. If he gave them extra power to act then fair be it.
Why should pissed up arseholes have the right to puke in your garden, damage your car and wake up your kids anyway?

It was also quite obvious that the MET, under Dick were really working directly for the Tories and the MET, not the Mayor.
Hence why he sacked her when he finally could and why they are trying their best to oust his replacement for her.

I'd rather he respects the right to protest than actively try to remove it.
Surely even our lefties and islamists should have their right to protest and have their voice heard regardless?


He has also done a lot for adult education despite the Tories best efforts and as mentioned above stuff like the superloop, nightube, fare freeze and providing extra help for rough sleepers as Tory landlords make more people homeless.
Sure he could do better but as said we have had 14 years of crippling austerity, a gov hell bent of stripping us of our civil liberty, a pandemic used to rob us blind by the same government and the utter idiocy of Brexit inflicted on us by the same kind of twats who are calling Kahn and begging for us to vote Susan Hall so I guess he could have done a lot, lot worse.
With housing same old story, Tories thrive on house prices, it keeps their demographics feeling richer than they actually are. Building companies renege on their agreements and authorities are often powerless to stop it. That's down to the Government again. Men like Jenrick and Shapps, not Kahn.

I'm not arsed about his tweets.
4G on tubes?
Read a book or cycle  ;)

Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #813 on: Today at 03:57:24 pm »
My local council is bankrupt, so there's that as well when it comes to funding anything.

I've been to a couple of other European cities in the past year and it's striking how much better everything seems to work there compared with back home. Of course, I'm on holiday so I'm not relying on transport to get to work, making a GP appointment or trying to cover rent/mortgage, and I'd probably enjoy London a lot more if I could spend every day walking round looking at things then drinking beers outside, but there's a marked difference between how the centre of Frankfurt or Rotterdam feels compared with Oxford St. Just being able to decide to get a train somewhere spontaneously without it costing several zillion pounds for one.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #814 on: Today at 03:58:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:50:51 pm
I believe the 4g roll out was promised by the end of 2024, and it hasnt been helped by the time lost due to the pandemic but I wouldnt underestimate how complex it is. Its not something Im personally involved in but I know a lot of the people who are and its been an absolute nightmare from beginning to end, theres just so many things either people dont consider with something that sounds simple like rolling out 4g services but once you get into the details its horrendous.

On the reliability, I havent noticed personally it be any better or worst but its not been helped by a Tory government that has completely squeezed our funding, the Pic line is I believe the most unreliable but then it has trains from the 1970s so kind of to be expected.

Oh I'm sure its extremely difficult to get the equipment into the tunnels as they're over 100 years old some of them but its still an example of him not completing some of his election manifesto.

As for the tube - a lot of the lines have been running reduced services as they don't have enough trains anymore. Jubilee and Central Lines for a start, the central line have had to start refurbishing their current stock as they can't afford to buy new trains. Of course it doesn't help that the Tories have strangled funding but then again TfL don't exactly help when they new Piccadilly Lines trains that are too big for the tunnels like they did when it was planned for 2014!
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #815 on: Today at 04:08:57 pm »
Oh thats today no idea who to vote for . Just going through the candidates list and the only name I recognize other than sadiq khan is count binface. He wants to put a price cap on croissants, a sure vote winner for me.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #816 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:57:03 pm
I'd rather he respects the right to protest than actively try to remove it.
Surely even our lefties and islamists should have their right to protest and have their voice heard regardless?
Definitely - especially when debate is being stifled in the main stream media.  Most protest marches appear to have passed off relatively peacefully and, where trouble has arisen, it seems to have been associated with extreme, right-wingers. The Met Police has endured some (deserved) wretched publicity but they generally appear to have done a decent job on the marches despite the occasional appearance of trouble makers hellbent on violence or creating "situations" for political ends
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,422
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #817 on: Today at 05:11:32 pm »
Deleted a few posts. Theres no need to debate which religion suffers most prejudice and its enough to note that the right wing press and media are racist c*nts who use Kahns race and religion to attack him.

I found a copy of last weekends Mail on a train and they had a double page spread on knife crime in London and how its all Kahns fault. Its racism pure and simple. For typical Mail readers, black and brown people are scary and  brown Muslims are terrifying.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,946
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #818 on: Today at 05:14:04 pm »
Its Khan
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #819 on: Today at 05:32:27 pm »


kahn for mayor !
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,618
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #820 on: Today at 06:22:45 pm »
Pub drinking is so expensive now, and I imagine a lot of people embraced drinking at home during lockdown and have stuck with it. Obviously, that can come with its own set of issues in terms of mental and physical health, but between VAT, inflation and alcohol duty it's little wonder people are looking to cut costs when it comes to socialising.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,052
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #821 on: Today at 06:25:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:30:12 pm
Other then have not introduced ULEZ, not a lot. Its not a bad idea, but it is very unpopular. Knife crime for example is rife across many parts of the country, despite the way the media portrays it, its not just a London thing, its a national issue.

The main issue he faces is that hes a Muslim to be honest, people have never quite got over the fact that the capital has a Muslim mayor and thats then lead to exaggerated social media and regular media attacks about ULEZ and knife crime.

Yeah, even had parents on a WhatsApp group moaning about him the other day until someone asked them to stop. Always comes back to ULEZ and knife crime like hes spending all his time on the first and therefore doesnt care about the latter.

I always thought the Met was still centrally funded so all the cuts to number of police on the streets comes back to the Torres doesnt it? Either way, fuck voting for that crank Hall. Just gutted you can only vote for one this time, and I was unable to lend my support to the fairly sensible policies of Count Binface.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,893
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #822 on: Today at 06:27:16 pm »
I'd like to 'credit'  Boris with the bikes. But I seem to recall that isn't as clear cut as you'd hope.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #823 on: Today at 06:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:22:45 pm
Pub drinking is so expensive now, and I imagine a lot of people embraced drinking at home during lockdown and have stuck with it. Obviously, that can come with its own set of issues in terms of mental and physical health, but between VAT, inflation and alcohol duty it's little wonder people are looking to cut costs when it comes to socialising.

Khan was getting interviewed about housing (not pubs). he said

If a pub gets knocked down for houses then he wants the developer to build another pub and if houses are built near a pub he wants the onus on the developer to install sound proofing rather than have the home owners complain about noise to have it shut down.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,854
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #824 on: Today at 06:29:56 pm »
Just voted, but it was so quiet hardly a soul about. I hope people will get out and vote today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,946
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #825 on: Today at 06:37:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:27:16 pm
I'd like to 'credit'  Boris with the bikes. But I seem to recall that isn't as clear cut as you'd hope.

Yes, work was already in progress with Cycle Hire when Ken Livingstone was Mayor, and likewise with the Olympics. The only original contribution that fat blonde wanker made was the cable car from nowhere to nowhere that nobody uses.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,946
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #826 on: Today at 06:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:25:10 pm
Yeah, even had parents on a WhatsApp group moaning about him the other day until someone asked them to stop. Always comes back to ULEZ and knife crime like hes spending all his time on the first and therefore doesnt care about the latter.

I always thought the Met was still centrally funded so all the cuts to number of police on the streets comes back to the Torres doesnt it? Either way, fuck voting for that crank Hall. Just gutted you can only vote for one this time, and I was unable to lend my support to the fairly sensible policies of Count Binface.

Yeah, the Met is centrally funded and under the same pressures as every other police force
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,618
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #827 on: Today at 06:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:28:54 pm
Khan was getting interviewed about housing (not pubs). he said

If a pub gets knocked down for houses then he wants the developer to build another pub and if houses are built near a pub he wants the onus on the developer to install sound proofing rather than have the home owners complain about noise to have it shut down.

Wow, that's way too sensible. :D

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:29:56 pm
Just voted, but it was so quiet hardly a soul about. I hope people will get out and vote today.

I voted at 10.30am and it was quiet then too. But I live in a solid Labour area. I'm expecting a depressed turnout - hopefully down to depressed Tories staying home. But I know at least one person who doesn't have photo ID and wasn't aware you can apply for a specific voter ID for the polling station, so that might also affect turnout.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,807
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #828 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm »
Don't understand why people don't vote and then moan about everything.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,522
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #829 on: Today at 07:00:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:41:31 pm
Yeah, the Met is centrally funded and under the same pressures as every other police force
well, more pressures really. not many others have to spend £20 odd million deling with juststopoil (think it was around that cost just between summer and winter 2023, according to an FOI) and £30+ million on the almost weekly marches related to the topic that can't be discussed. plus however much other demonstrations cost (haven't seen figures on that, as I guess it's less newsworthy)

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:42:08 pm
Wow, that's way too sensible. :D
alas, it doesn't play out that way. he and that thief Amy Lame (london's publicly funded 'night czar') never turn up or offer their support to defend iconic or important nighlife and businesses. they talk the talk but do absolutely fuck all. it's hard to imagine it's not by design.

i'm aware that individual boroughs will have their own licensing, but his leadersip has been non existent and that line about 'we'll build another pub' is just hilariously stupid in the context of the housing crisis - if he cant facilitate (not his fault) new houses being built, how the fuck doe she intend to get pubs built after allowing an existing one to be shut down?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:05:01 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,422
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #830 on: Today at 07:01:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:14:04 pm
Its Khan

Thanks for the correction. As someone whose name is mis-spelled every time, even when I spell it out, I understand how annoying it can be.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,422
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #831 on: Today at 07:05:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:27:16 pm
I'd like to 'credit'  Boris with the bikes. But I seem to recall that isn't as clear cut as you'd hope.

Boris did fuck all to do with them.

Johnson has taken credit for the plan, although the initial concept was announced by his predecessor Ken Livingstone, during the latter's term in office. Livingstone said that the programme would herald a "cycling and walking transformation in London", and Johnson said that he "hoped the bikes would become as common as black cabs and red buses in the capital".

From Wiki.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,753
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #832 on: Today at 07:06:22 pm »
This is going to turn out to be the lowest turnout ever probably. I fell same applies to the General one later in the year.
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #833 on: Today at 07:23:26 pm »
All five of us voted. Made them all go Green. Really wanted to vote for Sadiq but can't go genocide. Get the practice in for the generals now.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,522
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #834 on: Today at 07:32:08 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 07:23:26 pm
All five of us voted. Made them all go Green. Really wanted to vote for Sadiq but can't go genocide. Get the practice in for the generals now.
how democratic!

guess I missed that policy on Sadiq's leaflet ;D
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #835 on: Today at 07:36:47 pm »
When did Sadiq commit genocide then? I missed that.
Surprised Susan Hall didn't put that front and centre in her campaign.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,470
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #836 on: Today at 07:39:47 pm »
Let's not get the thread locked on the night of the election.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 