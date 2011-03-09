I think one thing that would make a massive difference to the lives of most Londoners is action on affordable housing - there are Build To Rent developments going up everywhere, but at £1200 for a studio, whilst nicer than a lot of places, they aren't affordable for young single people never mind those who have/want to start a family. When it's £1k ish for a room in a HMO, primary schools in Hackney are closing because not enough families can afford to live in the area, and initiatives for affordable housing seem to be limited to buying a 25% share of a flat at 'market rate' of £500k which means you can't use things like a Lifetime ISA to help, you end up with a city that's only liveable in by the rich, and that's not sustainable. The higher rents go, the less money people have to spend in cafes and pubs and shops in their area. The more unreachable it is to own a home, the less community you have - if you could theoretically have to move with two months' notice at any point, it's harder to feel part of the area. The less social housing availability there is, the more people are housed in private rentals with their housing benefit going directly to private landlords and paying off someone else's mortgage. A lot of landlords down here don't really maintain their properties well either, because someone will rent them anyway. I don't know what realistically a mayor can do about this - it's a structural nationwide issue, and one that makes too much money for people to ultimately change much - but ultimately people having more disposable income to spend and more stake in their areas is a good thing for quality of life.



There are a lot of people near me who are so opposed to ULEZ that they will vote for whomever tells them they'll rescind it, though, no matter how unlikely it is. Even though there is a large supermarket right here on our high street, because one of the benefits of living in a big city is that you don't have to get in a car and drive every time you run out of bread.