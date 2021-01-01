« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.  (Read 28842 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #800 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:06:10 pm
Absolutely. Khan hasnt been great but he will get a shot with the Labour government. He needs to deliver, but i dont think he is any good.
Khan has been bold to stick with the ULEZ roll-out despite it being such a contentious issue.  I expect it's a policy that will be judged very well in the future.

He's also certainly a more competent mayor than Johnson was.  If Khan had wasted £1bn on vanity projects like Johnson did then he would have been hounded out.
Logged

Online BarnsleyScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 639
  • Best in the World
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #801 on: Today at 02:20:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:37:29 pm
Seems the Red Wall voters have turned to Reform for the GE when it happens or at least the Barnsley ones I know have.

Yep. It's f*cked here and i'm ashamed to be currently living here in one of the wards where i fear the pig headed b*llend who is running for Reform is going to get in.

Stuck my vote in for the Labour candidate but i don't think it'll matter, makes me ill thinking about it.
Logged
Quote from: Stretch Armstrong on April 10, 2012, 09:57:21 am
If showing respect to the 96 and other victims of Hillsborough on the 15th is seen as unacceptable by other teams fans then I am glad I support Liverpool and understand some things are more important than football

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,868
  • Truthiness
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #802 on: Today at 02:23:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:16:23 pm
I fear for the wrath of khan.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,959
  • @tharris113
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #803 on: Today at 02:23:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:06:10 pm
Absolutely. Khan hasnt been great but he will get a shot with the Labour government. He needs to deliver, but i dont think he is any good.
What can he actually do better that he isn't doing now though? I'm genuinely asking because I don't live there and i don't know.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,942
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #804 on: Today at 02:24:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:06:10 pm
Absolutely. Khan hasnt been great but he will get a shot with the Labour government. He needs to deliver, but i dont think he is any good.

You dont think anyone is any good (You might be right mind!)
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,942
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #805 on: Today at 02:30:12 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:23:41 pm
What can he actually do better that he isn't doing now though? I'm genuinely asking because I don't live there and i don't know.

Other then have not introduced ULEZ, not a lot. Its not a bad idea, but it is very unpopular. Knife crime for example is rife across many parts of the country, despite the way the media portrays it, its not just a London thing, its a national issue.

The main issue he faces is that hes a Muslim to be honest, people have never quite got over the fact that the capital has a Muslim mayor and thats then lead to exaggerated social media and regular media attacks about ULEZ and knife crime.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,924
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #806 on: Today at 02:36:41 pm »
Khans been hamstrung throughout his tenure by a toxic, hostile government, brexit and a pandemic.
Don't think he has done too badly all things considered.

Even with all that against him, he has still done a better job than Johnson managed.
Johnson piggybacked on Livingstone's work then concentrated on lining Tory pockets with russian and arab money (hello olympics!)
He paid off an american mistress with public money. He built a 6 million pound lump of dirt. He spent millions on a garden bridge and Boris Island, both of which never got near being built. He also gave a multi million pound premier league club a stadium whose upkeep is funded by council tax payers, one whose owners donated money to his party and campaign of course.
Not to mention a crime rate that was about equal to Sadiq Khans but with the added touch of London's streets set ablaze by a week of riots.

As for Hall.
She is such a loon, she makes Truss look competent.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,924
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #807 on: Today at 02:50:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:30:12 pm
Other then have not introduced ULEZ, not a lot. Its not a bad idea, but it is very unpopular. Knife crime for example is rife across many parts of the country, despite the way the media portrays it, its not just a London thing, its a national issue.

The main issue he faces is that hes a Muslim to be honest, people have never quite got over the fact that the capital has a Muslim mayor and thats then lead to exaggerated social media and regular media attacks about ULEZ and knife crime.

The nonsense about the ULEZ is just that, nonsense.
Its far nicer having cleaner air on my ride into work and most of the population aren't affected negatively by it.
About 5%.
100% of us get noticeably cleaner air.
Not to mention ULEZ was a Tory scheme and Kahn was forced into the expansion by Transport Minister Grant "Michael Green/Sebastian Fox/Corinne Stockheath" Shapps.
It is only thing the Tories have introduced to improve Londoners lives.

Even crime isn't really any worse under him than it was under Johnson.
Its all just blown out of proportion by the right wing media and far right agitators to make the gammon feel justified for disliking him by pretending its for reasons other than he is a muslim and Labour.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,519
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #808 on: Today at 03:01:48 pm »
Not entirely sure what Khan does, and given I live here and am quite active politically (and know people who work/worked in different parts of the Greater London Authority) don't think that's a great reflection.

Obviously the ULEZ stuff cuts through but most of the people I know have a professional interest in public health so are keen on controls like that and find the ignorance around it and various 'protests' a bit laughable. But to me, what he's most known for anecdotally, is being the mayor who oversaw the death of London's nightlife and has sped up NIMBYs being able to move in and get historic pubs shut down or hampered because of 'noise'.

The other thing is that he's always game for a tweet after some terrible event (here or internationally), ready to say 'London is ____' (blah blah something opposite to the terrible thing). Met police have never looked worse, but he's also managed to make some people sympathise with them by doing nothing at all to attempt to control overzealous 'protests' of all sorts - and it's right across the political spectrum, whether we're talking your tommy robbinson types being racist, your islamist al quds day type racists waving flags for various proscribed organisations that exist to kill civilians for Iran, your run of the mill far lefty antisemites paired with sectarian racists etc etc. but don't worry, he'll still sort out a great captain tom firework and a new variant of the pride flag, so he's achieving other things ;)

I'm with Killer Heels - want to see how he gets on without being hamstrung by government (althuogh he has ample resources currently, compared to much of the rest of the country - but do think he'll struggle to live up to the initial promise of his career even if circumstances are easier for him
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #809 on: Today at 03:03:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:30:12 pm
Other then have not introduced ULEZ, not a lot. Its not a bad idea, but it is very unpopular. Knife crime for example is rife across many parts of the country, despite the way the media portrays it, its not just a London thing, its a national issue.

The main issue he faces is that hes a Muslim to be honest, people have never quite got over the fact that the capital has a Muslim mayor and thats then lead to exaggerated social media and regular media attacks about ULEZ and knife crime.

Knife crime in London isn't even the worst in the UK, the West Midlands has that 'honour' I believe. Even then he's hugely hamstrung by central government funding. Youth centres can't run because there's not funding so initiatives to get knives off the streets aren't able to be implemented then you have the downscaling of the police force which doesn't help either.

I don't think he's done a bad job either but he has had failings, for example the tube is much worse now than it was a few years ago and reliability has plummeted. He also promised that 4G mobile signal would be available on the entire tube network if he was re-elected for a second term and that hasn't happened going into his third, the Elizabeth Line didn't even have it when it opened and it still doesn't in the central London tunnels! He overpromises things like there not being any tube strikes whilst mayor and that was extremely ambitious to say the least and I don't think there's been enough scrutiny on what is meant by 'affordable housing' for the homes that are being build as none of them labelled as that are genuinely affordable unless you enter a shared ownership scheme.

Loads of good things though - fare hopper, free school meals for kids, ULEZ, night tube, the superloop, quadrupling the rough sleepers budget, etc but much more can be done with a friendly government behind him.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:19:19 pm


He's also certainly a more competent mayor than Johnson was

He turned up and was instantly more competent than Johnson ever was
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 