Not entirely sure what Khan does, and given I live here and am quite active politically (and know people who work/worked in different parts of the Greater London Authority) don't think that's a great reflection.Obviously the ULEZ stuff cuts through but most of the people I know have a professional interest in public health so are keen on controls like that and find the ignorance around it and various 'protests' a bit laughable. But to me, what he's most known for anecdotally, is being the mayor who oversaw the death of London's nightlife and has sped up NIMBYs being able to move in and get historic pubs shut down or hampered because of 'noise'.The other thing is that he's always game for a tweet after some terrible event (here or internationally), ready to say 'London is ____' (blah blah something opposite to the terrible thing). Met police have never looked worse, but he's also managed to make some people sympathise with them by doing nothing at all to attempt to control overzealous 'protests' of all sorts - and it's right across the political spectrum, whether we're talking your tommy robbinson types being racist, your islamist al quds day type racists waving flags for various proscribed organisations that exist to kill civilians for Iran, your run of the mill far lefty antisemites paired with sectarian racists etc etc. but don't worry, he'll still sort out a great captain tom firework and a new variant of the pride flag, so he's achieving other thingsI'm with Killer Heels - want to see how he gets on without being hamstrung by government (althuogh he has ample resources currently, compared to much of the rest of the country - but do think he'll struggle to live up to the initial promise of his career even if circumstances are easier for him