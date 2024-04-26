Just for info: Im a presiding officer at a polling station and theres a new rule from these upcoming local elections, if you now hand in a postal vote at a polling station you will have to fill in a form ( i know you are meant to 'Post' them but loads bring them in on the day!) also you can only hand in up to 6 postal votes and only if one of them is your own, if you bring in more than that ( we get a few workers from care homes etc handing in bulk) you will be sent out of the building to choose 5 and your own then can come back in hand them over and fill your form in. seems a bit of a phaff but looks like they are pushing to end handing in postal votes on the day.