Interesting stuff. I'd never heard anyone talking about postal voting fraud being a concern before in the UK but it clearly became big news in the US in 2020, and a few weeks back I caught some right-winger complaining about them. Don't think they were specific on air, but in "certain migrant communities", people were supposedly not only voting in their own name but also the names of their cousins, parents and grandparents, who were "still on the register but might spend most of their time back home".
I wonder who she meant.