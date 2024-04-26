« previous next »
andyrol

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
April 26, 2024, 07:10:48 am
Just for info: Im a presiding officer at a polling station and theres a new rule from these upcoming local elections, if you now hand in a postal vote at a polling station you will have to fill in a form ( i know you are meant to 'Post' them but loads bring them in on the day!) also you can only hand in up to 6 postal votes and only if one of them is your own, if you bring in more than that ( we get a few workers from care homes etc handing in bulk) you will be sent out of the building to choose 5 and your own then can come back in hand them over and fill your form in. seems a bit of a phaff but looks like they are pushing to end handing in postal votes on the day.
Riquende

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
April 26, 2024, 07:38:12 am
Interesting stuff. I'd never heard anyone talking about postal voting fraud being a concern before in the UK but it clearly became big news in the US in 2020, and a few weeks back I caught some right-winger complaining about them. Don't think they were specific on air, but in "certain migrant communities", people were supposedly not only voting in their own name but also the names of their cousins, parents and grandparents, who were "still on the register but might spend most of their time back home".

I wonder who she meant.
Red Beret

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Yesterday at 04:00:47 pm
Sunak today claiming he's been "very clear" about the timing of the GE - as in, any time between now and the end of the year. ::)

If this fool genuinely thinks that some vague uptick in the economy over the next 8 months might save his party a dozen seats at the GE, then I have a bridge to sell him. And if the Tories think that ousting him after the Locals will improve their chances, I've got the same bridge for them as well.

I'm just really really really hoping that they are so destroyed on Friday that Sunak just gives the fuck up and calls an election for June or July in the hopes people will go on their holidays and not be arsed with a postal vote. It's beyond embarrassing at this point.
west_london_red

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Yesterday at 04:56:59 pm
I dont think its a case of waiting 8 months for an economic uptick, I thinks its case of waiting 8 months for anything, sending a few people to Rwanda, some dirt on Starmer, anything will do. The issue for the Tories of course is that the boats will still keep coming and if anyone is likely to be found with dirt its more likely to be a Tory than anyone else in politics.
Red Beret

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:56:59 pm
I dont think its a case of waiting 8 months for an economic uptick, I thinks its case of waiting 8 months for anything, sending a few people to Rwanda, some dirt on Starmer, anything will do. The issue for the Tories of course is that the boats will still keep coming and if anyone is likely to be found with dirt its more likely to be a Tory than anyone else in politics.

That's kind of my point. I know the average Tory politician is somewhat divorced from reality, Sunak even more so. But you would think that even the most brain dead amongst them would have realised that if it hasn't happened by now, it ain't happening. If anything, it's likely to only get worse for them the longer they leave it.

They're expecting to lose half their council seats by Friday, and there are Mayoral elections in play. If it's as bad or worse than they're expecting, you would think they would just give it up. Changing the leader isn't going to do anything at this point. I don't expect them to have any dignity, but there isn't even any bad sense behind this anymore. Stalling is only going to harden voters' resolve against them.
LuverlyRita

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Yesterday at 06:46:24 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm
Stalling is only going to harden voters' resolve against them.
They already know that the game is up. Delaying gives them more time to line their pockets and create some extra havoc for Labour to sort.
Red Beret

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:46:24 pm
They already know that the game is up. Delaying gives them more time to line their pockets and create some extra havoc for Labour to sort.

Well according to the Guardian article I just shared in the Tory thread, the UK has £2.7 trillion in debt - 98% of the country's GDP.

They're literally on the cusp of crashing the entire UK economy. You'd think they'd rather get out now and let it crash under Labour.
Jake

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Yesterday at 08:43:45 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:46:24 pm
They already know that the game is up. Delaying gives them more time to line their pockets and create some extra havoc for Labour to sort.

This is exactly what it is. They are stretching it out to pay themselves out as long as they can.

I'd almost not be surprised if Sunak resigned just before a GE and they installed someone else so they can get another c*nt on a lifetime pension.

Country is fucked.

I used to disagree but at least respect that a Conservative way to run the country but just different to my ideal - they wouldn't help the needy but they'd run the economy well and strive for growth. I at least understand that.

But this lot? The only good tory is a dead tory. Some of them I'd pull the trigger on myself.
west_london_red

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm
Well according to the Guardian article I just shared in the Tory thread, the UK has £2.7 trillion in debt - 98% of the country's GDP.

They're literally on the cusp of crashing the entire UK economy. You'd think they'd rather get out now and let it crash under Labour.

No offence but Ive been saying that for ages, for all their talk of fixing the roof while the sun was shining they have presided over a doubling of the national debt, and were still borrowing circa £100 billion a year, people wonder why the country is fucked Ill give you another statistic, the government spends about 10% of its revenue (thats about £100 billion of the £1000 billion it spends) on interest on the £2,700 billion it owes (most of that borrowed during the last 14 years), thats why taxes are higher than they have ever been but public services so shit, were spending a higher proportion then we have in a long time on interest.
