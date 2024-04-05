« previous next »
UK General Election 24/25?

ChrisLFCKOP

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 06:59:26 am
Quote from: Riquende on April  5, 2024, 12:18:34 am
Just once, ever, I'd love to see one of these raging anti-woke activists provide any sort of rationale for why 'woke' is even vaguely negative. You'd think they might have an answer by now, having fought against it for years now and gone on TV many times to warn about the dangers of the 'woke menace'.

But instead you have this. Notorious online provocateur Chaya Raichik (who runs and is "LibsofTikTok") up in front of a class of students.



So there you go. Anything that's not normal (because our 'normalicy' has been destroyed) and ends our lives is Woke. These people make their careers off this. If she was in the UK she'd have 3 hours daily on GB News by now to yammer on about any old guff that involved rainbows and Meghan Markle. When did such towering non-entities demand so much public oxygen?

Did you see the interview she did where she turned up in a shirt with the interviewer on it and then at one point just decided to show her porn?....I mean by her definition she is woke because that is not normal.
FlashGordon

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 04:20:06 pm
I don't believe people like her are genuine. I feel they are some sort of pseudo-entrepreneur who has spotted a gap in the market and will do anything to exploit it for money and fame.
RedDeadRejection

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 04:34:35 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  5, 2024, 04:20:06 pm
I don't believe people like her are genuine. I feel they are some sort of pseudo-entrepreneur who has spotted a gap in the market and will do anything to exploit it for money and fame.

Aye. Performative outrage is pretty lucrative.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 05:24:21 pm
Found myself wondering about the variables when the Tories get their arses kicked in the locals. If the letters start going in, what are Sunak's options? He could call an election, but he would he lose the party leadership beforehand? A full blown leadership election could take months, but an election could happen in as little as four weeks from the date it is called.

Could a new PM reverse a decision by Sunak to call an election? Would they be able to ask Charles to "undissolve" Parliament?
filopastry

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 05:28:19 pm
I could see them doing a bit better in the locals than people think, their whole local campaign seems to be based on disassociation from the national party and to be fair I don't think people necessarily vote the same locally as in national elections.
Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 05:45:36 pm
Quote from: filopastry on April  5, 2024, 05:28:19 pm
I could see them doing a bit better in the locals than people think, their whole local campaign seems to be based on disassociation from the national party and to be fair I don't think people necessarily vote the same locally as in national elections.

I think they will take a pasting.
filopastry

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 06:23:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  5, 2024, 05:45:36 pm
I think they will take a pasting.

That is pretty inevitable but the extent of that pasting will matter for how it is portrayed.
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 06:50:08 pm
Quote from: filopastry on April  5, 2024, 05:28:19 pm
I could see them doing a bit better in the locals than people think, their whole local campaign seems to be based on disassociation from the national party and to be fair I don't think people necessarily vote the same locally as in national elections.

People aint as stupid as they think, no matter how much they try and disassociate themselves from their party it still says Conservatives next to the candidates name on the ballot paper and just in case voters cant read there is even a party logo next to the name.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 08:04:35 pm
The Tories have a thousands candidates up for election. Most are predicting they will lose around half that. That's not taking into account how many councils they might lose control of, or the Mayoral elections that are also happening.

So basically, if they lose less than 500, it would have been a "good" night for them.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
April 5, 2024, 08:35:42 pm
The Torys have stopped shocking people now, we hardly bring up the countless scandals and sleaze, another one today, William Wragg, Hunts trying to spin the news to praise Wragg for being brave, what Tosser sends compromising photos to strangers who contact them out the blue. happens to us all they say, Ohh piss off.
Gave out 12 names and phone numbers first so threw his m8s under the Bus to delay the inevitable exposure. nothing brave about that.
 Can I please have a photo of you in the nudie, ohh yeah sure can I have one of you please as well, shall I give you my bank details to cover the expense. ::)
Someone on Twitter mentioned all the scandals bringing up Peter Bone, this is the Wragg and Bone party.  :D very appropriate.
Riquende

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 02:42:17 pm
Some important new polling re Sunak vs Starmer, head to head:

Spoiler
[close]

Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 03:59:41 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:42:17 pm
Some important new polling re Sunak vs Starmer, head to head:
For those us without a monitor the size of a small football stadium. :)

Spoiler
[close]
Riquende

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 04:07:45 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:59:41 pm
For those us without a monitor the size of small football stadium. :)

Spoiler
[close]

I blame the spoiler tags, it looked fine on the page I got it from and I didn't expand the spoiler to check in the preview.
CornerFlag

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 04:56:51 pm
Of course Starmer's going to be better a putting up a shelf, imagine the size of the stepladder Sunak's going to need to attach it to the wall.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 05:07:06 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:07:45 pm
I blame the spoiler tags, it looked fine on the page I got it from and I didn't expand the spoiler to check in the preview.
Not the spoiler tags (just tested it). It must have been resized on the original webpage. I try to limit images to about 600px.

Just viewed this thread on a phone: 600px is fine. There is amount of small scroll on your resized 800px image (landscape). Though, when I orientated portrait view, the images were resized. Confusingly, the image in the post at the top of the page is not resized. So who knows.
Lusty

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 05:11:50 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:42:17 pm
Some important new polling re Sunak vs Starmer, head to head:
Pleasing to see such a high percentage of "don't knows".  One of the few times where that is the right answer for most of them.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 05:41:25 pm
Starmer will be disappointed with that given the hatred for Sunak, however the big one I think is looking after your kids, which he wins
KurtVerbose

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 07:02:06 pm
It's a loaded questionnaire.

Sunday roast, well firstly, Rishi has an advantage with the Yorkshire puddings because his constituency is in Yorkshire, and he's probably been up there at least a couple of times. Kier's from the South where a Sunday roast is a kind of coffee.

Also, what if you fancy some Indian food? I'd be inviting myself round to Rishi's and I'd willingly put up a shelf for him if he or his Mrs made some nice samosa's. 
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 10:15:03 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:02:06 pm
It's a loaded questionnaire.

Sunday roast, well firstly, Rishi has an advantage with the Yorkshire puddings because his constituency is in Yorkshire, and he's probably been up there at least a couple of times. Kier's from the South where a Sunday roast is a kind of coffee.

Also, what if you fancy some Indian food? I'd be inviting myself round to Rishi's and I'd willingly put up a shelf for him if he or his Mrs made some nice samosa's. 
Neither of them eat meat. Its not going to go well.
Riquende

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 11:00:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:07:06 pm
Not the spoiler tags (just tested it).

No, I mean because of the spoiler, in the preview I couldn't see the image was so big. I was being lazy not expanding it!
KurtVerbose

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 11:02:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:15:03 pm
Neither of them eat meat. Its not going to go well.

Neither do I. You can still have a Sunday roast without meat.
