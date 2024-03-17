I'm not so sure the Tories will come back from a defeat where they win less than 100 seats.



Aside from the Brexit / Johnson election in 2019 they've scraped one majority in 2015 and a lot of that was down to a poor campaign by Labour and a failure by the wrong Miliband to defend the record of the last Labour government.



May even failed to win a majority against Corbyn when she called an election to get a suspected landslide.



They aren't the election winning machine they used to be



This is what has been rolling around in my head when I asked the question.Whoever takes over the Tories has a bigger rebuilding job on their hands than Ten Hag. I keep thinking that many centre right voters would break for the Lib Dems in 2029 if the Tories end up with less than 100 seats. The Tories themselves seem destined to be consumed by infighting and Reform, ultimately becoming an extreme right rump of perhaps 50-70 seats, whilst the Lib Dems could end up around the 120 mark by the early 2030s.I know that's pure conjecture, but when you look at the state of the Tory Party, all I see are ideologically motivated zealots who aren't very good at politics. Johnson has ousted anyone remotely capable of anything other than servile self serving, populist soundbites that simply won't fly in the face of a political reality where they're mired on double digit seats.A party that gets crushed like that should realise their messaging is all wrong and they're not connecting with voters. But they seem more likely to be in denial, blame it on the trials of Brexit, deep state machinations, and just assume they will bounce back - divine right to rule etc. The reality would be people are sick of the incompetence, sleaze, arrogance, perpetual anger, and very obvious corruption.My main hope now is if Labour end up with a huge majority that Starmer goes the full five years, and doesn't call an early election just because they're cruising in the polls. They need every day in office they can get and shouldn't be motivated by a fear of their poll numbers crashing.