« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election 24/25?  (Read 20083 times)

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 09:23:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:05:01 am
Temporary, most likely 2 term set back.

Christ that would be depressing. Surely the old guard of their guaranteed vote would have left this earthly plane by then, especially considering state of NHS.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,302
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 09:28:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 17, 2024, 09:39:47 pm
So do we think some Labour candidates will defect and form some kind of new party almost immediately after winning their seats in the upcoming election? Because I hope the constituency parties ensure they vet their potential candidates properly. That would be nothing short of voter deception.

Surely there should be some law againt this? like, as soon as you do it there has to be another election? (for their seat) seems insane to be able to go "great I won, I'm in power, oh by the way I'm a Nazi now"

Or is this already a thing?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,711
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 09:31:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:05:01 am
Temporary, most likely 2 term set back.

Similar to 1997. They went down to 165 then and 166 in 2001. They were a joke then and still in 2005 were under 200 seats. People get tired of a government after 2 or 3 terms though and then that's when they change back. It took Cameron basically copying Tony Blair to try and make them electable again.

There's demographics at play as well. The UK population is only getting older and that suits the conservatives. Problem for them long term is Millenials/younger Gen X aren't becoming conservative as they age.

If we want to keep them out to stop them destroying another generation then get Labour to bring in PR.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,851
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 09:46:00 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:23:31 am
Christ that would be depressing. Surely the old guard of their guaranteed vote would have left this earthly plane by then, especially considering state of NHS.

Maybe, but people get tired of governments for a long time. Labour have been planning for a decade in power and that seems about right. But then maybe in year 9 we have a world war and if we survive it the country rallies around a government and they get another term or two. Fingers crossed.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,711
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 09:49:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:46:00 am
Maybe, but people get tired of governments for a long time. Labour have been planning for a decade in power and that seems about right. But then maybe in year 9 we have a world war and if we survive it the country rallies around a government and they get another term or two. Fingers crossed.

This is why Labour governments need to really enact change and not just keep the seat warm to allow the Tories to reset.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:37:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:46:00 am
Maybe, but people get tired of governments for a long time. Labour have been planning for a decade in power and that seems about right. But then maybe in year 9 we have a world war and if we survive it the country rallies around a government and they get another term or two. Fingers crossed.

I think Id rather have a Tory government than a world war. Tens of millions deads seems a very high price to keep them out of power.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,851
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:37:00 am
I think Id rather have a Tory government than a world war. Tens of millions deads seems a very high price to keep them out of power.

Debatable.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,851
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 10:43:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:49:02 am
This is why Labour governments need to really enact change and not just keep the seat warm to allow the Tories to reset.

To be fair it did take a financial crisis to get them out of power and even then it was a hung parliament.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,711
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:43:00 am
To be fair it did take a financial crisis to get them out of power and even then it was a hung parliament.

If the Tories had lost in 2010 it's hard to see where the Tories would have gone from there, especially with the Lib Dems really building up momentum and UKIP gaining traction. Lib Dems then destroyed all that work by entering the coalition which made it a two party race again. Then Cameron panics over UKIP to offer the referendum.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 10:48:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 30, 2024, 11:10:13 pm
The Lib Dems have had zero traction these past few months. They have been more relevant when the Tories have been stronger, yet now nothing in the news cycle is mentioned about them.

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:01:53 am
It could be a combination of factors. A huge drop in Tory turnout combined with Lib Dem voters surging towards Labour could potentially generate a result close to this. One of the polls I saw recently suggested that the Lib Dems most likely chance for gains would actually be in Scotland.

At the end of the day, maybe the Lib Dems get 40 seats. If Labour are pulling in 450 it's not really going to make that much of a difference. I think most of the focus is on how badly the Tories are expecting to do. More and more of these articles are popping up, and they will definitely affect the psyche of the electorate.

True that nationally they have had little traction with Labour so dominant. And I'd be surprised if they get much more than 10% vote share overall in the next GE.

But there are many seats in the south that Labour will never win, even when polling at ~45%. The difference between a bad Tory defeat and a catastrophic one could come down to these - Lib Dems concentrating their vote there and Labour supporters voting tactically.

And while it will make little difference to the overall result, a strong Lib Dem presence would be important in keeping Labour honest and countering their authoritarian tendencies.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 am »
By the way, this is London with that poll - ZERO Tory seats.



Almost like people don't like it when you describe their home city as a crime-ridden hellhole. It's astonishing how bad at politics this lot have become. They used to be one of the most successful political parties in the world.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,363
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 am »
I'm not so sure the Tories will come back from a defeat where they win less than 100 seats.

Aside from the Brexit / Johnson election in 2019 they've scraped one majority in 2015 and a lot of that was down to a poor campaign by Labour and a failure by the wrong Miliband to defend the record of the last Labour government.

May even failed to win a majority against Corbyn when she called an election to get a suspected landslide.

They aren't the election winning machine they used to be
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,851
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 11:53:28 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:46:52 am
I'm not so sure the Tories will come back from a defeat where they win less than 100 seats.

Aside from the Brexit / Johnson election in 2019 they've scraped one majority in 2015 and a lot of that was down to a poor campaign by Labour and a failure by the wrong Miliband to defend the record of the last Labour government.

May even failed to win a majority against Corbyn when she called an election to get a suspected landslide.

They aren't the election winning machine they used to be

Social care fucked up that election for May. Think she would have won a really good majority.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,363
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:55:02 am
I think its exceptionally unlikely. A ruling PM has never lost their seat before. Balfour came close in 1906, but he resigned as PM just before the election.

Rees Mogg, now hes the one to stay up for.
Oh I agree it's unlikely but it would be hilarious if he did lose his seat or even got close to losing!

Mogg is the one I'm looking forward to though for sure
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,376
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 12:22:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:28:30 am
Surely there should be some law againt this? like, as soon as you do it there has to be another election? (for their seat) seems insane to be able to go "great I won, I'm in power, oh by the way I'm a Nazi now"

Or is this already a thing?

Well I know it's a different country, but it's effectively what Krysten Sinema did in the US senate. There's been numerous complaints and discussions about MPs "crossing the aisle" without a by-election being called, but something like what described would be outright nefarious. It would be using party resources to secure a seat when you have no intention of representing that party.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,376
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 12:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:46:52 am
I'm not so sure the Tories will come back from a defeat where they win less than 100 seats.

Aside from the Brexit / Johnson election in 2019 they've scraped one majority in 2015 and a lot of that was down to a poor campaign by Labour and a failure by the wrong Miliband to defend the record of the last Labour government.

May even failed to win a majority against Corbyn when she called an election to get a suspected landslide.

They aren't the election winning machine they used to be

This is what has been rolling around in my head when I asked the question.

Whoever takes over the Tories has a bigger rebuilding job on their hands than Ten Hag. I keep thinking that many centre right voters would break for the Lib Dems in 2029 if the Tories end up with less than 100 seats. The Tories themselves seem destined to be consumed by infighting and Reform, ultimately becoming an extreme right rump of perhaps 50-70 seats, whilst the Lib Dems could end up around the 120 mark by the early 2030s.

I know that's pure conjecture, but when you look at the state of the Tory Party, all I see are ideologically motivated zealots who aren't very good at politics. Johnson has ousted anyone remotely capable of anything other than servile self serving, populist soundbites that simply won't fly in the face of a political reality where they're mired on double digit seats.

A party that gets crushed like that should realise their messaging is all wrong and they're not connecting with voters. But they seem more likely to be in denial, blame it on the trials of Brexit, deep state machinations, and just assume they will bounce back - divine right to rule etc. The reality would be people are sick of the incompetence, sleaze, arrogance, perpetual anger, and very obvious corruption.

My main hope now is if Labour end up with a huge majority that Starmer goes the full five years, and doesn't call an early election just because they're cruising in the polls. They need every day in office they can get and shouldn't be motivated by a fear of their poll numbers crashing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 01:52:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:55:02 am
I think its exceptionally unlikely. A ruling PM has never lost their seat before. Balfour came close in 1906, but he resigned as PM just before the election.

Rees Mogg, now hes the one to stay up for.

Out of the realistic ones to lose their seat, I think Gullis is the one Id love to watch get the boot, but the truth is there is so many tossers in the party that tomorrow it be someone else but equally deserving.

With Mogg Id quite like to see him stick around and be in opposition, might bring the entitled, born to rule prick down a notch or two rather just lose his seat which seems like a bit of get out of jail free card when it comes to the hard graft of being in opposition and largely irrelevant for a few years.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,684
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 03:13:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:52:35 pm
Out of the realistic ones to lose their seat, I think Gullis is the one Id love to watch get the boot, but the truth is there is so many tossers in the party that tomorrow it be someone else but equally deserving.

With Mogg Id quite like to see him stick around and be in opposition, might bring the entitled, born to rule prick down a notch or two rather just lose his seat which seems like a bit of get out of jail free card when it comes to the hard graft of being in opposition and largely irrelevant for a few years.

JRM hasn't been relevant for a few centuries.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 03:42:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:52:35 pm
Out of the realistic ones to lose their seat, I think Gullis is the one Id love to watch get the boot, but the truth is there is so many tossers in the party that tomorrow it be someone else but equally deserving.

With Mogg Id quite like to see him stick around and be in opposition, might bring the entitled, born to rule prick down a notch or two rather just lose his seat which seems like a bit of get out of jail free card when it comes to the hard graft of being in opposition and largely irrelevant for a few years.
In case you missed it:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351223.msg19366935#msg19366935

Rather tickled me, that. :)

And I just read this about an alteration to Gullis's Wiki entry::
Quote
As more serious Wikipedia users removed all of the online vandalism, at 10:40pm one individual edited the page to ensure Gullis was credited with an innovation he created.

What was this innovation, we hear you ask?

Under the formal introductory paragraph, it read: Gullis is famously known for having been credited with the invention of vaginal dryness, which occurs whenever hes in female company.

https://www.indy100.com/politics/jonathan-gullis-tory-chairman-wikipedia
;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,706
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:52:35 pm
Out of the realistic ones to lose their seat, I think Gullis is the one Id love to watch get the boot, but the truth is there is so many tossers in the party that tomorrow it be someone else but equally deserving.

With Mogg Id quite like to see him stick around and be in opposition, might bring the entitled, born to rule prick down a notch or two rather just lose his seat which seems like a bit of get out of jail free card when it comes to the hard graft of being in opposition and largely irrelevant for a few years.
That utter c*nt Gavin Williamson too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,684
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm »
I can't be staying up to watch these fall on their swords *. But I might set my alarm so I can get up to watch it.

*Is that gloryifying their failure too much. I am not quite sure what the expression means.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm
That utter c*nt Gavin Williamson too

Good shout!

Thats why I think people are wrong in thinking the Tories will take stock and moderate their views after the election, because its the centerists and c*nts who will lose their seats or have said they are not standing, the uber-c*nts like Rees-Mogg, Braverman, Patel and Truss are in safe seats and will still be around, they are the future of the Tory Party and they will take it further and further to the right and further and further into electoral oblivion.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:55:02 am
I think its exceptionally unlikely. A ruling PM has never lost their seat before. Balfour came close in 1906, but he resigned as PM just before the election.
 
I think if the possibility becomes more widely discussed then a wave of good ol' British anarchic Brexit/Boaty McBoatface fuck youism will build up in his constituency, as they spot the opportunity to make their mark by producing some electoral history.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
I can't be staying up to watch these fall on their swords *. But I might set my alarm so I can get up to watch it.

*Is that gloryifying their failure too much. I am not quite sure what the expression means.

Falling on your sword is to take responsibility for a failure and suffer the ultimate punishment thereof - the imagery evokes suicide (see the Romans) but these days we'd use it more for resigning with a sense of honour (as opposed to being stubbornly forced out).
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,125
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #584 on: Today at 06:36:24 am »
IDS losing his seat would be fun too, the austerity he imposed on DWP hit the poorest & most vulnerable & cost billions to set up, remember people with terminal illnesses being declared fit to work & stripped of benefits.
 
Logged
#Sausages

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,684
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #585 on: Today at 06:45:02 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm
Falling on your sword is to take responsibility for a failure and suffer the ultimate punishment thereof - the imagery evokes suicide (see the Romans) but these days we'd use it more for resigning with a sense of honour (as opposed to being stubbornly forced out).
Thanks. I felt it wasn't the right usage.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,684
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #586 on: Today at 06:48:55 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
Good shout!

Thats why I think people are wrong in thinking the Tories will take stock and moderate their views after the election, because its the centerists and c*nts who will lose their seats or have said they are not standing, the uber-c*nts like Rees-Mogg, Braverman, Patel and Truss are in safe seats and will still be around, they are the future of the Tory Party and they will take it further and further to the right and further and further into electoral oblivion.
I'm not do sure that's a good thing.  There's a fair chance after two terms the electorate will want change, and unless a more moderate, right wing party fills the void, the tories are best placed to win power.

This isn't too suggest Labour won't do a good job but they have one he'll of a mess to clear up and the electorate believe in magic wands.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #587 on: Today at 07:16:57 am »
Braverman or Liam Fox getting the elbow would be fun.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 