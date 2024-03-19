« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election 24/25?  (Read 19429 times)

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #520 on: March 19, 2024, 09:57:05 am »
Quote from: Lusty on March 19, 2024, 09:15:22 am
This sees the Lib Dems becoming the official opposition.  The sight of Ed Davey and Kier Starmer furiously agreeing with each other over the dispatch box is going to take the sting out of PMQs.

Lib Dems are a bit of an irrelevance at the moment. They'll only really challenge for seats in some Tory areas that would never vote Labour.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #521 on: March 19, 2024, 09:59:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 19, 2024, 09:54:04 am
Are there any further details than just that poll? Because it still shows the Tories having a double digit lead over the Lib Dems. Even polling at just 21% I don't see how the Lib Dems end up with more seats than the Tories!

I assume the Electoral Calculus website that produces these results uses a predictive model that assumes a fair amount of anti-Tory tactical voting, thus reflecting the Lib Dem vote being concentrated into a smaller number of seats they tend to be competitive in, whilst the Tory vote, whilst numerically much bigger, is going to be spread out across the country in vain marginal battles against Labour.

Even if the percentages somehow pan out, the model might be way off the mark and not produce the sorts of results they predict.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #522 on: March 19, 2024, 10:00:13 am »
Quote from: Riquende on March 19, 2024, 09:59:01 am
I assume the Electoral Calculus website that produces these results uses a predictive model that assumes a fair amount of anti-Tory tactical voting, thus reflecting the Lib Dem vote being concentrated into a smaller number of seats they tend to be competitive in, whilst the Tory vote, whilst numerically much bigger, is going to be spread out across the country in vain marginal battles against Labour.

Yeah, I just put the numbers into their predictor and came up with the numbers below. Now I understand what Lusty was driving at!

EDIT: looking at the numbers suggests the majority of Lib-Dem gains would ironically be in Scotland. Tories losing 342 seats, verses 337 gains for Labour, versus 33 gains for the LDs against 30 losses for the SNP. I'm sure that's just a quirk of the modelling though, as the Lib Dems are strongest in the southwest.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #523 on: March 19, 2024, 10:03:26 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 19, 2024, 10:00:13 am
Yeah, I just put the numbers into their predictor and came up with the numbers below. Now I understand what Lusty was driving at!
Yes that's exactly what I was doing... definetely didn't just copy an image I found off Twitter ;D

I'm glad Riquende got you an explanation!
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #524 on: March 19, 2024, 10:05:27 am »
Quote from: Lusty on March 19, 2024, 10:03:26 am
Yes that's exactly what I was doing... definetely didn't just copy an image I found off Twitter ;D

I'm glad Riquende got you an explanation!

;D

I posted a screen cap of what I came up with as well.  8)
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #525 on: March 19, 2024, 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 19, 2024, 09:55:51 am
I think it's fair to say that Labour has a secure lead over the Tories of at least 15 points. Anything on top of that is gravy. Lots and lots of gravy.
That 15 point lead looks almost baked in now.  None of the rabbits that the Tories have tried to pull out of the hat have remotely registered in the polls.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #526 on: March 19, 2024, 10:30:53 am »
After the result at OT at the weekend, I am not getting my hopes up about anything :(.

Might be a Trump\Braverman\Putin axis of horror this time next year.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #527 on: March 23, 2024, 06:40:08 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/23/swapping-tory-leader-labour-lead-bigger-poll-opinium

Changing Tory leader could result in even larger Labour landslide, new poll shows

Labour lead would soar to 24 points if Kemi Badenoch or Suella Braverman became leader, according to Opinium poll

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/23/left-without-a-voice-october-general-election-could-leave-students-in-uk-unable-to-vote

Left without a voice: October general election could leave students in UK unable to vote

Universities fear an autumn election will not leave undergraduates enough time to register
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #528 on: March 23, 2024, 09:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 23, 2024, 06:40:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/23/swapping-tory-leader-labour-lead-bigger-poll-opinium

Changing Tory leader could result in even larger Labour landslide, new poll shows

Labour lead would soar to 24 points if Kemi Badenoch or Suella Braverman became leader, according to Opinium poll
No surprise there.  I'm a bit surprised though that their poll only showed a 1% gain for the Tories by switching to Mordaunt - she held a sword during the coronation donchaknow?!  It's probably indicative of brand Tory being in tatters.

That the four contenders if there was a leadership race are rumoured to be Mordaunt, Badenoch, Braverman and Cleverly says it all really.  The talent well was always low but now it's well and truly run dry.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #529 on: March 23, 2024, 10:07:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 23, 2024, 09:53:22 pm
No surprise there.  I'm a bit surprised though that their poll only showed a 1% gain for the Tories by switching to Mordaunt - she held a sword during the coronation donchaknow?!  It's probably indicative of brand Tory being in tatters.

That the four contenders if there was a leadership race are rumoured to be Mordaunt, Badenoch, Braverman and Cleverly says it all really.  The talent well was always low but now it's well and truly run dry.

Don't forget Priti Patel, apparently also considered to be in the running.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #530 on: March 23, 2024, 10:30:27 pm »
Yet there will be no GE until Jan 25.  Theyll go full term unless Sunak is forced out, in which case he may call a GE before being ousted.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #531 on: March 24, 2024, 08:50:29 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 23, 2024, 09:53:22 pm
No surprise there.  I'm a bit surprised though that their poll only showed a 1% gain for the Tories by switching to Mordaunt - she held a sword during the coronation donchaknow?!  It's probably indicative of brand Tory being in tatters.

That the four contenders if there was a leadership race are rumoured to be Mordaunt, Badenoch, Braverman and Cleverly says it all really.  The talent well was always low but now it's well and truly run dry.

As I've said before, changing leader would be such a transparent rebranding attempt in order to cling to power it would only enrage voters more. People know nothing would really change. Plus, an actual leadership election could take upwards of 3 months. The country would just continue on in limbo as Tory infighting continued.

They would need a coronation; all the bloodletting would have to be done in private until one candidate beat down all the rest. The last time this went to the members, they picked Liz Fucking Truss. No way the Tories want a repeat of that.

They've actually got a better chance of recovering some ground in the polls if they go early, I reckon. If they hang on to the last possible moment they will get all the contempt they deserve.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #532 on: March 24, 2024, 09:25:06 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 24, 2024, 08:50:29 am
As I've said before, changing leader would be such a transparent rebranding attempt in order to cling to power it would only enrage voters more. People know nothing would really change. Plus, an actual leadership election could take upwards of 3 months. The country would just continue on in limbo as Tory infighting continued.

They would need a coronation; all the bloodletting would have to be done in private until one candidate beat down all the rest. The last time this went to the members, they picked Liz Fucking Truss. No way the Tories want a repeat of that.

They've actually got a better chance of recovering some ground in the polls if they go early, I reckon. If they hang on to the last possible moment they will get all the contempt they deserve.

I think they cling on as long as possible, certainly at least until Autumn, maybe longer depending on polls come the Summer.

Wondered why Hunt is out on the media round this morning, as he was out a couple weeks ago pre budget.  But hes out this morning shouting about the inflation drop, etc.  Of course when pressed on the (many) negative aspects he reverts to blaming Covid and Ukraine.  Didnt appear to enjoy being asked about the Truss horror show.  Basically spending his time trying to rubbish Labour this morning.  Maybe in full pre-election mode. 
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #533 on: March 24, 2024, 09:45:00 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 24, 2024, 08:50:29 am
As I've said before, changing leader would be such a transparent rebranding attempt in order to cling to power it would only enrage voters more. People know nothing would really change. Plus, an actual leadership election could take upwards of 3 months. The country would just continue on in limbo as Tory infighting continued.

They would need a coronation; all the bloodletting would have to be done in private until one candidate beat down all the rest. The last time this went to the members, they picked Liz Fucking Truss. No way the Tories want a repeat of that.

They've actually got a better chance of recovering some ground in the polls if they go early, I reckon. If they hang on to the last possible moment they will get all the contempt they deserve.

Problem is they've got nobody to take it over anyway because it's a party of lightweights after anyone who wasn't a true believer of the Brexit bullshit was kicked out by Johnson and it's produced the worst cabinets in history through this parliament. Mordaunt would have been a better choice to replace Johnson but the Mail and all the right wing lunatics wanted Truss and a 'true Tory budget' so fixed it for Truss to win. The next election was lost there and then.

I wonder if they'd have give it Dave till the election if he was an MP, but it's not practical from the Lords.

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #534 on: March 24, 2024, 10:52:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 24, 2024, 09:45:00 am
Problem is they've got nobody to take it over anyway because it's a party of lightweights after anyone who wasn't a true believer of the Brexit bullshit was kicked out by Johnson and it's produced the worst cabinets in history through this parliament. Mordaunt would have been a better choice to replace Johnson but the Mail and all the right wing lunatics wanted Truss and a 'true Tory budget' so fixed it for Truss to win. The next election was lost there and then.

I wonder if they'd have give it Dave till the election if he was an MP, but it's not practical from the Lords.
Spot on but the British people should take a lot of the blame as well and that includes many Labour supporters who laughed at the Torys who had the guts to put their safety and careers on the line to fight Johnson/ERG. it includes the last Labour leadership.  it was not only tactically politically incompetent, it put politics before decency, it's been covered and am best leaving it at that.
Reform are trying to appeal to these gullible ignorant people, the people who keep telling us they have lost faith in our politicians, the people who keep saying all politicians are the same are the very people who end up supporting the biggest Charlatans of all.

 
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #535 on: March 24, 2024, 02:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 24, 2024, 09:45:00 am
Problem is they've got nobody to take it over anyway because it's a party of lightweights after anyone who wasn't a true believer of the Brexit bullshit was kicked out by Johnson and it's produced the worst cabinets in history through this parliament. Mordaunt would have been a better choice to replace Johnson but the Mail and all the right wing lunatics wanted Truss and a 'true Tory budget' so fixed it for Truss to win. The next election was lost there and then.

I wonder if they'd have give it Dave till the election if he was an MP, but it's not practical from the Lords.


He's the fucker who got us into this mess. Even stopped Whitehall from making contingency plans should the unthinkable happen, and then fucked off sharpish when it did happen. So I hope they do. Another unelected leader, and from the unelected House for good measure.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #536 on: March 25, 2024, 09:06:27 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 24, 2024, 02:52:27 pm
He's the fucker who got us into this mess. Even stopped Whitehall from making contingency plans should the unthinkable happen, and then fucked off sharpish when it did happen. So I hope they do. Another unelected leader, and from the unelected House for good measure.
It would give Dodgy Dave another thing to gloat to Bozo about and that's what it's all about for the Bullingdon boys.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #537 on: March 25, 2024, 09:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 19, 2024, 09:54:04 am
Are there any further details than just that poll? Did you plug the numbers into a predictor? The Tories still have a double digit lead over the Lib Dems in that poll. Even polling at just 21% I don't see how the Lib Dems end up with more seats than the Tories!

Not that I would be complaining if they did like. ;D
not sure the polls take into account tactical voting. In 1997 the Labour lead over the Tories in actual voting share was IIRC around 13 or 14% but tactical voting made the majority much higher than if there has been a uniform swing.

I agree though and I doubt very much that the Lib Dems will be one the official opposition, the Tories are likely to have at least around the 150 seat mark you would think
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #538 on: March 25, 2024, 09:29:41 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 23, 2024, 10:30:27 pm
Yet there will be no GE until Jan 25.  Theyll go full term unless Sunak is forced out, in which case he may call a GE before being ousted.
I'll be amazed if they do that, the longer they wait the more of their core support will die through old age too <sick joke alert>
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #539 on: March 25, 2024, 10:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 25, 2024, 09:24:39 pm
not sure the polls take into account tactical voting. In 1997 the Labour lead over the Tories in actual voting share was IIRC around 13 or 14% but tactical voting made the majority much higher than if there has been a uniform swing.

I agree though and I doubt very much that the Lib Dems will be one the official opposition, the Tories are likely to have at least around the 150 seat mark you would think

I read a recent Guardian article that said Labour are not in as strong a position over the Tories right now as they were at the same point before 1997, but I don't think that took into account just how much more damage Reform can do to the Tories than the Referendum Party did back in 1997.

It wasn't just tactical voting that helped Labour back then; The Referendum Party peeled off a lot of crucial votes in some critical seats. Back then we were still largely in a three party system; now it's five - six, if you count the SNP. There's many more variables in play this time around.

All Dodgy Dave managed to when he hung the country out to dry over Brexit was delay the inevitable.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #540 on: March 27, 2024, 01:17:14 pm »
From the Guardian newsfeed:

Quote
Labour has 99% chance of forming next government, says elections expert Prof John Curtice

A lot of political commentary in the media is framed by the notion that there is still some doubt about the outcome of the next general election. In part that is just sensible caution, because nothing in life is certain, and unexpected things happen; in part that is because parts of the print media are very rightwing, and find it hard to conceive that Labour can or should form a government; and in part that is because journalism is about narrative, and it spoils the story if you reveal the ending in advance.

But it is probably time to give up pretending that the Conservatives might win. There are few people in the world of political commentary more cautious than Prof Sir John Curtice, the psephologist and lead election analyst for the BBC, and even he has decided its all over for the Tories.

Curtice told Sam Blewett from Politico that there is now a 99% chance of Labour forming the next administration. He said the chances of a Tory revival were small and that, even in the event of a hung parliament, Keir Starmer was better placed to become PM than Rishi Sunak. The Labour party will be in a much stronger position to negotiate a minority government than the Conservatives because, apart from possibly the DUP, the Conservatives have no friends in the House of Commons, Curtice said.

Nothing we didn't already know, or at least strongly suspect.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #541 on: March 28, 2024, 07:23:26 am »
I see the new MP for Rochdale has been telling the Russian media that Barack Obama was behind the recent terrorist attack in Moscow. It was a UK-USA hit job. It couldn't have been ISIS he says because violence is forbidden during Ramadan.

Well done Rochdale.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #542 on: March 28, 2024, 07:49:59 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 28, 2024, 07:23:26 am
I see the new MP for Rochdale has been telling the Russian media that Barack Obama was behind the recent terrorist attack in Moscow. It was a UK-USA hit job. It couldn't have been ISIS he says because violence is forbidden during Ramadan.

Well done Rochdale.

Despite ISIS-K claiming it, incredible. What a despicable horror show that man is. I mean it's got all the tropes hasn't it, Russia couldn't have worded it better themselves. Wonder how much he costs?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #543 on: March 29, 2024, 03:37:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 28, 2024, 07:23:26 am
I see the new MP for Rochdale has been telling the Russian media that Barack Obama was behind the recent terrorist attack in Moscow. It was a UK-USA hit job. It couldn't have been ISIS he says because violence is forbidden during Ramadan.

Well done Rochdale.
he's a fucking weird bloke, even if there was any truth, WTF would it have to do with a President that left office 8 years ago!
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #544 on: March 29, 2024, 07:38:30 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 29, 2024, 03:37:47 am
he's a fucking weird bloke, even if there was any truth, WTF would it have to do with a President that left office 8 years ago!

Illuminati innit.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm »
At first I thought this related to council elections. Then I saw the lower headline. ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/30/conservatives-set-for-worst-election-result-yet-research-shows

Conservatives set for worst election result yet, research shows

Survey of 15,000 people suggests even party leader Rishi Sunaks North Yorkshire seat is at risk

The Conservatives are on course for their worst election result, winning fewer than 100 seats, according to a new poll.

The seat-by-seat analysis gives the Tories 98 constituencies compared with Labours 468, giving Sir Keir Starmer a 286-seat majority, the Sunday Times has reported.

The 15,000-person poll, conducted by agency Survation on behalf of Best for Britain, gives Labour a 45% vote share with a 19-point lead over the Conservatives.

Rishi Sunaks party is on track to win 98 seats with none in Scotland or Wales, according to the research. It also suggests the prime minister is at risk of losing his own constituency, the new Richmond & Northallerton seat in North Yorkshire, to Labour with his lead less than 2.5 percentage points.

The analysis forecasts that Reform UK will come second in seven seats and achieve an overall vote share of 8.5%, just behind the Liberal Democrats on 10.4%

The poll also suggests the Scottish National Party would pick up 41 seats, the Liberal Democrats 22 and Plaid Cymru two.

Naomi Smith, Best for Britains chief executive, said: With the polling showing swathes of voters turning their backs on the Tories, its clear that this will be a change election.

In 2019 the Conservatives had 365 seats, Labour 203, the SNP 48, the Lib Dems 11 and Plaid four.

The findings come after Labour sources said the partys overall financial position remained strong despite membership subscriptions falling off because donations were healthy and unions were expected to give very substantial backing to the election effort.

Labour has suffered more than a 23,000 fall in membership over the past two months after controversies over its policy on Gaza and its U-turn on green investment, according to figures released to its National Executive Committee (NEC).

The partys general secretary, David Evans, revealed that membership, which had stood at 390,000 in January, had plummeted to 366,604 at the latest count, with more than 11,700 of these being in arrears. Labour membership reached a peak at the end of 2019 when it hit more than 532,000.

Luke Akehurst, a member of the NEC, said: Party membership is still at historically high levels. Labour only had 150,000 members at the end of its last period in office [in 2010], he said.

The state of the opinion polls suggest there is no correlation between membership and electoral popularity.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm
At first I thought this related to council elections. Then I saw the lower headline. ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/30/conservatives-set-for-worst-election-result-yet-research-shows

Conservatives set for worst election result yet, research shows


Struggle to believe a model that has the Tories on <100 and the Lib Dems stuck on 22. If the Tories are going to be obliterated, then they will have to lose dozens of southern rural/suburban seats to them.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 11:09:57 pm »
That MRP poll includes very little weighting for tactical voting.
Its likely a best case scenario for the Tories as the polls stand right now.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm
Struggle to believe a model that has the Tories on <100 and the Lib Dems stuck on 22. If the Tories are going to be obliterated, then they will have to lose dozens of southern rural/suburban seats to them.

The Lib Dems have had zero traction these past few months. They have been more relevant when the Tories have been stronger, yet now nothing in the news cycle is mentioned about them.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:01:53 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm
Struggle to believe a model that has the Tories on <100 and the Lib Dems stuck on 22. If the Tories are going to be obliterated, then they will have to lose dozens of southern rural/suburban seats to them.

It could be a combination of factors. A huge drop in Tory turnout combined with Lib Dem voters surging towards Labour could potentially generate a result close to this. One of the polls I saw recently suggested that the Lib Dems most likely chance for gains would actually be in Scotland.

At the end of the day, maybe the Lib Dems get 40 seats. If Labour are pulling in 450 it's not really going to make that much of a difference. I think most of the focus is on how badly the Tories are expecting to do. More and more of these articles are popping up, and they will definitely affect the psyche of the electorate.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #550 on: Today at 02:06:42 am »
Oh please let Fishy lose his seat, that really would be the icing on the cake
