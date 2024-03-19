« previous next »
UK General Election 24/25?

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
March 19, 2024, 09:57:05 am
Quote from: Lusty on March 19, 2024, 09:15:22 am
This sees the Lib Dems becoming the official opposition.  The sight of Ed Davey and Kier Starmer furiously agreeing with each other over the dispatch box is going to take the sting out of PMQs.

Lib Dems are a bit of an irrelevance at the moment. They'll only really challenge for seats in some Tory areas that would never vote Labour.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
March 19, 2024, 09:59:01 am
Quote from: Red Beret on March 19, 2024, 09:54:04 am
Are there any further details than just that poll? Because it still shows the Tories having a double digit lead over the Lib Dems. Even polling at just 21% I don't see how the Lib Dems end up with more seats than the Tories!

I assume the Electoral Calculus website that produces these results uses a predictive model that assumes a fair amount of anti-Tory tactical voting, thus reflecting the Lib Dem vote being concentrated into a smaller number of seats they tend to be competitive in, whilst the Tory vote, whilst numerically much bigger, is going to be spread out across the country in vain marginal battles against Labour.

Even if the percentages somehow pan out, the model might be way off the mark and not produce the sorts of results they predict.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
March 19, 2024, 10:00:13 am
Quote from: Riquende on March 19, 2024, 09:59:01 am
I assume the Electoral Calculus website that produces these results uses a predictive model that assumes a fair amount of anti-Tory tactical voting, thus reflecting the Lib Dem vote being concentrated into a smaller number of seats they tend to be competitive in, whilst the Tory vote, whilst numerically much bigger, is going to be spread out across the country in vain marginal battles against Labour.

Yeah, I just put the numbers into their predictor and came up with the numbers below. Now I understand what Lusty was driving at!

EDIT: looking at the numbers suggests the majority of Lib-Dem gains would ironically be in Scotland. Tories losing 342 seats, verses 337 gains for Labour, versus 33 gains for the LDs against 30 losses for the SNP. I'm sure that's just a quirk of the modelling though, as the Lib Dems are strongest in the southwest.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
March 19, 2024, 10:03:26 am
Quote from: Red Beret on March 19, 2024, 10:00:13 am
Yeah, I just put the numbers into their predictor and came up with the numbers below. Now I understand what Lusty was driving at!
Yes that's exactly what I was doing... definetely didn't just copy an image I found off Twitter ;D

I'm glad Riquende got you an explanation!
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
March 19, 2024, 10:05:27 am
Quote from: Lusty on March 19, 2024, 10:03:26 am
Yes that's exactly what I was doing... definetely didn't just copy an image I found off Twitter ;D

I'm glad Riquende got you an explanation!

I posted a screen cap of what I came up with as well.  8)
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
March 19, 2024, 10:20:28 am
Quote from: Red Beret on March 19, 2024, 09:55:51 am
I think it's fair to say that Labour has a secure lead over the Tories of at least 15 points. Anything on top of that is gravy. Lots and lots of gravy.
That 15 point lead looks almost baked in now.  None of the rabbits that the Tories have tried to pull out of the hat have remotely registered in the polls.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
March 19, 2024, 10:30:53 am
After the result at OT at the weekend, I am not getting my hopes up about anything :(.

Might be a Trump\Braverman\Putin axis of horror this time next year.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 06:40:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/23/swapping-tory-leader-labour-lead-bigger-poll-opinium

Changing Tory leader could result in even larger Labour landslide, new poll shows

Labour lead would soar to 24 points if Kemi Badenoch or Suella Braverman became leader, according to Opinium poll

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/23/left-without-a-voice-october-general-election-could-leave-students-in-uk-unable-to-vote

Left without a voice: October general election could leave students in UK unable to vote

Universities fear an autumn election will not leave undergraduates enough time to register
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 09:53:22 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:40:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/23/swapping-tory-leader-labour-lead-bigger-poll-opinium

Changing Tory leader could result in even larger Labour landslide, new poll shows

Labour lead would soar to 24 points if Kemi Badenoch or Suella Braverman became leader, according to Opinium poll
No surprise there.  I'm a bit surprised though that their poll only showed a 1% gain for the Tories by switching to Mordaunt - she held a sword during the coronation donchaknow?!  It's probably indicative of brand Tory being in tatters.

That the four contenders if there was a leadership race are rumoured to be Mordaunt, Badenoch, Braverman and Cleverly says it all really.  The talent well was always low but now it's well and truly run dry.
