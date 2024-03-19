Are there any further details than just that poll? Because it still shows the Tories having a double digit lead over the Lib Dems. Even polling at just 21% I don't see how the Lib Dems end up with more seats than the Tories!



I assume the Electoral Calculus website that produces these results uses a predictive model that assumes a fair amount of anti-Tory tactical voting, thus reflecting the Lib Dem vote being concentrated into a smaller number of seats they tend to be competitive in, whilst the Tory vote, whilst numerically much bigger, is going to be spread out across the country in vain marginal battles against Labour.Even if the percentages somehow pan out, the model might be way off the mark and not produce the sorts of results they predict.