One knock on effect of the potential scale of Tory defeat is how many '1922 letters' it would take to kick off a leadership challenge, which could be significant for a party that's currently so divided and will be struggling for an identity during the next electoral cycle. Any hope they have of a 2029/30 win is going to hinge on sorting out their internal chaos in good time (which will be easier in opposition to be fair).



Obviously they can change the thresholds at any time, but if you ended up with the sort of numbers the most dreadful of polls are talking about, and left them with a rump of 24 MPs, then currently just 4 MPs would be required to submit letters.



If it was 100 MPs then only 15. If 120 then 18. 160 MPs would just need 24, so on.



On the flip side, with so many Tories getting the boot then a lot of the membership of their current 5 Families will be gutted out of Westminster anyway, so maybe things won't be quite so fractious.