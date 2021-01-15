« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election 24/25?  (Read 17317 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 12:12:14 pm »
Seems Corbyn will stand in north Islington
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 12:12:53 pm »
One knock on effect of the potential scale of Tory defeat is how many '1922 letters' it would take to kick off a leadership challenge, which could be significant for a party that's currently so divided and will be struggling for an identity during the next electoral cycle. Any hope they have of a 2029/30 win is going to hinge on sorting out their internal chaos in good time (which will be easier in opposition to be fair).

Obviously they can change the thresholds at any time, but if you ended up with the sort of numbers the most dreadful of polls are talking about, and left them with a rump of 24 MPs, then currently just 4 MPs would be required to submit letters.

If it was 100 MPs then only 15. If 120 then 18. 160 MPs would just need 24, so on.

On the flip side, with so many Tories getting the boot then a lot of the membership of their current 5 Families will be gutted out of Westminster anyway, so maybe things won't be quite so fractious.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,746
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 12:29:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:12:14 pm
Seems Corbyn will stand in north Islington

I just wonder if he will run as an Indy or they build a new party for him, Abbott a few others maybe
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,185
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 12:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:03:00 pm
I think you are wrong, the numbers that are being painted in the polls certainly flatter Labour and yes there may be some shy Tories hidden in the polls but this feels to me like a 1997 election rather than a 1992 one.

I've said it before but oppositions don't win elections, governments lose them. Voters don't have to be inspired by Labour if they turn in the government.

That's what's happening, double digit Labour leads since before Boris was axed and the polls are constantly showing an upper teens to low twenties Labour lead.

Labour will have a comfortable majority of in excess of 80 seats for sure, it's just the scale that's in doubt

As I said, the Tories have made enemies up and down the country; and their attempts to demonise any and everyone standing up for their rights as some kind of anti-British, Fifth Columnist extremist hellbent on destroying the country and handing it over to the EU has backfired massively.

High taxes, lousy services, a recession, sky high energy bills and food inflation has left people destitute and desperate - and all they see is a government harping on about Rwanda. They also see a government running scared of the whirlwind they're going to reap. Payback's gonna be a bitch.

Frankly, I don't think anybody has really enjoyed having the Tories in office for 14 years - even the people who voted for them. Labour just sucked at offering a credible alternative. Even Boris only really won in 2019 because of a combination of Corbyn and Brexit fatigue. Voters can't wait to be rid of the scum.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,746
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 01:03:47 pm »
I don't see Reform doing a deal with them this time either, they may actually be dreaming of beating them in vote % the way things are looking in some of the polls at the moment!
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:03:47 pm
I don't see Reform doing a deal with them this time either, they may actually be dreaming of beating them in vote % the way things are looking in some of the polls at the moment!
agreed, I think after an election defeat, they may try and do some sort of deal that installs Frottage as leader of the Tories
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 01:16:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 16, 2024, 09:54:53 pm
Its interesting that Faridge talks about realigning the centre right.

I mean, centre right centre right!

The centre right pocket of his nazi uniform more like.

Reform is this years UKIP. So I expect them to step aside at the last minute to endorse the Tories in a totally democratic way.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 01:22:24 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 01:16:37 pm
The centre right pocket of his nazi uniform more like.

Reform is this years UKIP. So I expect them to step aside at the last minute to endorse the Tories in a totally democratic way.
I don't think that happens and even if it did it wouldn't have the effect it did in 2019.

Brexit no longer in play as a positive and instead of Bouncy Boris they have Robotic Rishi who appeals to absolutely nobody
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 01:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:22:24 pm
I don't think that happens and even if it did it wouldn't have the effect it did in 2019.

Brexit no longer in play as a positive and instead of Bouncy Boris they have Robotic Rishi who appeals to absolutely nobody

yeah definitely wouldn't have the effect. I agree
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,185
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm
agreed, I think after an election defeat, they may try and do some sort of deal that installs Frottage as leader of the Tories

Good luck with that, as he still won't be an MP.

I said before, this is the election Reform flex their muscles. Their messsage to the Tories will be clear - we can't win, but we can ensure you lose. So you do things our way.

I don't know if that's a viable long term strategy as Reform risk killing their golden goose. But for an election that's already lost, they have a gilt edged chance to control the Tories, parasite like.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 06:37:30 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:29:35 pm
I just wonder if he will run as an Indy or they build a new party for him, Abbott a few others maybe
I imagine he will run under his peace and justice umbrella
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 06:48:17 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:29:35 pm
I just wonder if he will run as an Indy or they build a new party for him, Abbott a few others maybe
It will be as a Indy, starting a new party puts all the SCG MPs in a position, give up the safety of standing as Labour MPs or standing as a Indy fighting in Corbyns new party, Corbyn had that safety for decades so he's not going to ruin it for the younger SCG MPs. it's quite telling really. as it's a Acid test
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,262
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:48:17 pm
It will be as a Indy, starting a new party puts all the SCG MPs in a position, give up the safety of standing as Labour MPs or standing as a Indy fighting in Corbyns new party, Corbyn had that safety for decades so he's not going to ruin it for the younger SCG MPs. it's quite telling really. as it's a Acid test
I think if anything it's likely that a new party would emerge after the election, not before. The way the numbers are going, they might end up as the official opposition.

If Corbyn wins as an independent he will almost certainly join them.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,518
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm »
Abbott will definitely win her seat even if she stands as an independent. Corbyn will probably have a decent chance as well but he is at greater risk. Reckon Corbyn would definitely have lost by the Isreal-Palestine situation means he will get back in. The Momentum crowd will put all their efforts into his seat as they can but Abbott doesnt need them.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm
I think if anything it's likely that a new party would emerge after the election, not before. The way the numbers are going, they might end up as the official opposition.

If Corbyn wins as an independent he will almost certainly join them.
I think Corbyn will win as a Independent, so will Abbott. you may well be right about any new party being formed after the next election rather than before.
If they truly believed they will win voters over then why not before?

What do all the SCG MPs do if this new party is formed before the next election. if they stand as Labour MPs then they might as well say they don't believe the public will vote for them if they join Corbyns new party. if they did join and get hammered then that's the end of the talk of a Corbyn led left wing party being popular, this is too much of a Acid test, so I can't see any new party started by Corbyn being formed.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,185
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 09:39:47 pm »
So do we think some Labour candidates will defect and form some kind of new party almost immediately after winning their seats in the upcoming election? Because I hope the constituency parties ensure they vet their potential candidates properly. That would be nothing short of voter deception.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,518
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:39:47 pm
So do we think some Labour candidates will defect and form some kind of new party almost immediately after winning their seats in the upcoming election? Because I hope the constituency parties ensure they vet their potential candidates properly. That would be nothing short of voter deception.

Very much doubt that. No chance they give up the opportunity of being in a governing party.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,185
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 10:19:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm
Very much doubt that. No chance they give up the opportunity of being in a governing party.

Hope you're right. We are talking about people who seem to prefer principled opposition rather than being in actual government.

If you're in a government of potentially 500 odd MPs, then your voice counts for very little. But in a media age where everyone would be happy to bash a Labour government, people will happily give critics airtime, no matter how moronic their talking points are.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,518
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:19:10 pm
Hope you're right. We are talking about people who seem to prefer principled opposition rather than being in actual government.

If you're in a government of potentially 500 odd MPs, then your voice counts for very little. But in a media age where everyone would be happy to bash a Labour government, people will happily give critics airtime, no matter how moronic their talking points are.

Labour wont get 500 MPs.

Dont get me wrong I can see a scenario, maybe 3 years in where everybody starts to get vocal particularly if Starmer and Reeves are still cautious, the country hasnt seen any decent turnaround and thats ignoring the myriad of international issues that may arise. But it will be pretty harmonious for the first few years.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,177
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:12:14 pm
Seems Corbyn will stand in north Islington

He could join Galloways party.

Do think its mad on both sides how many MPs stick it out for so long with the job etc - guess easier for London MPs (you can live at home all the time, dont have massive commutes multiple times a week) and also for backbenchers. In Corbyns example (the non-career politician apparently) been in the job for 40 years now. Id last a month!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,518
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm
He could join Galloways party.

Do think its mad on both sides how many MPs stick it out for so long with the job etc - guess easier for London MPs (you can live at home all the time, dont have massive commutes multiple times a week) and also for backbenchers. In Corbyns example (the non-career politician apparently) been in the job for 40 years now. Id last a month!

Corbyn is an example of how not to do politics on the left. Has he genuinely done any good for his constituents?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm
Corbyn is an example of how not to do politics on the left. Has he genuinely done any good for his constituents?
Yes, hes done a lot of good in his constituency and does make a difference for his voters.  Not every MP has to have been a minister (I mean, I know he tried and all)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,177
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm
Corbyn is an example of how not to do politics on the left. Has he genuinely done any good for his constituents?

I think that, whilst in foreign policy hes always been a bit of an obsessive crank, hes broadly had a decent reputation as a constituency MP up until his time as leader?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,707
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #503 on: Today at 07:22:24 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm
He could join Galloways party.


From what I read hes very much distanced himself from Gorgeous George and his party.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,177
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #504 on: Today at 07:38:58 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:22:24 am
From what I read hes very much distanced himself from Gorgeous George and his party.

Good. Credit where its due - a key difference between the two for me has been Corbyn is always convinced hes doing the right thing - little bit pious and very warped foreign affairs but  clearly has well entrenched views. Galloway is a nasty horrible little grifter.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,185
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #505 on: Today at 09:14:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Labour wont get 500 MPs.

Dont get me wrong I can see a scenario, maybe 3 years in where everybody starts to get vocal particularly if Starmer and Reeves are still cautious, the country hasnt seen any decent turnaround and thats ignoring the myriad of international issues that may arise. But it will be pretty harmonious for the first few years.

You don't know that. But okay, let's be prudent with the numbers and suggest Starmer "only" gets around 400 MPs, which is 1997 territory and quite in line with the more modest poll predictions.

It's the same scenario. A rump of left wing morons who don't think the government are doing things the way they think they should be done; and unlike the Tories, there's not enough of them to influence policy. So they can either kick up a fuss on the back benches like urchins, or breakaway and form an independent "left wing" pressure group in the commons.

A group ready and willing to criticise the government with a right wing media only too happy to give them air time. Not because the criticisms are valid, but more a "Labour are bad and look how much worse these lunatics want to make things" kind of way.

Would it work? Probably not. Because outside the party they can't influence policy. They don't wield the influence of Reform UK. But that doesn't mean they're not dumb enough to try if they think Corbyn is still the answer.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,262
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #506 on: Today at 10:25:41 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm
I think Corbyn will win as a Independent, so will Abbott. you may well be right about any new party being formed after the next election rather than before.
If they truly believed they will win voters over then why not before?

What do all the SCG MPs do if this new party is formed before the next election. if they stand as Labour MPs then they might as well say they don't believe the public will vote for them if they join Corbyns new party. if they did join and get hammered then that's the end of the talk of a Corbyn led left wing party being popular, this is too much of a Acid test, so I can't see any new party started by Corbyn being formed.
Well we both know the answer to that ;D

But in their own rationalisations... They will not be wanting to split the Labour vote and let the Tories back in.  So, safest thing to do would be to win the seat as a Labour candidate and split right after, give yourselves 5 years to get the party established before the next election.  It brings advantages in funding, air time etc.

There's also a chance that if they can find 50 or so members then they will end up as the official opposition.  The way the numbers are looking, there's no way Labour can stop 50 or so cranks from slipping through the net if they're going to get 500+ seats.  PMQs, opposition days, a seat on the privy council.  All very far fetched but it's only possible if Labour win a massive victory so it's in their interests to keep their powder dry.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,707
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #507 on: Today at 10:37:38 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm
Good luck with that, as he still won't be an MP.

I said before, this is the election Reform flex their muscles. Their messsage to the Tories will be clear - we can't win, but we can ensure you lose. So you do things our way.

I don't know if that's a viable long term strategy as Reform risk killing their golden goose. But for an election that's already lost, they have a gilt edged chance to control the Tories, parasite like.

Frottage is very much like marmite anyway, as many votes he would bring to the Tories if he ended up joining them, he will repel just as many in the more liberal Tories areas in the South.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,185
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #508 on: Today at 11:36:31 am »
In the interest of balance, this Guardian article pours some cold water over the prospect of a Labour landslide,  pointing out that Starmer's Labour trails Blair's by some distance at the same point in the run up to 1997:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/18/labour-landslide-will-be-much-harder-to-achieve-than-in-1997-analysis-shows

Personally, I think this article is more a warning against complacency, as there are numerous factors in play now that didn't exist in 1997. That said, it's important that Labour's supporters don't feel downbeat if they only secure an 80-120 seat majority - although it would reflect badly on Labour's messaging, given the current state of the country.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #509 on: Today at 12:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:25:41 am
Well we both know the answer to that ;D

But in their own rationalisations... They will not be wanting to split the Labour vote and let the Tories back in.  So, safest thing to do would be to win the seat as a Labour candidate and split right after, give yourselves 5 years to get the party established before the next election.  It brings advantages in funding, air time etc.

There's also a chance that if they can find 50 or so members then they will end up as the official opposition.  The way the numbers are looking, there's no way Labour can stop 50 or so cranks from slipping through the net if they're going to get 500+ seats.  PMQs, opposition days, a seat on the privy council.  All very far fetched but it's only possible if Labour win a massive victory so it's in their interests to keep their powder dry.
That's a lot of IFs.  :)
Labour will have a lot more MPs so yeah I imagine some will be towards the far left.
I expect the trouble to come at the party conference. I wouldn't be surprised if the Torys are banking on the conference throwing up some bad publicity for Labour which is giving them the idea of holding the election straight after the party conferences in October. these MPs still won't break away from Labour though just to join a party that they believe won't win the support of the public.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,518
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #510 on: Today at 01:17:09 pm »
Labour never have an issue with people wanting to leave the camp, because once they do that then those people cant bitch, moan and fight in the place they want to which is in Labour conference halls. The far left have no interest with the work a new party would take, they want to have a fight in earshot of the media that visit Labour events.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,185
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #511 on: Today at 01:19:16 pm »
You only have to compare how Change UK crashed and burned to how Reform UK is comparatively thriving to see the idea is a non starter.

There isn't room on the centre left for another party, even the hard left. Scargill tried it in the run up to 1997 with "Real Labour"; Tony Benn often complained that Blair's Labour wasn't true socialism, but he didn't quit the party either. The SDP is self explanatory.

Reform undoubtedly has some heavy financial hitters propping it up - probably a lot of that money is dirty as well. No new party of the left can hope to gain any kind of traction and would be no more than a short term nuisance.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,177
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #512 on: Today at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:19:16 pm
You only have to compare how Change UK crashed and burned to how Reform UK is comparatively thriving to see the idea is a non starter.

There isn't room on the centre left for another party, even the hard left. Scargill tried it in the run up to 1997 with "Real Labour"; Tony Benn often complained that Blair's Labour wasn't true socialism, but he didn't quit the party either. The SDP is self explanatory.

Reform undoubtedly has some heavy financial hitters propping it up - probably a lot of that money is dirty as well. No new party of the left can hope to gain any kind of traction and would be no more than a short term nuisance.

Even with all of that - Reform aren't going to win any seats...
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,185
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #513 on: Today at 01:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:41:53 pm
Even with all of that - Reform aren't going to win any seats...

Indeed. That's not really their purpose though. Their intent is to assimilate the Tory party. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,092
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #514 on: Today at 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:46:53 pm
Indeed. That's not really their purpose though. Their intent is to assimilate the Tory party.

Yep, Reforms purpose is to scare the Tories shitless, unless the Tories align themselves to Reforms ideology, one of the reasons the Tories are tearing themselves apart right now because this threat, that's how the Tories got rid of the threat by UKIP by agreeing to that referendum on Brexit, & the shit storm ever since.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,185
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #515 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:10:46 pm
Yep, Reforms purpose is to scare the Tories shitless, unless the Tories align themselves to Reforms ideology, one of the reasons the Tories are tearing themselves apart right now because this threat, that's how the Tories got rid of the threat by UKIP by agreeing to that referendum on Brexit, & the shit storm ever since.

Absolutely. Why bother getting MPs yourself when you can scare the Tories into picking candidates who broadly align with your views already?

I'd like to know where Reform are getting the resources to even mount a GE campaign on the scale that they are. I'm not convinced they're going to be as active campaigning as poll numbers imply. They'll use their resources and allies in some kind of smoke and mirrors bs to give people the impression that they're bigger and more popular than they are. It'll all just be a ploy to panic the Tories.

That's not to say it won't cause the Tories real damage; just that Reform will try to keep the focus on a few high profile target seats to inflate their standing in the public eye.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #516 on: Today at 03:26:31 pm »
I'm not sure the Tories can subsume Reform UK quite as easily as they did UKIP.  UKIP were effectively a one-issue party and Cameron stole that issue off them.  Frottage immediately lost interest and went back to being a rent-a-gob.

Reform UK is a collective of cranks with disgruntlement about migration, taxes, "nanny state" (/public sector), "woke" (/equal rights), green issues, crime, benefits etc.  I don't think there's a runner in the Tory party leadership that would placate them to the extent that they'd stand down or be shrunk back into the shadows.

Somebody posted some survey results a few pages back that showed Reform UK were picking up voters from all corners of the electorate.  The Tories were the most impacted but certainly not to the extent that they'd pick up those voters just by mimicking a few policies.

If the Tories hadn't haemorrhaged so many voters from the centre then I don't think they'd even by trying to court Reform UK voters.  They must have a niggling fear that if centrist Labour take power then a headbanging Reform UK could become the voice of the right leaving the Tories with nothing much to say.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 