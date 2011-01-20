I still think after the inevitable they will think they lost because they werent far right enough and move even further to the right, get another hammering at the following election and then disown the right wing madness.
Many of those MPs will be gone if they take the predicted hammering, many Tory MPs are standing down because they can't face knocking on doors campaigning. they have good reason not too campaign as well, the public have lost all respect for them, that's down to the pathetic lies, passing the buck for there incompetence, corruption, nasty ideology. running the country down to the bone while ballooning the national debt. if they carry on as they are now then voters won't even listen to them, if they go even further to the right then the lies will have to continue, it's come to the point were they have to accept this all started when they tried to compete with UKIP who are just Reform with a different Rosette for a rebrand. even they had to ditch the stigma of UKIP.
When I say move away from the far right I mean economically. the Torys were actually pro EU until after the Referendum, I can see them going back to being pro EU by the election after next as the country moves on from Brexit.
They will still be against the Unions but they wont be as confrontational as they are now, this Tory government have annihilated themselves from millions of people, NHS workers and their families, teachers, civil servants. the list is long.
carrying on as they are now won't win these millions back, they have to distance themselves from this government, they can only do this by ditching the ERG nutters.
There will definitely be a battle over the direction after they take a hammering and am sure some will argue what you say but I can't see them getting the support, they can't even get activists to campaign for them now, nobody wants to knock on doors telling voters they've built 40 new hospitals etc, they know they will face a torrent of abuse. the ERG nutters will not be able to argue moving to the right will bring back this support.
Immigration and culture wars will remain but the incompetent stop the boats bullshit will hopefully be ditched.