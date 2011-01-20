Trying to draw potential results from a single isolated poll is always a mistake, no matter how exciting the numbers. Polling aggregators will try to correct for bias (how questions are asked can influence results in favour of what the pollsters want to see) and methodology, and so it's safer to stick with a model with at least some history of accuracy. It's more important to look at the trends, and how the numbers are moving from the same pollsters over time, which fortunately right now are looking awful for the Tories from just about everyone.



Conventional wisdom is that polls tighten closer to an election, not only do the undecideds (who may or may not be included in individual polls) get off the fence but you also get some planned 'protest' voters bottle it in the face of splitting the vote and losing. We might see that with people currently planning to vote Reform, we might see it with Left-leaning voters unhappy with some of Labour's unmentionable positions.



I don't think Starmer's Labour is going to be doing anything too radical so any sort of healthy majority will do me, as far as I know there are no Labour equivalents of the execrable Tory 'Five Families' who can hold the leadership hostage over specific votes they don't like the direction of. That said, when I look at hypothetical Tory numbers now and the political landscape of where extra votes might come from, I just don't see it going up at all.



The Red Wall is surely gone without the Boris factor & Brexit working in their favour. Across the country, the standard Tory/Labour marginals on an average swing are all going to go Red. And their traditional vote base is under assault from both the Lib Dems (the nice face of Right-Leaning centrism) and Reform (I want my country back plus zero taxes. And Golliwogs).



I wouldn't put money on it, but this could be a defining recalibration of UK politics. The current Tory shower haven't just presided over an unprecedented drop in living standards, making bad decisions and leaving us all to suffer the consequences - they've been doing this on purpose, by prioritising Brexit and other culture war issues over the good of the country - and also with an ongoing sense of chaos, a political party that can't be managed somehow in power for a generation. If there was ever a time they deserved to be thrown in the bin it's now, and hopefully the nation knows it.