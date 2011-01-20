« previous next »
UK General Election 24/25?

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yeah, I think @PollingReportUK is heavily biased against the Tories on how undecided voters will go. I'm assuming this is just their typical methodology but I do feel there seems to be an aggressive push to show voters just how finished the Tories are. And to show the Tories just how finished they are.

Even the budget didn't help them. Like, at all. If anything, they got worse. It's a lame duck government and everybody is howling at them to GTFO, and all Sunak is doing is sticking his elbows in his ears.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:50 am
Yeah, I think @PollingReportUK is heavily biased against the Tories on how undecided voters will go. I'm assuming this is just their typical methodology but I do feel there seems to be an aggressive push to show voters just how finished the Tories are. And to show the Tories just how finished they are.

Even the budget didn't help them. Like, at all. If anything, they got worse. It's a lame duck government and everybody is howling at them to GTFO, and all Sunak is doing is sticking his elbows in his ears.
This can have powerful effects. If usual voters lose confidence in their Party, and there is a viable alternative for them, and they see others switching, they just might too. The psychology of going along with the crowd should not be underestimated. It accounts for far worse decisions and actions, sometimes by huge populations, resulting in terrible outcomes.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:04:10 am
This can have powerful effects. If usual voters lose confidence in their Party, and there is a viable alternative for them, and they see others switching, they just might too. The psychology of going along with the crowd should not be underestimated. It accounts for far worse decisions and actions, sometimes by huge populations, resulting in terrible outcomes.

Indeed. Nicely put. It's why the print media managed to get the turkeys in the country to vote for Christmas all these years.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:50 am
Yeah, I think @PollingReportUK is heavily biased against the Tories on how undecided voters will go. I'm assuming this is just their typical methodology but I do feel there seems to be an aggressive push to show voters just how finished the Tories are. And to show the Tories just how finished they are.

Even the budget didn't help them. Like, at all. If anything, they got worse. It's a lame duck government and everybody is howling at them to GTFO, and all Sunak is doing is sticking his elbows in his ears.
Well the latest Survation poll has just dropped.
Its the one that has always given the Tories the biggest vote sane and even they are now saying labour have a 19% lead.
Theres been a shift away from the tories since Xmas.  Its clear and obvious now.


Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:50 am
Yeah, I think @PollingReportUK is heavily biased against the Tories on how undecided voters will go. I'm assuming this is just their typical methodology but I do feel there seems to be an aggressive push to show voters just how finished the Tories are. And to show the Tories just how finished they are.

Even the budget didn't help them. Like, at all. If anything, they got worse. It's a lame duck government and everybody is howling at them to GTFO, and all Sunak is doing is sticking his elbows in his ears.

The Tories are hilarious they thought the budget would win back some votes, particularly with the cut in NI, but the voters have seen through it, & sick to the back teeth of them, & instead of gaining votes they've lost votes, with most of the polls having them at 20% or lower.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:21:38 am
Well the latest Survation poll has just dropped.
Its the one that has always given the Tories the biggest vote sane and even they are now saying labour have a 19% lead.
Theres been a shift away from the tories since Xmas.  Its clear and obvious now.




Confirms the trend for the Tories.  I recall there used to be a poster who always posted poll status when the Tories were ahead a few years ago.  A complete change over the last few years, fuelled by incompetence underpinned with corruption.  More recently resorting to culture wars and such nonsense.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Trying to draw potential results from a single isolated poll is always a mistake, no matter how exciting the numbers. Polling aggregators will try to correct for bias (how questions are asked can influence results in favour of what the pollsters want to see) and methodology, and so it's safer to stick with a model with at least some history of accuracy. It's more important to look at the trends, and how the numbers are moving from the same pollsters over time, which fortunately right now are looking awful for the Tories from just about everyone.

Conventional wisdom is that polls tighten closer to an election, not only do the undecideds (who may or may not be included in individual polls) get off the fence but you also get some planned 'protest' voters bottle it in the face of splitting the vote and losing. We might see that with people currently planning to vote Reform, we might see it with Left-leaning voters unhappy with some of Labour's unmentionable positions.

I don't think Starmer's Labour is going to be doing anything too radical so any sort of healthy majority will do me, as far as I know there are no Labour equivalents of the execrable Tory 'Five Families' who can hold the leadership hostage over specific votes they don't like the direction of. That said, when I look at hypothetical Tory numbers now and the political landscape of where extra votes might come from, I just don't see it going up at all.

The Red Wall is surely gone without the Boris factor & Brexit working in their favour. Across the country, the standard Tory/Labour marginals on an average swing are all going to go Red. And their traditional vote base is under assault from both the Lib Dems (the nice face of Right-Leaning centrism) and Reform (I want my country back plus zero taxes. And Golliwogs).

I wouldn't put money on it, but this could be a defining recalibration of UK politics. The current Tory shower haven't just presided over an unprecedented drop in living standards, making bad decisions and leaving us all to suffer the consequences - they've been doing this on purpose, by prioritising Brexit and other culture war issues over the good of the country - and also with an ongoing sense of chaos, a political party that can't be managed somehow in power for a generation. If there was ever a time they deserved to be thrown in the bin it's now, and hopefully the nation knows it.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Polls on average close 2.5% towards the governing party inthe 12 months before an election.  Were now 6 months before the election (likely) and they are going the other way.

Fingers crossed
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:17:09 am
Confirms the trend for the Tories.  I recall there used to be a poster who always posted poll status when the Tories were ahead a few years ago.  A complete change over the last few years, fuelled by incompetence underpinned with corruption.  More recently resorting to culture wars and such nonsense.
Yeah - who was that? He had such a hard-on for Corbyn, he absolutely loved it when when the Tories were in the lead over Starmer's Labour. ;D
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:50:33 am
Yeah - who was that? He had such a hard-on for Corbyn, he absolutely loved it when when the Tories were in the lead over Starmer's Labour. ;D

It was in the days just prior to all the Covid excess deaths, corruptions and parties came to light & the Pincher episode, ousting of Johnson, etc.  Then of course the Truss disaster.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Red Beret on March 11, 2024, 02:54:03 pm
Obviously, Reform aren't expected to form a government anytime soon, but if Brexit and 2019 proved anything, it's that Labour has a sizeable knuckle dragger vote that they can exploit. But first they need to knock the Tories out of the game.

Seems to me that the Tories need to concentrate on shoring up their core vote against Reform, but they need something more tangible than dire warnings of a Labour super majority, as that's going to happen anyway.

Right now they just sound like they're begging, and it's not a good look for them.

It was very much a one policy thing of Brexit that wooed some Labour voters to right wing parties.

The fact that's been such a disaster, and immigration is only exponentially increasing, may lead to once bitten twice shy. Where Johnson was also successful was he promised to throw a lot of money around in red wall areas.

Hard right policies in general aren't going to appeal to typically Labour voters. They might agree on some social policies but not economically. The whole low tax gift for example in exchange for even worse public services. That's for the rich.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
I reckon a lot of hard right Tories will switch to Reform to punish them. It will then become a question of whether the Tories can win them back.

Labour have a hell of a mess to clean up, but if they can stabilise things and make people feel just a little bit better, the Tories will be left with a mountain to climb.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:39:40 pm
I reckon a lot of hard right Tories will switch to Reform to punish them. It will then become a question of whether the Tories can win them back.

Labour have a hell of a mess to clean up, but if they can stabilise things and make people feel just a little bit better, the Tories will be left with a mountain to climb.

In 1997 loads of Tories stayed at home. Now quite a lot will switch to Reform. Tories will still probably get around 20% of the vote share. Labour around 40% and Reform might be close to double figures (but won't win seats).

Things could still change before the election though. Maybe they dump Sunak but that just makes them appear even more chaotic. If they appoint Morduant instead of Truss then things might not have unravelled as badly.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
The Tories are stuck with Sunak. Nobody is going to want to lead that party into the election. Even if there is some mug willing to act as a caretaker, it would be such a transparent attempt of self preservation it will only further enrage the electorate.

The Tories don't give a hoot about anyone. They only care about retaining power, and now even the most brain dead of voters can see it.

All we need is a VoNC. The Tories would win it, which will only piss people off even more. CR3 should be quietly getting in Sunak's ear, demanding he call an election.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:55:07 pm
The Tories are stuck with Sunak. Nobody is going to want to lead that party into the election. Even if there is some mug willing to act as a caretaker, it would be such a transparent attempt of self preservation it will only further enrage the electorate.

The Tories don't give a hoot about anyone. They only care about retaining power, and now even the most brain dead of voters can see it.

All we need is a VoNC. The Tories would win it, which will only piss people off even more. CR3 should be quietly getting in Sunak's ear, demanding he call an election.

I was wondering which Tory MP or backstage influencer had the initials CR, but google proved its worth. I doubt he'll use his constitutional power for anything other than preserving the Family's assets.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:39:40 pm
I reckon a lot of hard right Tories will switch to Reform to punish them. It will then become a question of whether the Tories can win them back.

Labour have a hell of a mess to clean up, but if they can stabilise things and make people feel just a little bit better, the Tories will be left with a mountain to climb.

You can see from how low they are stooping just to find an angle to which they can run on how desperate they are to cling on to power even after 14 years of abject failure, some of them have never been in opposition dont forget that when the inevitable happens they will absolutely tear themselves apart, the One Nation wing against the hard right, the hard right against the even harder right, finger pointing over the belief that betraying Boris cost them power, those for the Rwanda policy and those against, staying in the EHCR or leaving, they are already beginning to fray as it is, once the discipline of being in government is removed they will absolutely explode.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:03:05 pm
I was wondering which Tory MP or backstage influencer had the initials CR, but google proved its worth. I doubt he'll use his constitutional power for anything other than preserving the Family's assets.
Your Google-fu appears to be stronger than mine. Care to clue me in?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:26:31 pm
Your Google-fu appears to be stronger than mine. Care to clue me in?

Charles Regina?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:06:02 pm
You can see from how low they are stooping just to find an angle to which they can run on how desperate they are to cling on to power even after 14 years of abject failure, some of them have never been in opposition dont forget that when the inevitable happens they will absolutely tear themselves apart, the One Nation wing against the hard right, the hard right against the even harder right, finger pointing over the belief that betraying Boris cost them power, those for the Rwanda policy and those against, staying in the EHCR or leaving, they are already beginning to fray as it is, once the discipline of being in government is removed they will absolutely explode.
Yep. Annihilation at the next election will give them the chance to seriously consider how they move forward. they will need hundreds of new candidates at the following election, do they pick another pack of embarrassing liars who will carry on where this lot left the party, maybe even more extreme so they can fight Reform. we will have to wait and see but am one of the few who thinks they have to move away from the extreme right. the blinkers are off for millions now. they only have 1 option for me. disown this government, admit they lost their way (they actually treated the publics intelligence with contempt).
I can see the Torys attacking Reform for selling a fantasy, everyone would love to implement Reforms policys but they are just a dream. how they won't promise the impossible just to win votes (yeah I know that's boll..)
The main point is they wont be able to out promise Reforms fantasy. voters will just mock them again for lying.
Lets hope they are fighting a impossible battle, voters have taken the blinkers off and never trust them again. we won't know the answer to this question for 5-10 yrs.
