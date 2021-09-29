Yeah, I think @PollingReportUK is heavily biased against the Tories on how undecided voters will go. I'm assuming this is just their typical methodology but I do feel there seems to be an aggressive push to show voters just how finished the Tories are. And to show the Tories just how finished they are.



Even the budget didn't help them. Like, at all. If anything, they got worse. It's a lame duck government and everybody is howling at them to GTFO, and all Sunak is doing is sticking his elbows in his ears.