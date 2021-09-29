« previous next »
UK General Election 24/25?

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yeah, I think @PollingReportUK is heavily biased against the Tories on how undecided voters will go. I'm assuming this is just their typical methodology but I do feel there seems to be an aggressive push to show voters just how finished the Tories are. And to show the Tories just how finished they are.

Even the budget didn't help them. Like, at all. If anything, they got worse. It's a lame duck government and everybody is howling at them to GTFO, and all Sunak is doing is sticking his elbows in his ears.
This can have powerful effects. If usual voters lose confidence in their Party, and there is a viable alternative for them, and they see others switching, they just might too. The psychology of going along with the crowd should not be underestimated. It accounts for far worse decisions and actions, sometimes by huge populations, resulting in terrible outcomes.
Indeed. Nicely put. It's why the print media managed to get the turkeys in the country to vote for Christmas all these years.
