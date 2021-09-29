If the tories are totally destroyed, do reform become the opposition?



It's one poll, but if you plug those numbers into some of the electoral calculators online then the Tories sink to just 24 seats, exactly half of the Lib Dems' 48, which would see them become the official opposition. SNP end up on 18. Oddly, despite Starming to a whopping 537 seats, Labour still lose two: Bristol West to the Greens and Sheffield Hallam to the Lib Dems.Going down the list of surviving MPs in such a scenario throws up some interesting choices for leader of the third party. If we assume that none of the Scottish seats would be in contention then probably it's a straight shot between:Steve Barclay (threw his hat in the ring 2017 and has had cabinet roles since. Former army officer)Victoria Atkins (from 'good' Tory stock and Health Sec, despite being married to the head of British Sugar)Mark Francois (Professional Peter Griffin impersonator when not on TA manoeuvres. Don't let Will Self tell you how small his manhood is)A couple of abject horrors, Chope and Swayne would keep their seats too.