Author Topic: UK General Election 24/25?  (Read 15585 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 04:53:37 pm »
Lets get ride of this shite.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 04:55:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:53:37 pm
Lets get ride of this Blueshite.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 05:21:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:53:37 pm
Lets get ride of this shite.
Down with this sort of thong.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 05:27:49 pm »
I would have preferred a December election. There is a good chance Trump wins the election in the US and to try to end the year on a good note, kicking out the Tories would be a chance to end it on a good note.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:27:49 pm
I would have preferred a December election. There is a good chance Trump wins the election in the US and to try to end the year on a good note, kicking out the Tories would be a chance to end it on a good note.
I thought you were going to tell us that you will not be able to afford to have the heating on, so instead will make do with the warm glow from the election results.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 05:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
I thought you were going to tell us that you will not be able to afford to have the heating on, so instead will make do with the warm glow from the election results.

To be honest the quicker them c*nts are out I guess the better. I have already told the local Tory councillor who walks his dog near to my house to get fucked. I cant wait for the mass burning of Tories this Autumn.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 05:38:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:37:30 pm
To be honest the quicker them c*nts are out I guess the better. I have already told the local Tory councillor who walks his dog near to my house to get fucked. I cant wait for the mass burning of Tories this Autumn.
You didn't!? ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 05:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:38:37 pm
You didn't!? ;D

I have, he was walking his dog and handing out leaflets. Its a shame because he is a nice guy, always says hello to everyone when he is walks past when off Tory duty.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:41:03 pm
I have, he was walking his dog and handing out leaflets. Its a shame because he is a nice guy, always says hello to everyone when he is walks past when off Tory duty.
And you still told him 'to get fucked'. I really don't know what to say to that. :evil
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 05:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm
And you still told him 'to get fucked'. I really don't know what to say to that. :evil


Tory innit. Councillor as well.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 06:04:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:59:05 pm
Tory innit. Councillor as well.
And tell me. What do you do/say when you don't like someone? ;D
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 06:42:43 pm »
We can't burn Tories. First off, it's toxic waste; second, we have to think about global warming!

Offline Libertine

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 07:49:47 pm »
@PollingReportUK
NEW POLL - Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 46%
CON: 18%
REFORM: 13%
LIB: 10%
GREEN: 7%
SNP: 4%
OTHER: 2%

via @PeoplePolling - 07 Mar


Truss must be thinking "I could have done better than that..."
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 08:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:49:47 pm
@PollingReportUK
NEW POLL - Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 46%
CON: 18%
REFORM: 13%
LIB: 10%
GREEN: 7%
SNP: 4%
OTHER: 2%

via @PeoplePolling - 07 Mar


Truss must be thinking "I could have done better than that..."

Truss is the reason they're polling so bad. If their idiot membership had gone for Sunak from the off they likely wouldn't be doing anywhere near so badly. :lmao

Didn't PeoplePolling release similar numbers a week ago? And don't their tend to go heavily against the Tories? I mean, those figures are really really bad for them!
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm »
Incredible numbers those.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:49:47 pm
@PollingReportUK
NEW POLL - Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 46%
CON: 18%
REFORM: 13%
LIB: 10%
GREEN: 7%
SNP: 4%
OTHER: 2%

via @PeoplePolling - 07 Mar

Truss must be thinking "I could have done better than that..."
What do those numbers translate into, seat-wise?
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm
What do those numbers translate into, seat-wise?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm

I certainly hope so. I want the Party totally destroyed. It has to be. There must be lesson learned from this, for everyone's sake.

If they are obliterated, there realignment in British Politics could be transformative. Hopefully, sweeping electoral reform, total reformation of Parliament (maybe locate it to the middle of the nation), and, perhaps, proper autonomy for the each of the four nations (with veto powers), and a true 'British' Parliament.
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm »
If the tories are totally destroyed, do reform become the opposition?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 09:30:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
If the tories are totally destroyed, do reform become the opposition?


SNP maybe
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 09:32:46 pm »
Fair play to Holly Valance, she spotted a gap in the Z-list, Reform dick sucking market.
Offline TSC

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 11:02:22 pm »
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm »
Offline Riquende

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
If the tories are totally destroyed, do reform become the opposition?

It's one poll, but if you plug those numbers into some of the electoral calculators online then the Tories sink to just 24 seats, exactly half of the Lib Dems' 48, which would see them become the official opposition. SNP end up on 18. Oddly, despite Starming to a whopping 537 seats, Labour still lose two: Bristol West to the Greens and Sheffield Hallam to the Lib Dems.

Going down the list of surviving MPs in such a scenario throws up some interesting choices for leader of the third party. If we assume that none of the Scottish seats would be in contention then probably it's a straight shot between:

Steve Barclay (threw his hat in the ring 2017 and has had cabinet roles since. Former army officer)
Victoria Atkins (from 'good' Tory stock and Health Sec, despite being married to the head of British Sugar)
Mark Francois (Professional Peter Griffin impersonator when not on TA manoeuvres. Don't let Will Self tell you how small his manhood is)

A couple of abject horrors, Chope and Swayne would keep their seats too.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:02:22 pm
https://pollingreport.uk/polls

I did think the report was overly optimistic. People Polling to seem to exaggerate how bad the Tories are - maybe they're more in line with Reform and trying to steal support away from them. But looking at the amalgamation of polls in that link, I think anybody giving the Tories 25% or better is being hopelessly optimistic.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:02:22 pm
https://pollingreport.uk/polls
It doesn't appears to show the @PollingReportUK posted by @Libertine.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 11:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm
It's one poll, but if you plug those numbers into some of the electoral calculators online then the Tories sink to just 24 seats, exactly half of the Lib Dems' 48, which would see them become the official opposition. SNP end up on 18. Oddly, despite Starming to a whopping 537 seats, Labour still lose two: Bristol West to the Greens and Sheffield Hallam to the Lib Dems.

Going down the list of surviving MPs in such a scenario throws up some interesting choices for leader of the third party. If we assume that none of the Scottish seats would be in contention then probably it's a straight shot between:

Steve Barclay (threw his hat in the ring 2017 and has had cabinet roles since. Former army officer)
Victoria Atkins (from 'good' Tory stock and Health Sec, despite being married to the head of British Sugar)
Mark Francois (Professional Peter Griffin impersonator when not on TA manoeuvres. Don't let Will Self tell you how small his manhood is)

A couple of abject horrors, Chope and Swayne would keep their seats too.
Cheers. I have no idea which of these polls and electoral calculators are considered more reliable.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:09:20 pm
Truss is the reason they're polling so bad. If their idiot membership had gone for Sunak from the off they likely wouldn't be doing anywhere near so badly. :lmao

Didn't PeoplePolling release similar numbers a week ago? And don't their tend to go heavily against the Tories? I mean, those figures are really really bad for them!
it's last week's poll, date 7th March
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:46:02 pm
Cheers. I have no idea which of these polls and electoral calculators are considered more reliable.
it's listed if you scroll down
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #429 on: Today at 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm
It doesn't appears to show the @PollingReportUK posted by @Libertine.

It's under Peoplepollng on that listt, the figures match up. But it's 7th March, so it's a fairly old poll. I think it's already been discussed. Plus as I said, i think this particular polling agency tends to skew against the Tories - but I dunno if it's in favour of Reform or Labour.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #430 on: Today at 12:05:25 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
it's last week's poll, date 7th March
There appears to be no way of selecting an individual poll for the seat calculator. But no worries. Thanks anyway.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #431 on: Today at 12:19:15 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:05:25 am
There appears to be no way of selecting an individual poll for the seat calculator. But no worries. Thanks anyway.

Try here https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/userpoll.html

Tories are on 24 seats with those numbers, Labour majority of over 400
Online red_Mark1980

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #432 on: Today at 06:43:14 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:19:15 am
Try here https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/userpoll.html

Tories are on 24 seats with those numbers, Labour majority of over 400

Not a chance. We've been in a similar position before.

The country is full of secret Tories.
