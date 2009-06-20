Galloway is and always has been the spiritual leader of that lot. King of the fucking grifters. The epitome of the horseshoe theory. Spent the 90s tugging off Saddam Hussein, the last few years being pally with Bannon, Griffin etc.



The curious thing with Galloway is that, in the 1970's & 80's, he was a big critic of Hussein and that regime, condemning their slaughter and oppression of the Kurds amongst other things. And spoke in support of Iraqi leftist opposition groups.And then, as if flicking a switch, he flipped and began to be a huge supporter of Hussein and his regime, and openly condemning the leftist opposition groups.Why?The 1st Gulf War is why.In the 80's, Iraq and Hussein were [loose] allies of the US, who had helped arm and fund their war with [sworn enemy of Uncle Sam] Iran. So, in Galloway's eyes, Hussein was a stooge of Washington and therefore someone to be hated.When Hussein's Iraq invaded even stronger US ally Kuwait and the US declared war on Iraq, Galloway flipped. Iraq was an enemy of the US; had stood up to Uncle Sam (well, very briefly), so Iraq and Hussein became George's buddies.It really is that simple with Galloway.I mean, I'm a frequent critic of the US, and have studied how their foreign policy has caused or prolonged wars, kept evil and murderous dictators in power, toppled legitimate governments that didn't adhere to US business interests, arm & fund terrorist groups... overall leading directly to the loss of literally millions of innocent lives. I think their claim to be some protector of democracy is utter tripe. And they've used their influence in the IMF/World Bank to force countries into privatising utilities and opening natural resources to foreign exploitation (that US companies are usually at the forefront of to take over and milk for profit)And yet I'll judge each act of the US on its individual merit and acknowledge that sometimes the US can be right and justified in its actions.I'm 52 and about 40 years past the phase of 'the enemy of mine enemy is my friend' (substitute 'mine enemy' for 'the USA' in the case of Galloway)I also won't slavishly defend any regime or group for any action simply because they are (or, as is usually the case, claim to be for political reasons, despite not really being) leftist.With Galloway, it's always reduced to a really juvenile and simplistic anti-USA equation.And, over time, he's adapted that to work a big grift into it.