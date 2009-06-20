« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election 24/25?  (Read 12644 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #320 on: Today at 12:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:03:06 pm
Some surely know this is bollocks. But I suspect a high proportion of them are so delusional that they believe this.

You would think Andy would know better, yes.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #321 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:08:10 pm
You would think Andy would know better, yes.
Oh. Andy actually believes this!? Joke? I thought Andy was just reporting on insanity from social media.

Andy, please tell me it ain't so? :-X
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #322 on: Today at 12:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:08:02 pm
Something to do with Andrew Murray - didn't he want Galloway back into the party when Corbyn was around?

Anyone who thinks that will happen has been on the loopy deuce
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #323 on: Today at 12:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Oh. Andy actually believes this!? Joke? I thought Andy was just reporting on insanity from social media.

Andy, please tell me it ain't so? :-X

No I don't believe it :D

I don't get much far-left lunacy on my feeds any more. I've blocked most of them, but the odd one still gets through. Guess those still subscribed will know where it came from?
Online Circa1892

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #324 on: Today at 12:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:08:02 pm
Something to do with Andrew Murray - didn't he want Galloway back into the party when Corbyn was around?

Yeah he did.

Galloway is and always has been the spiritual leader of that lot. King of the fucking grifters. The epitome of the horseshoe theory. Spent the 90s tugging off Saddam Hussein, the last few years being pally with Bannon, Griffin etc.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #325 on: Today at 12:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:13:25 pm
No I don't believe it :D

I don't get much far-left lunacy on my feeds any more. I've blocked most of them, but the odd one still gets through. Guess those still subscribed will know where it came from?
Good to hear that, Andy. ;D
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #326 on: Today at 12:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:54:31 am
What's his story?


Simon Danczuk. Former Labour MP for Rochdale (2010-2017), before that a local Labour councillor and worked with Labour HQ on policy. Seen as a Blairite and was very outspoken against Corbyn. Best known for his work helping to expose Cyril Smith as the evil paedophile he was, and campaigned to get more politically-connected paedos identified (think it was him who, whilst under Parliamentary Privilege, publicly named Leon Brittan). Married to the lovely Karen, but claims marriage was collapsing by 2015 - and that's when he was found to be sexting a 17 year old. Deselected as Labour candidate, he ran as an independent in 2017.

To then turn up as candidate for the Reform nutters now was a surprise.



Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #327 on: Today at 12:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:54:31 am
What's his story?
Sorry. I thought you were asking about Tully again.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #328 on: Today at 12:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:41:11 pm

Simon Danczuk. Former Labour MP for Rochdale (2010-2017), before that a local Labour councillor and worked with Labour HQ on policy. Seen as a Blairite and was very outspoken against Corbyn. Best known for his work helping to expose Cyril Smith as the evil paedophile he was, and campaigned to get more politically-connected paedos identified (think it was him who, whilst under Parliamentary Privilege, publicly named Leon Brittan). Married to the lovely Karen, but claims marriage was collapsing by 2015 - and that's when he was found to be sexting a 17 year old. Deselected as Labour candidate, he ran as an independent in 2017.

To then turn up as candidate for the Reform nutters now was a surprise.

typical centrist, ending up on the far right  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #329 on: Today at 12:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:51:04 pm
typical centrist, ending up on the far right  ;D

Was a centrist but outed himself as a far right c*nt by texting a 17 year old. Thats definitely far right behaviour.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #330 on: Today at 12:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:41:11 pm

Simon Danczuk. Former Labour MP for Rochdale (2010-2017), before that a local Labour councillor and worked with Labour HQ on policy. Seen as a Blairite and was very outspoken against Corbyn. Best known for his work helping to expose Cyril Smith as the evil paedophile he was, and campaigned to get more politically-connected paedos identified (think it was him who, whilst under Parliamentary Privilege, publicly named Leon Brittan). Married to the lovely Karen, but claims marriage was collapsing by 2015 - and that's when he was found to be sexting a 17 year old. Deselected as Labour candidate, he ran as an independent in 2017.

To then turn up as candidate for the Reform nutters now was a surprise.

Of course. I'd forgotten it was him.

Bloody good that he did so badly.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #331 on: Today at 01:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Oh. Andy actually believes this!? Joke? I thought Andy was just reporting on insanity from social media.

Andy, please tell me it ain't so? :-X

What I meant was, Andy should know better than to post bollox.  Trying to be funny  ;)

Galloway won, cause Labour didn't run a candidate, it's as simple as that.  There will be some peed off muslims, though, and it may cost them a couple of seats, at the next GE.  They will still win, though.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:10:59 pm
What I meant was, Andy should know better than to post bollox.  Trying to be funny  ;)

Galloway won, cause Labour didn't run a candidate, it's as simple as that.  There will be some peed off muslims, though, and it may cost them a couple of seats, at the next GE.  They will still win, though.
:thumbup
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #333 on: Today at 01:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:16:51 pm
Galloway is and always has been the spiritual leader of that lot. King of the fucking grifters. The epitome of the horseshoe theory. Spent the 90s tugging off Saddam Hussein, the last few years being pally with Bannon, Griffin etc.


The curious thing with Galloway is that, in the 1970's & 80's, he was a big critic of Hussein and that regime, condemning their slaughter and oppression of the Kurds amongst other things. And spoke in support of Iraqi leftist opposition groups.

And then, as if flicking a switch, he flipped and began to be a huge supporter of Hussein and his regime, and openly condemning the leftist opposition groups.

Why?

The 1st Gulf War is why.

In the 80's, Iraq and Hussein were [loose] allies of the US, who had helped arm and fund their war with [sworn enemy of Uncle Sam] Iran. So, in Galloway's eyes, Hussein was a stooge of Washington and therefore someone to be hated.

When Hussein's Iraq invaded even stronger US ally Kuwait and the US declared war on Iraq, Galloway flipped. Iraq was an enemy of the US; had stood up to Uncle Sam (well, very briefly), so Iraq and Hussein became George's buddies.


It really is that simple with Galloway.

I mean, I'm a frequent critic of the US, and have studied how their foreign policy has caused or prolonged wars, kept evil and murderous dictators in power, toppled legitimate governments that didn't adhere to US business interests, arm & fund terrorist groups... overall leading directly to the loss of literally millions of innocent lives. I think their claim to be some protector of democracy is utter tripe. And they've used their influence in the IMF/World Bank to force countries into privatising utilities and opening natural resources to foreign exploitation (that US companies are usually at the forefront of to take over and milk for profit)

And yet I'll judge each act of the US on its individual merit and acknowledge that sometimes the US can be right and justified in its actions.

I'm 52 and about 40 years past the phase of 'the enemy of mine enemy is my friend' (substitute 'mine enemy' for 'the USA' in the case of Galloway)

I also won't slavishly defend any regime or group for any action simply because they are (or, as is usually the case, claim to be for political reasons, despite not really being) leftist.

With Galloway, it's always reduced to a really juvenile and simplistic anti-USA equation.

And, over time, he's adapted that to work a big grift into it.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #334 on: Today at 02:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:24:28 pm

The curious thing with Galloway is that, in the 1970's & 80's, he was a big critic of Hussein and that regime, condemning their slaughter and oppression of the Kurds amongst other things. And spoke in support of Iraqi leftist opposition groups.

And then, as if flicking a switch, he flipped and began to be a huge supporter of Hussein and his regime, and openly condemning the leftist opposition groups.

Why?

The 1st Gulf War is why.

In the 80's, Iraq and Hussein were [loose] allies of the US, who had helped arm and fund their war with [sworn enemy of Uncle Sam] Iran. So, in Galloway's eyes, Hussein was a stooge of Washington and therefore someone to be hated.

When Hussein's Iraq invaded even stronger US ally Kuwait and the US declared war on Iraq, Galloway flipped. Iraq was an enemy of the US; had stood up to Uncle Sam (well, very briefly), so Iraq and Hussein became George's buddies.


It really is that simple with Galloway.

I mean, I'm a frequent critic of the US, and have studied how their foreign policy has caused or prolonged wars, kept evil and murderous dictators in power, toppled legitimate governments that didn't adhere to US business interests, arm & fund terrorist groups... overall leading directly to the loss of literally millions of innocent lives. I think their claim to be some protector of democracy is utter tripe. And they've used their influence in the IMF/World Bank to force countries into privatising utilities and opening natural resources to foreign exploitation (that US companies are usually at the forefront of to take over and milk for profit)

And yet I'll judge each act of the US on its individual merit and acknowledge that sometimes the US can be right and justified in its actions.

I'm 52 and about 40 years past the phase of 'the enemy of mine enemy is my friend' (substitute 'mine enemy' for 'the USA' in the case of Galloway)

I also won't slavishly defend any regime or group for any action simply because they are (or, as is usually the case, claim to be for political reasons, despite not really being) leftist.

With Galloway, it's always reduced to a really juvenile and simplistic anti-USA equation.

And, over time, he's adapted that to work a big grift into it.



That's right.

You're going to be annoyed with me however because you can trace the same process in Corbyn around this same time. Corbyn (along with the mighty Anne Clwyd) had affiliations with CARDI (Campaign against Repression and for Democracy in Iraq). I saw him address one of their meetings in Conway Hall in the 1980s. He also made a great speech in the House of Commons in 1988 (I think) where he called Saddam Hussein's regime "Fascist", accused them of genocide against the Kurds (this was the period when he was using poison gas in Halabja) and said that "like all Fascist regimes Saddam's regime was a danger to its neighbours". He meant Iran, and he was right. But two years later Saddam's Fascist regime invaded and annexed another neighbour - Kuwait.

I honestly waited for Corbyn to say "Told you so", like Anne Clwyd did. I waited for him to express support for the Coalition, fully armed with its UN mandate, in its military attempt to throw the Fascists out. But.....it never came. Corbyn was suddenly pro-Saddam. He said Kuwaiti oil belonged to a bigger geological field which originated in Iraq (bad geology!). Therefore it was Saddam's oil after all. Ans maybe, he said, Kuwait didn't really exist and therefore Saddam had a right to invade it. (shades of Putin and Ukraine)

He was never as vehement as Galloway about any of this. And he wasn't in it, like Galloway, because of the money. But he shared that reflexive 'anti-Western' thing that Galloway has. If America said Fascism was wrong then, maybe, there was something to be said for Fascism. That was the logic. Never trust a man like that.

Of course in Rochdale they don't care about anything like this. The level of political ignorance about Galloway must by gargantuan. Some of it might even be wilful.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #335 on: Today at 02:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:01:59 pm
You're going to be annoyed with me however because you can trace the same process in Corbyn around this same time.


I don't know how many times I can say I'm not a fan of Corbyn.  ;D

I'm a big supporter of the broad movement on whose wave he surfed to become leader - and will admit I didn't know a huge amount about Corbyn before it was 'his turn' to be the token leftist leadership candidate.

He proved to be a poor leader. Was petty, divisive and lacked both political acumen and shrewd intelligence. If it had have been McDonnell or one of a handful of other more leftist Labour figures, I'd have preferred it. Because Corbyn's tenure has set back the cause of getting a more progressive policy suite at the heart of Labour.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #336 on: Today at 02:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:10:59 pm
What I meant was, Andy should know better than to post bollox.  Trying to be funny  ;)

Galloway won, cause Labour didn't run a candidate, it's as simple as that.  There will be some peed off muslims, though, and it may cost them a couple of seats, at the next GE.  They will still win, though.

I only posted it because it popped up on my feed around the same time as it was being discussed.

Can't find it now. Facebook is weird sometimes. Occasionally get stuff that I blocked years ago popping up then vanishing again.

Only read the headlines, but that seemed to be the gist from one of those websites like 'left foot forward' or whatever it's called.


EDIT: Wasn't 'left foot forward' as they have presented the report as entirely factual and accurate.

No idea which one it was.. Gone now.
Offline classycarra

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #337 on: Today at 02:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:01:59 pm
He was never as vehement as Galloway about any of this. And he wasn't in it, like Galloway, because of the money. But he shared that reflexive 'anti-Western' thing that Galloway has. If America said Fascism was wrong then, maybe, there was something to be said for Fascism. That was the logic. Never trust a man like that.
not at all uncommon with that peer group of people with very similar politics. just look at Corbyn's close friend Alice Mahon (former MP) who not only denied the Bosnian genocide but went above and beyond to personally vouch for Milosevic at his trial for war crimes
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #338 on: Today at 02:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:23:38 pm

I don't know how many times I can say I'm not a fan of Corbyn.  ;D

I'm a big supporter of the broad movement on whose wave he surfed to become leader - and will admit I didn't know a huge amount about Corbyn before it was 'his turn' to be the token leftist leadership candidate.

He proved to be a poor leader. Was petty, divisive and lacked both political acumen and shrewd intelligence. If it had have been McDonnell or one of a handful of other more leftist Labour figures, I'd have preferred it. Because Corbyn's tenure has set back the cause of getting a more progressive policy suite at the heart of Labour.



Get you Nobby.

(I wasn't claiming you as a fan of Corbyn, just someone who gets pissed off when threads 'turn Corbyn'  :D)
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #339 on: Today at 02:54:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:42:16 pm
not at all uncommon with that peer group of people with very similar politics. just look at Corbyn's close friend Alice Mahon (former MP) who not only denied the Bosnian genocide but went above and beyond to personally vouch for Milosevic at his trial for war crimes

And Joan Maynard MP aka as 'Stalin's Granny'.

The PLP has always had a small rump of jackboot-lickers. They usually remain on the sidelines, perennially 'agin' everything the leadership does but powerless to alter its course. Usually.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #340 on: Today at 03:10:52 pm »
This is interesting. It suggests that Labour's Muslim vote is nowhere near as 'soft' as Rochdale would indicate - not even with the Hamas-Israel war raging in Gaza.

https://swingometer.substack.com/p/labour-and-muslim-voters?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Offline filopastry

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #341 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:23:38 pm

I don't know how many times I can say I'm not a fan of Corbyn.  ;D

I'm a big supporter of the broad movement on whose wave he surfed to become leader - and will admit I didn't know a huge amount about Corbyn before it was 'his turn' to be the token leftist leadership candidate.

He proved to be a poor leader. Was petty, divisive and lacked both political acumen and shrewd intelligence. If it had have been McDonnell or one of a handful of other more leftist Labour figures, I'd have preferred it. Because Corbyn's tenure has set back the cause of getting a more progressive policy suite at the heart of Labour.



I don't want to turn this into a Labour thread but will just agree that I think it would have been interesting had it been McDonnell's turn rather than Corbyn he was the one senior person on the Left who did seem to get that the leadership of the party should be an exercise in trying to win the election, rather than just pandering to their base.

He had his moments of being reflexively anti-West and still does but it was never as core to his political identity as it was with Corbyn.

On the by-election, a sad but not surprising outcome, I actually wouldnt' be shocked if Galloway would have won even if Labour ran a proper candidate/campaign, these kind of one-issue campaigns can often do well in by-elections, he truly is a fucking horrible character though.

Braverman will be delighted as it plays into her rhetoric as well, but that is where we are.

Labour need to tighten up their due diligence on candidate selection obviously but I'm not completely shocked given the slow response I have seen in the past on disciplinary matters, not sure if they have fully staffed up after the cuts they had to impliment due to tight finances a few years back.
Offline BigCDump

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #342 on: Today at 03:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:39:05 am

Rochdale voters



Mon Ami you're going to be using that picture a LOT in the coming months up to the election. Us fleas have a lot of voting to do.
Offline tubby

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #343 on: Today at 03:35:18 pm »
Offline hide5seek

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #344 on: Today at 03:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:05:36 am
The most amazing feature of the Rochdale result was this bloke David Tully. An independent candidate, no political experience, no organisation, no canvass and he came a close second. I'd never heard of him until this morning. Anyone know what he stood for?


Sangita Myska on LBC-Tully stood on local issues.
Offline hide5seek

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #345 on: Today at 03:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:41:11 pm

Simon Danczuk. Former Labour MP for Rochdale (2010-2017), before that a local Labour councillor and worked with Labour HQ on policy. Seen as a Blairite and was very outspoken against Corbyn. Best known for his work helping to expose Cyril Smith as the evil paedophile he was, and campaigned to get more politically-connected paedos identified (think it was him who, whilst under Parliamentary Privilege, publicly named Leon Brittan). Married to the lovely Karen, but claims marriage was collapsing by 2015 - and that's when he was found to be sexting a 17 year old. Deselected as Labour candidate, he ran as an independent in 2017.

To then turn up as candidate for the Reform nutters now was a surprise.




Missing the gravy train.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #346 on: Today at 03:50:53 pm »
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #347 on: Today at 03:57:46 pm »
Offline reddebs

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #348 on: Today at 04:03:01 pm »
^^^

I don't get it 🤷
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #349 on: Today at 04:24:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:03:01 pm
^^^

I don't get it 🤷

He's making a racist point, that all the leaders are brown.

The reply then says no, the Nazis lost (eg. he's a racist, Nazi prick).
Offline jambutty

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #350 on: Today at 04:34:11 pm »
Is Galloway channelling our Elvis?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #351 on: Today at 04:36:49 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:34:11 pm
Is Galloway channelling our Elvis?

Always.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #352 on: Today at 08:46:41 pm »
"Do I respect the prime minister? I despise the prime minister," Mr Galloway says.
"And guess what, millions and millions and millions of people in this country despise the prime minister."


Could be fun  ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #353 on: Today at 09:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:46:41 pm
"Do I respect the prime minister? I despise the prime minister," Mr Galloway says.
"And guess what, millions and millions and millions of people in this country despise the prime minister."


Could be fun  ;D

Many of them Tory voters. ;D
