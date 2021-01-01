« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election 24/25?  (Read 11455 times)

Online Circa1892

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #280 on: Today at 07:29:33 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:05:03 am
^ bloody hell 7%  Labour !

Will Labour change tack on Gaza now, or would that be generally unpopular in red wall constituencies - would the Tories benefit from that?

They already have - and no. Galloway and the other cranks are exploiting the issue and would always find another one.
Online kavah

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #281 on: Today at 07:39:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:46:10 am
Is was for a candidate they disowned who's name couldn't be removed from the ballot.

Oh right. So no Labour candidate. I get it now.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #282 on: Today at 08:10:46 am »
Labour really dropped the ball on this. I hope they take a long, hard look at their candidate vetting process. Hopefully this scumbag won't be an MP too long. Come the GE he should be out on his arse.
Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #283 on: Today at 08:19:14 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:10:46 am
Labour really dropped the ball on this. I hope they take a long, hard look at their candidate vetting process. Hopefully this scumbag won't be an MP too long. Come the GE he should be out on his arse.

He had a chance of winning before Azhar Ali was dropped by Labour.  Labours foreign policy is where GG sensed blood.
The Azhar Ali fiasco was a leg up to the winners podium


Online Circa1892

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #284 on: Today at 08:43:04 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:19:14 am
He had a chance of winning before Azhar Ali was dropped by Labour.  Labours foreign policy is where GG sensed blood.
The Azhar Ali fiasco was a leg up to the winners podium

He didnt. Hes been a serial loser for years now and this is a bli. Hes a grifter who finds communities he can divide, leaves them in ruins and gets run out of town.

I wonder wholl take his racist crank of a left persuasion pal to Foxs racist crank of the right persuasion shot at London.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #285 on: Today at 08:45:19 am »
Oswald Mosley back in parliament. Saddam Hussein's bag carrier. I wonder if he'll try and make Rochdale a "Jew Free Zone" like he did when he was MP in Bradford.
Online Circa1892

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #286 on: Today at 08:47:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:45:19 am
Oswald Mosley back in parliament. Saddam Hussein's bag carrier. I wonder if he'll try and make Rochdale a "Jew Free Zone" like he did when he was MP in Bradford.

If he remembers where Rochdale is once he gets on the train down to Westminster Im sure hed give it a go.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:49:05 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:43:04 am
He didnt. Hes been a serial loser for years now and this is a bli. Hes a grifter who finds communities he can divide, leaves them in ruins and gets run out of town.

I wonder wholl take his racist crank of a left persuasion pal to Foxs racist crank of the right persuasion shot at London.

Your assesment of him is fair, but I dont think its accurate to say he didngt have a chance of winning before Labour dropped Azhar Ali
Online Circa1892

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #288 on: Today at 08:53:18 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:49:05 am
Your assesment of him is fair, but I dont think its accurate to say he didngt have a chance of winning before Labour dropped Azhar Ali

Possibly.

Galloway will be a horrible, horrible distraction - but the big lesson Labour have is their utter complacency thats creeping in. There was no need to rush into this election after Tony Lloyd sadly passed away. They saw the headlines of winning three by-elections in a fortnight and took a seat for granted.

The Tories are a busted flush so it wont matter now, but bodes terribly for a few years down the line. The arrogance of the advisors/strategists around the party are going to be a problem before long.
