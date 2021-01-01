Your assesment of him is fair, but I dont think its accurate to say he didngt have a chance of winning before Labour dropped Azhar Ali
Possibly.
Galloway will be a horrible, horrible distraction - but the big lesson Labour have is their utter complacency thats creeping in. There was no need to rush into this election after Tony Lloyd sadly passed away. They saw the headlines of winning three by-elections in a fortnight and took a seat for granted.
The Tories are a busted flush so it wont matter now, but bodes terribly for a few years down the line. The arrogance of the advisors/strategists around the party are going to be a problem before long.