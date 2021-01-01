Your assesment of him is fair, but I dont think its accurate to say he didngt have a chance of winning before Labour dropped Azhar Ali



Possibly.Galloway will be a horrible, horrible distraction - but the big lesson Labour have is their utter complacency thats creeping in. There was no need to rush into this election after Tony Lloyd sadly passed away. They saw the headlines of winning three by-elections in a fortnight and took a seat for granted.The Tories are a busted flush so it wont matter now, but bodes terribly for a few years down the line. The arrogance of the advisors/strategists around the party are going to be a problem before long.