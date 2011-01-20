« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election 24/25?  (Read 11258 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,183
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:42:22 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:31:37 am
It'll be a smart move by Hunt, if he does do it.  It wont save the Tories though.

But, it will mean Labour will have less to offer.  Obviously, they could say the Tories are pinching our policies, which would be correct.

They will have nothing to offer, certainly in terms of extra money. Thats all the new money they were pledging and that was going to the NHS and breakfast clubs.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,734
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 09:46:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:42:22 am
They will have nothing to offer, certainly in terms of extra money. Thats all the new money they were pledging and that was going to the NHS and breakfast clubs.

Don't forget the private school stuff, can't remember whast it was exactly.  It was another fudged policy.

The non-dom was peanuts, anyway, compared to what needs doing, and the private school thing, was peanuts compared to the non-dom tax breaks.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,183
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:46:05 am
Don't forget the private school stuff, can't remember whast it was exactly.  It was another fudged policy.

Yes the VAT thing, think that was going to schools.

Will this be the lightest manifesto ever?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,734
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:50:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:47:27 am
Yes the VAT thing, think that was going to schools.

Will this be the lightest manifesto ever?

It'll be one of the lightest winning manifestos ever, possibly.  Do you need a substantial manifesto to win, anymore?  What was Johnson's in 2019: "I'm not Corbyn", "Get Brexit Done".
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,183
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:52:25 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:50:53 am
It'll be one of the lightest winning manifestos ever, possibly.  Do you need a substantial manifesto to win, anymore?  What was Johnson's in 2019: "I'm not Corbyn", "Get Brexit Done".

Yep. I reckon Starmer should not release one and just say trust us.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,922
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:52:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:47:27 am
Yes the VAT thing, think that was going to schools.

Will this be the lightest manifesto ever?


Just keep the good ship Blighty on the same course towards the cliffs, throwing more and more people overboard every mile.

But maybe Labour will throw the odd lifejacket in, too - so let's all vote for them, because they mean well.

All the while, the billionaires and other parasites sip champagne on the beaches of nearby tropical islands shouting the occasional "Keep going, you'll be fine.... just don't change course or cast your envious eyes at our gilded lives and riches"
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,734
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:25 am
Yep. I reckon Starmer should not release one and just say trust us.

I actually think that would be enough to win.  It wont be enough when in government, though.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 04:18:36 pm »
Labours price to win Rochdale by-election has been slashed over the last hour or so. Galloways price has drifted out. both are roughly Evens meaning the bookies think it's a toss up right now. a no win situation really but be happy to see Galloway walloped, he will walk away for good if beaten hopefully.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,234
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 04:20:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:18:36 pm
Labours price to win Rochdale by-election has been slashed over the last hour or so. Galloways price has drifted out. both are roughly Evens meaning the bookies think it's a toss up right now. a no win situation really but be happy to see Galloway walloped, he will walk away for good if beaten hopefully.

Don't get your hopes up, he'll find somewhere else to carry on the grift.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,868
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 05:03:37 pm »
Worrying about these Tory taxation plans. Looks like they really are going to go Scorched Earth - steal Labour's taxation plans to fund tax cuts, whereas Labour wants the money to invest in services. They really will be working with a bare cupboard if it goes through.

I have almost no hope that there would be sufficient Tory rebels ideologically opposed to this to vote it down.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,633
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:20:47 pm
Don't get your hopes up, he'll find somewhere else to carry on the grift.

Next by election in constituency with a large Muslim population
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,922
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 05:16:06 pm »
This article (https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2021/jan/03/richest-1-have-almost-a-quarter-of-uk-wealth-study-claims) is from 2021, but explains how official statistics underestimated the wealth of the richest 1% by an enormous £800bn.

For reference, that puts the combined wealth of this minority of people at around £3trillion.

The study calls for both a wealth tax and major reform of CGT to curtail it's scope.

​​​​​Amongst the snippets in the article:

Quote
Wealth has been fuelled by rising asset prices since the financial crisis, such as soaring housing values, land or stocks  rather than through active saving. Between 76% and 93% of financial wealth gains since the crisis have come through the rising value of assets such as housing.

Quote
a one-off wealth tax on some households in a move that could raise up to £260bn


Quote
The call came from the Wealth Tax Commission, made up of leading tax experts and economists convened by the London School of Economics and Warwick University. The group said that targeting such a windfall tax at the richest households would be the fairest and most efficient way to raise taxes

Quote
In November, a study commissioned by the chancellor also recommended reforming capital gains tax by slashing the annual allowance. The move, backed by the independent Office of Tax Simplification, would hit wealthy individuals with assets such as second homes.


'Could raise up to £260bn'

That could do an awful lot... and hardy make a dent on the wealth of the super-rich.

Just needs the political will - and new legislation to stop these greedy twats dodging it (make it a criminal offence to mis-declare assets)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,148
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 05:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:03:37 pm
Worrying about these Tory taxation plans. Looks like they really are going to go Scorched Earth - steal Labour's taxation plans to fund tax cuts, whereas Labour wants the money to invest in services. They really will be working with a bare cupboard if it goes through.

I have almost no hope that there would be sufficient Tory rebels ideologically opposed to this to vote it down.

That was an infuriating thing with Truss. All that money pissed away on unfunded tax cuts. Could have at least put that money to something useful.

Tories are simultaneously bemoaning the state of services (after 14 years of managed decline and cuts), yet their answer to this problem is more cuts to services (via tax cuts). It's basically austerity 2.0. Utter lunacy. They'll lose anyway but they haven't got a coherent policy between them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 05:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:03:37 pm
Worrying about these Tory taxation plans. Looks like they really are going to go Scorched Earth - steal Labour's taxation plans to fund tax cuts, whereas Labour wants the money to invest in services. They really will be working with a bare cupboard if it goes through.

I have almost no hope that there would be sufficient Tory rebels ideologically opposed to this to vote it down.

Thats the problem when a party is landed with such a huge majority post GE, they can effectively do whatever.  Boot may be on the other foot after the next GE, if current polls are correct, although that remains to be seen.

Of course for most (if not all) on here the big difference is the power would then sit with Labour as opposed to this Tory government.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:20:56 pm
That was an infuriating thing with Truss. All that money pissed away on unfunded tax cuts. Could have at least put that money to something useful.

Tories are simultaneously bemoaning the state of services (after 14 years of managed decline and cuts), yet their answer to this problem is more cuts to services (via tax cuts). It's basically austerity 2.0. Utter lunacy. They'll lose anyway but they haven't got a coherent policy between them.
I think this government have just gone too far now so everybody's noticed. everybody's pissed off by it but this has done my head in for years.

Tory voters believe the Torys record of debt is far better than Labours, it's not true, even if we ignore the debt this government have piled up the official stats prove the Tory Government's record on debt is still far worse than Labour Governments but the biggest point doesn't seem to be appreciated. even if Labours record of debt was slightly worse than the Torys then shouldn't we at least appreciate this money was spent on improving standards of living, the NHS, Schools. taking millions out of poverty, care. nope it's never even been mentioned. the Torys not only put the country in more debt, they run the country down to the bone doing it.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 06:17:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:18:36 pm
Labours price to win Rochdale by-election has been slashed over the last hour or so. Galloways price has drifted out. both are roughly Evens meaning the bookies think it's a toss up right now. a no win situation really but be happy to see Galloway walloped, he will walk away for good if beaten hopefully.

Who have you bet on?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,633
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 06:39:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:53:28 pm
I think this government have just gone too far now so everybody's noticed. everybody's pissed off by it but this has done my head in for years.

Tory voters believe the Torys record of debt is far better than Labours, it's not true, even if we ignore the debt this government have piled up the official stats prove the Tory Government's record on debt is still far worse than Labour Governments but the biggest point doesn't seem to be appreciated. even if Labours record of debt was slightly worse than the Torys then shouldn't we at least appreciate this money was spent on improving standards of living, the NHS, Schools. taking millions out of poverty, care. nope it's never even been mentioned. the Torys not only put the country in more debt, they run the country down to the bone doing it.

Its actually quite impressive in a depressing way, taxation is the highest its been since the 1940s, debt the highest since the 60s, were borrowing £100 billion a year, and yet public services are still fucked.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 06:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:17:19 pm
Who have you bet on?
:) Nobody, Labours price cut again. now odds on 8/11, they were around 2/1 this morning.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 06:45:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:41:16 pm
:) Nobody, Labours price cut again. now odds on 8/11, they were around 2/1 this morning.
'

Thats not a good market
I used to bet against Liverpool, like taking out insurance against a bad weekend

could put a tenner on GG if the odds drift out
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 07:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:45:34 pm
'

Thats not a good market
I used to bet against Liverpool, like taking out insurance against a bad weekend

could put a tenner on GG if the odds drift out
I like a bet on the GGs as well but couldn't back Galloway.
Both evens again. someone must have shown the GG supporters how to vote.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:09:37 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 07:18:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:39:16 pm
Its actually quite impressive in a depressing way, taxation is the highest its been since the 1940s, debt the highest since the 60s, were borrowing £100 billion a year, and yet public services are still fucked.
I know what you mean, it would be hard to blow so much money without doing something that actually helped people. the answer of course is incompetency. chop something that costs £5 bill without consideration. effect is we actually end up spending £20 bill for a worse service.
That's one of the few positives we can take from the last 14 yrs. the public now see the connection to cuts to care etc and how the NHS have to pick up the tab.. took us long enough, decades this has been going on.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,868
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 09:18:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:37:14 pm
Thats the problem when a party is landed with such a huge majority post GE, they can effectively do whatever.  Boot may be on the other foot after the next GE, if current polls are correct, although that remains to be seen.

Of course for most (if not all) on here the big difference is the power would then sit with Labour as opposed to this Tory government.

Well the current Tory majority is 55. Sizeable, but it wouldn't take many Tory defectors to defeat a piece of legislation like this. Thirty at most. But even a relatively low number as that are likely to turn.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:39:16 pm
Its actually quite impressive in a depressing way, taxation is the highest its been since the 1940s, debt the highest since the 60s, were borrowing £100 billion a year, and yet public services are still fucked.

The entire country has gone Full Everton.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,218
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 09:40:01 pm »
Prediction for tonight. 

If Galloway loses he will quickly threaten legal action and say his lawyers have been informed.

You will never hear of this legal action at any time again in the history of humanity
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,734
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm »
Labour will be really squeezed, if Hunt pinches their non dom policy, and the energy windfall tax.  He'll use them to fund tax cuts, which will leave Labour with no new money, at all.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,632
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 10:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:31:37 am
It'll be a smart move by Hunt, if he does do it.  It wont save the Tories though.

But, it will mean Labour will have less to offer.  Obviously, they could say the Tories are pinching our policies, which would be correct.

It just shows how stupid voters are if they fall for that Tory ploy. They have been in power for how long they could have done it years ago if they'd been genuine about doing something about it. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
Labour will be really squeezed, if Hunt pinches their non dom policy, and the energy windfall tax.  He'll use them to fund tax cuts, which will leave Labour with no new money, at all.

Thats the problem with announcing manifesto items too early, especially when so far ahead in the polls, the opposition simply swipe them.  Of course if polls were tight or Torys were ahead, theres zip chance Tories would adopt the non dom policy to fund tax cuts.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,109
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
Labour will be really squeezed, if Hunt pinches their non dom policy, and the energy windfall tax.  He'll use them to fund tax cuts, which will leave Labour with no new money, at all.

Worse than no money really - the public spending cuts priced in are impossible. The Tories are cutting income tax so Labour has to raise it. Its the only reason.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
Thats the problem with announcing manifesto items too early, especially when so far ahead in the polls, the opposition simply swipe them.  Of course if polls were tight or Torys were ahead, theres zip chance Tories would adopt the non dom policy to fund tax cuts.

See those on a certain wing who've been constantly bellyaching about how Labour have no policies. Those who've been saying that the Tories will simply steal early-announced policies, citing recent history, were ignored. Or were countered, at the time, that having the government adopt such policies is good opposition.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,715
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #268 on: Today at 02:50:09 am »
Massive win for Galloway in Rochdale.

George Galloway: 39.7% (12,335)
David Tully: 21.3% (6,638)
Tory: 12% (3,731)
Labour: 7.7% (2,402)
Lib Dem: 7% (2,164)
Reform: 6.3% (1,968)
Green: 1.4% (436)

Turnout 39.7%.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:33 am by TheShanklyGates »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #269 on: Today at 04:03:53 am »
Now we get to hear him talk shite for a few months until he loses the seat.

The whole thing has been a mess.
Logged
:D

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #270 on: Today at 04:05:03 am »
^ bloody hell 7%  Labour !

Will Labour change tack on Gaza now, or would that be generally unpopular in red wall constituencies - would the Tories benefit from that?


Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #271 on: Today at 04:46:10 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:05:03 am
^ bloody hell 7%  Labour !

Will Labour change tack on Gaza now, or would that be generally unpopular in red wall constituencies - would the Tories benefit from that?

Is was for a candidate they disowned who's name couldn't be removed from the ballot.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #272 on: Today at 05:45:12 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:03:53 am
Now we get to hear him talk shite for a few months until he loses the seat.

The whole thing has been a mess.
He's talking of standing up to 55 candidates.  They have the potential to be a thorn in the side of Labour, similar to Reform UK for the Tories but on a smaller scale.

Starmer and Reeves have taken their voters on the left for granted but right now I just want as many Tory MPs ousted as possible.  Galloway's win is good news for some of those Tories.

Lib Dems did terribly, again

Azhar Ali (on the ballot as a Labour candidate) - 2,402
Mark Coleman (Independent) - 455
Simon Danczuk (Reform UK) - 1,968
Iain Donaldson (Liberal Democrats) - 2,164
Paul Ellison (Conservative) - 3,731
George Galloway (Workers Party of Britain) - 12,335
Michael Howarth (Independent) - 246
William Howarth (Independent) - 523
Guy Otten (Green) - 436
Ravin Rodent Subortna (Monster Raving Loony Party) - 209
David Anthony Tully (Independent) - 6,638
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,218
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #273 on: Today at 06:49:42 am »
A very sad day for British politics. This dreadful human being should be nowhere near parliament
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,524
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #274 on: Today at 06:53:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:46:10 am
Is was for a candidate they disowned who's name couldn't be removed from the ballot.
Exactly. Cant read much into this one. Just stuck with that tit head in the Commons for a few months.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,183
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #275 on: Today at 07:02:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:49:42 am
A very sad day for British politics. This dreadful human being should be nowhere near parliament

Dunno, feels like Parliament is the best place for loons and cranks. He wont be the only one there.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #276 on: Today at 07:03:04 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:45:12 am


Starmer and Reeves have taken their voters on the left for granted

Id say they treated them with contempt, The Muslim vote too. Maybe that will change maybe it wont.

Count Binface and the monster raving loony party really missed an opportunity in Rochdale

« Last Edit: Today at 07:06:18 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,287
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #277 on: Today at 07:05:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:52:36 am

Just keep the good ship Blighty on the same course towards the cliffs, throwing more and more people overboard every mile.

But maybe Labour will throw the odd lifejacket in, too - so let's all vote for them, because they mean well.

All the while, the billionaires and other parasites sip champagne on the beaches of nearby tropical islands shouting the occasional "Keep going, you'll be fine.... just don't change course or cast your envious eyes at our gilded lives and riches"
That's the way it'll be until people wake-up and demand real change. Not Labour's fault. People have been brain washed into being lickspittles.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,183
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #278 on: Today at 07:14:16 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm
See those on a certain wing who've been constantly bellyaching about how Labour have no policies. Those who've been saying that the Tories will simply steal early-announced policies, citing recent history, were ignored. Or were countered, at the time, that having the government adopt such policies is good opposition.

Thing is its such small fry. We dont even know exactly how much that tax loophole closure will raise but its not big at all. The only reason it gets mentioned a lot is because Labour politicians use it all the time because they have very little else to offer as a retail pitch when on TV.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,410
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #279 on: Today at 07:20:07 am »
Grim that such a disgusting extremist is back in parliament. What a fucking mess.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Up
« previous next »
 