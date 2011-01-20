Now we get to hear him talk shite for a few months until he loses the seat.
The whole thing has been a mess.
He's talking of standing up to 55 candidates. They have the potential to be a thorn in the side of Labour, similar to Reform UK for the Tories but on a smaller scale.
Starmer and Reeves have taken their voters on the left for granted but right now I just want as many Tory MPs ousted as possible. Galloway's win is good news for some of those Tories.
Lib Dems did terribly, again
Azhar Ali (on the ballot as a Labour candidate) - 2,402
Mark Coleman (Independent) - 455
Simon Danczuk (Reform UK) - 1,968
Iain Donaldson (Liberal Democrats) - 2,164
Paul Ellison (Conservative) - 3,731
George Galloway (Workers Party of Britain) - 12,335
Michael Howarth (Independent) - 246
William Howarth (Independent) - 523
Guy Otten (Green) - 436
Ravin Rodent Subortna (Monster Raving Loony Party) - 209
David Anthony Tully (Independent) - 6,638