That was an infuriating thing with Truss. All that money pissed away on unfunded tax cuts. Could have at least put that money to something useful.



Tories are simultaneously bemoaning the state of services (after 14 years of managed decline and cuts), yet their answer to this problem is more cuts to services (via tax cuts). It's basically austerity 2.0. Utter lunacy. They'll lose anyway but they haven't got a coherent policy between them.



I think this government have just gone too far now so everybody's noticed. everybody's pissed off by it but this has done my head in for years.Tory voters believe the Torys record of debt is far better than Labours, it's not true, even if we ignore the debt this government have piled up the official stats prove the Tory Government's record on debt is still far worse than Labour Governments but the biggest point doesn't seem to be appreciated. even if Labours record of debt was slightly worse than the Torys then shouldn't we at least appreciate this money was spent on improving standards of living, the NHS, Schools. taking millions out of poverty, care. nope it's never even been mentioned. the Torys not only put the country in more debt, they run the country down to the bone doing it.