It'll be a smart move by Hunt, if he does do it. It wont save the Tories though.But, it will mean Labour will have less to offer. Obviously, they could say the Tories are pinching our policies, which would be correct.
They will have nothing to offer, certainly in terms of extra money. Thats all the new money they were pledging and that was going to the NHS and breakfast clubs.
Don't forget the private school stuff, can't remember whast it was exactly. It was another fudged policy.
Yes the VAT thing, think that was going to schools.Will this be the lightest manifesto ever?
It'll be one of the lightest winning manifestos ever, possibly. Do you need a substantial manifesto to win, anymore? What was Johnson's in 2019: "I'm not Corbyn", "Get Brexit Done".
Yep. I reckon Starmer should not release one and just say trust us.
Labours price to win Rochdale by-election has been slashed over the last hour or so. Galloways price has drifted out. both are roughly Evens meaning the bookies think it's a toss up right now. a no win situation really but be happy to see Galloway walloped, he will walk away for good if beaten hopefully.
Don't get your hopes up, he'll find somewhere else to carry on the grift.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Wealth has been fuelled by rising asset prices since the financial crisis, such as soaring housing values, land or stocks rather than through active saving. Between 76% and 93% of financial wealth gains since the crisis have come through the rising value of assets such as housing.
a one-off wealth tax on some households in a move that could raise up to £260bn
The call came from the Wealth Tax Commission, made up of leading tax experts and economists convened by the London School of Economics and Warwick University. The group said that targeting such a windfall tax at the richest households would be the fairest and most efficient way to raise taxes
In November, a study commissioned by the chancellor also recommended reforming capital gains tax by slashing the annual allowance. The move, backed by the independent Office of Tax Simplification, would hit wealthy individuals with assets such as second homes.
Worrying about these Tory taxation plans. Looks like they really are going to go Scorched Earth - steal Labour's taxation plans to fund tax cuts, whereas Labour wants the money to invest in services. They really will be working with a bare cupboard if it goes through.I have almost no hope that there would be sufficient Tory rebels ideologically opposed to this to vote it down.
Worrying about these Tory taxation plans. Looks like they really are going to go Scorched Earth - steal Labour's taxation plans to fund tax cuts, whereas Labour wants the money to invest in services. They really will be working with a bare cupboard if it goes through.I have almost no hope that there would be sufficient Tory rebels ideologically opposed to this to vote it down.
That was an infuriating thing with Truss. All that money pissed away on unfunded tax cuts. Could have at least put that money to something useful.Tories are simultaneously bemoaning the state of services (after 14 years of managed decline and cuts), yet their answer to this problem is more cuts to services (via tax cuts). It's basically austerity 2.0. Utter lunacy. They'll lose anyway but they haven't got a coherent policy between them.
I think this government have just gone too far now so everybody's noticed. everybody's pissed off by it but this has done my head in for years.Tory voters believe the Torys record of debt is far better than Labours, it's not true, even if we ignore the debt this government have piled up the official stats prove the Tory Government's record on debt is still far worse than Labour Governments but the biggest point doesn't seem to be appreciated. even if Labours record of debt was slightly worse than the Torys then shouldn't we at least appreciate this money was spent on improving standards of living, the NHS, Schools. taking millions out of poverty, care. nope it's never even been mentioned. the Torys not only put the country in more debt, they run the country down to the bone doing it.
Who have you bet on?
Nobody, Labours price cut again. now odds on 8/11, they were around 2/1 this morning.
'Thats not a good market I used to bet against Liverpool, like taking out insurance against a bad weekend could put a tenner on GG if the odds drift out
Its actually quite impressive in a depressing way, taxation is the highest its been since the 1940s, debt the highest since the 60s, were borrowing £100 billion a year, and yet public services are still fucked.
Thats the problem when a party is landed with such a huge majority post GE, they can effectively do whatever. Boot may be on the other foot after the next GE, if current polls are correct, although that remains to be seen.Of course for most (if not all) on here the big difference is the power would then sit with Labour as opposed to this Tory government.
Labour will be really squeezed, if Hunt pinches their non dom policy, and the energy windfall tax. He'll use them to fund tax cuts, which will leave Labour with no new money, at all.
Thats the problem with announcing manifesto items too early, especially when so far ahead in the polls, the opposition simply swipe them. Of course if polls were tight or Torys were ahead, theres zip chance Tories would adopt the non dom policy to fund tax cuts.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.49]