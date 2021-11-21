This article (https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2021/jan/03/richest-1-have-almost-a-quarter-of-uk-wealth-study-claims
) is from 2021, but explains how official statistics underestimated the wealth of the richest 1% by an enormous £800bn.
For reference, that puts the combined wealth of this minority of people at around £3trillion.
The study calls for both a wealth tax and major reform of CGT to curtail it's scope.
Amongst the snippets in the article:
Wealth has been fuelled by rising asset prices since the financial crisis, such as soaring housing values, land or stocks rather than through active saving. Between 76% and 93% of financial wealth gains since the crisis have come through the rising value of assets such as housing.
a one-off wealth tax on some households in a move that could raise up to £260bn
The call came from the Wealth Tax Commission, made up of leading tax experts and economists convened by the London School of Economics and Warwick University. The group said that targeting such a windfall tax at the richest households would be the fairest and most efficient way to raise taxes
In November, a study commissioned by the chancellor also recommended reforming capital gains tax by slashing the annual allowance. The move, backed by the independent Office of Tax Simplification, would hit wealthy individuals with assets such as second homes.
'Could raise up to £260bn'
That could do an awful lot... and hardy make a dent on the wealth of the super-rich.
Just needs the political will - and new legislation to stop these greedy twats dodging it (make it a criminal offence to mis-declare assets)