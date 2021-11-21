« previous next »
UK General Election 24/25?

killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 09:42:22 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:37 am
It'll be a smart move by Hunt, if he does do it.  It wont save the Tories though.

But, it will mean Labour will have less to offer.  Obviously, they could say the Tories are pinching our policies, which would be correct.

They will have nothing to offer, certainly in terms of extra money. Thats all the new money they were pledging and that was going to the NHS and breakfast clubs.
Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 09:46:05 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:42:22 am
They will have nothing to offer, certainly in terms of extra money. Thats all the new money they were pledging and that was going to the NHS and breakfast clubs.

Don't forget the private school stuff, can't remember whast it was exactly.  It was another fudged policy.

The non-dom was peanuts, anyway, compared to what needs doing, and the private school thing, was peanuts compared to the non-dom tax breaks.
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 09:47:27 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:46:05 am
Don't forget the private school stuff, can't remember whast it was exactly.  It was another fudged policy.

Yes the VAT thing, think that was going to schools.

Will this be the lightest manifesto ever?
Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 09:50:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:47:27 am
Yes the VAT thing, think that was going to schools.

Will this be the lightest manifesto ever?

It'll be one of the lightest winning manifestos ever, possibly.  Do you need a substantial manifesto to win, anymore?  What was Johnson's in 2019: "I'm not Corbyn", "Get Brexit Done".
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 09:52:25 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:50:53 am
It'll be one of the lightest winning manifestos ever, possibly.  Do you need a substantial manifesto to win, anymore?  What was Johnson's in 2019: "I'm not Corbyn", "Get Brexit Done".

Yep. I reckon Starmer should not release one and just say trust us.
Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 09:52:36 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:47:27 am
Yes the VAT thing, think that was going to schools.

Will this be the lightest manifesto ever?


Just keep the good ship Blighty on the same course towards the cliffs, throwing more and more people overboard every mile.

But maybe Labour will throw the odd lifejacket in, too - so let's all vote for them, because they mean well.

All the while, the billionaires and other parasites sip champagne on the beaches of nearby tropical islands shouting the occasional "Keep going, you'll be fine.... just don't change course or cast your envious eyes at our gilded lives and riches"
Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 10:03:14 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:25 am
Yep. I reckon Starmer should not release one and just say trust us.

I actually think that would be enough to win.  It wont be enough when in government, though.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 04:18:36 pm
Labours price to win Rochdale by-election has been slashed over the last hour or so. Galloways price has drifted out. both are roughly Evens meaning the bookies think it's a toss up right now. a no win situation really but be happy to see Galloway walloped, he will walk away for good if beaten hopefully.
Elmo!

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 04:20:47 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:18:36 pm
Labours price to win Rochdale by-election has been slashed over the last hour or so. Galloways price has drifted out. both are roughly Evens meaning the bookies think it's a toss up right now. a no win situation really but be happy to see Galloway walloped, he will walk away for good if beaten hopefully.

Don't get your hopes up, he'll find somewhere else to carry on the grift.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 05:03:37 pm
Worrying about these Tory taxation plans. Looks like they really are going to go Scorched Earth - steal Labour's taxation plans to fund tax cuts, whereas Labour wants the money to invest in services. They really will be working with a bare cupboard if it goes through.

I have almost no hope that there would be sufficient Tory rebels ideologically opposed to this to vote it down.
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 05:14:52 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:20:47 pm
Don't get your hopes up, he'll find somewhere else to carry on the grift.

Next by election in constituency with a large Muslim population
Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 05:16:06 pm
This article (https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2021/jan/03/richest-1-have-almost-a-quarter-of-uk-wealth-study-claims) is from 2021, but explains how official statistics underestimated the wealth of the richest 1% by an enormous £800bn.

For reference, that puts the combined wealth of this minority of people at around £3trillion.

The study calls for both a wealth tax and major reform of CGT to curtail it's scope.

​​​​​Amongst the snippets in the article:

Quote
Wealth has been fuelled by rising asset prices since the financial crisis, such as soaring housing values, land or stocks  rather than through active saving. Between 76% and 93% of financial wealth gains since the crisis have come through the rising value of assets such as housing.

Quote
a one-off wealth tax on some households in a move that could raise up to £260bn


Quote
The call came from the Wealth Tax Commission, made up of leading tax experts and economists convened by the London School of Economics and Warwick University. The group said that targeting such a windfall tax at the richest households would be the fairest and most efficient way to raise taxes

Quote
In November, a study commissioned by the chancellor also recommended reforming capital gains tax by slashing the annual allowance. The move, backed by the independent Office of Tax Simplification, would hit wealthy individuals with assets such as second homes.


'Could raise up to £260bn'

That could do an awful lot... and hardy make a dent on the wealth of the super-rich.

Just needs the political will - and new legislation to stop these greedy twats dodging it (make it a criminal offence to mis-declare assets)
Fromola

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 05:20:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:03:37 pm
Worrying about these Tory taxation plans. Looks like they really are going to go Scorched Earth - steal Labour's taxation plans to fund tax cuts, whereas Labour wants the money to invest in services. They really will be working with a bare cupboard if it goes through.

I have almost no hope that there would be sufficient Tory rebels ideologically opposed to this to vote it down.

That was an infuriating thing with Truss. All that money pissed away on unfunded tax cuts. Could have at least put that money to something useful.

Tories are simultaneously bemoaning the state of services (after 14 years of managed decline and cuts), yet their answer to this problem is more cuts to services (via tax cuts). It's basically austerity 2.0. Utter lunacy. They'll lose anyway but they haven't got a coherent policy between them.
TSC

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 05:37:14 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:03:37 pm
Worrying about these Tory taxation plans. Looks like they really are going to go Scorched Earth - steal Labour's taxation plans to fund tax cuts, whereas Labour wants the money to invest in services. They really will be working with a bare cupboard if it goes through.

I have almost no hope that there would be sufficient Tory rebels ideologically opposed to this to vote it down.

Thats the problem when a party is landed with such a huge majority post GE, they can effectively do whatever.  Boot may be on the other foot after the next GE, if current polls are correct, although that remains to be seen.

Of course for most (if not all) on here the big difference is the power would then sit with Labour as opposed to this Tory government.
