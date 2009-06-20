If Labour do get a mega majority then it will be an absolute travesty if they dont look to implement major change. The pressure will be on.
I know Red-Soldier wont agree but I think a massive thing they can do is run over any blockages to house building. Really ramp it up, put pressure on firms to build and tell Nimbys in Tory and Labour heartlands to fuck off.
The big issue with house building (over the pasr 30-40 years), is that there has been no joined-up thinking. No planning whatsoever, on a local, regional, and national scale.
Also, how will house building help the most needy in society? It wont, per say. However, sustainable, social housing will.
If you are going down the housing route, I'd also come down on multiple property ownership, too. A scale that hammers people with more properties, the most - 1,000s, 100s, 10s, >10, etc.