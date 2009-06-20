The big issue with house building (over the pasr 30-40 years), is that there has been no joined-up thinking. No planning whatsoever, on a local, regional, and national scale.



Also, how will house building help the most needy in society? It wont, per say. However, sustainable, social housing will.



If you are going down the housing route, I'd also come down on multiple property ownership, too. A scale that hammers people with more properties, the most - 1,000s, 100s, 10s, >10, etc.



Agree with all of this although I think the problems go further back. I can remember the large scale projects that happened during the 1960s and which have proved to be a disaster - especially the high-rise tower blocks (many of which have already been demolished). On top of that there were the new towns which were constructed without adequate transport links or local facilities. Even now I see housing estates being built but I don't see any new doctors surgeries.You have to take step back and look at the bigger picture and these days that includes factoring in climate change - especially rain which needs somewhere to run off. We also saw during lock-downs that green spaces have enormous value to people's mental health so simply concreting over the UK is a non-starter. It's also crazy that we're still building houses that have poor thermal insulation and no capability to generate green energy. While a roof over the head is the most important thing, I don't see why they have to be ugly concrete blocks either. So far from relaxing planning laws, I'd be looking to amend them with the aim of achieving a better overall outcome. You need to ensure that areas remain pleasant and convenient places to live with sufficient local facilities, you need new properties to meet high building standards and to be affordable to run and you want to avoid simply lining the pockets of builders (that's if you can find one - they're like hen's teeth at the moment).I agree that a good start would be multiple property ownership and I'd have AirBnB in my sights. I've seen taxis of tourists pull up outside new starter homes which is shameful when there are so many homeless in the city and there have been lots of complaints from residents about neighbouring properties being empty during the week and let out for party weekends.