UK General Election 24/25?

Online Red Beret

  Online Red Beret
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,757
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
February 21, 2024, 11:04:25 am
Quote from: filopastry on February 21, 2024, 10:52:26 am
And who would want the Tory leadership pre-election?

They seem happy enough to keep undermining him, blame him for the election defeat and then let the economic ultras battle it out with the authoritarian ultras for the leadership afterwards.

To clarify:

All I was saying is that the only vote Sunak would be guaranteed to have the backing of his own MPs in would be if someone tabled a Vote of No Confidence in the government, because they're all a gang of shameless grifters trying to wring every last drop out of the country before the election. You could have Mister Blobby as PM and the Tories would never vote to bring the government down. In that context, Sunak is irrelevant.

There's enough retiring Tory MPs - who you would think no longer have a stake in the game - to bring the government down in such a vote, but they won't. As I said, a majority of 55 versus 57 Tories standing down.  They would, however, happily vote to bin off Sunak and replace him with someone else.

As you say, who would want the job? There seems to be a threat to remove Sunak, but I don't think the Tories actually have a clue themselves what they would do after that.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
February 21, 2024, 11:14:30 am
Quote from: Red Beret on February 21, 2024, 11:04:25 am
To clarify:

All I was saying is that the only vote Sunak would be guaranteed to have the backing of his own MPs in would be if someone tabled a Vote of No Confidence in the government, because they're all a gang of shameless grifters trying to wring every last drop out of the country before the election. You could have Mister Blobby as PM and the Tories would never vote to bring the government down. In that context, Sunak is irrelevant.

There's enough retiring Tory MPs - who you would think no longer have a stake in the game - to bring the government down in such a vote, but they won't. As I said, a majority of 55 versus 57 Tories standing down.  They would, however, happily vote to bin off Sunak and replace him with someone else.

As you say, who would want the job? There seems to be a threat to remove Sunak, but I don't think the Tories actually have a clue themselves what they would do after that.

I think even the leavers after the next election would still like to ride the gravy train a bit longer!

If the polling stays this bad its hard to see an election coming around anytime soon
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,844
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
February 21, 2024, 06:27:18 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 21, 2024, 11:04:25 am
To clarify:

All I was saying is that the only vote Sunak would be guaranteed to have the backing of his own MPs in would be if someone tabled a Vote of No Confidence in the government, because they're all a gang of shameless grifters trying to wring every last drop out of the country before the election. You could have Mister Blobby as PM and the Tories would never vote to bring the government down. In that context, Sunak is irrelevant.

There's enough retiring Tory MPs - who you would think no longer have a stake in the game - to bring the government down in such a vote, but they won't. As I said, a majority of 55 versus 57 Tories standing down.  They would, however, happily vote to bin off Sunak and replace him with someone else.

As you say, who would want the job? There seems to be a threat to remove Sunak, but I don't think the Tories actually have a clue themselves what they would do after that.
I'm not 100% certain of the Maths and it is skewed a bit due to Sinn Fein not taking their seats but I don't think it even needs 55 voting them down in a Vote of Confidence, think around half the number would do the trick.

As you say though it's never going to happen as the MPs that are standing down want to bleed the taxpayers dry for a while longer
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,757
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
February 21, 2024, 06:35:42 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on February 21, 2024, 06:27:18 pm
I'm not 100% certain of the Maths and it is skewed a bit due to Sinn Fein not taking their seats but I don't think it even needs 55 voting them down in a Vote of Confidence, think around half the number would do the trick.

As you say though it's never going to happen as the MPs that are standing down want to bleed the taxpayers dry for a while longer

You are correct. The 55 majority reported takes into account MPs who don't take their seats, and also includes the Speaker. And yes, you'd only need to flip around half of those to bring the government down. It's a sign of their hypocrisy. They would stab Sunak in the back in a second if they thought it would do them any good, but would never have the conscience to end the farce before they have to.
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,765
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
February 22, 2024, 01:06:20 pm
Seems more daunting prospects for Cons in Parliament's future.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
February 22, 2024, 01:12:14 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 21, 2024, 11:04:25 am

There's enough retiring Tory MPs


After the next GE, I think most will be retiring as MPs!

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,710
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 12:49:23 am
Running the latest YouGov poll through Electoral Calculus throws up quite an outcome. Obviously the chances of this actually playing out in the election are slim to none but just for fun here it is:



It would be a democratic travesty of the like never seen before.

Labour would get a supermajority of seats despite falling some way short of a majority of votes.
The Lib Dems would become the official opposition despite having a measly 9% vote share, the 4th largest party in the results.
The Tories would be reduced to only 6 seats more than the SNP despite having nearly 6 times as many votes. They'd have 4% of the total seats in the Commons despite securing 20% of the votes.
Reform would finish on 0 seats despite finishing 3rd in the election with the support of 1 in every 8 voters.

Part of me hopes it happens, firstly for the hilarity of the Tory and Reform outcomes but mostly just to highlight that FPTP is a joke ;D
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,757
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 10:18:13 am
In 1983, the combined vote of the SDP-Liberal Alliance and Labour comfortably outstripped the Tories - but Thatcher still waltzed home with a 144 majority. And the Tories' share of the vote actually decreased when compared to 1979!
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,700
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 10:23:59 am
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 10:37:23 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:49:23 am


Part of me hopes it happens, firstly for the hilarity of the Tory and Reform outcomes but mostly just to highlight that FPTP is a joke ;D

Ive mentioned this before but the %votes to seats for Lib Dems is baffling.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,016
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 10:45:17 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:49:23 am


Part of me hopes it happens, firstly for the hilarity of the Tory and Reform outcomes but mostly just to highlight that FPTP is a joke ;D


It'd be very funny to see the Tories nearly wiped out [the Tories deserve being wiped out] but it won't happen, think the Tories will get 100+ seats, think be similar to the 97 election
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,149
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 10:50:52 am
If Labour do get a mega majority then it will be an absolute travesty if they dont look to implement major change. The pressure will be on.

I know Red-Soldier wont agree but I think a massive thing they can do is run over any blockages to house building. Really ramp it up, put pressure on firms to build and tell Nimby’s in Tory and Labour heartlands to fuck off.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 10:55:41 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:50:52 am
If Labour do get a mega majority then it will be an absolute travesty if they dont look to implement major change. The pressure will be on.

I know Red-Soldier wont agree but I think a massive thing they can do is run over any blockages to house building. Really ramp it up, put pressure on firms to build and tell Nimbys in Tory and Labour heartlands to fuck off.

In the Senedd Wales always votes Labour, Planning laws in Wales are still very strict. If thats anything to go by.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 11:13:56 am
Quote from: jambutty on February 22, 2024, 01:06:20 pm
Seems more daunting prospects for Cons in Parliament's future.

If I were them I'd be worried about all of the investigations that I expect Starmer has ready to go.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,700
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 01:03:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:50:52 am
If Labour do get a mega majority then it will be an absolute travesty if they dont look to implement major change. The pressure will be on.

I know Red-Soldier wont agree but I think a massive thing they can do is run over any blockages to house building. Really ramp it up, put pressure on firms to build and tell Nimbys in Tory and Labour heartlands to fuck off.

The big issue with house building (over the pasr 30-40 years), is that there has been no joined-up thinking.  No planning whatsoever, on a local, regional, and national scale.

Also, how will house building help the most needy in society?  It wont, per say.  However, sustainable, social housing will.

If you are going down the housing route, I'd also come down on multiple property ownership, too.  A scale that hammers people with more properties, the most - 1,000s, 100s, 10s, >10, etc.
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:03:40 pm
The big issue with house building (over the pasr 30-40 years), is that there has been no joined-up thinking.  No planning whatsoever, on a local, regional, and national scale.

Also, how will house building help the most needy in society?  It wont, per say.  However, sustainable, social housing will.

If you are going down the housing route, I'd also come down on multiple property ownership, too.  A scale that hammers people with more properties, the most - 1,000s, 100s, 10s, >10, etc.
Agree with all of this although I think the problems go further back. I can remember the large scale projects that happened during the 1960s and which have proved to be a disaster - especially the high-rise tower blocks (many of which have already been demolished). On top of that there were the new towns which were constructed without adequate transport links or local facilities. Even now I see housing estates being built but I don't see any new doctors surgeries.
You have to take step back and look at the bigger picture and these days that includes factoring in climate change - especially rain which needs somewhere to run off. We also saw during lock-downs that green spaces have enormous value to people's mental health so simply concreting over the UK is a non-starter. It's also crazy that we're still building houses that have poor thermal insulation and no capability to generate green energy. While a roof over the head is the most important thing, I don't see why they have to be ugly concrete blocks either. So far from relaxing planning laws, I'd be looking to amend them with the aim of achieving a better overall outcome. You need to ensure that areas remain pleasant and convenient places to live with sufficient local facilities, you need new properties to meet high building standards and to be affordable to run and you want to avoid simply lining the pockets of builders (that's if you can find one - they're like hen's teeth at the moment).
I agree that a good start would be multiple property ownership and I'd have AirBnB in my sights. I've seen taxis of tourists pull up outside new starter homes which is shameful when there are so many homeless in the city and there have been lots of complaints from residents about neighbouring properties being empty during the week and let out for party weekends.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 03:21:39 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm
Agree with all of this although I think the problems go further back. I can remember the large scale projects that happened during the 1960s and which have proved to be a disaster - especially the high-rise tower blocks (many of which have already been demolished). On top of that there were the new towns which were constructed without adequate transport links or local facilities. Even now I see housing estates being built but I don't see any new doctors surgeries.
You have to take step back and look at the bigger picture and these days that includes factoring in climate change - especially rain which needs somewhere to run off. We also saw during lock-downs that green spaces have enormous value to people's mental health so simply concreting over the UK is a non-starter. It's also crazy that we're still building houses that have poor thermal insulation and no capability to generate green energy. While a roof over the head is the most important thing, I don't see why they have to be ugly concrete blocks either. So far from relaxing planning laws, I'd be looking to amend them with the aim of achieving a better overall outcome. You need to ensure that areas remain pleasant and convenient places to live with sufficient local facilities, you need new properties to meet high building standards and to be affordable to run and you want to avoid simply lining the pockets of builders (that's if you can find one - they're like hen's teeth at the moment).
I agree that a good start would be multiple property ownership and I'd have AirBnB in my sights. I've seen taxis of tourists pull up outside new starter homes which is shameful when there are so many homeless in the city and there have been lots of complaints from residents about neighbouring properties being empty during the week and let out for party weekends.


Excellent post.

We also need to consider that every agricultural field that's concreted over means more food that has to be imported = more food miles.

We already have one of the most densely populated countries in the world. How about thinking toward not constantly increasing the population?

Or do we just change the lyrics of that hymn to 'this grey and concreted land'?
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,757
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Yesterday at 04:03:01 pm
Saw an article on the Guardian saying the wet weather this winter has completely fucked British farmers. I imagine that means we will have to consider importing foostuffs = more expensive.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,844
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 12:25:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:21:39 pm

Excellent post.

We also need to consider that every agricultural field that's concreted over means more food that has to be imported = more food miles.

We already have one of the most densely populated countries in the world. How about thinking toward not constantly increasing the population?

Or do we just change the lyrics of that hymn to 'this grey and concreted land'?
get racist Reformers in government then, they would not only limit migration but kick out a few "darkies" too!


I know that's not what you meant but that's the angle they'll be playing on come the GE campaign
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 12:36:24 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:21:39 pm

Excellent post.

We also need to consider that every agricultural field that's concreted over means more food that has to be imported = more food miles.

We already have one of the most densely populated countries in the world. How about thinking toward not constantly increasing the population?

Or do we just change the lyrics of that hymn to 'this grey and concreted land'?

There's plenty of room to build, would you prefer a 1 child policy ?
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,621
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 01:20:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:36:24 pm
There's plenty of room to build, would you prefer a 1 child policy ?

Were pretty much headed that way anyway, the birth rate in this country like most of the western world is absolutely crashing because people cant afford to have kids.
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,096
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 07:30:45 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:20:45 pm
Were pretty much headed that way anyway, the birth rate in this country like most of the western world is absolutely crashing because people cant afford to have kids.

Yep.

Astonishing nobody has got to grips with this yet.

Its a problem with being incentivised by the immediate term. Were a generation at most away from the working population and retired population being broadly the same size.

The only way to pay for that is going to be moving the pension age to basically make it pointless, insane taxes or ludicrous high immigration.

We should be seeing policies like 2 year maternity/paternity entitlements spread out over the first few years. Probably tax incentives for having kids.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,149
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 08:15:32 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:20:45 pm
Were pretty much headed that way anyway, the birth rate in this country like most of the western world is absolutely crashing because people cant afford to have kids.

Even some fat c*nt from Conservative home was moaning about this on the TV. That people dont want immigration and want people to have more kids despite everything being out of reach and then when there is any mention of benefits or incentives when you have kids that people moan about how people shouldnt have them if you cant afford them.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 08:19:47 pm
Surely encouraging people to have more kids means less people able to work though?

There isn't enough child care provision for the families who need it now and it's only getting worse.
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,621
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 08:33:26 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:30:45 pm
Yep.

Astonishing nobody has got to grips with this yet.

Its a problem with being incentivised by the immediate term. Were a generation at most away from the working population and retired population being broadly the same size.

The only way to pay for that is going to be moving the pension age to basically make it pointless, insane taxes or ludicrous high immigration.

We should be seeing policies like 2 year maternity/paternity entitlements spread out over the first few years. Probably tax incentives for having kids.

The problem is no ones ever happy and the government is skint.

Some employers will struggle to pay 2 years maternity leave if they have to contribute to that, statutory maternity is about £140 a week IIRC which many people will either struggle to live on or wont want to. Restore things like child benefit to those on more then £50k and people will complain its regressive, if you means target support then the middle classes get pissed off asking why they are subsiding people who cant afford to have kids when they cant. Ultimately like most things wrong with this country it comes down to housing, people generally dont have children until they have the security of owning a home, as they cant do that or if they can its stretched them financially to the point they that they both need to work full time and cant afford kids, build houses then youve got the green brigade who will say that were over populated and start crying if we actually build homes large enough for families to live in anywhere within a mile of a tree.

Basically were fucked.
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,621
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 08:34:49 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:19:47 pm
Surely encouraging people to have more kids means less people able to work though?

There isn't enough child care provision for the families who need it now and it's only getting worse.

In the short term yes, but in the long term no, the kids will obviously grown up, get jobs and pay taxes etc
Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Today at 08:41:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:34:49 pm
In the short term yes, but in the long term no, the kids will obviously grown up, get jobs and pay taxes etc

China had a one child only policy for years but more recently reversed that

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-57303592
