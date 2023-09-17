« previous next »
UK General Election 24/25?

UK General Election 24/25?
Mods, feel free to amend, adjust or delete as felt necessary.

There's been a lot of talk in the Labour thread about the potential for an early election, voting age etc. Rather than that thread get dragged off topic, I though it might just be sensible to set up a new one for election-related news involved all the parties. We still have upcoming by-elections, local elections, and opinion polls to discuss, after all.

This might also be a good spot to talk about manifestos and what we might like to see. Personally, I'm hoping Labour offer a commitment to re-nationalise the railways, although getting Starmer to commit to anything at this stage is understandably difficult. ;)  But if they secure a super-majority, I would definitely like to see this considered.

In any case, I'll leave this post here. Feel free to add to it if you so wish. :)
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Personally I think this thread is a great idea, too much duplication in both the Labour and Tory threads and I think a General Election is a lot closer than people think
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Its hard to say, when is it most electorally beneficial for the Tories to hold it? Im guessing they will wait as long as they can in the hope inflation comes down and theres some miracle, maybe the war in Ukraine ends and fuel costs tumble down or interest rates start to come down and people start to feel better off, I dont see how an early election helps the Tories unless there is some kind of correlation between warmer weather encouraging the grey Tory vote to come out in greater numbers then in the winter.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
They know they are toast.  Scorched earth now.  New long term private contracts for private companies running public services.  Sell off the last of the family silver.  Theyll drag it out to the end.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Nobody wants a GE according to Rishi.

PM told me at conference a GE is not what the country wants


 > On Monday More in Common will release a poll showing voters now want an early GE - 73% say shld be b4 end of May, while 18 % say this year. Only 15% want to wait until next autumn


Rishi Sunak has told Sky's @BethRigby that a general election is "not what the country wants", as well as insisting he is unafraid of going to the polls
https://twitter.com/BethRigby/status/1715811061767549301?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1715811061767549301%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Personally I think this thread is a great idea, too much duplication in both the Labour and Tory threads and I think a General Election is a lot closer than people think

Theres a very slim possibility of May (logistics), but realistically were at least a year away.

The Tories, whilst theyre broken, still have a massive majority and they would obviously lose. Theres just zero incentive.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
They know they are toast.  Scorched earth now.  New long term private contracts for private companies running public services.  Sell off the last of the family silver.  Theyll drag it out to the end.
I agree.

We've already seen many Tory MPs announcing they're stepping down at the next election and I'm sure they're just the tip of the iceberg of Tories looking at their next career move.  They will look to feather their own nests, and lay as many traps and create as many restrictions for the next government as possible.

We might see a few "moonshot" policies - probably in the realm of culture wars nonsense - to win back some voters before the GE but they looked like a defeated party at their conference a few weeks ago.  The two by-elections results will hardly have been reinvigorating for them.

The sooner we have a GE the better but I agree with Circa1892 that the Tories have not motive to call an early election.

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
I agree.

We've already seen many Tory MPs announcing they're stepping down at the next election and I'm sure they're just the tip of the iceberg of Tories looking at their next career move.  They will look to feather their own nests, and lay as many traps and create as many restrictions for the next government as possible.

We might see a few "moonshot" policies - probably in the realm of culture wars nonsense - to win back some voters before the GE but they looked like a defeated party at their conference a few weeks ago.  The two by-elections results will hardly have been reinvigorating for them.

The sooner we have a GE the better but I agree with Circa1892 that the Tories have not motive to call an early election.



The only motive Sunak may have is if enough letters go into the 1922 - he may feel that he has no other instrument to use but call such an election.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
The only motive Sunak may have is if enough letters go into the 1922 - he may feel that he has no other instrument to use but call such an election.

Well ultimately the letters are a confidence vote, just not one where the other parties get a say. At this point it might be the only leverage Sunak has.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Do the boats have any play in this for the Tories? Given that winter will probably see less boats crossing the channel, maybe the Tories will see that as something to hang their hat on and go to the polls in the spring before there is an uptake in channel crossings?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Do the boats have any play in this for the Tories? Given that winter will probably see less boats crossing the channel, maybe the Tories will see that as something to hang their hat on and go to the polls in the spring before there is an uptake in channel crossings?
Yeah, definitely, it's a incentive to hold a early election. crossings will dramatically drop when the Weather starts to get bad. that boast won't work when the weather improves coming out of Winter.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
Theres no way there will be an early general election after the total annihilation theyve just received in the two by-elections.

If theyd clung on to one like they did in Uxbridge?  Maybe, just maybe then.. but its clear that Uxbridge was a one off (although still a dreadful result for them) and that it didnt fit the trend if other results.
