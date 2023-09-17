Mods, feel free to amend, adjust or delete as felt necessary.There's been a lot of talk in the Labour thread about the potential for an early election, voting age etc. Rather than that thread get dragged off topic, I though it might just be sensible to set up a new one for election-related news involved all the parties. We still have upcoming by-elections, local elections, and opinion polls to discuss, after all.This might also be a good spot to talk about manifestos and what we might like to see. Personally, I'm hoping Labour offer a commitment to re-nationalise the railways, although getting Starmer to commit to anything at this stage is understandably difficult.But if they secure a super-majority, I would definitely like to see this considered.In any case, I'll leave this post here. Feel free to add to it if you so wish.