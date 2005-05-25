« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45  (Read 11193 times)

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #200 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:30:13 am
already 300 euro a night

even for bog standard hotel
 sound

300 quid?!! That's mental. You'd be better off staying in a B&B out in Bray or somewhere.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,880
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #201 on: Today at 04:18:32 pm »
Would guess he goes strong, good to get the points on the board early, Virgil and Konate need minutes, Gomez right back, think Tsimikas starts. Endo, Elliot and perhaps Gravenberch, and Jota. Then the other 2 forward spots are a toss up. Doak will get minutes, would like to see him start and give Mo a rest. Hope Nunez starts because its so much more fun when he does.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:37 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,288
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #202 on: Today at 04:22:47 pm »
Their stadium looks great, even got the corners filled in, posh bastards.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,695
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #203 on: Today at 04:25:03 pm »
Never been to Linz but have taken the train through there many many times. Heard it's incredibly boring.

Hopefully not tonight.  ;D
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #204 on: Today at 04:26:50 pm »
Being a port city Liverpool knows about Laskars

As ever the team will be stronger than some of the wild surmises and some will claim to be disappointed at that.

Young and reseve players benefit most if they start alongside established players in a strong team
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,288
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #205 on: Today at 04:31:46 pm »
Doak, Nunez and Diaz... Electric front three.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,251
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #206 on: Today at 04:31:49 pm »
Bajcetic inverted right back, I like it! And Doak!
Logged
AHA!

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,796
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #207 on: Today at 04:32:52 pm »
Nunez hat trick please
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #208 on: Today at 04:33:05 pm »
Very exciting team! Gravenberch and Doak, plus Bajcetic as TAA.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,844
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #209 on: Today at 04:33:55 pm »
That's an exciting looking team.

Endo at right back anyone?
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #210 on: Today at 04:34:44 pm »
Strong team, let's get this group won before November. Love the front three.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #211 on: Today at 04:35:09 pm »
Can someone post the team please
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:35:28 pm »
Crikey!! When your "weaker" team is Gravenberch, Doak, Bajcetic, Nunez.....  :scarf
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,340
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #213 on: Today at 04:35:48 pm »
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:35:09 pm
Can someone post the team please
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,826
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #215 on: Today at 04:36:54 pm »
Exciting team, but is that Baj playing the inverted FB?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #216 on: Today at 04:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:44:11 pm
I think well go fairly strong but think it makes sense to freshen up midfield/give a couple a break/play some who will be changing at the bit. Might be unfair to expect something like Endo/Gravenberch/Elliott to gel straight away though.

Lets hope Im wrong. :D

Looks good on paper, and great to see faith in Doak, and the Badger back (alright!).
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,542
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #217 on: Today at 04:37:09 pm »
That's a lot of changes.  Doak though, they won't know what's hit them.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #218 on: Today at 04:38:34 pm »
Excellent. The right mix of established players, semi-regulars and  young/new players.

Will be priceless experience for Endo and Grav as they get up to speed playing for this club

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #219 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm »
Liverpool: Kelleher, Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Diaz, Nunez.

Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Robertson, Matip, Quansah.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,997
  • Truthiness
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #220 on: Today at 04:39:56 pm »
Lineup pretty much as expected then
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • return of the king
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #221 on: Today at 04:41:30 pm »
Excited to see what Bajectic makes of being an inverted right back, could be tailor made for him. Obviously, Doak up front with Diaz and Nunez is so exciting. Gravenberch as well. Cant wait to watch this.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,943
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #222 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
Great mix and delighted Bacjetic is back!

Only hope we can keep an early strangehold on possession and keep ourselves from being subjected to lots of counters, so his return to playing isn't filled with lots of sprinting back like the RB often has to
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,865
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #223 on: Today at 04:44:32 pm »
Cracking line up, really looking forward to this :)
Logged

Online Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,459
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #224 on: Today at 04:46:22 pm »
What an exciting line up that is.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,268
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #225 on: Today at 04:46:29 pm »
Nice looking team. Looking forward to this
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #226 on: Today at 04:46:46 pm »
Doak to set one up for Darwin
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,131
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #227 on: Today at 04:47:10 pm »
That's a very cool lineup I think.

Bit surprised we're playing VVD and Konate as the CB pairing, thought we would give Matip and Gomez a spot there and save VVD and Konate for the weekend to be fresh.

Very interested to see what Gravenberch and Endo have to offer in midfield.

Excited!!
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #228 on: Today at 04:48:52 pm »
Love this line up.

Cannot wait to see Bajetic in that role and Doak destroying their LB.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #229 on: Today at 04:50:11 pm »
So its put to bed that it doesnt take months to get up to speed to play in a Klopp midfield with Ryan starting 😊.

Really looking forward to seeing Doak run riot and great to see Bajcetic back in a new role.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,471
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #230 on: Today at 04:50:16 pm »
That bench is pretty strong!
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Carras Left Foot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #231 on: Today at 04:50:39 pm »
Cracking team. Cant wait to see Grav and Endo in midfield.
Logged

Online David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #232 on: Today at 04:51:17 pm »
Good team should be enough to beat this lot.

Has Baj ever played Right back before?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #233 on: Today at 04:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:47:10 pm
That's a very cool lineup I think.

Bit surprised we're playing VVD and Konate as the CB pairing, thought we would give Matip and Gomez a spot there and save VVD and Konate for the weekend to be fresh.

Freshness and rest are overrated. ;)

Players need rhythm and form not endless rest. Virgil has not played for weeks and Ibou only had a few minutes.

They need to play before the weekend, not rest.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #234 on: Today at 04:53:07 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 04:51:17 pm
Good team should be enough to beat this lot.

Has Baj ever played Right back before?

Was CB in his youth days until he came to Liverpool I'm fairly sure?

I think on paper he suits the role if we want him to invert into midfield
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #235 on: Today at 04:55:28 pm »
Could be Endo as RB and Bajcetic as the DM?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #236 on: Today at 04:56:34 pm »
Here's our line ups for the last two times we've played an opening group game in the Europa League...

2012/2013 vs Young Boys

Jones

Wisdom
Carragher
Coates
Enrique

Henderson
Sahin
Suso

Assaidi
Pacheco
Downing


15/16 vs Bordeaux

Mignolet

Gomez
Toure
Sakho
Moreno

Ibe
Rossiter
Can
Coutinho

Lallana
Origi
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,059
  • Bird is the Word
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #237 on: Today at 04:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:55:28 pm
Could be Endo as RB and Bajcetic as the DM?

Yes - Endo can play RB. Why is everyone convinced otherwise?

Bajcetic has more #6 experience at the club.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #238 on: Today at 04:59:36 pm »
Beat Young Boys 5-3 I think! Wisdom scored early. Made heavy weather if that group, needing an away win at Udinese in the last game to qualify. Rodgers had brandished Andy Carroll though and Suarez was pretty much out only striker for half the season, backed up with Sterling, Suso and other assorted youngsters.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,348
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #239 on: Today at 04:59:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:56:34 pm
Here's our line ups for the last two times we've played an opening group game in the Europa League...

2012/2013 vs Young Boys

Jones

Wisdom
Carragher
Coates
Enrique

Henderson
Sahin
Suso

Assaidi
Pacheco
Downing


15/16 vs Bordeaux

Mignolet

Gomez
Toure
Sakho
Moreno

Ibe
Rossiter
Can
Coutinho

Lallana
Origi


I remember RAWK having me convinced that Pacheco was going to be the next Messi ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Up
« previous next »
 