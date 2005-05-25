already 300 euro a nighteven for bog standard hotel sound
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Can someone post the team please
I think well go fairly strong but think it makes sense to freshen up midfield/give a couple a break/play some who will be changing at the bit. Might be unfair to expect something like Endo/Gravenberch/Elliott to gel straight away though.
Crosby Nick never fails.
That's a very cool lineup I think. Bit surprised we're playing VVD and Konate as the CB pairing, thought we would give Matip and Gomez a spot there and save VVD and Konate for the weekend to be fresh.
Good team should be enough to beat this lot.Has Baj ever played Right back before?
Could be Endo as RB and Bajcetic as the DM?
Here's our line ups for the last two times we've played an opening group game in the Europa League... 2012/2013 vs Young BoysJonesWisdomCarragherCoatesEnriqueHendersonSahinSusoAssaidiPachecoDowning15/16 vs BordeauxMignoletGomezToureSakhoMorenoIbeRossiterCanCoutinhoLallanaOrigi
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]