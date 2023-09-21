Firstly, I just hope this game is going to be our first win of our Europa campaign and the beginning of our journey in winning the magnificent trophy in the end.When I was much younger, most of my memories watching Liverpool from another part of the globe was Stewart Downing in the game.One of my favourite games (until now) is Liverpool FC VS Anzhi Makhachkala at Anfield. Well, of course I know for majority of the Liverpool fans the Europa League game is "less prestigious".Mickey Mouse they said.But that game, was the first Liverpool's European game that I watched after my first child, a daughter was born a month before.Life was hard, gloom and rainy during that time for me and my wife during the earlier stage of my career, then there's a newborn baby.I'm not sure why, but Downing was one of our players that I wanted to success, find the glory and to achieve something with us on that difficult period.I still remember Brendan Rodgers on Downing then, "It's been a tough time. He's had a rough ride".Enough of my old story. Okay... Last Tuesday, I have just landed in my home country from Heathrow, London, 12 hours flight.Guess what I did 72 hours before that?HHnnnnsss... Watching Wolves VS Liverpool FC game from bar in the middle of London hahahahhahaahahha!!!!In my home (red) Liverpool FC kit too!!! Hahahahah!!! Owh my God it felt ssssooo different watching Liverpool on Great Britain soil.Inside the bar, I saw a lot of human wearing Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves jersey. And I was the only one in Red and guess whhhaaatt...Of course they were going to give me the "look". You know, "Fucking foreigner, in Red, spouting shites in Londoner's bar". Hahhahahahaha!!!They were trolling me when Hwang Hee-Chan scored but fuck them, I was trying not celebrate too much when we were winning or else I was gonna get beaten. Hahahahah!!!Ooowwwhhh loooorrrddd the experience watching Liverpool FC, the bar near Battersea Power Station, I reached there by taking the Northern line, switched at the station named Kennington.Boooommm!!! Hahahahhahah!!! Kaaabbboommm when Robertson slotted it in. Hahahhaha!!!!p/s: Pardon for my indecency, I didn't mean to hijack the thread or something. But can't help it I really really wanted to share my experience with the good people of Liverpool here.