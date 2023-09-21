« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45  (Read 9861 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,282
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:08:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:13:56 am
Hope we win this trophy but its not the CL. so lets be real about the standard of opposition  theyre maybe a mid table championship team at best - our entire second team would be a significant favorite here

Competing and giving opportunities arent mutually exclusive in this competition . Would be a real shame and a bit of a waste if we dont rest our main players in this group stage (maybe we can avoid a Jan/feb did one time !!!!) but more importantly develop some younger players - so hopefully we will

I like Klopps answer on this point..

Absolutely no information about that, Klopp said of his team news during Wednesdays press conference.

You have to wait until tomorrow, have a look at the lineup and enjoy it or dont. Accept it and then we go.

We are here to compete, not to give opportunities, he insisted. For nobody. Not for us and not for them. Its not about that. We want to fight.

Sounds to me anyone starting has earnt that right.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:16:14 pm »
Firstly, I just hope this game is going to be our first win of our Europa campaign and the beginning of our journey in winning the magnificent trophy in the end.

When I was much younger, most of my memories watching Liverpool from another part of the globe was Stewart Downing in the game.

One of my favourite games (until now) is Liverpool FC VS Anzhi Makhachkala at Anfield. Well, of course I know for majority of the Liverpool fans the Europa League game is "less prestigious".

Mickey Mouse they said.

But that game, was the first Liverpool's European game that I watched after my first child, a daughter was born a month before.

Life was hard, gloom and rainy during that time for me and my wife during the earlier stage of my career, then there's a newborn baby.  :(  :(

I'm not sure why, but Downing was one of our players that I wanted to success, find the glory and to achieve something with us on that difficult period.

I still remember Brendan Rodgers on Downing then, "It's been a tough time. He's had a rough ride".

Enough of my old story. Okay... Last Tuesday, I have just landed in my home country from Heathrow, London, 12 hours flight.

Guess what I did 72 hours before that?  ;D  ;D  HHnnnnsss... Watching Wolves VS Liverpool FC game from bar in the middle of London hahahahhahaahahha!!!!

In my home (red) Liverpool FC kit too!!! Hahahahah!!! Owh my God it felt ssssooo different watching Liverpool on Great Britain soil.

Inside the bar, I saw a lot of human wearing Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves jersey. And I was the only one in Red and guess whhhaaatt...

Of course they were going to give me the "look". You know, "Fucking foreigner, in Red, spouting shites in Londoner's bar". Hahhahahahaha!!!  ;D  ;D

They were trolling me when Hwang Hee-Chan scored but fuck them, I was trying not celebrate too much when we were winning or else I was gonna get beaten. Hahahahah!!!

Ooowwwhhh loooorrrddd the experience watching Liverpool FC, the bar near Battersea Power Station, I reached there by taking the Northern line, switched at the station named Kennington.

Boooommm!!! Hahahahhahah!!! Kaaabbboommm when Robertson slotted it in. Hahahhaha!!!!  ;D  ;D

p/s: Pardon for my indecency, I didn't mean to hijack the thread or something. But can't help it I really really wanted to share my experience with the good people of Liverpool here.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:53 pm by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:25:05 pm »
:hally :scarf :wellin
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,094
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:32:36 pm »
We love you, Naruto.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,784
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:38:37 pm »
 
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:08:22 pm
I like Klopps answer on this point..

Absolutely no information about that, Klopp said of his team news during Wednesdays press conference.

You have to wait until tomorrow, have a look at the lineup and enjoy it or dont. Accept it and then we go.

We are here to compete, not to give opportunities, he insisted. For nobody. Not for us and not for them. Its not about that. We want to fight.

Sounds to me anyone starting has earnt that right.
Klopp is always very respectful. The reality is our squad is much stronger than when we've been in the EL the past few times. It's not like we will be putting out untested kids even if it's players who won't be starting on Sunday. We have very talented squad and we'll need to use it through the season in all comps.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,825
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:41:19 pm »
Think we'll go pretty strong and allow some of the 'bench' players a chance like Kelleher, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch. Maybe Doak and Jota. Not sure who starts in defence though.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:48:22 pm »
Hope to see more of Doak, Bajcetic and Quansah - these young boys have every opportunity to be in and around the first team for years to come - fantastic opportunity for all of them to get some much needed experience.
Logged

Online MartinSkrtelsBasement

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #167 on: Today at 12:55:35 pm »
Based on the squad, i'd go:

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott

Jota
Gakpo
Doak

Then change all for the weekend, except Gomez and Van Dijk who will both need to play.
Logged
Pirlo is a silent leader. He speaks with his feet.
Marcello Lippi

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,928
  • JFT96.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Think Kelleher, Endo, Tsimikas and Elliott are pretty much guaranteed to start, Quansah too if he's recovered from the weekend (only looked like cramp but you want to make sure).

After that I don't really know. Gakpo could do with some rhythm I guess. Bajcetic might not be ready to start. VVD has missed a couple of games but did play in the international break. Gomez is a risk given Trent isn't back yet. So any team wouldn't really surprise me.


Looking forward to watching it though, and we really should be too good for these even on a off day.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,942
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm »
Looking forward to this a lot, and hopefully a heavily changed team allowing us a chance to get a glimpse of a few more players.

Maybe this side?

Kelleher Tsimikas Quansah Matip Gomez Endo Gravenberch Elliot Jota Nunez Doak

Only slight concern really is what we do to ensure Gomez doesn't play too long so he's fresh if called upon at the weekend - not really sure who else we can play there, although hopefully VVD's availability on Sunday makes it not that relevant (plus Trent and Konate with luck)
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,087
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:21:16 pm »
Looks like cracking weather today for the travelling fans 😎 Will still be pretty warm by kick off.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,087
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:24:41 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 11:51:01 am
The Chelsea pub in Linz changes it's name for us - good marketing  ;D




The story is in the Echo


Hes a mate of a mate. I reckon hell be busy right about now!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,103
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm »
I want a guiness now
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:07:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:33 pm
I want a guiness now
9am EST.  starting late today then?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,103
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:07:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:24 pm
9am EST.  starting late today then?

"starting"?
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,267
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:09:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:33 pm
I want a guiness now

'terp, its 9 am where you are   :lmao


GOOD ENOUGH lets do it

^ edit beaten too it, gotta love rawk  ;D
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,966
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:33 pm
I want a guiness now
spell it right newtwerp
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,103
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:27:06 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:26:25 pm
spell it right newtwerp
oh, my badd
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,966
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #178 on: Today at 02:30:54 pm »
annoys me when people make obvious tpyos
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,197
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:32:41 pm »
Has klopp ever fielded a team for is where it looks like he hasn't gone strong enough.  Obviously not forced changes, bit over rotation?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,942
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:45:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:32:41 pm
Has klopp ever fielded a team for is where it looks like he hasn't gone strong enough.  Obviously not forced changes, bit over rotation?
Can only really remember the early years FA cup and league cup games where it was deliberately no regularly players and loads of youth or injury-rehabbing players (think Enrique was captain for one of them and maybe even adam bogdan had a go in goal)
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,129
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm »
I can honestly say I have no idea what the team will be today.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #182 on: Today at 02:51:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:32:41 pm
Has klopp ever fielded a team for is where it looks like he hasn't gone strong enough.  Obviously not forced changes, bit over rotation?



I remember this team against Everton in the FA Cup raising a few eyebrows. Still good enough to beat them though of course  ;D
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #183 on: Today at 02:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 12:32:36 pm
We love you, Naruto.
+1. Great post mate. Glad you enjoyed. Funny how football links us back to life events. I can still remember games when my kids were tiny. Probably explains why they have such, erm rich vocabularies now  ???
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,713
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:51:18 pm
I remember this team against Everton in the FA Cup raising a few eyebrows. Still good enough to beat them though of course  ;D

And still the best goal Jones has scored, that was a beauty.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,015
  • Meh sd f
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #185 on: Today at 03:10:48 pm »
I think our players needs minutes to gel, not to rest.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,251
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:12:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:33 pm
I want a guiness now
Save it for Dublin.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,801
  • JFT 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #187 on: Today at 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:10:48 pm
I think our players needs minutes to gel, not to rest.

The main thing for me is that we need to nail down a starting midfield and above all integrate whoever we are going to play as the 6. The attack at present is basically perm three from 5. With the proviso that we need a someone with the pace to get in behind. With the defence it will be interesting to see it Tsimi inverts.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,784
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #188 on: Today at 03:23:27 pm »
When people are talking about not making too many changes what do they mean exactly

Because our options in attack are great whoever we put out and surely this is the game to be starting new signings Gravenberch and Endo, Elliott too has deserved it based on his sub appearances. Don't think anyone can complain about Quansah and Tsimikas starting either
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #189 on: Today at 03:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:12:06 pm
Save it for Dublin.

Yeah, that's what I'm doing. On a diet, not drinking, boring as f*ck, but stick to it and it'll be finished sooner. At this rate I should be able to have a (moderate) drink at Toulouse. Maybe even the Forest game.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,336
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:28:41 pm »
I think we'll go a little stronger than expected and then give opportunities to the younger players in the later/home games once we've secured some points. It's very difficult to call who starts but my guess is:

Kelleher - To keep him happy as he's a good backup.
Gomez - He probably drops to the bench as soon as Trent is back, which hopefully won't be long, so I don't think we'll stress about giving him more games.
Matip - Probably back on the bench for the next league game so he should start here.
van Dijk - Well rested, I think he plays the next two games then rests during the other Europa games, assuming we don't get more injuries.
Tsimikas - Obvious.
Endo - Exactly what he's here for.
Gravenberch - Gives him minutes while he acclimates.
Elliot - Obvious.
Jota - Likely not starting the next league game with Nunez/Salah/Diaz looking preferred.
Gakpo - See Jota.

The one I'm not sure about is whether Elliot starts in the front three and Doak comes off the bench, or Doak starts and Elliot plays in midfield. If it's the former then I'm not sure who'll start in midfield alongside Endo/Gravenberch.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 