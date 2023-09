According to their fans we are all thugs and Paris was also our fault so hopefully we go strong for a nice 0-12 drubbing ta!



https://www.austriansoccerboard.at/topic/144642-vorstellung-unserer-europapokalgegner-liverpool-fc/#comments



Think it's important to remember that a small group of people online are not representative of their fans at large. I would certainly hate for someone to assume that the views of some bellends on Twitter represented the views of Liverpool fans as a whole. It's not even a LASK specific site, and the number of posts in the "LASK" part of the forum is a tiny fraction of the number of posts on RAWK.There are enough pricks in England who will maintain a dislike of LFC without worrying about what a handful of people in Austria think. The most important thing is the experience of our fans in Linz.