I won't believe we're going full bench/kids until the line-up is out considering Klopp's history in European ties. Hell he played starters in a dead rubber CL match that Jota got injured in. Maybe half the team rotates with those that are normally on the bench and that's about it. Only interesting thing for me is if Darwin starts or is saved for West Ham. Hoping he starts for both but figure it's unlikely.



Yes it will be interesting. We need to give some players minutes so they can get up to speed, and there's players like Harvey who have been playing well enough off the bench to start. But you don't want to disrupt the team and rhythm too much as that will not help anyone either.Either way I'm sure we will use our 5 subs so we'll get to see plenty of the players we want to.