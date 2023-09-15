« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45  (Read 6224 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I tend to agree with the people who think we shouldn't go with too much of a weakened squad here. Few of the big hitters, a couple of squad players and a few promising youngsters (Quansah, maybe Doak etc) should do.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: Magix on Yesterday at 01:23:04 pm
Given how tired Quansah looked at the end of the end of Wolves game, he may not start this one, not being quite used to playing two senior games in a week. Think we may see a surprise youth player at right back - cos Gomez probably needs a break after playing for a straight few games and Endo may be needed for midfield.

It just looked like cramp. And with 4 recovery days and the fact he won't be needed on Sunday means it should be fine for him to start.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Its very hard to get into Klopp's head for picking a team for a game like this, but this is what I would like to see:

                    Kelleher

Gomez   Quanseh    VVD    Tsimikas

                      Endo
      Gravenberch       Jones

    Doak         Nunez       Diaz


Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Ali, Ibu, Robbo, Dom, Mac and Mo should be nowhere near the starting XI, rest is all good. Hope we rotate and focus on the league, even with rotation we should really be getting past these.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I would imagine the boss will be thinking about a likely starting XI for West Ham and work from there. I think he will play perhaps a max of 5-6 of those players with a view to subbing them early. Endo and Grav could do with the minutes, and I expect Van Dijk and Konate will see some action, either as starter or sub.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Gakpo and Jota all started against Wolves and can form the basis for the starting 11 against LASK. Add Kelleher, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, and Doak. That would be my starting 11. And then as strong as bench as possible.     
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Lask have won their last 3 games, 2-0, 5-4 and 3-1. Scored 8 but conceded 5.

Going by the stats, if we're a little lax they could score. But we should overrun them with our big guns.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I really want us to lift this trophy again. The first cup final I ever attended was the UEFA Cup Final back in the early 70s. Nothing beats lifting Big Ears, but this is also one beautiful trophy, and the one that set us on our way towards European domination.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Thanks for the OP Al :)

Like you, I can't wait for this to kick off. Always enjoyed it, and 2016 was fantastic, aside from the final. Would be brilliant ot win it again.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Come on Redmen!
Thanks for the op Al, learnt some stuff there!
I am close to booking a place in Dublin but after Istanbul with no LFC dont want to jinx again!
Think it will be Endo, Elliott and Gravenberch midfield and agree with VVD and Konate getting 45 min each. So, strong but still about eight Changes.
That often means lack of rhythm so a win by a two goal margin for me.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 03:40:01 pm
Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Gakpo and Jota all started against Wolves and can form the basis for the starting 11 against LASK. Add Kelleher, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, and Doak. That would be my starting 11. And then as strong as bench as possible.   
Maybe not Joe, we need him at the weekend with Trent still out and with his injury history I think one game a week is the best way to manage him. It's a pity Bradley is injured, otherwise I'm certain he'd be getting valuable minutes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Nice OP, mate.

Good luck to all the Reds going to the game. Have a great trip.

All in for this. There's only two European trophies worth winning and this trophy has a rich history for us, back to that game against BMG in 73.







Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: Samie on September 18, 2023, 03:24:57 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1703771103569834326


Eeuuw. My eyes.

Don't get me wrong, I've come to terms with us being in the Danni Minogue of UEFA competitions (albeit the only one left that's eluded Jurgen and a gorgeous-looking trophy to boot), but there's an element of wake me up when it gets to the business end.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Only going off their badge but presume they play in some combo of black and white? Are we just ticking a quite wearing the purple number?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:06:52 am
Only going off their badge but presume they play in some combo of black and white? Are we just ticking a quite wearing the purple number?


Their home is the middle one.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Their kit was definitely designed by a committee.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Kelleher
Gomez   VVD   'The Q'   Tsimikas
Endo   Elliot   Gravenberch
Doak   Gakpo   Jota

Give Kelleher the group games, and my other definite starters for all six games would be Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo and Doak. The rest will obviously depend on how we're doing and who else needs minutes etc. Matip can probably come in for the rest and maybe even Thiago can play the rest.

Van Dijk can play an hour then be replaced by Matip or Konate. Bajcetic getting half an hour would be nice too. Doak surely must play and partnering him I'd go with Gakpo and Jota, neither were really involved much at the weekend and they only got an hour or so and I'd have both on the bench at the weekend anyway.

Considering these were the 2nd seed, if we go there and win I'm not expecting qualification to be a problem. I think he will pick relatively strong teams throughout which is what you want to see, but it's mainly a good chance for 'the squad' to get minutes in and hopefully then if we make the knockouts we can go a lot stronger in the spring.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Thanks for the OP Al, would love us to win another of these.

Looking forward to playing all of these teams and hopefully seeing some of those close to the first 11. Think well see a lot of Elliott in this competition, hopefully Endo, Bajcetic and Gravenberch too. Think Jota will play and probably Gakpo. Be great if Doak starts. Defence will largely be decided by fitness and whos playing against West Ham
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm
Its very hard to get into Klopp's head for picking a team for a game like this, but this is what I would like to see:

                    Kelleher

Gomez   Quanseh    VVD    Tsimikas

                      Endo
      Gravenberch       Jones

    Doak         Nunez       Diaz

I'd be starting Elliot not Jones. Jones is a first choice 8 right now. It'll be Mac, Jones, Szoboslai Sunday. I'd also be keeping Nunez back because he should be starting PL games right now.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Training is live on Youtube. I'm assuming everyone goes over for it as opposed to leaving a few behind. Ideally can do that in the last couple of games if qualification is wrapped up.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Seemed to be a fair few either not involved, or just not pictured.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
According to their fans we are all thugs and Paris was also our fault so hopefully we go strong for a nice 0-12 drubbing ta!

https://www.austriansoccerboard.at/topic/144642-vorstellung-unserer-europapokalgegner-liverpool-fc/#comments
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 01:27:19 pm
According to their fans we are all thugs and Paris was also our fault so hopefully we go strong for a nice 0-12 drubbing ta!

https://www.austriansoccerboard.at/topic/144642-vorstellung-unserer-europapokalgegner-liverpool-fc/#comments
Choice quote..."always unpleasant to play against such unknown miracle bag teams, you never know what to expect"

 ???
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:14:45 pm
Choice quote..."always unpleasant to play against such unknown miracle bag teams, you never know what to expect"

 ???

They've put their meeting point down as concert square so there must be a bit of self-loathing going on
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:01:06 pm
Their kit was definitely designed by a committee.

And ripe for sponsorship by Tesco Value.

--edit-- I got TnT sports added to my virigin package for £10/month which seems decent value.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 01:27:19 pm
According to their fans we are all thugs and Paris was also our fault so hopefully we go strong for a nice 0-12 drubbing ta!

https://www.austriansoccerboard.at/topic/144642-vorstellung-unserer-europapokalgegner-liverpool-fc/#comments

"The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, for example, is now very peaceful and there are de facto no more arguments, apart from inviting each other's mothers to have sex."

 :lmao
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:40:21 pm
"The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, for example, is now very peaceful and there are de facto no more arguments, apart from inviting each other's mothers to have sex."

 :lmao

Begging for a banner.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:40:21 pm
"The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, for example, is now very peaceful and there are de facto no more arguments, apart from inviting each other's mothers to have sex."

 :lmao

I assume they didn't see the bit were people were lobbing bins at each other outside Hotel Tia
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/15-new-photos-as-liverpool-train-ahead-of-europa-league-opener/

Bra theory:  Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Doak, and Diaz are starting for sure.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Liverpool squad for LASK: Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Doak, Jaros, Kelleher, Quansah.

Very strong.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Aside from Jaros, but he doesn't count, there's not a player there I'd be worried about starting this match.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Not into us wearing a change kit when we don't need to.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 01:27:19 pm
According to their fans we are all thugs and Paris was also our fault so hopefully we go strong for a nice 0-12 drubbing ta!

https://www.austriansoccerboard.at/topic/144642-vorstellung-unserer-europapokalgegner-liverpool-fc/#comments

Fucking hell have some of our blue friends infiltrated an Austrian teams message board now🤦
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:08:40 pm
Liverpool squad for LASK: Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Doak, Jaros, Kelleher, Quansah.

Very strong.

Shame that Bobby Clarke hasn't travelled but not surprising considering he played against Morecambe yesterday. Hopefully makes the squad for Leicester in the League Cup next week.
