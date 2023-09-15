Kelleher

Gomez VVD 'The Q' Tsimikas

Endo Elliot Gravenberch

Doak Gakpo Jota



Give Kelleher the group games, and my other definite starters for all six games would be Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo and Doak. The rest will obviously depend on how we're doing and who else needs minutes etc. Matip can probably come in for the rest and maybe even Thiago can play the rest.



Van Dijk can play an hour then be replaced by Matip or Konate. Bajcetic getting half an hour would be nice too. Doak surely must play and partnering him I'd go with Gakpo and Jota, neither were really involved much at the weekend and they only got an hour or so and I'd have both on the bench at the weekend anyway.



Considering these were the 2nd seed, if we go there and win I'm not expecting qualification to be a problem. I think he will pick relatively strong teams throughout which is what you want to see, but it's mainly a good chance for 'the squad' to get minutes in and hopefully then if we make the knockouts we can go a lot stronger in the spring.