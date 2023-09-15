Given how tired Quansah looked at the end of the end of Wolves game, he may not start this one, not being quite used to playing two senior games in a week. Think we may see a surprise youth player at right back - cos Gomez probably needs a break after playing for a straight few games and Endo may be needed for midfield.
Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Gakpo and Jota all started against Wolves and can form the basis for the starting 11 against LASK. Add Kelleher, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, and Doak. That would be my starting 11. And then as strong as bench as possible.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo
Only going off their badge but presume they play in some combo of black and white? Are we just ticking a quite wearing the purple number?
Its very hard to get into Klopp's head for picking a team for a game like this, but this is what I would like to see: KelleherGomez Quanseh VVD Tsimikas Endo Gravenberch Jones Doak Nunez Diaz
According to their fans we are all thugs and Paris was also our fault so hopefully we go strong for a nice 0-12 drubbing ta!https://www.austriansoccerboard.at/topic/144642-vorstellung-unserer-europapokalgegner-liverpool-fc/#comments
Choice quote..."always unpleasant to play against such unknown miracle bag teams, you never know what to expect"
Their kit was definitely designed by a committee.
"The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, for example, is now very peaceful and there are de facto no more arguments, apart from inviting each other's mothers to have sex."
Liverpool squad for LASK: Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Doak, Jaros, Kelleher, Quansah.Very strong.
