Great write up Al, love the omen listed in there!
I'm looking forward to this competition, now I'm at terms with the fact we're in it. I love the League Cup for similar reasons, opportunities to see young players, fringe players. Quansah, Bajcetic, Elliott, Jones, Doak are all going to get so much out of playing in this competition. Should be more games available for Kelleher too, whilst the likes of Virgil, Mo, Ali etc can put their feet up largely during the group stages and get rest they wouldn't have got if we were in the European Cup.
The thought of thousands of us descending on Dublin in May is enough motivation too. Up the Reds!