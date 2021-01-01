« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45  (Read 2161 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,995
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:22:57 pm »
Let's make it 4x in Dublin.  8)

Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,445
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:28:40 pm »
Thanks Al for the great writeup.

I'd like to see Kelleher play in all of the matches as I think he deserves it. Other than that I suspect we'll start with a strong team and if things go well we'll bring on some new faces for the 2nd half. Doak, Gravenberch and Endo will probably start or will at least come on sometime.

Keep it tight, pass the ball quickly and let our forwards do their thing.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,014
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm »
I love that trophy, its magnificent.

Would like to see Bajcetic tried at right back in this game, think he could do very well there for us. Fully expect a completely rotated team, keep the big guns fresh for Sunday and give these young lads some minutes.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm »
Great Write Up AI

Every excited for the Competition.
I expect pretty heavy rotation wont shock me if Nunez, Diaz, Virgil all start since they didnt on Saturday and very likely on the bench for the league cup game next Wednesday
Great Chance for the young players too.
I do expect if full rotation or as close to that as possible, at Least Salah, Nunez, Szoboszlai on the bench and to be used if needed to win the game. I expect Clark, Scanlon or Doak(If he not starting) as both young players on the bench to get minutes if the chance is there for that.
Tsimikas will probably invert like he did in the preseason.
Probably the hardest game in the group stage, away what should be the 2nd best team in the group.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,412
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm »
Would imagine Konate and Van Dijk, or at least Van Dijk start this.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm »
Great opportunity to play some squad players and those in need of minutes.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:26:09 pm »
Great write up Al, love the omen listed in there!

I'm looking forward to this competition, now I'm at terms with the fact we're in it. I love the League Cup for similar reasons, opportunities to see young players, fringe players. Quansah, Bajcetic, Elliott, Jones, Doak are all going to get so much out of playing in this competition. Should be more games available for Kelleher too, whilst the likes of Virgil, Mo, Ali etc can put their feet up largely during the group stages and get rest they wouldn't have got if we were in the European Cup.

The thought of thousands of us descending on Dublin in May is enough motivation too. Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:28:23 pm »
I had a cheatfc fan taking the piss about us being in this but he soon shut up when I responded with "yeah it's great, it gives us the opportunity of adding another European trophy to the cabinet".

I hope we go strong, get some goals then swap it up a bit.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,558
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:34:09 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:01:50 pm
Was wondering about that. Will we have to cope with any of that incompetent shower of muppets from the Premier League? European refs tend to know how to do their job properly.

Ironically we aren't allowed English officials because they 'might be biased towards us'

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Meh

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm »
Kelleher

Gomez-Quansah-Virg-Kostas

Jones-Endo-Elliot

Doak-Gakpo-Diaz
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,890
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:53:37 pm »
Cheers Al.

Now that we're in it let's win it. Know nothing about LASK which is great. Like others here I think Klopp will go a bit stronger with team and squad. No messing around. I would like to see a few of the guys who are not getting regular games playing. Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Endo, Ryan, Elliott, Doak, Jones. I think VVD will start and maybe Ali too, just this game. I hope Szobo and Macca get the trip off.

Any sort of a win would be good but if I was being greedy I'd like to see Jota bag a couple.

Looking forward to it. No stress.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm by Dougle »
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm »
Thanks Al

Like a few have mentioned, including the Anfield Wrap, we might go strong on this for loads of reasons, and not least 3 points away from home would be a great start in this group.

50 years ago we fell in love with this competition. Tommy doing his we are not leaving here without the cup walk out years before Souness stole his look  ;D



Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
No risks should be taken at all and major players should all be rested, including VVD despite his recent suspension. I would love to see Gravenberch given a role in midfield alongside Endo as the 6.

No Ali, Konate, or Mo. Our front 3 for West Ham should be (IMO) Nunez, Mo, and Diaz. That would mean a forward line of Jota, Doak and Gakpo.

Quansah should keep his place but I wouldn't risk Gomez again in case Trent isn't fit for the weekend. Kostas should be given a start without doubt.

This squad should be strong enough without the need for any unnecessary risks.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,137
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:36:20 am »
Kelleher, Bajcetic, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo, Doak. That should be enough ...
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:51:59 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:00:33 am
No risks should be taken at all and major players should all be rested, including VVD despite his recent suspension. I would love to see Gravenberch given a role in midfield alongside Endo as the 6.

No Ali, Konate, or Mo. Our front 3 for West Ham should be (IMO) Nunez, Mo, and Diaz. That would mean a forward line of Jota, Doak and Gakpo.

Quansah should keep his place but I wouldn't risk Gomez again in case Trent isn't fit for the weekend. Kostas should be given a start without doubt.

This squad should be strong enough without the need for any unnecessary risks.

Quansah was down with cramp at the end of the Wolves game, so might be a tough ask to do a second game in a week. Virg hasn't played a lot of football so could probably do with the minutes. Possibly Ibou too, but I get not wanting to risk him after injury.

Kostas for sure but if we're not playing Gomez who plays RB?

Agree on the midfield, maybe Elliot gets a start too. And probably agree on the front 3.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 