Offline Spanish Al

MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
     vs.     

UEFA Europe League
LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Group E

One major trophy alludes Jurgen in his rather full cabinet and, after coming close to winning it in his first season, it was probably one we were all happy to be remain as the missing piece. But thats changed.

Shes a beauty, isnt she?


Nobody associated with Liverpool Football Club wants to be competing in this competition. Thats not to downplay the trophy or our previous history with it; its just that this squad of players are of such a quality, wed fancy our chances at bagging Old Big Ears. As such, we can only look on with regret as a weak looking Champions League unfolds this season. But football is a funny old game and Id love nothing more than to see thousands of Reds dancing around the streets of Dublin after gathering yet another cup come May. And just imagine how boss Virgil will look holding that aloft.

Despite the current stature of the competition, its been a very important one for us in our past. It came our way before we conquered all of Europe in the 70s & 80s and again at the start of the century, before Rafas Reds returned us to the promised land. That treble season is a collection of my earliest footballing memories as a Red, entering the season as an 8 year old starved of the glory I was told all about, and so I will always have a soft spot for those prizes more commonly referred to as Mickey Mouse. 

Oberösterreich Arena-Linz

I wont go on about those memories too much here, though, instead saving them for a pre-final piece in May. Well, weve got to show some confidence for this one, havent we?

Onto the group then, and three teams that arent much to write home about. A trip to France so our travelling Kop can enjoy a few French beers, a trip to Belgium to enjoy a few stronger beers and a trip to Austria for, well, some more beer.

Toulouse qualified through winning the French Cup after an underwhelming league campaign, while Belgian outfit Union St Gilloise (hiya Kev) finished as runners up in the Belgian Pro League alongside reaching the quarter final stage of this competition. Our opponents for this encounter finished 3rd and have appeared in Europe consistently over the last few seasons. The first side outside of Vienna to win the Austrian top flight in 1965, they also consistently featured in the UEFA Cup throughout the 80s. Id never really heard of them prior to this draw though, so youll have to do with what Wikipedia told me.

Their squad currently consists of mainly Austrian players and not a single player of note that I recognise. All signs point to a walk in the park in every game of this group, but we know football doesnt quite work like that.

While these teams may not be full of stars or possess any real pedigree, you can bet your house that they will give blood, sweat and tears when the Reds line up against them. Home grounds will be raucous and packed for the visit of one of the Worlds biggest Clubs, while on the road each teams players will be more than up for placing themselves in the history books at European footballs most famous venue under the lights. We will have to combat that by giving them the famous atmosphere theyd have heard all about.

Unfortunately, the dickheads that run football decided that an international break just a few games into the season was a good idea, disrupting the momentum gained in our first four fixtures. If 13 points from fifteen was offered to me after the fixtures were announced, Id have snapped your hand off. And thats before we get on to the circumstances they came in. To top it off, we were assigned a trip to the Black Country for the early kick off immediately after, with Klopps bestest friend in the whole wide world, Mr Tierney on VAR. Recipe for disaster on paper but the Reds came through after an awkward first half. Its been a fantastic start to the league season so hopefully we can carry that into the cup competitions, starting with this one.

Im intrigued as to what sort of line up Jurgen puts out for this competition, and for this first game in particular. I want a mix of rotation and regular first teamers as, while I may have shown some arrogance and complacency here, I dont want nor think Jurgen will do the same.  Its slim pickings in terms of the back four; youd expect all of the usual suspects to be rested as we have plenty of options further upfield to rotate but still feature players who could arguably be in our strongest eleven. This competition gives us a good chance of giving game time to a lot of players that may not quite nail down a spot as a trusted member of our regular league side, while also affording crucial minutes to some very promising youngsters.

Will this be Kellehers competition to lead us to his homeland?
Will Quansah show us all why no centre back was required?
Will Endo prove invaluable in enabling us to rest others?
Will Ben Doak show everybody how good he is (or will Mo Salah see a chance to stat pad and rack up some goals)?

Want an omen? Dublin derives from the Gaelic dubh linn, meaning black-pool. Our current skipper and manager have some history there.

Whatever happens, strap in, because I think this one is going to be a ride.

Allez.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
:scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Think we'll probably start with a strong line up with maybe one or two of the fringe/youth players in.  Need to get a win here to set us up for the rest of the games.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Love this competition, a lot of great childhood memories and Utd away under Jurgen was one of the best nights of my life, Dortmund good too!

Goat, Gomez, Matip, Virg, Tsimikas, Harvey, Endo/Stef, Grav, Diaz, Darwin, Gakpo.

Leave Darwin for West Ham if 2 starts in 3 days is too risky and put Doak in. But don't think we go full reserves in every game like many expect, maybe the home games or match day 5 and 6.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Just looking forward to no English officials
Online Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Allez allez allez, looking forward to hopefully seeing some of the young lads pushing for the first team like Doak.
Offline GinKop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Although we clearly belong in the CL, it's nice to play different teams and not Napoli, Porto and bloody Madrid.

We'll be back there next season so I'm all in on this being a mad journey where we unleash some prospects and help complete Klopp's set.
Offline Jookie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Kelleher

Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez

Endo
Bajcetic
Gravenberch

Jota
Gakpo
Elliott

Id suspect something like the above to start on Thursday. Think biggest Qs are about who plays alongside VvD and who plays RB. The RB question might be dictated by Trents status for West Ham
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Anybody from the U21s we can bring in to play right back, Josh Davidson maybe?
Online Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Jota
Gakpo
Elliott


Do you not think we need a bit more pace? All good players but all like the ball in to feet and come deep.

I think the key to us playing better is the likes of Diaz and Nunez who stretch the pitch and opposition creating the pockets of space for others to exploit.

I'd honestly have Doak starting, he must be chomping at the bit.
Offline MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Eliott will start in midfield I would think.
Wouldnt be surprised if Salah starts. He is a machine & we can take him off after 60-70 mins
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Looking forward to seeing how the group stages play out and what sort of side we put out. On paper this is our toughest game as theyre the number 2 seeds apparently. Although Union SG made the Quarters last year so will be no mugs.

Wonder if well start a few kids and have some big names on the bench as back up, or start strong with a view ro taking players off as and when we can with an eye on West Ham. Wonder if Virgil starts having not played since Newcastle.

Top the group and we skip a round - thats got to be an incentive. So dont want to just middle through. A win here sets things up nicely.
Offline keyop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Kelleher

Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez

Endo
Bajcetic
Gravenberch

Jota
Gakpo
Elliott

Id suspect something like the above to start on Thursday. Think biggest Qs are about who plays alongside VvD and who plays RB. The RB question might be dictated by Trents status for West Ham
Yeah - that's what I'd go with. Perfect combination of youth and experience, and valuable minutes for Quansah, Endo, Gravenberch and Bajetic.

Endo at DM, Bajetic at CM, and Gravenberch slightly advanced would be an interesting combination to see. Kelleher's also always reliable in the cups, and I think he'll prove a real asset in the FA and LC too when needed.

I think Gomez at RB whenever we can is a good move - either when Trent's unavailable, or needs a rest, or in the cup games. Despite being written off multiple times, Joe's a solid defender when he's fit and had a good run of games. Trent also has a lot of minutes in his legs for a young player, and cover at RB is essential to keep him at his best as long as possible.
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Thiago would have been useful in tis match with his experience to anchor a young team so its unfortunate he is still not fit enough to play.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Reckon theres an outside chance of a curveball Endo/Bajcetic right back, if theres ever a chance to try it out with Bajcetic its this. Otherwise, based off the weekend Id assume:

Kelleher
Endo/Bajcetic
Tsimikas
Ibou/Virgil
Quansah
Endo/Bajcetic
Gravenberch
Elliott
Doak
Diaz
Nunez
Offline cdav

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Reckon Van Dijk and Konate get 45 mins each to help bring them up to speed for West Ham?
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
My starting point would be to put together a team from the players who wont start against West Ham on Sunday and if it feels too weak add some first teamers in. For West Ham I think the team will be Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, and Nunez.

With Bradley injured, Thiago probably not ready to be involved, and Bajcetic being treated very carefully after his stress injury, Id be happy with the following starting 11 and a strong bench. You can name 12 on the bench and use 5 of them so plenty of chance to change the game. I'm guessing Trent will be left at home to fully recover for West Ham.

This staring 11 includes half of the outfield players who started against Wolves. But we'd have Tsimikas inverting like he did in pre-season and Gomez tucking in next to Matip.


                           Kelleher


Gomez          Matip          Quansah          Tsimikas


            Elliott          Endo          Gravenberch


            Doak          Gakpo          Jota


Subs: Alisson, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Clark, Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Thiago would have been useful in tis match with his experience to anchor a young team so its unfortunate he is still not fit enough to play.

It's been 20 weeks since he's kicked a ball in a match for us. We need to get past the 'Thiago would have been useful in this match' mentality.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Time to write a new history in this competition. It's what we deserved to be in after our league showing last season but I've been looking forward to it all summer and think we all have to look at it as a reward rather than a punishment. It's a chance for more good experiences in Europe and most importantly a trophy we can hope to lift next May. To be fair, I'd feel sick if we were in the Conference League which looks a poor competition IMO, but there's still a lot to be said about this tournament and failing a league title win this season it'll be the one we're most concerned with hopefully.

The draw was interesting, our opponents will look at the Liverpool games as two cup finals but we should have enough to win the group. If we win this first game we've then got two home matches where further wins will practically guarantee our progression, and then we can make further changes to help in the league. I think the key in the groups is finding the right balance of squad players and youth plus see who might need some more minutes from the usual starting side, like Van Dijk/Konate this week for example. Midfield will be all changed I imagine, and as far as the attack goes I'd like to see Doak in with anyone other than Salah really. Hopefully qualify and then go strong in the knockouts. I certainly would anyway, regardless of how we're doing in the league.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
It's been 20 weeks since he's kicked a ball in a match for us. We need to get past the 'Thiago would have been useful in this match' mentality.

He's missed our last 11 games but sounds pretty close to being available. I'm sure he's being managed very carefully after his hip surgery.
Online Eeyore

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I think we will go stronger than people think. We need to rest players but we also need to start bedding players in and getting players used to playing together. Making wholesale changes doesn't allow fringe players the chance to play with the regulars.

I would much rather see us start with 7 or 8 regulars and a few fringe players and rest the regulars later in the game. For me, we need to start getting consistency in selection, especially in midfield. I would start two of Jones, Mac and Szob and bring in one of Endo, Bajcetic or Gravenberch for instance.

I think the last thing we need to do is create a Lions tour scenario in which you have a midweek team and a weekend team. Instead, we need to increase the number of viable options for the starting 11. Increase the number of starting players who can play together and who understand each others game and then start resting players.
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I agree that we'll go strong.  We want a good start.  Rotation can be used more once we've won the first few matches in this tournament.
Offline gray19lfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I think Kelleher gets the domestic cups and Ali gets league and Europe.

Virgil needs a game having missed the last 2

Then Id be looking to give minutes to players who have played less than most.

Something like

Jota Nunez Doak
Grav Elliott
.Endo
Tsimi Virg Quansah Gomez
.Ali

No box midfield.
Online DangerScouse

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Kelleher

Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez

Endo
Bajcetic
Gravenberch

Jota
Gakpo
Elliott

Id suspect something like the above to start on Thursday. Think biggest Qs are about who plays alongside VvD and who plays RB. The RB question might be dictated by Trents status for West Ham

Shocked if that was the starting midfield given how little minutes they've seen individually this season.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I think Kelleher gets the domestic cups and Ali gets league and Europe.

Virgil needs a game having missed the last 2

Then Id be looking to give minutes to players who have played less than most.

Something like

Jota Nunez Doak
Grav Elliott
.Endo
Tsimi Virg Quansah Gomez
.Ali

No box midfield.

Think to satisfy both I'd give Kelleher the group games and play Alisson in the knockouts should we make them. Keep Kelleher satisfied by giving him more games than he got last season and use the experience/quality of Alisson in the knockouts. He's obviously good enough to play against those sides and to be honest we probably could go all the way with him in goal but I just don't see why you wouldn't use Alisson in the business end of the competition.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I'd definitely rest Alisson, Robbo, Szobo, Mac and Mo.

Take your pick from the rest.
Online JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Obviously we dont want to be in this competition on a regular basis but Im looking forward to it, I think there will be some cracking games. A chance to see some of the fringe players like Doak and teams will approach this as probably the only chance they will ever get to play against Liverpool, so will be well up for it.
Offline naka

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Obviously we dont want to be in this competition on a regular basis but Im looking forward to it, I think there will be some cracking games. A chance to see some of the fringe players like Doak and teams will approach this as probably the only chance they will ever get to play against Liverpool, so will be well up for it.
would love us to go deep into the competion so that all players in the squad get decent game time
doak, quansah,tsimikas,  bajectic, gomez,endo, jones/elliott.  as well as the  forwards need continuous games to keep in tune 
Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Looking forward to the Europa League games this season, because we probably see the players we usually don't see a lot.

Hope Doak and Gravenberch start. I would not start Nunez, because i want him to play at the weekend.
Online newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
their vision correction surgery is top notch
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Excited to (hopefully) see Bajcetic and Gravenberch make their first start of the season.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I think we will go stronger than people think. We need to rest players but we also need to start bedding players in and getting players used to playing together. Making wholesale changes doesn't allow fringe players the chance to play with the regulars.

I would much rather see us start with 7 or 8 regulars and a few fringe players and rest the regulars later in the game. For me, we need to start getting consistency in selection, especially in midfield. I would start two of Jones, Mac and Szob and bring in one of Endo, Bajcetic or Gravenberch for instance.

I think the last thing we need to do is create a Lions tour scenario in which you have a midweek team and a weekend team. Instead, we need to increase the number of viable options for the starting 11. Increase the number of starting players who can play together and who understand each others game and then start resting players.

Agree that well go stronger than people think, especially for the first match. We wont want to get into a position where we suddenly HAVE to win our last couple of games.

That said Id probably be inclined to rotate a little more. We cant actually rotate much in defence with Trent and Bradley out, with Konate only fit to make the bench on Saturday and Quansah getting a late knock. Gomez has to play RB. VVD will have had this weekend off so he can probably play with Matip or Konate. Whoever gets the rest will probably start against West Ham. Tsimikas at LB to give Robbo a rest and this has to be the kind of game we use Kelleher for. So Kelleher, Gomez, VVD, Konate? and Tsimikas at the back.

Midfield we will need to rest Szobo and Mac eventually and dont want to do it in the league. Mac will want to play both games against Union because his brother plays for them, and he looked knackered on Saturday, so he has to rest against LASK. Seems a good chance to throw Gravenberch in. Jones started against Wolves so Endo should start at LASK, theres not much between them anyway. So youve got to decide Szobo or Elliot basically for the RCM position. Id give Szobo a rest given how much football hes had to play but wouldnt at all be surprised to see him start.

Up front who knows. Jota will probably get a start, after that will depend whos tired and who he wants to play against WH next Sunday. Id play Jota, Doak and Gakpo though.

Its a fair amount of change but its still a team full of experience and international players. Gomez, VVD, Konate, Endo, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Jota. All full internationals with trophies, etc. Id play Elliot over Szobo, but fully expect that Jurgen will go strong and Mo will probably start.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1703771103569834326

We'll wear our new Nike third kit for the first time on Thursday night.

Offline Bobinhood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
The Purple Nurples:


                Kelleher

  Gomez Quansah Virgil Tsmikas

                    Endo

       Gravenberch     Stefan     


     Elliot      Darwin   Jota



Actually its kind of tricky to make a coherent line up of mostly subs  ;D    Konate on at half time for Q   Doak for Elliot at 60   




Online Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Reckon Klopp will go relatively strong. First game and away from home, you don't want to be on the backfoot with a bad result.
Offline Aceldama

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
If our fringe players can't get a result against a team like LASK then they shouldn't be Liverpool players, Klopp has rotated against much stronger teams in domestic cups.

It's less than 72 hours turn around before the tough West Ham game. Klopp won't want any outfield players to start both games if he can help it.

For me that means:

……Jota Nunez* Doak
…………Grav Elliott
……………….Endo
Tsimi Virg Quansah Gomez
……………….Kelleher

*Or Gakpo if Nunez is in line for a start against West Ham.

Gomez is a tricky one because it doesn't look like Trent will be fit for West Ham and Bradley is also injured. I reckon we'll plan to sub him off early, give Bajcetic or Clark a run out and shift Endo to right back.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Just looking forward to no English officials

Was wondering about that. Will we have to cope with any of that incompetent shower of muppets from the Premier League? European refs tend to know how to do their job properly.
Offline mattD

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I think it will be a strong line up, and I wouldn't underestimate LASK either. Austrian football isn't all that bad, I think it will be up and coming and with Rangnick's influence I think it will only get stronger.

The likes of Doak and co might have to wait to start, but I would like to see them get minutes.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Make a statement early on and show we mean business (which we do of course - win this and remember you get CL next year so a nice failsafe).

The UEFA cup is no mickey-mouse European trophy. I still remember it was probably the toughest one of the comps to win and although its not at that level anymore, theres some dangerous and prestigious sides that will come into it later on to pep it up.

Anyway, show them all why were held in the esteem we are and why were known as European Royalty from the off. Therell be plenty wanting us to fail and theres nothing like the team in Red making them eat their words. Bring it on and go win it.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
I'd love us to put yet another European trophy in the cabinet. Opposition fans don't like it when we do that.
