« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45  (Read 426 times)

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,086
MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« on: September 16, 2023, 03:06:24 pm »
     vs.     

UEFA Europe League
LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
Group E

One major trophy alludes Jurgen in his rather full cabinet and, after coming close to winning it in his first season, it was probably one we were all happy to be remain as the missing piece. But thats changed.

Shes a beauty, isnt she?


Nobody associated with Liverpool Football Club wants to be competing in this competition. Thats not to downplay the trophy or our previous history with it; its just that this squad of players are of such a quality, wed fancy our chances at bagging Old Big Ears. As such, we can only look on with regret as a weak looking Champions League unfolds this season. But football is a funny old game and Id love nothing more than to see thousands of Reds dancing around the streets of Dublin after gathering yet another cup come May. And just imagine how boss Virgil will look holding that aloft.

Despite the current stature of the competition, its been a very important one for us in our past. It came our way before we conquered all of Europe in the 70s & 80s and again at the start of the century, before Rafas Reds returned us to the promised land. That treble season is a collection of my earliest footballing memories as a Red, entering the season as an 8 year old starved of the glory I was told all about, and so I will always have a soft spot for those prizes more commonly referred to as Mickey Mouse. 

Oberösterreich Arena-Linz

I wont go on about those memories too much here, though, instead saving them for a pre-final piece in May. Well, weve got to show some confidence for this one, havent we?

Onto the group then, and three teams that arent much to write home about. A trip to France so our travelling Kop can enjoy a few French beers, a trip to Belgium to enjoy a few stronger beers and a trip to Austria for, well, some more beer.

Toulouse qualified through winning the French Cup after an underwhelming league campaign, while Belgian outfit Union St Gilloise (hiya Kev) finished as runners up in the Belgian Pro League alongside reaching the quarter final stage of this competition. Our opponents for this encounter finished 3rd and have appeared in Europe consistently over the last few seasons. The first side outside of Vienna to win the Austrian top flight in 1965, they also consistently featured in the UEFA Cup throughout the 80s. Id never really heard of them prior to this draw though, so youll have to do with what Wikipedia told me.

Their squad currently consists of mainly Austrian players and not a single player of note that I recognise. All signs point to a walk in the park in every game of this group, but we know football doesnt quite work like that.

While these teams may not be full of stars or possess any real pedigree, you can bet your house that they will give blood, sweat and tears when the Reds line up against them. Home grounds will be raucous and packed for the visit of one of the Worlds biggest Clubs, while on the road each teams players will be more than up for placing themselves in the history books at European footballs most famous venue under the lights. We will have to combat that by giving them the famous atmosphere theyd have heard all about.

Unfortunately, the dickheads that run football decided that an international break just a few games into the season was a good idea, disrupting the momentum gained in our first four fixtures. If 13 points from fifteen was offered to me after the fixtures were announced, Id have snapped your hand off. And thats before we get on to the circumstances they came in. To top it off, we were assigned a trip to the Black Country for the early kick off immediately after, with Klopps bestest friend in the whole wide world, Mr Tierney on VAR. Recipe for disaster on paper but the Reds came through after an awkward first half. Its been a fantastic start to the league season so hopefully we can carry that into the cup competitions, starting with this one.

Im intrigued as to what sort of line up Jurgen puts out for this competition, and for this first game in particular. I want a mix of rotation and regular first teamers as, while I may have shown some arrogance and complacency here, I dont want nor think Jurgen will do the same.  Its slim pickings in terms of the back four; youd expect all of the usual suspects to be rested as we have plenty of options further upfield to rotate but still feature players who could arguably be in our strongest eleven. This competition gives us a good chance of giving game time to a lot of players that may not quite nail down a spot as a trusted member of our regular league side, while also affording crucial minutes to some very promising youngsters.

Will this be Kellehers competition to lead us to his homeland?
Will Quansah show us all why no centre back was required?
Will Endo prove invaluable in enabling us to rest others?
Will Ben Doak show everybody how good he is (or will Mo Salah see a chance to stat pad and rack up some goals)?

Want an omen? Dublin derives from the Gaelic dubh linn, meaning black-pool. Our current skipper and manager have some history there.

Whatever happens, strap in, because I think this one is going to be a ride.

Allez.
« Last Edit: September 16, 2023, 04:20:42 pm by Titi Camara »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,022
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:38:04 am »
:scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,478
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:39:23 am »
Think we'll probably start with a strong line up with maybe one or two of the fringe/youth players in.  Need to get a win here to set us up for the rest of the games.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:46:23 am »
Love this competition, a lot of great childhood memories and Utd away under Jurgen was one of the best nights of my life, Dortmund good too!

Goat, Gomez, Matip, Virg, Tsimikas, Harvey, Endo/Stef, Grav, Diaz, Darwin, Gakpo.

Leave Darwin for West Ham if 2 starts in 3 days is too risky and put Doak in. But don't think we go full reserves in every game like many expect, maybe the home games or match day 5 and 6.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,555
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:46:30 am »
Just looking forward to no English officials
Logged
Meh

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,253
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:48:50 am »
Allez allez allez, looking forward to hopefully seeing some of the young lads pushing for the first team like Doak.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,655
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:54:37 am »
Although we clearly belong in the CL, it's nice to play different teams and not Napoli, Porto and bloody Madrid.

We'll be back there next season so I'm all in on this being a mad journey where we unleash some prospects and help complete Klopp's set.
Logged
JFT97

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,087
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:55:34 am »
Kelleher

Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez

Endo
Bajcetic
Gravenberch

Jota
Gakpo
Elliott

Id suspect something like the above to start on Thursday. Think biggest Qs are about who plays alongside VvD and who plays RB. The RB question might be dictated by Trents status for West Ham
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:57:46 am »
Anybody from the U21s we can bring in to play right back, Josh Davidson maybe?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,253
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:00:17 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:55:34 am
Jota
Gakpo
Elliott


Do you not think we need a bit more pace? All good players but all like the ball in to feet and come deep.

I think the key to us playing better is the likes of Diaz and Nunez who stretch the pitch and opposition creating the pockets of space for others to exploit.

I'd honestly have Doak starting, he must be chomping at the bit.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:04:11 am »
Eliott will start in midfield I would think.
Wouldnt be surprised if Salah starts. He is a machine & we can take him off after 60-70 mins
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,840
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:09:33 am »
Looking forward to seeing how the group stages play out and what sort of side we put out. On paper this is our toughest game as theyre the number 2 seeds apparently. Although Union SG made the Quarters last year so will be no mugs.

Wonder if well start a few kids and have some big names on the bench as back up, or start strong with a view ro taking players off as and when we can with an eye on West Ham. Wonder if Virgil starts having not played since Newcastle.

Top the group and we skip a round - thats got to be an incentive. So dont want to just middle through. A win here sets things up nicely.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:16:20 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:55:34 am
Kelleher

Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez

Endo
Bajcetic
Gravenberch

Jota
Gakpo
Elliott

Id suspect something like the above to start on Thursday. Think biggest Qs are about who plays alongside VvD and who plays RB. The RB question might be dictated by Trents status for West Ham
Yeah - that's what I'd go with. Perfect combination of youth and experience, and valuable minutes for Quansah, Endo, Gravenberch and Bajetic.

Endo at DM, Bajetic at CM, and Gravenberch slightly advanced would be an interesting combination to see. Kelleher's also always reliable in the cups, and I think he'll prove a real asset in the FA and LC too when needed.

I think Gomez at RB whenever we can is a good move - either when Trent's unavailable, or needs a rest, or in the cup games. Despite being written off multiple times, Joe's a solid defender when he's fit and had a good run of games. Trent also has a lot of minutes in his legs for a young player, and cover at RB is essential to keep him at his best as long as possible.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:44:12 am »
Thiago would have been useful in tis match with his experience to anchor a young team so its unfortunate he is still not fit enough to play.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,225
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:55:12 am »
Reckon theres an outside chance of a curveball Endo/Bajcetic right back, if theres ever a chance to try it out with Bajcetic its this. Otherwise, based off the weekend Id assume:

Kelleher
Endo/Bajcetic
Tsimikas
Ibou/Virgil
Quansah
Endo/Bajcetic
Gravenberch
Elliott
Doak
Diaz
Nunez
Logged
AHA!

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:56:32 am »
Reckon Van Dijk and Konate get 45 mins each to help bring them up to speed for West Ham?
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:09:05 am »
My starting point would be to put together a team from the players who wont start against West Ham on Sunday and if it feels too weak add some first teamers in. For West Ham I think the team will be Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, and Nunez.

With Bradley injured, Thiago probably not ready to be involved, and Bajcetic being treated very carefully after his stress injury, Id be happy with the following starting 11 and a strong bench. You can name 12 on the bench and use 5 of them so plenty of chance to change the game. I'm guessing Trent will be left at home to fully recover for West Ham.

This staring 11 includes half of the outfield players who started against Wolves. But we'd have Tsimikas inverting like he did in pre-season and Gomez tucking in next to Matip.


                           Kelleher


Gomez          Matip          Quansah          Tsimikas


            Elliott          Endo          Gravenberch


            Doak          Gakpo          Jota


Subs: Alisson, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Clark, Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 10:44:12 am
Thiago would have been useful in tis match with his experience to anchor a young team so its unfortunate he is still not fit enough to play.

It's been 20 weeks since he's kicked a ball in a match for us. We need to get past the 'Thiago would have been useful in this match' mentality.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 