UEFA Europe League

LASK vs Liverpool Thursday 21 September KO 17:45

Group E

One major trophy alludes Jurgen in his rather full cabinet and, after coming close to winning it in his first season, it was probably one we were all happy to be remain as the missing piece. But thats changed.Shes a beauty, isnt she?Nobody associated with Liverpool Football Club wants to be competing in this competition. Thats not to downplay the trophy or our previous history with it; its just that this squad of players are of such a quality, wed fancy our chances at bagging Old Big Ears. As such, we can only look on with regret as a weak looking Champions League unfolds this season. But football is a funny old game and Id love nothing more than to see thousands of Reds dancing around the streets of Dublin after gathering yet another cup come May. And just imagine how boss Virgil will look holding that aloft.Despite the current stature of the competition, its been a very important one for us in our past. It came our way before we conquered all of Europe in the 70s & 80s and again at the start of the century, before Rafas Reds returned us to the promised land. That treble season is a collection of my earliest footballing memories as a Red, entering the season as an 8 year old starved of the glory I was told all about, and so I will always have a soft spot for those prizes more commonly referred to as Mickey Mouse.Oberösterreich Arena-LinzI wont go on about those memories too much here, though, instead saving them for a pre-final piece in May. Well, weve got to show some confidence for this one, havent we?Onto the group then, and three teams that arent much to write home about. A trip to France so our travelling Kop can enjoy a few French beers, a trip to Belgium to enjoy a few stronger beers and a trip to Austria for, well, some more beer.Toulouse qualified through winning the French Cup after an underwhelming league campaign, while Belgian outfit Union St Gilloise (hiya Kev) finished as runners up in the Belgian Pro League alongside reaching the quarter final stage of this competition. Our opponents for this encounter finished 3rd and have appeared in Europe consistently over the last few seasons. The first side outside of Vienna to win the Austrian top flight in 1965, they also consistently featured in the UEFA Cup throughout the 80s. Id never really heard of them prior to this draw though, so youll have to do with what Wikipedia told me.Their squad currently consists of mainly Austrian players and not a single player of note that I recognise. All signs point to a walk in the park in every game of this group, but we know football doesnt quite work like that.While these teams may not be full of stars or possess any real pedigree, you can bet your house that they will give blood, sweat and tears when the Reds line up against them. Home grounds will be raucous and packed for the visit of one of the Worlds biggest Clubs, while on the road each teams players will be more than up for placing themselves in the history books at European footballs most famous venue under the lights. We will have to combat that by giving them the famous atmosphere theyd have heard all about.Unfortunately, the dickheads that run football decided that an international break just a few games into the season was a good idea, disrupting the momentum gained in our first four fixtures. If 13 points from fifteen was offered to me after the fixtures were announced, Id have snapped your hand off. And thats before we get on to the circumstances they came in. To top it off, we were assigned a trip to the Black Country for the early kick off immediately after, with Klopps bestest friend in the whole wide world, Mr Tierney on VAR. Recipe for disaster on paper but the Reds came through after an awkward first half. Its been a fantastic start to the league season so hopefully we can carry that into the cup competitions, starting with this one.Im intrigued as to what sort of line up Jurgen puts out for this competition, and for this first game in particular. I want a mix of rotation and regular first teamers as, while I may have shown some arrogance and complacency here, I dont want nor think Jurgen will do the same. Its slim pickings in terms of the back four; youd expect all of the usual suspects to be rested as we have plenty of options further upfield to rotate but still feature players who could arguably be in our strongest eleven. This competition gives us a good chance of giving game time to a lot of players that may not quite nail down a spot as a trusted member of our regular league side, while also affording crucial minutes to some very promising youngsters.Will this be Kellehers competition to lead us to his homeland?Will Quansah show us all why no centre back was required?Will Endo prove invaluable in enabling us to rest others?Will Ben Doak show everybody how good he is (or will Mo Salah see a chance to stat pad and rack up some goals)?Want an omen? Dublin derives from the Gaelic dubh linn, meaning black-pool. Our current skipper and manager have some history there.Whatever happens, strap in, because I think this one is going to be a ride.Allez.