« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2 3   Go Down

Author Topic: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT  (Read 1044 times)

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,422
Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« on: Today at 01:18:11 pm »
Giving me horrendous flashbacks to last season so far.

Midfield has been horrible
Gomez really struggled
Front 3 can barely get involved

Few subs and hopefully we turn it around.

What should we change?
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:18:45 pm »
How has Klopp watched that for a FULL 45 mins and not changed a single thing my God, every minute that passes is costing us the win weve been outplayed the entire half dont fucking wait until its 2-0 FFS

THE SET UP IS COMPLETELY WRONG, Gomez inverted FB and involved in our build up what the actual fuck is Klopp playing at, lightweight midfield GET ENDO ON FOR JONES who has been completely useless, Gakpo useless stop playing him he actually blunts our attack, bring on Diaz, and move Jota upfront just change it FFS, we have this ability to make shite like Wolves look like world beaters, fucking lucky they cant finish otherwise game would be over
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,829
  • SPQR
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:18:49 pm »
Absolute shitshow, should be 2 or 3-0 down. Wolves have targeted our defense and made them look Championship level quality.

I know it won't happen until about the 70th minute but we could really do with about two or three changes at halftime.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,339
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:18:49 pm »
Desperately poor so far. We look a mile off the pace, Wolves are running through us with ease and we carry very little threat at the other end. Everything we do is so, so slow until someone tries to force it and we give the ball away.

The only positives are that it's not more than 1-0 and that at least we've shown this season we're capable of turning games around, but we'll need to improve massively to get anything from this.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,721
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:18:50 pm »
Gomez as an inverted full back is suicidal.

Make 5 changes.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,045
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm »
Make 5 subs

I mean if they aren't going to run about after people ...
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,293
  • Indefatigability
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:19:01 pm »
Seen this movie before.

Lead in our boots.

Only 1-0. Expect us to be better second half.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,944
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:19:07 pm »
ABSOLUTE FUCKING SHITE FROM THEM ALL

Get Macallister off ASAP
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
  • Cool as
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:19:07 pm »
We're incredibly fortunate that Wolves can't finish for shit.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:19:08 pm »
Absolutely horrific, last season vibes so far. Mac Allister played at altitude and got back at 4am on the day he come back and he's played like it, get him subbed ffs. The rest Quansah aside have been woeful too and they don't have Mac's reason for it. Gakpo is a quality player but this Firmino experiment is strange, he's nothing like him and doesn't touch the ball enough to play make, the best bits about him are his crossing from the left or goal getting, let him do it.

Get Nunez, Gravenberch, Ibou and Harvey on. And quickly. Messing this up would be piss poor and ruin lots of the good work done early this season. Can still win this if we can find a good 15-20mins from somewhere but need to wake up before we go 2 down.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:19:09 pm »
Only thing more painful than this 1st half performance is the commentary from Jermaine Jenas. Man literally never shuts the fuck up
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:19:10 pm »
Why are we asking Gomez to invert? Mac Allister has also been poor but its hardly his fault considering the international break, in hindsight we probably should have started Endo.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,518
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:19:14 pm »
Bit unfair that Wolves dont know you're supposed to be sluggish for midday kick offs.

Might actually be worse than last years game here...but a better scoreline, just.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,616
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:19:14 pm »
Gomez shouldn't be playing Trent roll, just let him be a right back!

Their defense has nothing to worry about, seen it a million times
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:19:16 pm »
Quansah our best defender out there.

Gomez, Matip and Mac Allister have been awful. Gakpo may as well not be out there hes so anonymous.

How many times has Gomez just jogged back after being bypassed!!!

Absolutely blunt up front yet again
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:19:20 pm »
Why play Mac Allister when we have Endo (whos not travelled to the other side of the world) on the bench.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Name me a worse league half for a couple of years
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:19:28 pm »
Absolute shite so far.

Id try Mac Allister as one of the 8a and take Jones off for Gravenberch put him as the 6.

Bring Diaz and Nunez on for any of the front 3.

Mac Allister has not been great but sure he only got back yesterday.

Its been shocking.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,923
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:19:34 pm »
All we can do is hope they let Jenas in for our half time team talk so he can explain all the things he said Klopp was not having a clue about.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,400
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:19:35 pm »
Atrocious performance. Absolute shocking from gomez and Mac.
Logged

Online Cozzymoto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:19:36 pm »
Gutless performance. Klopp got this completely wrong, no Nunez and Diaz?!? Also Mac Allister, IS NOT A DM!!

Quansah is boss though, Robertson good! The rest, awful so far.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,829
  • SPQR
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:19:36 pm »
What's up with Jota? He's been putting in 4/10 performances for a while now and only turns up for Portugal. He should be nowhere near a starting spot.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:19:36 pm »
Absolute wank. Matip a spectator as Neto went past him and Gomez pretty poor too. Need to get Nunez and Diaz on plus Id like to see Gravenberch as we need a change anywhere in midfield.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:19:38 pm »
Yikes, that was horrible.

The only positive is were only losing be one.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,880
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:19:40 pm »
Ponderous. We need an athlete in midfield.

Only half time. Nunez and Diaz on for Gakpo and anyone else
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,246
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm »
Don't know what that was besides extremely poor.

Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,721
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 01:19:09 pm
Only thing more painful than this 1st half performance is the commentary from Jermaine Jenas. Man literally never shuts the fuck up

Hes a massive prick too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,707
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:19:46 pm »
Is 5 changes at halftime too many?
Logged

Online medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,632
  • Garrincha
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:19:48 pm »
Sub the whole midfield

Very ponderous and slow in possession allowing Wolves to soak up any gaps that could form. No redeeming features in that half to speak of

Awful
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,945
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:19:50 pm »
Not much use if our South American players are a write off after every international break.

Mac should never have started today.

We need another right back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,223
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:19:55 pm »
No point being prickly in press conferences then shooting yourself in the foot, very poor team selection today, Mac Allister should not have started.

Gomez should not be playing the Trent role, hes all over the show.

Quansah the only player to not shit the bed.
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,934
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:19:58 pm »
Teeth-grinding, infuriatingly frustrating! Fuck me!

COME ON LADS!
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:20:02 pm »
Quansah the only player not having a stinker.

Two consolations, 1) somehow its only 1-0 2) it would be impossible to be as bad in the 2nd half
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:20:07 pm »
Well that was utterly dreadful.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:20:07 pm »
Mac Allister been awful today and his booking means he might come off first.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:20:07 pm »
We need to get a player sent off ASAP.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:20:08 pm »
Shame we can't play our wildcard for the season and change the whole team at half time.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:19:16 pm
Quansah our best defender out there.


Can't blame him but he was awful like the rest.
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:20:11 pm »
What was that shite.

Sort that formation. Smacked of arrogance when I seen it.

Good job it's a game of 2 halves
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,205
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
So pedestrian and mistake ridden, all stems from Matip taking about ten touches only to pass the ball five yards, every time he gets it.

Mac Allister needs to come off, he looks like a walking red card.
Logged
AHA!

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool HT
« Reply #39 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm »
That's pathetic to be fair. When Quansah is our best defender it says a lot. Out of possession the defence just backs off, with the ball they play like absolute snails with zero tempo. I mean Matip is a poor excuse for a premier league player, much like Henderson and Fabinho absolutely finished at this level.

Mac Allister looks fucked which isn't surprising considering.
Logged
Pages: [1] 2 3   Go Up
« previous next »
 