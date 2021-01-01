Absolutely horrific, last season vibes so far. Mac Allister played at altitude and got back at 4am on the day he come back and he's played like it, get him subbed ffs. The rest Quansah aside have been woeful too and they don't have Mac's reason for it. Gakpo is a quality player but this Firmino experiment is strange, he's nothing like him and doesn't touch the ball enough to play make, the best bits about him are his crossing from the left or goal getting, let him do it.



Get Nunez, Gravenberch, Ibou and Harvey on. And quickly. Messing this up would be piss poor and ruin lots of the good work done early this season. Can still win this if we can find a good 15-20mins from somewhere but need to wake up before we go 2 down.