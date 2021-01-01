Look, guys, Klopp gave a reason for starting Mac in his pre game presser. He said he was facing tough choices but was looking for continuity in the face of the enforced changes at the back, in order to try maintain defensive stability as the most important thing at this juncture of the season. Clearly talking about the 6. That's why he started him. To try and maintain continuity in the defensive stability.



Then it didn't work. That can happen. Fair enough to question the decision. Not fair to not assign a clear reasoning behind the decision. Fair enough to point out it didn't even come close to working and could have cost us the game. Not fair to expect any manager to get everything right every time, because what they engage in is basically a never ending series of subjective decisions.



Klopp is not infallible by any means but no manager is. its kind of like baseball where if you are a .350 hitter you are one of the very best. well, Klopp's probably an .850 manager or something even though he takes risks. This guy played James Milner at lb for an entire year. for me, you want a guy like that , with brass balls and thought processes unconstrained by convention. Flip side is, he'll get stuff wrong once in a while.



so, no problem with pointing out the mistakes he makes, that's clearly just being a football fan to wonder what the hell the manager was doing when he xyz'd instead of abc'ing,but also fair to take them in context with his overall body of work, or in this case in particular even with the adjustments he made at half time.



for me it was fairly insignificant but it seems to have created pages of chaos here, nobody's wrong though. He made a mistake and many people will obviously wonder about the whys of it and wish to discuss it, and his overall body of work is very good and many people will obviously leap to his defence. its just kind of a micro/macro mismatch.

