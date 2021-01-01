« previous next »
PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott

Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #520 on: Today at 10:44:55 am
Gakpo. Hahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D

He's going to be important for us this season. Positioning. He knew where to be to get into that scoring position.

Cool as fuck.  ;D

It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #521 on: Today at 10:47:37 am
A good decision can turn out to be the wrong decision.  A bad decision can turn out to be the right decision.

You can say a decision turned out to be right or wrong, as it's generally result based and measured in hindsight.

If you say a decision was bad/poor however, you are guessing, and in this case probably wrong. That is unless you are an expert with all the relevant info that informed the decision.

Maybe some are mixing wrong decision and bad decision, which is why this is going nowhere? Maybe not.

Either way,  the conversation is pretty boring, including (especially?) this post :)
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #522 on: Today at 10:51:02 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:44:55 am
Gakpo. Hahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D

He's going to be important for us this season. Positioning. He knew where to be to get into that scoring position.

Cool as fuck.  ;D



Has a knack for those tap-ins doesn't he!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #523 on: Today at 10:51:36 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:45:52 am
Robbo gets into good positions more often than we realise - he usually just blazes them over, left or right  ;D so it was a VERY pleasant surprise that he took that with a calm head and slotted it.

Holding thumbs that he does that more often now


I don't think Robbo's problem is composure it is more about technique. Different players have different ways of striking the ball. A good example would be to compare say Robbo and Riise. Robbo wraps his foot around the ball and hits it with a lot of spin. That is really good for hitting out swinging crosses but makes it very difficult to hit a pure shot with no spin or to hit it with a bit of slice.

Riise was the opposite he was excellent at shooting because he struck the ball with little spin and could hit across the ball well but was poor at hitting out swinging crosses.

Robbo in shooting positions is always likely to wrap his foot around the ball which is why he hooks a lot of shots and then when he tries to hit across the ball he is always likely to sky it. For the Wolves goal it wasn't really a shot as such it was a more a left back opening his body up to play the ball down the line.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #524 on: Today at 10:52:39 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:31:48 am

For me the criticisms of Klopp are coming from two camps really. One camp is obvious the group of posters who will hear absolutely no criticism of the owners but who are to a man absolutely clear that Klopp is fair game.


Much of your post is valid but I do think other options were available to the management but the risk assessment was off - I think it's implied - but maybe not explicitly enough for you - in Jürgen post-game presser. The quoted bit above though can go in the bin mate.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #525 on: Today at 10:53:12 am
Quote from: rolla on Today at 10:47:37 am
A good decision can turn out to be the wrong decision.  A bad decision can turn out to be the right decision.

You can say a decision turned out to be right or wrong, as it's generally result based and measured in hindsight.

If you say a decision was bad/poor however, you are guessing, and in this case probably wrong. That is unless you are an expert with all the relevant info that informed the decision.

Maybe some are mixing wrong decision and bad decision, which is why this is going nowhere? Maybe not.

Either way,  the conversation is pretty boring, including (especially?) this post :)

So what's a goblin then?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #526 on: Today at 11:00:32 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:44:55 am
Gakpo. Hahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D

He's going to be important for us this season. Positioning. He knew where to be to get into that scoring position.

Cool as fuck.  ;D


That defender next to him though... jeepers..
That's one of the worst positions to be in - stick out a leg or touch it... and it's an own goal.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #527 on: Today at 11:06:55 am
Reckon it's a pass or shot from Mo?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #528 on: Today at 11:08:30 am
Quote from: rolla on Today at 11:06:55 am
Reckon it's a pass or shot from Mo?
"Weaker" foot, take it as a pass, I guess?

But that's one hell of an assist though. Fucking hell, Mo.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #529 on: Today at 11:11:19 am
Quote from: rolla on Today at 11:06:55 am
Reckon it's a pass or shot from Mo?

A cannon.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #530 on: Today at 11:28:14 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:40:02 am
This is absolute bollocks.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:44:08 am
I will say you're absolutely wrong about your classification of two groups that criticise Klopp. You've deliberately ignored the vast majority of good Liverpool fans who absolutely love Jurgen Klopp and believe he's untouchable in terms of his position at the club, but also recognise that he is a human being who makes mistakes and see a Liverpool forum as a fair place to discuss those mistakes -- just as it's also a great place to acknowledge the incredible job he has done and continues to do. This blanketing of people who say he made a mistake (which includes Klopp himself) as being anti-Klopp in some way is so disingenuous and borderline offensive.

Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:52:39 am
Much of your post is valid but I do think other options were available to the management but the risk assessment was off - I think it's implied - but maybe not explicitly enough for you - in Jürgen post-game presser. The quoted bit above though can go in the bin mate.

Al will you ever acknowledge that you're wrong about this?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #531 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:44:08 am
Most of this post is very much old man yells at cloud territory, so I'll gloss over the bits that have no relevance to the discussion I was having with you.

I will say you're absolutely wrong about your classification of two groups that criticise Klopp. You've deliberately ignored the vast majority of good Liverpool fans who absolutely love Jurgen Klopp and believe he's untouchable in terms of his position at the club, but also recognise that he is a human being who makes mistakes and see a Liverpool forum as a fair place to discuss those mistakes -- just as it's also a great place to acknowledge the incredible job he has done and continues to do. This blanketing of people who say he made a mistake (which includes Klopp himself) as being anti-Klopp in some way is so disingenuous and borderline offensive.

XG ignores the Cunha chance because he didn't get a shot away, I believe.

Firstly you are correct about the Cunha chance it wasn't given an xG rating.

Secondly, you have gone from Klopp saying he made a mistake selecting Mac Allister to it being implied when challenged straight back to Klopp saying he made a mistake.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #532 on: Today at 12:44:31 pm
Quote from: rolla on Today at 10:51:02 am
Has a knack for those tap-ins doesn't he!

For me it's one of the benefits of converting a wide player into a false nine. Wide players who score a lot of goals tend to follow in shots from the other side of the box. A typical 9 in that situation looks to get across the front of the defender.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #533 on: Today at 01:17:51 pm
Look, guys, Klopp gave a reason for starting Mac in his pre game presser.  He said he was facing tough choices but was looking for continuity in the face of the enforced changes at the back, in order to try maintain defensive stability as the most important thing at this juncture of the season.  Clearly talking about the 6. That's why he started him. To try and maintain continuity in the defensive stability.

Then it didn't work. That can happen. Fair enough to question the decision. Not fair to not assign a clear reasoning behind the decision. Fair enough to point out it didn't even come close to working and could have cost us the game. Not fair to expect any manager to get everything right every time, because what they engage in is basically a never ending series of subjective decisions.

Klopp is not infallible by any means but no manager is.   its kind of like baseball where if you are a .350 hitter you are one of the very best. well, Klopp's probably an .850 manager or something even though he takes risks. This guy played James Milner at lb for an entire year. for me, you want a guy like that , with brass balls and thought processes unconstrained by convention. Flip side is, he'll get stuff wrong once in a while.

so, no problem with pointing out the mistakes he makes, that's clearly just being a football fan to wonder what the hell the manager was doing when he xyz'd instead of abc'ing,but also fair to take them in context with his overall body of work, or in this case in particular even with the adjustments he made at half time.

for me it was fairly insignificant but it seems to have created pages of chaos here, nobody's wrong though. He made a mistake and many people will obviously wonder about the whys of it and wish to discuss it, and his overall body of work is very good and many people will obviously leap to his defence.  its just kind of a micro/macro mismatch.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #534 on: Today at 01:27:31 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:17:51 pm
Klopp is not infallible by any means but no manager is.

This is where Al disagrees, he will never say Klopp has made a mistake because he can always pivot to blaming FSG somehow.  It's like trying to get Fonzie to say sorry.

The thing that a lot of posters are objecting to is Al framing any comment that Klopp got something wrong as those posters wanting Klopp out, or backing the owners over the manager.  He knows that's an easy win because no one on here will say otherwise.  And no one will say otherwise because no one wants Klopp out or backs FSG over him.

Trump does this all the time.  Makes up an imaginary position for his opponent and then argues against it.  It's pure gaslighting and it's just not necessary because Al is actually a really good poster when it comes to everything else, it's really frustrating.
