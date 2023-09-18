You're a very literal thinker, Al it's pretty clear that he saw half time as an opportunity to fix that mistake, which he did decisively. I think it was a mistake to start Mac A and I think Klopp shares that view. It's really quite OK to think that and by no means makes one anti-Klopp, an accusation you throw around pretty disrespectfully when posters happen to disagree with you.



I think the XG argument is a little beside the point. It ignores the Cunha chance for one, but regardless, as you've acknowledged, we weren't good first half. We were great second half, thanks to some excellent half time management. Including rectifying a mistake in starting Mac Allister, who was evidently goosed by his midweek venture



How does xG ignore the Cunha chance.As for the second half stuff. We have been better in the 2nd half of a lot of matches. It isn't because of the first half team selections for me. It is because we are much better when the game opens up and we can better utilise our attacking players especially our bench.Or we could go down your route and say that the better 2nd half performance showed Klopp made a mistake with his first half team selection. I mean what was Klopp thinking of selecting 11 players against Newcastle for the first half. Why not just leave Virgil out and play 10 from the start eh.Time and time again this season we have posters stating that Klopp has got his first half team selection wrong and that he shouldn't play with an inverted full back. We then use our bench 2nd half push the full backs on bring on the likes of Darwin and exploit the space as the opposition tire.Those same posters then use that as some weird approval for their criticism of our system. We then get the Klopp admitted he got it wrong because he changed things during the 2nd half shouts. Except we then start the next game with an inverted full back so either Klopp wasn't admitting he got it wrong or is just extremely forgetful.For me the likes of Klopp and Ped have created a monster because of how successful they were at pressing teams high up the pitch. There has been an evolution amongst other managers who have followed suit.To succeed you have to stay one step ahead of the other managers. That is why both Klopp and Ped use an inverted defender as a 2nd six and why both have a press resistant six in a 3-2 build up.For me Klopp knew that Mac wasn't fresh as a daisy just like Ped knew that Alvarez wasn't 100%. However both managers know how important each player is to beating the press. Mac is usually exceptional at playing vertical passes that beat the press and Alvarez is exceptional at dropping in and receiving the passes that beat the press.First half we dominated possession despite Mac and others being poor and had the higher xG. Compare that to last year when we started with Baj, Thiago and Keita and a flat back four. Pretty much what a lot of posters suggested we should do this time and we're 2-0 down in 12 minutes and beaten 3-0.For me the criticisms of Klopp are coming from two camps really. One camp is obvious the group of posters who will hear absolutely no criticism of the owners are to a man absolutely clear that Klopp is fair game.The other is from posters who dislike and for me don't really understand why we play with a double pivot and an inverted full back. Even though the results have been transformed by the use of an inverted full back.They conveniently ignore that we were much worse trying to play out in a traditional 4-3-3 and that teams have been targeting our right back for half a decade.To state with any certainty that starting Mac was a mistake the for me you would have to see the other scenarios play out such as Endo as the six at this stage of his learning curve. Or perhaps they could go back and watch some of our away performances from last season when we started with a single six and a flat back four.