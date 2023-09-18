« previous next »
PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott

Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
September 18, 2023, 05:26:15 pm
He's scored against Wolves before, right?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
September 18, 2023, 05:27:38 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September 18, 2023, 05:15:19 pm
At least half the posts on these boards are unqualified opinion.

Are you saying I, or other posters, are not allowed to critique Klopp at all? That sounds a bit culty to me.

I had hold two views in my head at once....

Klopp is one of the best managers we've ever had at the club and we are lucky to have him.

He doesn't get everything right.

------

I thought we were shite in the first half and was thankful for the positivity from mates, telling me Wolves would run out of steam and our match winners would turn the game second half. The poor record in early kick off's last season coupled with a hangover probably didn't help my mood or optimism.

With hindsight, and even foresight, starting Mac was a poor decision/gamble that didn't pay off. Klopp got that one wrong but he also rectified that mistake, by not only setting up the team to win the game in the second half but also giving the adjusted side the time to do so.

So whilst my opinion is unqualified, I think Klopp made some mistakes but he also righted them.

A game of two halves and a Boss win in the end 8)
Ive already said he doesnt get everything right. Its just very difficult to assess exactly what hes got wrong without knowing the circumstances that led to the decision in question. As I said previously, sometimes with hindsight posters can say I told you so.

Im more interested in why he made the decision to start macallister, and the information he was working with at the time.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
September 18, 2023, 05:27:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 05:26:15 pm
He's scored against Wolves before, right?
Last game of 21/22 season
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
September 18, 2023, 05:28:30 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on September 18, 2023, 05:24:23 pm
Still here mentally. Can't believe he slotted that in so casually.

One other thing on this - even this late in the match, it always felt like we would find a winner. It's crazy how much a few new signings and a strong start to the season does to your outlook on the squad.
Hahahahah!!! Agreed, mate. If it's Messi who delivered that KIND of assist... It would be all over the news.

Messi-esque that, isn't it?  ;D  ;D  Fuck me when Robertson slotted that in. Left foot too.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
September 18, 2023, 05:33:16 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 05:23:04 pm
No one's stopping you bud. No one can stop you even if they wanted to. But you have to expect some comeback. You can't do it with impunity. That's the only issue here. The whole 'people should be allowed to...' movement seem to want to be able to post any old shite without anyone disagreeing or criticising their post back.

Ain't gonna happen

 ;D *cringe*
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
September 18, 2023, 05:36:41 pm
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
September 18, 2023, 05:59:24 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on September 18, 2023, 05:33:16 pm
;D *cringe*
I'll allow it, with impunity ;)
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
September 18, 2023, 11:27:26 pm
https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1703882583325503668

Quote
Dom Szoboszlai became the 2nd fastest footballer in @premierleague history against Wolves recording a top speed of 36.76kph

Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 12:26:22 am
Quote from: Samie on September 18, 2023, 11:27:26 pm
https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1703882583325503668


History or since last year? Have they only been recording it since last season or something?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 12:36:10 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 05:23:04 pm
No one's stopping you bud. No one can stop you even if they wanted to. But you have to expect some comeback. You can't do it with impunity. That's the only issue here. The whole 'people should be allowed to...' movement seem to want to be able to post any old shite without anyone disagreeing or criticising their post back.

Ain't gonna happen

to be honest, I kinda like it when they do, cos its genuinley hilarious. we know no manager gets all decisions right, thats the nature of sport, the error factor and the mistakes are as big a part of what makes it the spectacle it is, as anything else.   Its just the arrogance of a handful here who genuinly think they know the ins and outs of managment and what goes into making these decisions, when they are sat there behind a computer or tv, no doubt scrolling through their beloved stat websites, and using the great power of hindsight, so have at it, (and there is honestly only a very few who behave like this), its honestly one of the funniest aspects on this great forum.

But also honestly, this whole thing wasnt about someone saying he made a mistake, cos who cares, it was just the utterly petulant, brattish, disrespectful shite that went on form one poster in particular after 45 minutes of football. There honestly isnt any need for that.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 02:22:37 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on September 18, 2023, 05:24:23 pm
Still here mentally. Can't believe he slotted that in so casually.

One other thing on this - even this late in the match, it always felt like we would find a winner. It's crazy how much a few new signings and a strong start to the season does to your outlook on the squad.
The pass from Salah is just beautiful. He does these little genius things that are hard to notice sometimes.
Delayed- unexpected lay-off, with the "wrong" foot, catching the defender off-guard, and then the deft finishing touch from Robbo...

Beauty!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 02:27:55 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 05:26:15 pm
He's scored against Wolves before, right?
The last goal he scored before Saturday.... was against Wolves... ended 3-1.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 18, 2023, 05:27:39 pm
Last game of 21/22 season
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 09:15:52 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:36:10 am
to be honest, I kinda like it when they do, cos its genuinley hilarious. we know no manager gets all decisions right, thats the nature of sport, the error factor and the mistakes are as big a part of what makes it the spectacle it is, as anything else.   Its just the arrogance of a handful here who genuinly think they know the ins and outs of managment and what goes into making these decisions, when they are sat there behind a computer or tv, no doubt scrolling through their beloved stat websites, and using the great power of hindsight, so have at it, (and there is honestly only a very few who behave like this), its honestly one of the funniest aspects on this great forum.

Would love to know which posters these are who think they know the ins and outs of football management because they use stats websites.  Who are you talking about?

There used to be way more talk about stats and tactics on this board.  Roy Hendo used to be way more heavily involved, PoP was another who talked tactics and stats a lot before he sacked it off.  Jack uses stats all the time and is also happy to admit when he got things spectacularly wrong because of how he interpreted the stats (Nunez, for example).  But he gets loads of comments disparaging him looking deeper into the stats (which is basically the same thing our analysts do, just at a lower level).

Just feels to me like a lot of folks on here want a website where no one uses stats to make a point, no one talks about false 9s, inverted fullbacks, , no one discusses the details of transfer options, why decisions were made, etc.  RAWK has honestly been dumbed down quite a bit from a tactical/stats standpoint over the past few years because anyone who tries to talk about those things just gets shouted down by people who just don't want to read it.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
Lol you cant be serious :)

Everyone talks about stats, no-one's stopping anyone talking about stats. Stats are great, they're fantatsically useful and interesting, esp. when they show us to be boss  8)

Are you sure your not becoming paranoid looking for censorship everywhere?

And I think you misunderstood Dims post completely. I don't think she was talking about discussing stats at all; she was talking about people thinking they know better than the manager, and her point was that one of the reasons for this is some people become arrogant and full of themselves just  because they happen to have read some stats sites and watched a few tactics videos. As if that puts them on a par with someone like Klopp or, and this is the real doozie, that that somehow means that they know what's happening behind the scenes.

Lots of people confidently declaring that 'Klopp got it wrong' everytime something doesn't work out as we would want it to; though they have no idea what the situation was when he had to make his decision as to selection or tactics or whatever. 'he should of started X instead of Y'. But were you there in training getting first hand, up-to-date information about who looked more ready to start and who didn't? No of course you weren't. None of us were.

And of course: just because something doesn't work out it doesn't mean the decision was wrong. Sometimes even the right decision, by any analysis, still just doesn't work out for some reason.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 01:47:22 pm
I'll ask again, who on here thinks they know better than Klopp?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 01:48:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:47:22 pm
I'll ask again, who on here thinks they know better than Klopp?
That's bait!

It's a trap! Runnn!!!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 01:52:26 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:48:19 pm
That's bait!

It's a trap! Runnn!!!

Exactly.  It's easy to throw that accusation around to shut down conversations, but when pushed, no one ever comes up with a name.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 02:05:03 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:52:26 pm
Exactly.  It's easy to throw that accusation around to shut down conversations, but when pushed, no one ever comes up with a name.
There you go again; what conversation is being shut down? You seem to be quite vocal for someone who is being shut down.

So you now concede that you misunderstood the previous post?

Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 02:14:08 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:05:03 pm
There you go again; what conversation is being shut down? You seem to be quite vocal for someone who is being shut down.

So you now concede that you misunderstood the previous post?



Someone please lock this thread so I stop replying to nonsense.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 02:25:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 05:23:04 pm
No one's stopping you bud. No one can stop you even if they wanted to. But you have to expect some comeback. You can't do it with impunity. That's the only issue here. The whole 'people should be allowed to...' movement seem to want to be able to post any old shite without anyone disagreeing or criticising their post back.

Ain't gonna happen

Lets get this right. Tubby says Klopp made a bad call starting Mac here.

Quote from: tubby on September 16, 2023, 04:06:13 pm
Yup.  Bad call from the manager to start him in this match, especially with Endo sat on the bench, a defensive midfield he had to talk the owners into signing.

Now Tubby said this after Klopp told the world he made a bad call starting Mac. So about as reasonable criticism as you'll ever hear. But, and the irony here is really something, YOU decided you had to jump on this 'any old shite' (or in the world of actual reality rather than your make believe world, Klopp's opinion)  with this.

Quote from: Ghost Town on September 16, 2023, 04:09:29 pm
Nice bit of snide against the manager and Endo, not even in that player's thread. That must be worth a few extra bonus points

Perhaps, just perhaps, you don't have all the info

And yet apparently it's people commenting on Klopp decisions who have got all this wrong? How about you spend a bit less time trolling the forum for posters/ posts to jump on and a bit more time engaging in good faith. You're really quite capable of a decent post.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 03:02:21 pm
Heh heh Is that you Alanis? ;D

Well, it was fun, but tubbs is right; it's very easy to just keep hitting reply and thinking it's one of those interminable late night conversations in the boozer, complete with some bloke who turns up ratted and starts butting-in ;).

So apologies to the rest of the forum, we should get back to discussing Wolves v Liverpool

Or the burning questions like is 4-4-2 due a comeback and if so are Darwin and Mo more Toshack/Keegan or Dalglish/Rush?

Someone find that 'Why not both?' gif!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 03:42:50 pm
Are City doing a 2 up top thing with Alvarez and Haaland in De Bruynes absence? Getting Mo more central would be very nice.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 05:06:50 pm
Klopp isn't some God who we can't question  :butt

From what I've seen, some of the posts made good points around certain aspects of the match and how we started. Some didn't (the HT thread was an embarrassment as usual) but to call out any criticism of Klopp is mental. It was a baffling decision to have Gomez try and replicate the Trent inverted fullback role and it's very obvious even the great man thought so himself because he changed it at HT. Is me saying that blasphemy? Is it fuck, everyone with eyes could see it
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 07:06:00 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September 18, 2023, 05:15:19 pm
At least half the posts on these boards are unqualified opinion.

Are you saying I, or other posters, are not allowed to critique Klopp at all? That sounds a bit culty to me.

I had hold two views in my head at once....

Klopp is one of the best managers we've ever had at the club and we are lucky to have him.

He doesn't get everything right.

------

I thought we were shite in the first half and was thankful for the positivity from mates, telling me Wolves would run out of steam and our match winners would turn the game second half. The poor record in early kick off's last season coupled with a hangover probably didn't help my mood or optimism.

With hindsight, and even foresight, starting Mac was a poor decision/gamble that didn't pay off. Klopp got that one wrong but he also rectified that mistake, by not only setting up the team to win the game in the second half but also giving the adjusted side the time to do so.

So whilst my opinion is unqualified, I think Klopp made some mistakes but he also righted them.

A game of two halves and a Boss win in the end 8)

I don't think anyone has a problem when a poster states that they think Klopp made a mistake. What rankles is when posters state with absolute certainty that the reason we were being outplayed first half was the decision to play MacAllister. Even worse were the posters then doubling down and stating that Klopp pushed for Endo. Without even a thought for whether Endo was ready to start as a single 6 or not.

Within reason and with context anyone should be able to question a decision made by Klopp. The halftime thread was far from that.

As Klopp himself said there was no perfect choice. It wasn't a straight decision between Mac and a similar player with similar experience of playing for us. There were no obvious right or wrong choices.

Wolves set out to specifically target our 6 and they are perfectly suited to doing that. Whoever played the six role for us was likely to have a really rough ride early on. We were also playing a completely makeshift defence. There is no guarantee that if we had started with Endo, Jones or Gravenberch as the six that the same thing wouldn't have happened. So if he had done any of those things and Wolves had played well would those decisions be a cast iron mistakes as well?

I think what must be acknowledged is that this will be a transitional season and that we must allow the players and the manager the freedom to grow. The manager must be allowed the chance to try things and to bed players in. Just because things don't click straight away doesn't mean they were a mistake. Mistakes are the things you don't learn from.

Unfortunately for me, there are a section of posters on here desperate to pin things on Klopp.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Yesterday at 07:33:38 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 05:06:50 pm
Klopp isn't some God who we can't question  :butt

From what I've seen, some of the posts made good points around certain aspects of the match and how we started. Some didn't (the HT thread was an embarrassment as usual) but to call out any criticism of Klopp is mental. It was a baffling decision to have Gomez try and replicate the Trent inverted fullback role and it's very obvious even the great man thought so himself because he changed it at HT. Is me saying that blasphemy? Is it fuck, everyone with eyes could see it

The leaps from certain posters are amazing. First it was Klopp admitted his mistake regarding starting MacAllister. When you ask for a quote you don't get one. Now it is that he admitted his mistake inverting Gomez because he changed things at half time. Can you provide a quote for Klopp admitting it was a mistake to invert Gomez? or is that just another huge assumption?

Because he has done that a few times. Started games with an inverted full-back when teams were fresh and had a high-energy press and then changed formation later in games and threw on more attacking players as the opposition tired. Then guess what in the next game he has started with an inverted full back. 

It makes perfect sense to start with more build-up options against a high-intensity press away from home and then utilise our array of attacking talents when the game opens up.

The reason we inverted Gomez was to give us more passing options during the build-up phase and so we could have a 3-2 formation at the back. We did that because Wolves are a very good pressing side and were always going to target our build-up play. For me given that scenario. The fact that Mac was playing out of position and that we had a make-shift defence I would have found it far more baffling to only have one 6 first half. 

The bizarre thing is that Gomez was absolutely fine in possession and we dominated possession first half having 64% of the ball. Gomez's problems were defensive not in possession. The huge issue in the first half was that Mac had a mare. He continually gave the ball away in dangerous areas and Wolves immediately switched the ball to Neto.

Those problems with Neto targetting the right side of our defence would have happened whether Gomez was inverted or pushed on like he was second half. Personally, I think the biggest issue first half was that Mac's passing was far too aggressive. He played passes that would have been fine as an 8 but were too risky for a six to play. That may have been because he was tired or could have been because he is still adapting to playing deeper.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 07:50:37 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:33:38 pm
The leaps from certain posters are amazing. First it was Klopp admitted his mistake regarding starting MacAllister. When you ask for a quote you don't get one.

You've said this a few times but it's very clear that JK heavily implied that starting Mac was a mistake.

"Obviously we wanted to start completely differently, but for whatever reason it was not possible for the boys, you can see it. Low energy level, Macca, some others as well, you could just see they struggled. We couldnt change five times at half-time, so we thought wed change the system and one player, and give us a bit more speed up front, natural speed. He had some good moments in the first half but he was not disappointed to come off, more relief.

Again, it's completely fine, Klopp has earnt himself plenty of mistakes and he knows far more about football in general, his players and the week preceding the Wolves game than any of us do. But those quotes strongly suggest that Kloppo himself felt he'd made a mistake in starting Mac Allister.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 09:10:48 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:50:37 am
You've said this a few times but it's very clear that JK heavily implied that starting Mac was a mistake.

"Obviously we wanted to start completely differently, but for whatever reason it was not possible for the boys, you can see it. Low energy level, Macca, some others as well, you could just see they struggled. We couldnt change five times at half-time, so we thought wed change the system and one player, and give us a bit more speed up front, natural speed. He had some good moments in the first half but he was not disappointed to come off, more relief.

Again, it's completely fine, Klopp has earnt himself plenty of mistakes and he knows far more about football in general, his players and the week preceding the Wolves game than any of us do. But those quotes strongly suggest that Kloppo himself felt he'd made a mistake in starting Mac Allister.

Okay so the posters who have stated ad infinitum that Klopp admitted that he made a mistake are clearly wrong. He didn't did he.

Even the piece you have quoted clearly shows that he was talking about a number of players starting slowly, having low energy levels.

What is being missed here is that it is often just as difficult for the players who didn't go on International duty. Klopp has also spoken about us needing to play games to get our rhythm. After an international break you have a mixture of players who have travelled the globe playing games and others who have lost their sharpness having not played for a couple of weeks.

It wasn't just Mac. The likes of Gomez, Matip and Jones also started with low energy and were off the pace. Posters talk as if Saturday was a one off and the first time we have started slowly. We have been doing it for a season and a half. Look at how many times we have conceded the first goal over the last 50 games.

Mac is a top player and one of the reasons for that is that he is very brave. He wants the ball in tight areas. He is willing to take a touch and draw players in and above all he doesn't take the easy pass. One of the reasons we love him is because of that. He is a breath of fresh air compared to the players we had in midfield who were far more staid and safe in possession.

The brutal truth is if you are brave in possession and keep choosing the aggressive pass then you are going to have games like Saturdays. You will have games in which things go wrong, especially when you try those passes from a deeper starting position.

What Klopp also said about Mac is that his decision making was off and that he was one mistimed tackle away from a second yellow card. They were also valid reasons to bring him off on Saturday but they are conveniently being ignored.

MacAllister reminded me on Saturday of Lovren v Spurs. Lovren was an incredibly aggressive front foot defender who wanted to take the battle to the forward. Like Mac and his passing if you are very aggressive then you are going to have days when things don't go your way. It is far better to hook the player and let him regroup than to keep him on and watch things go from bad to worse.

Saturday MacAllister may well have been affected by playing in La Paz but equally if he hadn't been sawn off by an absurd early booking and his first couple of passes hadn't gone astray then he may have played as well as Alvarez did for City.

For me the liklihood is that Klopp didn't intend for any of our South American players to play the full game against Wolves and that the plan was to start Mac to help beat the press first half and then bring on Diaz and Darwin as the game opened up.

MacAllister was really poor first half but as Klopp said he still did some things well. We had 64% possesion and actually had the higher xG first half. We were still in the game at half time and we used the squad well.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 09:23:35 am
Al, do you think Klopp has ever made a tactical mistake in his time at Liverpool?

EDIT:  And please don't reply with something like...

For me we shouldn't be diving into whether Klopp has made tactical errors without considering all the facts.  The brutal truth is that he is managing with one hand tied behind his back FSG blah blah blah.

Just simple yes or no, please.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 09:24:56 am
Crazy how congested Wolves was at one point... and we still played in and around them. Pressed them like a can - literally!
There was NO WAY OUT of that circle- no out-ball whatsoever!
Amazing Liverpool!

Look at that- 10 Wolves players in that small space.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 09:31:15 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:50:37 am
You've said this a few times but it's very clear that JK heavily implied that starting Mac was a mistake.

"Obviously we wanted to start completely differently, but for whatever reason it was not possible for the boys, you can see it. Low energy level, Macca, some others as well, you could just see they struggled. We couldnt change five times at half-time, so we thought wed change the system and one player, and give us a bit more speed up front, natural speed. He had some good moments in the first half but he was not disappointed to come off, more relief.

Again, it's completely fine, Klopp has earnt himself plenty of mistakes and he knows far more about football in general, his players and the week preceding the Wolves game than any of us do. But those quotes strongly suggest that Kloppo himself felt he'd made a mistake in starting Mac Allister.

Theres another quote where he says they assessed the physical level of some players wrongly which is clearer than this one. I like AL but hes in his dog with a bone zone right now so probably no point getting into it much more.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 09:32:18 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:10:48 am
Okay so the posters who have stated ad infinitum that Klopp admitted that he made a mistake are clearly wrong. He didn't did he.

Even the piece you have quoted clearly shows that he was talking about a number of players starting slowly, having low energy levels.

What is being missed here is that it is often just as difficult for the players who didn't go on International duty. Klopp has also spoken about us needing to play games to get our rhythm. After an international break you have a mixture of players who have travelled the globe playing games and others who have lost their sharpness having not played for a couple of weeks.

It wasn't just Mac. The likes of Gomez, Matip and Jones also started with low energy and were off the pace. Posters talk as if Saturday was a one off and the first time we have started slowly. We have been doing it for a season and a half. Look at how many times we have conceded the first goal over the last 50 games.

Mac is a top player and one of the reasons for that is that he is very brave. He wants the ball in tight areas. He is willing to take a touch and draw players in and above all he doesn't take the easy pass. One of the reasons we love him is because of that. He is a breath of fresh air compared to the players we had in midfield who were far more staid and safe in possession.

The brutal truth is if you are brave in possession and keep choosing the aggressive pass then you are going to have games like Saturdays. You will have games in which things go wrong, especially when you try those passes from a deeper starting position.

What Klopp also said about Mac is that his decision making was off and that he was one mistimed tackle away from a second yellow card. They were also valid reasons to bring him off on Saturday but they are conveniently being ignored.

MacAllister reminded me on Saturday of Lovren v Spurs. Lovren was an incredibly aggressive front foot defender who wanted to take the battle to the forward. Like Mac and his passing if you are very aggressive then you are going to have days when things don't go your way. It is far better to hook the player and let him regroup than to keep him on and watch things go from bad to worse.

Saturday MacAllister may well have been affected by playing in La Paz but equally if he hadn't been sawn off by an absurd early booking and his first couple of passes hadn't gone astray then he may have played as well as Alvarez did for City.

For me the liklihood is that Klopp didn't intend for any of our South American players to play the full game against Wolves and that the plan was to start Mac to help beat the press first half and then bring on Diaz and Darwin as the game opened up.

MacAllister was really poor first half but as Klopp said he still did some things well. We had 64% possesion and actually had the higher xG first half. We were still in the game at half time and we used the squad well.

You're a very literal thinker, Al  ;D it's pretty clear that he saw half time as an opportunity to fix that mistake, which he did decisively. I think it was a mistake to start Mac A and I think Klopp shares that view. It's really quite OK to think that and by no means makes one anti-Klopp, an accusation you throw around pretty disrespectfully when posters happen to disagree with you.

I think the XG argument is a little beside the point. It ignores the Cunha chance for one, but regardless, as you've acknowledged, we weren't good first half. We were great second half, thanks to some excellent half time management. Including rectifying a mistake in starting Mac Allister, who was evidently goosed by his midweek venture  :)
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 09:40:51 am
Al youd definitely win more people to your perspective if you said that, in this case BOTH that Klopp and his team got the physical level of Max wrong and that he probably shouldnt have started him AND that the reason Klopp even had to make a hard choice like that was because of a failure by the club to adequately reinforce the 6 position by rights we should have an embarrassment of riches in midfield right now but Klopp feels he has to risk a Max knackered by playing at insane altitude and long haul travel by our lack of options at 6.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 09:45:52 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on September 18, 2023, 05:15:23 pm

Robbo gets into good positions more often than we realise - he usually just blazes them over, left or right  ;D so it was a VERY pleasant surprise that he took that with a calm head and slotted it.

Holding thumbs that he does that more often now
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 09:53:56 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:23:35 am
Al, do you think Klopp has ever made a tactical mistake in his time at Liverpool?

EDIT:  And please don't reply with something like...

For me we shouldn't be diving into whether Klopp has made tactical errors without considering all the facts.  The brutal truth is that he is managing with one hand tied behind his back FSG blah blah blah.

Just simple yes or no, please.

This is were it gets really annoying. Posters talk about tactical decisions as if we are talking about chess or poker. In Chess or Poker there are absolutely clear optimum moves based on numbers.

Football is far from that simple. Klopp made decisions on Saturday based on playing our most press resistant player as the six and backed that up by inverting Gomez to give him the best possible chance of beating the press.

There was sound logic to doing that. It was a gamble to start Mac but starting any other player would also be a gamble. He said it himself there is was no perfect choice. He wasn't choosing between Mac who had played in La Paz and Mac who hadn't.

Just as big a gamble was to start Quansah ahead of Ibou. That is where we are at the manager has to make difficult choices. We are in a far from ideal position in regard to both defensive and midfield options for differing reasons.

When you are forced to take gambles on players like Quansah and MacAllister for me it is quite frankly absurd to blame the manager for the gambles that don't work out and brand them as mistakes. It is then even more absurd to state with absolute certainty that the first half happened because Mac played in La Paz.



As Klopp said half the team were off the pace on Saturday in the first half. It happens away from home because for me it is far easier to start games fast when you don't have the ball.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 10:04:59 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:53:56 am
This is were it gets really annoying. Posters talk about tactical decisions as if we are talking about chess or poker. In Chess or Poker there are absolutely clear optimum moves based on numbers.

Football is far from that simple. Klopp made decisions on Saturday based on playing our most press resistant player as the six and backed that up by inverting Gomez to give him the best possible chance of beating the press.

There was sound logic to doing that. It was a gamble to start Mac but starting any other player would also be a gamble. He said it himself there is was no perfect choice. He wasn't choosing between Mac who had played in La Paz and Mac who hadn't.

Just as big a gamble was to start Quansah ahead of Ibou. That is where we are at the manager has to make difficult choices. We are in a far from ideal position in regard to both defensive and midfield options for differing reasons.

When you are forced to take gambles on players like Quansah and MacAllister for me it is quite frankly absurd to blame the manager for the gambles that don't work out and brand them as mistakes. It is then even more absurd to state with absolute certainty that the first half happened because Mac played in La Paz.



As Klopp said half the team were off the pace on Saturday in the first half. It happens away from home because for me it is far easier to start games fast when you don't have the ball.

You did the thing I asked you not to do.  Yes or no?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 10:15:21 am
"To make no mistakes is not in the power of man; but from their errors and mistakes the wise and good learn wisdom for the future."
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 10:25:36 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:04:59 am
You did the thing I asked you not to do.  Yes or no?

Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Today at 10:31:48 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:32:18 am
You're a very literal thinker, Al  ;D it's pretty clear that he saw half time as an opportunity to fix that mistake, which he did decisively. I think it was a mistake to start Mac A and I think Klopp shares that view. It's really quite OK to think that and by no means makes one anti-Klopp, an accusation you throw around pretty disrespectfully when posters happen to disagree with you.

I think the XG argument is a little beside the point. It ignores the Cunha chance for one, but regardless, as you've acknowledged, we weren't good first half. We were great second half, thanks to some excellent half time management. Including rectifying a mistake in starting Mac Allister, who was evidently goosed by his midweek venture  :)

How does xG ignore the Cunha chance.

As for the second half stuff. We have been better in the 2nd half of a lot of matches. It isn't because of the first half team selections for me. It is because we are much better when the game opens up and we can better utilise our attacking players especially our bench.

Or we could go down your route and say that the better 2nd half performance showed Klopp made a mistake with his first half team selection. I mean what was Klopp thinking of selecting 11 players against Newcastle for the first half. Why not just leave Virgil out and play 10 from the start eh.

Time and time again this season we have posters stating that Klopp has got his first half team selection wrong and that he shouldn't play with an inverted full back. We then use our bench 2nd half push the full backs on bring on the likes of Darwin and exploit the space as the opposition tire.

Those same posters then use that as some weird approval for their criticism of our system. We then get the Klopp admitted he got it wrong because he changed things during the 2nd half shouts. Except we then start the next game with an inverted full back so either Klopp wasn't admitting he got it wrong or is just extremely forgetful.

For me the likes of Klopp and Ped have created a monster because of how successful they were at pressing teams high up the pitch. There has been an evolution amongst other managers who have followed suit.

To succeed you have to stay one step ahead of the other managers. That is why both Klopp and Ped use an inverted defender as a 2nd six and why both have a press resistant six in a 3-2 build up.

For me Klopp knew that Mac wasn't fresh as a daisy just like Ped knew that Alvarez wasn't 100%. However both managers know how important each player is to beating the press. Mac is usually exceptional at playing vertical passes that beat the press and Alvarez is exceptional at dropping in and receiving the passes that beat the press.

First half we dominated possession despite Mac and others being poor and had the higher xG. Compare that to last year when we started with Baj, Thiago and Keita and a flat back four. Pretty much what a lot of posters suggested we should do this time and we're 2-0 down in 12 minutes and beaten 3-0.

For me the criticisms of Klopp are coming from two camps really. One camp is obvious the group of posters who will hear absolutely no criticism of the owners are to a man absolutely clear that Klopp is fair game.

The other is from posters who dislike and for me don't really understand why we play with a double pivot and an inverted full back. Even though the results have been transformed by the use of an inverted full back.

They conveniently ignore that we were much worse trying to play out in a traditional 4-3-3 and that teams have been targeting our right back for half a decade.

To state with any certainty that starting Mac was a mistake the for me you would have to see the other scenarios play out such as Endo as the six at this stage of his learning curve. Or perhaps they could go back and watch some of our away performances from last season when we started with a single six and a flat back four.
