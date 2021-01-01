« previous next »
PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott

Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 05:26:15 pm
He's scored against Wolves before, right?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Charlie Adams fried egg

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 05:27:38 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 05:15:19 pm
At least half the posts on these boards are unqualified opinion.

Are you saying I, or other posters, are not allowed to critique Klopp at all? That sounds a bit culty to me.

I had hold two views in my head at once....

Klopp is one of the best managers we've ever had at the club and we are lucky to have him.

He doesn't get everything right.

------

I thought we were shite in the first half and was thankful for the positivity from mates, telling me Wolves would run out of steam and our match winners would turn the game second half. The poor record in early kick off's last season coupled with a hangover probably didn't help my mood or optimism.

With hindsight, and even foresight, starting Mac was a poor decision/gamble that didn't pay off. Klopp got that one wrong but he also rectified that mistake, by not only setting up the team to win the game in the second half but also giving the adjusted side the time to do so.

So whilst my opinion is unqualified, I think Klopp made some mistakes but he also righted them.

A game of two halves and a Boss win in the end 8)
Ive already said he doesnt get everything right. Its just very difficult to assess exactly what hes got wrong without knowing the circumstances that led to the decision in question. As I said previously, sometimes with hindsight posters can say I told you so.

Im more interested in why he made the decision to start macallister, and the information he was working with at the time.
duvva 💅

  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 05:27:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:26:15 pm
He's scored against Wolves before, right?
Last game of 21/22 season
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

NarutoReds

  Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 05:28:30 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 05:24:23 pm
Still here mentally. Can't believe he slotted that in so casually.

One other thing on this - even this late in the match, it always felt like we would find a winner. It's crazy how much a few new signings and a strong start to the season does to your outlook on the squad.
Hahahahah!!! Agreed, mate. If it's Messi who delivered that KIND of assist... It would be all over the news.

Messi-esque that, isn't it?  ;D  ;D  Fuck me when Robertson slotted that in. Left foot too.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 05:33:16 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:23:04 pm
No one's stopping you bud. No one can stop you even if they wanted to. But you have to expect some comeback. You can't do it with impunity. That's the only issue here. The whole 'people should be allowed to...' movement seem to want to be able to post any old shite without anyone disagreeing or criticising their post back.

Ain't gonna happen

 ;D *cringe*
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 05:36:41 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 05:59:24 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 05:33:16 pm
;D *cringe*
I'll allow it, with impunity ;)
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm
https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1703882583325503668

Quote
Dom Szoboszlai became the 2nd fastest footballer in @premierleague history against Wolves recording a top speed of 36.76kph

B0151?

Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #488 on: Today at 12:26:22 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm
https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1703882583325503668


History or since last year? Have they only been recording it since last season or something?
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #489 on: Today at 12:36:10 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:23:04 pm
No one's stopping you bud. No one can stop you even if they wanted to. But you have to expect some comeback. You can't do it with impunity. That's the only issue here. The whole 'people should be allowed to...' movement seem to want to be able to post any old shite without anyone disagreeing or criticising their post back.

Ain't gonna happen

to be honest, I kinda like it when they do, cos its genuinley hilarious. we know no manager gets all decisions right, thats the nature of sport, the error factor and the mistakes are as big a part of what makes it the spectacle it is, as anything else.   Its just the arrogance of a handful here who genuinly think they know the ins and outs of managment and what goes into making these decisions, when they are sat there behind a computer or tv, no doubt scrolling through their beloved stat websites, and using the great power of hindsight, so have at it, (and there is honestly only a very few who behave like this), its honestly one of the funniest aspects on this great forum.

But also honestly, this whole thing wasnt about someone saying he made a mistake, cos who cares, it was just the utterly petulant, brattish, disrespectful shite that went on form one poster in particular after 45 minutes of football. There honestly isnt any need for that.
the_red_pill

  Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #490 on: Today at 02:22:37 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 05:24:23 pm
Still here mentally. Can't believe he slotted that in so casually.

One other thing on this - even this late in the match, it always felt like we would find a winner. It's crazy how much a few new signings and a strong start to the season does to your outlook on the squad.
The pass from Salah is just beautiful. He does these little genius things that are hard to notice sometimes.
Delayed- unexpected lay-off, with the "wrong" foot, catching the defender off-guard, and then the deft finishing touch from Robbo...

Beauty!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

the_red_pill

  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 Hwang v Liverpool 3, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
Reply #491 on: Today at 02:27:55 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:26:15 pm
He's scored against Wolves before, right?
The last goal he scored before Saturday.... was against Wolves... ended 3-1.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:27:39 pm
Last game of 21/22 season
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
