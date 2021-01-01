No one's stopping you bud. No one can stop you even if they wanted to. But you have to expect some comeback. You can't do it with impunity. That's the only issue here. The whole 'people should be allowed to...' movement seem to want to be able to post any old shite without anyone disagreeing or criticising their post back.



Ain't gonna happen



to be honest, I kinda like it when they do, cos its genuinley hilarious. we know no manager gets all decisions right, thats the nature of sport, the error factor and the mistakes are as big a part of what makes it the spectacle it is, as anything else. Its just the arrogance of a handful here who genuinly think they know the ins and outs of managment and what goes into making these decisions, when they are sat there behind a computer or tv, no doubt scrolling through their beloved stat websites, and using the great power of hindsight, so have at it, (and there is honestly only a very few who behave like this), its honestly one of the funniest aspects on this great forum.But also honestly, this whole thing wasnt about someone saying he made a mistake, cos who cares, it was just the utterly petulant, brattish, disrespectful shite that went on form one poster in particular after 45 minutes of football. There honestly isnt any need for that.