I'm not going to go into a circular, we see the 6 in Kloppball mark 2 very differently.

I'm talking about our player, which Klopp says after the game "The good thing about the first half it was that bad I thought we can't play a second half that bad. Low energy level. Macca", probably got some duff advice that he was good for 45 minutes.

I'd have started Endo as the 6 and played a more traditional 433 with Gomez at right back and staying further back, shows what I know Klopp switched it to a 442 with Jones and Szobo as a double pivot which worked more than well.

All I know is Gravenberch was mooted as a top target in April by Reddy, and we love waiting for a player. I don't think Klopps comments about wanting them for pre-season are as black and white as you do, it's incredibly rare to do all your business that early, especially in a silly summer where the sportswashers went mental, but you won't ever see beyond your stance.

I don't see the difference to be honest. For me Klopp wants a versatile press-resistant player capable of playing as a single pivot. Do you see something different?Klopp also blamed the lack of organisation saying it looked like they had just met in the car park before the game. Personally, I think it is really hard for a team to play with a lot of energy and intensity when the organisation isn't right. We had Quansah making his first start Matip coming back from some poor performances and Gomez shifted out to full-back.You end up with hesitation, uncertainty and players on their heels. Blaming Klopp for starting Mac and trying to keep some semblance of consistency of selection when as you say he was almost certainly told MacAllister was fit to start is just plain wrong for me.For me it was a gamble starting MacAllister and keeping the system with an inverted fullback. However starting Endo who looks completely bamboozled by our system, who is used to playing in a double pivot and has no experience of starting a Premier League game would be a much bigger gamble. To then compound that by abandoning the inverted full-back against a team set up to press the 6 takes that to a whole new level.There is absolutely nothing wrong with having a long-term aim of converting a young versatile talented player like Gravenberch into a player who can play in our system. The issue comes when you essentially try and change the whole midfield in one summer and compound that by selling your two single 6's and bring in a prospect on deadline day.For me Klopp was left between a rock and a hard place yesterday because of a poor recruitment strategy. We should have had a gradual refreshment of the midfield and not a mad change everything-at-once window. Especially if you are going to leave recruitment until the death throes of the window.Personally, we had two choices we either brought in a ready-made single 6 or we have the patience to allow Klopp to mould the likes of Endo and Gravenberch into players who can fulfil that role. Instead of doing that you declared the first half to be down to Klopp's mistakes and even declared that it was Klopp's decision to go for Endo and Gravenberch instead of bring in a specialist single 6.