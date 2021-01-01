« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott  (Read 14570 times)

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 05:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:23:22 pm
I don't really see the issue here to be honest. We were awful in that first half, the post you highlighted was critical of the performances in that half not of the players in general. We were probably lucky not to concede more, that scuffed header from a Wolves player in particular really helped us.

It's possible to be critical of a first half performance without doubting that we can turn it around, and given that Klopp changed both players and tactics for the second half it seems he at least partially agreed with the assessment.
OK. I just thought it was more than a little harsh to judge a team like that - which has several new players learning new roles, a young CB who probably didn't expect to be playing, our best CB suspended, our 2nd best CB on the bench, our best playmaker injured, numerous players just back from international duty (one who was on oxygen in Bolivia a few days earlier), plus an early kick off in a game away from home, against a surprisingly decent Wolves side (at least for the first 45). But, you know - context and all that.

It was a clearly sluggish start that was nowhere near our usual standards - but to see (presumably..) grown adults saying it was 'rancid arsepwiping bad' with a 'midfield of useless holograms', 'a defence collectively shitting itself at the drop of a hat', and 'an attack not worthy of the name' is pretty embarrassing stuff to hear from a fellow red - especially after our solid season start. Imagine actually sitting down and writing that about your own team, given the context of the game, the players and the team selection I outlined above.

But oh well, its just an internet forum...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 06:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:28:52 pm
I think given that Klopp has started with a single six in every game alongside an inverted full back. Then it is abundantly clear what he wants, someone capable of playing as a single defensive pivot. Given that Fabinho was used in a double pivot at Monaco and was then converted to play as a single six then it is a like-for-like.

Henderson was an 8 who was converted to play as a single six. So again we are looking for a like-for-like solution. If you look at the teams who play with an inverted player during build-ups then the likes of City have a 'Rodri' player who is comfortable playing as a single six.

The issue for me is that he lost the two players who could play that role in Henderson and Fabinho and they weren't replaced until late in the window. That meant there was no time for them to learn the role and we went with the players who were here for pre-season.
 
That is a bit disingenuous mate. All the Argentina players had individual oxygen pipes before and after the game. Alvarez started in La Paz and played the full 90 minutes against West Ham and was outstanding. De Paul missed the Valencia game and Atletico got battered 3-0. So there is no hard and fast rule.

The biggest thing though is you still haven't stated who should have started against Wolves and how playing both a makeshift defence and midfield against an aggressive pressing side like Wolves would have avoided the first 40 minutes. You are quite happy to say Klopp got it wrong not starting Mac but are unwilling to suggest who should have started.

What you are suggesting though is playing a makeshift defence and a makeshift midfield and then reducing the number of deep passing options we have. That for me would be a huge gamble. Wolves were always going to allow us overwhelming possession and then pick their moment to press. Not playing an inverted fullback literally had the potential to throw Quansah to the Wolves.

Pushing Gomez on first half would have also left Matip to deal with Neto during transitions.


Gomez was far from an orthodox right back second half, he was a cross between a wing-back and an out-and-out winger. As for Klopp when chasing games it is pretty routine for him to throw on more athletic attacking options as the game opens up and the opposition can no longer press as effectively. 

Guardiola started a player who played in La Paz alongside Mac. So the comparison is pretty obvious I would say.

The issue for me is that you are blaming Klopp for the first half but are totally unwilling to provide any solutions to coping with the Wolves press. You are also completely unwilling to accept that Klopp was in a tricky position tactically having lost his two single 6's whilst not having them replaced until late in the window. I mean you are quite happy to say Klopp wanted them without acknowledging that he wanted them early so he could bed them in during pre-season.

For me Klopp has done an unbelievable job getting 13 points from a possible 15 and I think it is very wrong to come out with absurd black-and-white observations about Klopp being to blame for the first half. Even worse you were quite happy to blame Klopp for Endo and Gravenberch when they quite simply haven't had a chance to get used to a totally different role in a totally different system.

I'm not going to go into a circular, we see the 6 in Kloppball mark 2 very differently.

I'm talking about our player, which Klopp says after the game "The good thing about the first half it was that bad I thought we can't play a second half that bad. Low energy level. Macca", probably got some duff advice that he was good for 45 minutes.

I'd have started Endo as the 6 and played a more traditional 433 with Gomez at right back and staying further back, shows what I know Klopp switched it to a 442 with Jones and Szobo as a double pivot which worked more than well.

All I know is Gravenberch was mooted as a top target in April by Reddy, and we love waiting for a player. I don't think Klopps comments about wanting them for pre-season are as black and white as you do, it's incredibly rare to do all your business that early, especially in a silly summer where the sportswashers went mental, but you won't ever see beyond your stance.

He has, he's done fantastic with everything thrown at a team learning and growing together, the mental fortitude has been off the scale, we've also played some very good football which has me very excited for the season. I'll double down on my title challenge and Europa League trophy claim.

And please don't twist words, I didn't "blame" Klopp for Endo and Gravenberch, I just said I believe Klopp really liked those players and wanted them to sign, he is quoted as saying he got FSG to go against the norm to sign Endo for example. I'd be highly surprised Klopp isn't heavily involved in all our signings, certainly not to be "blamed" thats a very strange slant, almost like you don't rate either of them.

Anyway I think this is done, I'm sure everyone else doesn't want me and you to circular back and forth. You blame FSG for everything, so I doubt you'll see the irony in your "black and white" statements.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 06:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:46:06 pm
Jurgen Klopp himself could walk up to Al and say "I was wrong" and he still wouldn't accept it.



and Al can carry on being Al, its hugely preferable to the gobshites who have snidey little digs at Jürgen.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm »
crazy how easy we are finding it to score against deep defenses when this used to be one of the biggest problems once. On the other hand it is becoming really obvious that we are finding it really hard when our opponent is playing a high press against us. Wolves first half, Bounemouth and Newcastle in the first 30, Chelsea second half. Curious to see how we will sort this out.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 07:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm
crazy how easy we are finding it to score against deep defenses when this used to be one of the biggest problems once. On the other hand it is becoming really obvious that we are finding it really hard when our opponent is playing a high press against us. Wolves first half, Bounemouth and Newcastle in the first 30, Chelsea second half. Curious to see how we will sort this out.

Dont think scoring against deep defences has been an issue for a long time bar that covid season.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 07:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:05:30 pm
I'm not going to go into a circular, we see the 6 in Kloppball mark 2 very differently.

I don't see the difference to be honest. For me Klopp wants a versatile press-resistant player capable of playing as a single pivot. Do you see something different?

 
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:05:30 pm
I'm talking about our player, which Klopp says after the game "The good thing about the first half it was that bad I thought we can't play a second half that bad. Low energy level. Macca", probably got some duff advice that he was good for 45 minutes.

Klopp also blamed the lack of organisation saying it looked like they had just met in the car park before the game. Personally, I think it is really hard for a team to play with a lot of energy and intensity when the organisation isn't right. We had Quansah making his first start Matip coming back from some poor performances and Gomez shifted out to full-back.

You end up with hesitation, uncertainty and players on their heels. Blaming Klopp for starting Mac and trying to keep some semblance of consistency of selection when as you say he was almost certainly told MacAllister was fit to start is just plain wrong for me.     

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:05:30 pm
I'd have started Endo as the 6 and played a more traditional 433 with Gomez at right back and staying further back, shows what I know Klopp switched it to a 442 with Jones and Szobo as a double pivot which worked more than well.

For me it was a gamble starting MacAllister and keeping the system with an inverted fullback. However starting Endo who looks completely bamboozled by our system, who is used to playing in a double pivot and has no experience of starting a Premier League game would be a much bigger gamble. To then compound that by abandoning the inverted full-back against a team set up to press the 6 takes that to a whole new level.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:05:30 pm
All I know is Gravenberch was mooted as a top target in April by Reddy, and we love waiting for a player. I don't think Klopps comments about wanting them for pre-season are as black and white as you do, it's incredibly rare to do all your business that early, especially in a silly summer where the sportswashers went mental, but you won't ever see beyond your stance.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with having a long-term aim of converting a young versatile talented player like Gravenberch into a player who can play in our system. The issue comes when you essentially try and change the whole midfield in one summer and compound that by selling your two single 6's and bring in a prospect on deadline day.

For me Klopp was left between a rock and a hard place yesterday because of a poor recruitment strategy. We should have had a gradual refreshment of the midfield and not a mad change everything-at-once window. Especially if you are going to leave recruitment until the death throes of the window.

Personally, we had two choices we either brought in a ready-made single 6 or we have the patience to allow Klopp to mould the likes of Endo and Gravenberch into players who can fulfil that role. Instead of doing that you declared the first half to be down to Klopp's mistakes and even declared that it was Klopp's decision to go for Endo and Gravenberch instead of bring in a specialist single 6. 

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm »
Just to let everyone know, I havent watched a single second of us live yet this year, just seen the results. So Ill keep it up until we lose again. Youre welcome.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm »
I've just gone through yesterdays half time thread and some of you lot should be fucking embarrassed. I'm not saying I wasn't annoyed at how we played for the first 45 but fuck me I could put context on an early, away match with a few players missing and I confidently said to my daughters BF that we'd win.
I'm not some red-glossy-eyed prick, but it was evident we could only improve while Wolves had exhausted everything they had already so the game was ours to take with the inevitable subs. We had ammunition to get at them but many of you shot yourselves in the fucking foot dying to espouse your unfounded expertise in the game.

The ridicule of Mac Allister starting the match was disproportionally shameful. Whether he was rattled by his yellow or fatigued by his journeys will never be known, but fuck me what makes you think you can pronounce he shouldn't have started a game when you have zero knowledge of the weeks training schedule. And without that knowledge please don't comment on Endo.

That half time thread is the exact reason why we binned in-game threads.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 09:43:22 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm
Just to let everyone know, I havent watched a single second of us live yet this year, just seen the results. So Ill keep it up until we lose again. Youre welcome.
Fuck that shit. Youre missing out, get watching
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm
Just to let everyone know, I havent watched a single second of us live yet this year, just seen the results. So Ill keep it up until we lose again. Youre welcome.

Same here!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 09:45:41 pm »
I decided to swerve ht-threads years ago- Rafa's last few months.
It's just a place where people go to vomit... PREMATURELY(and look like right twats afterward- time after time, yet they never learn), and I'd rather not be there.
I sometimes do a quick scan to get a sense of the mood, and then I'm out. It's a blackhole filled with demons.
You cannot talk sense into anyone there. It's like a barbarian/zombie blood orgy.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:45:41 pm
I decided to swerve ht-threads years ago- Rafa's last few months.
It's just a place where people go to vomit... PREMATURELY(and look like right twats afterward- time after time, yet they never learn), and I'd rather not be there.
I sometimes do a quick scan to get a sense of the mood, and then I'm out. It's a blackhole filled with demons.
You cannot talk sense into anyone there. It's like a barbarian/zombie blood orgy.

Excellent.  And since there is no obligation to check in on the HT thread then it should work out well for everyone.  What gets said there will have no bearing whatsoever on your enjoyment of the match. 
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm
Just to let everyone know, I havent watched a single second of us live yet this year, just seen the results. So Ill keep it up until we lose again. Youre welcome.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
Same here!
Yeah, fuck that, start watching. I have only missed two games in the last 25 years, for both of which I was in an airplane traveling for work. I was pissed enough about that.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:16:04 pm
If you are going to start criticising other posters then it is probably best not to call one of the managers decisions insane.

I was criticising other posters for what they were saying at half time, so you pull out a comment I made a full 18 hours after the match finished?!

And saying "I think Klopp inverting Gomez was insane" is me expressing an opinion, in a jovial manner, once the dust had settled (and you know - we won). A bit different to bounding in halfway through a match demanding that we go back in time and sell Gomez.

Or how about bounding in at half time to call someone "a fucking disgrace"?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #454 on: Today at 08:36:26 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:43:22 pm
Fuck that shit. Youre missing out, get watching
Noooo, dont listen to him meady. We appreciate everything youre doing. Stick with it. Sell the tv if you have to, your missus will understand :)
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #455 on: Today at 08:44:44 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm
Just to let everyone know, I havent watched a single second of us live yet this year, just seen the results. So Ill keep it up until we lose again. Youre welcome.

Ill counter that record.

Ive watched us live at Anfield in both home games and all 3 away tv matches with the exception of the first 45 at Wolves. I had a dental appointment at 12.25 on Saturday which was annoying to say the least.

Arrived home at 1.30 aggrieved at the score but unaware of our performance. I settled down to watch another comeback, three goals and all was good in the world. I shall keep on watching oblivious to maccas nightmare and team woes as I dont read the half time threads either 😁
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #456 on: Today at 08:48:18 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm
I've just gone through yesterdays half time thread and some of you lot should be fucking embarrassed. I'm not saying I wasn't annoyed at how we played for the first 45 but fuck me I could put context on an early, away match with a few players missing and I confidently said to my daughters BF that we'd win.
I'm not some red-glossy-eyed prick, but it was evident we could only improve while Wolves had exhausted everything they had already so the game was ours to take with the inevitable subs. We had ammunition to get at them but many of you shot yourselves in the fucking foot dying to espouse your unfounded expertise in the game.

The ridicule of Mac Allister starting the match was disproportionally shameful. Whether he was rattled by his yellow or fatigued by his journeys will never be known, but fuck me what makes you think you can pronounce he shouldn't have started a game when you have zero knowledge of the weeks training schedule. And without that knowledge please don't comment on Endo.

That half time thread is the exact reason why we binned in-game threads.
I really think people forget in the 19/20 season we had some poor away games but still won.
Sheff Utd,Aston Villa 1st half, Chelsea. Actually if you look through the season we didnt have that many convincing away wins in general it is hard away from home.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:13:55 am »
I watched the game back as opposed to live...saw comments on my whatsapp and was expecting the worst in the first half.

We were slow and lathargic and didnt really trouble their keeper until late in the half, was a poor showing and Wolves seemed to have a lot more intent when attacking. Their goal could have been avoided and for it to come so early was annoying - dont think they had another good chance apart from that one where he missed the ball completely.
We had most of the possession, but where Wolves were comfortable with us having it

2nd half we looked much better and the game opened up. We also didnt create a huge amount of good chances and when they ran out of gas we took advantage. Well taken goal by robbo and then finished it off soon after.

This is exactly the type of game we would have lost last season so am very encouraged by us coming back to win it.
This all buys us time to tweak things within and get these players more used to eachother....im just a bit annoyed that City, Arsenal and Spurs have had a good start too - would like to have pulled away from one of the north london clubs, City as expected sit on top but all in all its a great start to the season - few banana skins coming up but cant complain at this stage.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:39:27 am »
As long as he scores(Gakpo)- even with the last touch before his sub, I'm happy.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #459 on: Today at 11:23:33 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm
I've just gone through yesterdays half time thread and some of you lot should be fucking embarrassed. I'm not saying I wasn't annoyed at how we played for the first 45 but fuck me I could put context on an early, away match with a few players missing and I confidently said to my daughters BF that we'd win.
I'm not some red-glossy-eyed prick, but it was evident we could only improve while Wolves had exhausted everything they had already so the game was ours to take with the inevitable subs. We had ammunition to get at them but many of you shot yourselves in the fucking foot dying to espouse your unfounded expertise in the game.

The ridicule of Mac Allister starting the match was disproportionally shameful. Whether he was rattled by his yellow or fatigued by his journeys will never be known, but fuck me what makes you think you can pronounce he shouldn't have started a game when you have zero knowledge of the weeks training schedule. And without that knowledge please don't comment on Endo.

This sums things up for me. Its the absolute confidence people have in their own expertise. The subtext of which is often that the management dont know what theyre doing, and that somehow these experts have spotted something that Klopp & co havent.

As you say, without the full information that the staff have, any opinion is pretty worthless. I dont know enough to judge decisions, and surely as supporters our relationship with the club and team is far simpler and less stressful if we just focus on the team on the pitch.

Football is shite enough with agents, sportswashers, PGMOL, pundits, administrators - the ones who gave us yet another 12.30 away etc. and surely thats where our collective ire should be focused, instead of questioning our own. Theres more and more snide digs aimed at Klopp, and it needs to stop, and please no one come back with the tired, its a forum or Im entitled to my opinion tropes.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #460 on: Today at 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:36:26 am
Noooo, dont listen to him meady. We appreciate everything youre doing. Stick with it. Sell the tv if you have to, your missus will understand :)

Dont worry Ill keep going.
Made a conscious decision last season so give the game a rest a bit just for my general mental well being. Nothing worse than being out with your family and your heads worrying about a game instead of enjoying them. I still care massively but its nice to not let it control you.
Four intense years of chasing Man cCity did that to me.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #461 on: Today at 11:39:35 am »
Saying you disagree with a decision the manager has made =/= snide digs at Klopp.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #462 on: Today at 11:54:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:39:35 am
Saying you disagree with a decision the manager has made =/= snide digs at Klopp.

It went far beyond that and even worse there was absolutely no context. Now the same posters are stating as an absolute fact that Klopp admitted starting Mac Allister was a mistake when he quite clearly didn't.

We had posters telling us that it was Klopp who pushed for Endo and Gravenberch but didn't start them. Again there was no context regarding whether they were up to speed with the system and were ready to start.

There has been a constant theme this season of certain posters attacking Klopp. Whether they use team selection, inverting a full back or his involvement in transfers this season, certain posters are looking for any stick to beat the manager with. A good example would be Schmadtke who Klopp barely knew becoming his best mate all of a sudden just because they happen to share a nationality.

This is happening when Klopp is working miracles and a major reason for our 13 points has been his in-game management. Imagine what the stick from a certain section of our fanbase would be if we hadn't turned so many games around.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #463 on: Today at 12:03:40 pm »
Do you think I'm one of the posters who is constantly attacking Klopp?  Because I got jumped on.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #464 on: Today at 12:39:06 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:38:13 am
Dont worry Ill keep going.
Made a conscious decision last season so give the game a rest a bit just for my general mental well being. Nothing worse than being out with your family and your heads worrying about a game instead of enjoying them. I still care massively but its nice to not let it control you.
Four intense years of chasing Man cCity did that to me.
Get that completely mate. Good on you.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #465 on: Today at 12:40:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:39:35 am
Saying you disagree with a decision the manager has made =/= snide digs at Klopp.

Who said that?

Having a go at how he reacts in press conferences when that prick James Pearce is baiting him to get story for his shitty little (also snide) article in The Pathetic is a snide dig. Maybe get the tone of the thread first before you youself react (as you love to do of course!), and if you think he was being perfectly reasonable and respectufl in his take on the manager, and not being a snide, then have at it. Reflects badly on you too then.

And again, said enough here in what should be a celebratory post match thread so will leave it finally.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #466 on: Today at 12:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:40:47 pm
Having a go at how he reacts in press conferences when that prick James Pearce is baiting him to get story for his shitty little (also snide) article in The Pathetic is a snide dig. Maybe get the tone of the thread first before you youself react (as you love to do of course!), and if you think he was being perfectly reoasnable in his take on the manager, and not being a snide, then have at it. Reflects badly on you too then.

Haha, come on.  Fucking hell.
