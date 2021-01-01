I think given that Klopp has started with a single six in every game alongside an inverted full back. Then it is abundantly clear what he wants, someone capable of playing as a single defensive pivot. Given that Fabinho was used in a double pivot at Monaco and was then converted to play as a single six then it is a like-for-like.
Henderson was an 8 who was converted to play as a single six. So again we are looking for a like-for-like solution. If you look at the teams who play with an inverted player during build-ups then the likes of City have a 'Rodri' player who is comfortable playing as a single six.
The issue for me is that he lost the two players who could play that role in Henderson and Fabinho and they weren't replaced until late in the window. That meant there was no time for them to learn the role and we went with the players who were here for pre-season.
That is a bit disingenuous mate. All the Argentina players had individual oxygen pipes before and after the game. Alvarez started in La Paz and played the full 90 minutes against West Ham and was outstanding. De Paul missed the Valencia game and Atletico got battered 3-0. So there is no hard and fast rule.
The biggest thing though is you still haven't stated who should have started against Wolves and how playing both a makeshift defence and midfield against an aggressive pressing side like Wolves would have avoided the first 40 minutes. You are quite happy to say Klopp got it wrong not starting Mac but are unwilling to suggest who should have started.
What you are suggesting though is playing a makeshift defence and a makeshift midfield and then reducing the number of deep passing options we have. That for me would be a huge gamble. Wolves were always going to allow us overwhelming possession and then pick their moment to press. Not playing an inverted fullback literally had the potential to throw Quansah to the Wolves.
Pushing Gomez on first half would have also left Matip to deal with Neto during transitions.
Gomez was far from an orthodox right back second half, he was a cross between a wing-back and an out-and-out winger. As for Klopp when chasing games it is pretty routine for him to throw on more athletic attacking options as the game opens up and the opposition can no longer press as effectively.
Guardiola started a player who played in La Paz alongside Mac. So the comparison is pretty obvious I would say.
The issue for me is that you are blaming Klopp for the first half but are totally unwilling to provide any solutions to coping with the Wolves press. You are also completely unwilling to accept that Klopp was in a tricky position tactically having lost his two single 6's whilst not having them replaced until late in the window. I mean you are quite happy to say Klopp wanted them without acknowledging that he wanted them early so he could bed them in during pre-season.
For me Klopp has done an unbelievable job getting 13 points from a possible 15 and I think it is very wrong to come out with absurd black-and-white observations about Klopp being to blame for the first half. Even worse you were quite happy to blame Klopp for Endo and Gravenberch when they quite simply haven't had a chance to get used to a totally different role in a totally different system.
I'm not going to go into a circular, we see the 6 in Kloppball mark 2 very differently.
I'm talking about our player, which Klopp says after the game "The good thing about the first half it was that bad I thought we can't play a second half that bad. Low energy level. Macca", probably got some duff advice that he was good for 45 minutes.
I'd have started Endo as the 6 and played a more traditional 433 with Gomez at right back and staying further back, shows what I know Klopp switched it to a 442 with Jones and Szobo as a double pivot which worked more than well.
All I know is Gravenberch was mooted as a top target in April by Reddy, and we love waiting for a player. I don't think Klopps comments about wanting them for pre-season are as black and white as you do, it's incredibly rare to do all your business that early, especially in a silly summer where the sportswashers went mental, but you won't ever see beyond your stance.
He has, he's done fantastic with everything thrown at a team learning and growing together, the mental fortitude has been off the scale, we've also played some very good football which has me very excited for the season. I'll double down on my title challenge and Europa League trophy claim.
And please don't twist words, I didn't "blame" Klopp for Endo and Gravenberch, I just said I believe Klopp really liked those players and wanted them to sign, he is quoted as saying he got FSG to go against the norm to sign Endo for example. I'd be highly surprised Klopp isn't heavily involved in all our signings, certainly not to be "blamed" thats a very strange slant, almost like you don't rate either of them.
Anyway I think this is done, I'm sure everyone else doesn't want me and you to circular back and forth. You blame FSG for everything, so I doubt you'll see the irony in your "black and white" statements.