Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #400 on: Today at 08:08:52 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:58:49 am
Yeah thought that at the time too.

It's like Reina at Bolton years ago. He may have released the ball while moving forward and therefore it can look like he was out of his area.

The wolves fans around me were furious with him.

They are an unusual bunch. Happy to see the game stopped when their lad goes down with cramp.

When our young centre half goes down with the same and it's uproar.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #401 on: Today at 08:15:23 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:08:52 am
It's like Reina at Bolton years ago. He may have released the ball while moving forward and therefore it can look like he was out of his area.


Always sticks in my mind this.

I was at that game and dont think I can remember another instance of the ref blowing up for this type of offence.

Was a bloody cold and windy day. Sure Kevin Nolan or someone slotted In the resulting free kick and we lost.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:15:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:07:46 am
Well outside his box. Ref wasn't going to pull it back unless they scored directly from it.

I also think it happens more often than not. I remember Reina getting done for it once.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:16:12 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:15:23 am
Always sticks in my mind this.

I was at that game and dont think I can remember another instance of the ref blowing up for this,

Was a bloody cold and windy day. Sure Kevin Nolan or someone slotted In the resulting free kick and we lost.

I was there, too. Never looked outside the area to me.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:20:14 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 06:52:55 am
13 points from 5. Very good start by the red men. Looking back, kinda wish we didnt have Pochs first game as Chelsea manager otherwise I think we might of come away with 3 points there too

Really solid start and its nice to feel comfortable in the team even when we go a goal down. Shocking first half but much improved in the second, and a rare win in a 12 30 kick off! No complaints. Well done lads
If referees knew what handball was we would have come away with three points
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #405 on: Today at 08:28:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:18:14 am
It wasn't so much the criticism, in hindsight Klopp shouldn't have picked Mac. It was though the criticism to defend FSG, which was a bit off perhaps.

The half time thread was just an absolute shit show. One of the worst I've seen I think given that we were only 1-0 down in a tricky away game.

We've started the season well, yet after 45 minutes of adversity, pretty much everyone at the Club was being criticised. FSG should have spent more, we should have signed different players, Klopp should have picked an entirely different starting lineup, Matip and Gomez should have left the Club, Mac Allister should have stayed in South America, Gakpo should never start, Jota has been shit for ages, Jones is hiding, Robertson is past it. Honestly it's fucking embarrassing to read. I get that people are worked up and want to express their feelings, but the constant pushing of agendas and over the top language is ridiculous.

People need to realise that football matches last 90 minutes (or about 105) and there is time for things that have gone wrong to be corrected. People also need to realise that some things are out of our hands and the opposition also have a say in what happens. Our players also aren't going to play well all the time. But oh no, we could be top of the league having won every game and as soon as we concede a goal the same old boring as fuck complaints and arguments will start breaking out.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:35:09 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:40:03 am
Anyone here think the Wolves keeper looked like he was outside the box when he kicked it out for our 2nd goal?

Only ever seen that blown for once I think - Reina against Bolton (and it was pretty borderline).

Sorry - missed the new page and all the replies mentioning the Bolton game! It was Gary Speed who scored the free kick Pete. From memory wed started the game ok, then they basically got a free shot out of nowhere, scored it and we fell apart a bit.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:37:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:35:09 am
Only ever seen that blown for once I think - Reina against Bolton (and it was pretty borderline).

It wasn't borderline at all he was about 3 yards inside the area when he released the ball! As was the Wolves keeper yesterday.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:43:54 am »
Neto is a good player if he stays injury free.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #409 on: Today at 09:11:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
I see someone who shall remain nameless made a right tit of themselves in that thread, couldnt wait to lay in to Klopp thats for sure!  Shameful.

Who - come on name names!
Meh

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #410 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
Madness that people can get criticized for commenting on our performance in the halftime thread. If we hadn't of made the changes and won fair enough, but obviously Klopp noticed that our set-up and players weren't working and changed things up. Luckily we have a quality manager and strong bench (thanks to FSG) to be able to make those changes.

I'm still of the opinion that even managers of the quality of Sean Dyche are going to set up their teams to attack our right hand side. Virtually, everything Wolves threw at us came down that side.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:37:25 am »
Sounds like a game of two halves where we had to change the system to get a result. Not sure what we did different as to eek a performance out of tired legs is some achievement as they should have been dead on their feet in the second half not the first. Hopefully we learned from this as in certain situations... This one was international break with lots of weary miles so could have been predicted, in fact was by Jurgen in his press conference Fri... Anyway we learned a lot pretty quickly and was able to adapt as rarely seen our main midfielder getting sub at HT before. That shows Jurgen can make hard decisions quickly as i use to remember he was a little slow to change personnel a few years back. Great result from an OK performance
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #412 on: Today at 09:38:09 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:08:52 am
It's like Reina at Bolton years ago. He may have released the ball while moving forward and therefore it can look like he was out of his area.

The wolves fans around me were furious with him.

They are an unusual bunch. Happy to see the game stopped when their lad goes down with cramp.

When our young centre half goes down with the same and it's uproar.

That was weird. It was 1-1 at the time and they were the ones hanging on for a point.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #413 on: Today at 09:42:49 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:45:28 am
i came to give a thumbs up to the game and fucked around forever looking for elton john

the red herring young version didn't help

Took me ages too, I had the wrong guy at one point and became rather disenchanted.

The seal (more liked an otter for me) is easy to see as soon as you spot Elton.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #414 on: Today at 10:58:09 am »
big 3 points after terrible start to the match
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #415 on: Today at 10:59:30 am »
Scenes, shins and limbs, again.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #416 on: Today at 11:09:13 am »
I never go into half time threads. Too many Bell ends in our support these days.
mines a pint

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #417 on: Today at 11:10:39 am »
I thought Shearer was spot on (stopped clock etc) with his assessment of the first half. All three forwards kept dropping deep to receive the ball from our midfielders, which left no-one actually looking to get in behind the Wolves back line or try to get their defenders running towards their own goal.

The one time Jota got in behind, Gakpo was too deep to get into the box in time and there were two or three defenders between Salah and the ball.

Obviously the midfield performance wasnt great first half but they needed more options other than a gentle 10 yard pass to the feet of one of the forwards whod then pass it straight back. The movement and penetration off the ball was really bad.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #418 on: Today at 11:21:05 am »
I loved the way that Andy Townsend had apparently never heard of jet lag. To him this was invented by Klopp this week, and he (Klopp) went on about it so much that some Liverpool players had actually started to believe it!
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #419 on: Today at 11:36:50 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:21:05 am
I loved the way that Andy Townsend had apparently never heard of jet lag. To him this was invented by Klopp this week, and he (Klopp) went on about it so much that some Liverpool players had actually started to believe it!

Jet lag is part of it but when Klopp did his press conference on Friday he said he'd not even seen the South American lads yet and we were travelling to Wolves that afternoon and playing early Saturday. It's no way to prepare for a PL game when that's 4 of your first 11.

Not to mention having 3 of our back 4 missing.

City also 1-0 down at half time after a slow start.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #420 on: Today at 11:46:32 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:13:16 am
Next 5 games in the league:

West Ham (H)
Spurs (A)
Brighton (A)
Everton (H)
Forest (H)

Hoping for another 13 there. It'd be an excellent start after a tough fixture list

Expecting us to drop points against Brighton then? ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #421 on: Today at 11:50:43 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
Maybe Klopp didn't get the first half wrong. Maybe he wanted to tire Wolves out and hit them with some fresh legs second half? So he used knackered players against fresh players, hoping our quality would still be enough to keep it nil nil. Didn't quite work out that way, but we can only guess at Klopp's thinking.

In either case, we blew them away second half with some choice subs.
We almost went 2-0 down in the first half which would have given us a mountain to climb.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #422 on: Today at 11:51:21 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:28:02 am
The half time thread was just an absolute shit show. One of the worst I've seen I think given that we were only 1-0 down in a tricky away game.

We've started the season well, yet after 45 minutes of adversity, pretty much everyone at the Club was being criticised. FSG should have spent more, we should have signed different players, Klopp should have picked an entirely different starting lineup, Matip and Gomez should have left the Club, Mac Allister should have stayed in South America, Gakpo should never start, Jota has been shit for ages, Jones is hiding, Robertson is past it. Honestly it's fucking embarrassing to read. I get that people are worked up and want to express their feelings, but the constant pushing of agendas and over the top language is ridiculous.

People need to realise that football matches last 90 minutes (or about 105) and there is time for things that have gone wrong to be corrected. People also need to realise that some things are out of our hands and the opposition also have a say in what happens. Our players also aren't going to play well all the time. But oh no, we could be top of the league having won every game and as soon as we concede a goal the same old boring as fuck complaints and arguments will start breaking out.
100%. It's often a cesspit, but yesterday was pretty grim stuff. Some absolute shockers in there, along with some really toxic comments about players - more like redcafe than rawk. Getting frustrated is normal for any fan, but many of those comments are embarrassing from other reds - it's like they're following a different club.

We had key players out, jetlagged players coming back from internationals, new players still bedding in (and getting used to our system), a different defensive setup, players playing out of position, away from home, with a 12.30 kickoff, and Wolves were right up for it.

It was a first half in which we were far from our best and often struggled, but I'm pretty sure our anthem says 'When you walk through the storm, hold your head up high'. It certainly doesn't say 'When you walk through the storm, put your head down, cry into your keyboard like a baby, and insult the players, manager, and club'.

The two posts below highlight the massive gulf in our support when we have a setback...

'That wasn't just bad...that was rancid arsepwiping bad......a midfield of useless holograms...a defence collectively shitting itself at the drop of a hat....and an attack not worthy of the name......the only crumb of comfort is that we're not 3-0 down...cos we should be'

'Not in the least bit worried, we have game changers and game winners on the bench and a manager who knows how to change things up'.

Pretty sure these opposing views are what Jurgen referred to when he talked about doubters and believers.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #423 on: Today at 11:52:49 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:48:21 am
Defending FSG? No just pointing out the first half wasnt down to them not backing Klopp, which is the sum total of the start of this whole tiresome discussion.

Has rawk become so entrenched and toxic you cant debate what went wrong in the first half whilst lauding the brilliant decisions at half time leading to us winning? Both down to Klopp, who I guess Im secure in my love of the greatest thing to happen our club in my lifetime to criticise him from time to time.

The issue is that we have had a lack of midfield investment for years. That meant instead of a gradual refreshment of the midfield it was a case of gutting the whole midfield and starting again. Klopp made it clear that ideally, he wanted players in for the start of pre-season so they could adapt to how we play and bed in.

We started yesterday with three players in midfield in Mac, Szob and Jones who were here for pre-season and who have played together and understand each other's games. We had a makeshift defence who had never started together and for me it was entirely reasonable to play a midfield who had played together.

When it was pointed out that Endo and Gravenberch were brought in late in the window and were still adapting and hadn't played together and neither were a single six you did your usual trick of blaming Klopp. It was his choice to sign Endo and Gravenberch.

Maybe you can tell us what Klopp should have done and how it would have guaranteed that Wolves wouldn't play so well in the first half. Furthermore, if you are so willing to categorically state that Klopp got it wrong then can you tell us if Guardiola got it wrong as well?

Surely if it was such an obvious mistake to start Mac then Guardiola made exactly the same mistake two and a half hours later. I mean Captain Hindsights like yourself must be clambering all over Ped for playing Julian Alvarez for 90 minutes just after he arrived back from La Paz.

You will also be desperate to criticise Guardiola for continually trying new players in the inverted position. I mean it so obvious to such a brilliant mind as yours and your ability to see into the future. Or dont you have skin in the game in regards to scapegoating Ped?

As for the second half. Was it the changes or simply that Wolves had run themselves into the ground in the first forty minutes and were unable to keep up that kind of tempo. For me Wolves reminded me of an early Klopp team who could overrun a team for half an hour but would then run on fumes for the rest of the game. Again for me it wasn't just the 2nd half, for me we finished the first half the better team and could easily have gone in level.

What really grates is your assertions that Klopp made mistakes and that is what caused the first-half display. Absolute nonsense that starting anyone but Mac and pushing Gomez on would have definitely changed things. Wolves would have caused any team problems in that first half. They have real pace, dynamism and athleticism in central areas. They press really well and have players who are exceptional at driving with the ball during transitions.

What is annoying is the absolute piffle that Neto, Cunha, Hwang and Bellegarde wouldn't be an absolute handful for any defence and midfield we picked to build up play against. Yet posters like yourself with absolute certainty blame Klopp for Wolves giving us real problems in that first half.

Playing someone else as a single six without an inverted full back would have made it even harder to build up from the back and would have put far more pressure on Quansah during the build up phase. Playing a double pivot would mean one less 8 and would have also made build-up harder, it would have meant Gomez would be high up the pitch and out of position when we turned over the ball and it would have meant our attackers would have been even more isolated.

The irony is that the system worked first half. When are passing was semi-competent we actually played through Wolves and created some decent opportunities first half. The issue was individual errors and some terribly sloppy passing. It wasn't the system that caused Mac to have a mare or Gomez to to be poor 1v1 against Neto.

Playing a different system with less options when building from the back may have made things even worse we don't know. Yet with you there were no shades of grey. The first half was Klopp's fault and the 2nd half was due to the changes. Things like Wolves being out on their feet after forty minutes or the introduction of players like Diaz and Nunez who added pace and dynamism were of no consequence according to you.

For me the reality is that any starting line up with a makeshift defence and new midfield players would have been a gamble. We should also accept that Wolves have some really good attackers and they started like a house on fire. Our six got an extremely soft yellow card and they scored an early goal.

To try and scapegoat Klopp for that first half is absurd.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #424 on: Today at 12:16:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:28:02 am
The half time thread was just an absolute shit show. One of the worst I've seen I think given that we were only 1-0 down in a tricky away game.

We've started the season well, yet after 45 minutes of adversity, pretty much everyone at the Club was being criticised. FSG should have spent more, we should have signed different players, Klopp should have picked an entirely different starting lineup, Matip and Gomez should have left the Club, Mac Allister should have stayed in South America, Gakpo should never start, Jota has been shit for ages, Jones is hiding, Robertson is past it. Honestly it's fucking embarrassing to read. I get that people are worked up and want to express their feelings, but the constant pushing of agendas and over the top language is ridiculous.

People need to realise that football matches last 90 minutes (or about 105) and there is time for things that have gone wrong to be corrected. People also need to realise that some things are out of our hands and the opposition also have a say in what happens. Our players also aren't going to play well all the time. But oh no, we could be top of the league having won every game and as soon as we concede a goal the same old boring as fuck complaints and arguments will start breaking out.

If you are going to start criticising other posters then it is probably best not to call one of the managers decisions insane.


Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:12:50 am
Yeah, Klopp literally admitted he made mistakes yesterday. There is nothing wrong with criticising him as long as it's reasonable. Just like I think him asking Gomez to invert was insane, and he pretty much acknowledged that himself but not asking him to do it the 2nd half. Doesn't mean I know more than him, just means we saw the same thing!
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #425 on: Today at 12:40:23 pm »
Good Al and Bad Al in three consecutive posts ;D

For what it's worth I agree with your first post pretty much. I'll never understand the characters here who think it's their sacred bounden duty to 'criticise' Klopp, as if they think they are saving our souls or something. Doing it for our own good.

Football is complex; players are human; fortune is fickle; the opposition is actively out to make chop suey of your plans and tactics.

It's not case of black and white, right and wrong.

There really is no need to be apportioning 'blame', nor doing so with such relish
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #426 on: Today at 12:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:52:49 am
The issue is that we have had a lack of midfield investment for years. That meant instead of a gradual refreshment of the midfield it was a case of gutting the whole midfield and starting again. Klopp made it clear that ideally, he wanted players in for the start of pre-season so they could adapt to how we play and bed in.

We started yesterday with three players in midfield in Mac, Szob and Jones who were here for pre-season and who have played together and understand each other's games. We had a makeshift defence who had never started together and for me it was entirely reasonable to play a midfield who had played together.

When it was pointed out that Endo and Gravenberch were brought in late in the window and were still adapting and hadn't played together and neither were a single six you did your usual trick of blaming Klopp. It was his choice to sign Endo and Gravenberch.

Maybe you can tell us what Klopp should have done and how it would have guaranteed that Wolves wouldn't play so well in the first half. Furthermore, if you are so willing to categorically state that Klopp got it wrong then can you tell us if Guardiola got it wrong as well?

Surely if it was such an obvious mistake to start Mac then Guardiola made exactly the same mistake two and a half hours later. I mean Captain Hindsights like yourself must be clambering all over Ped for playing Julian Alvarez for 90 minutes just after he arrived back from La Paz.

You will also be desperate to criticise Guardiola for continually trying new players in the inverted position. I mean it so obvious to such a brilliant mind as yours and your ability to see into the future. Or dont you have skin in the game in regards to scapegoating Ped?

As for the second half. Was it the changes or simply that Wolves had run themselves into the ground in the first forty minutes and were unable to keep up that kind of tempo. For me Wolves reminded me of an early Klopp team who could overrun a team for half an hour but would then run on fumes for the rest of the game. Again for me it wasn't just the 2nd half, for me we finished the first half the better team and could easily have gone in level.

What really grates is your assertions that Klopp made mistakes and that is what caused the first-half display. Absolute nonsense that starting anyone but Mac and pushing Gomez on would have definitely changed things. Wolves would have caused any team problems in that first half. They have real pace, dynamism and athleticism in central areas. They press really well and have players who are exceptional at driving with the ball during transitions.

What is annoying is the absolute piffle that Neto, Cunha, Hwang and Bellegarde wouldn't be an absolute handful for any defence and midfield we picked to build up play against. Yet posters like yourself with absolute certainty blame Klopp for Wolves giving us real problems in that first half.

Playing someone else as a single six without an inverted full back would have made it even harder to build up from the back and would have put far more pressure on Quansah during the build up phase. Playing a double pivot would mean one less 8 and would have also made build-up harder, it would have meant Gomez would be high up the pitch and out of position when we turned over the ball and it would have meant our attackers would have been even more isolated.

The irony is that the system worked first half. When are passing was semi-competent we actually played through Wolves and created some decent opportunities first half. The issue was individual errors and some terribly sloppy passing. It wasn't the system that caused Mac to have a mare or Gomez to to be poor 1v1 against Neto.

Playing a different system with less options when building from the back may have made things even worse we don't know. Yet with you there were no shades of grey. The first half was Klopp's fault and the 2nd half was due to the changes. Things like Wolves being out on their feet after forty minutes or the introduction of players like Diaz and Nunez who added pace and dynamism were of no consequence according to you.

For me the reality is that any starting line up with a makeshift defence and new midfield players would have been a gamble. We should also accept that Wolves have some really good attackers and they started like a house on fire. Our six got an extremely soft yellow card and they scored an early goal.

To try and scapegoat Klopp for that first half is absurd.
Thanks for the response without the personal insult, it's appreciated.

I agree we should have started refreshing the midfield last summer.

If you had asked at the start of the summer should we be replacing Fabinho like for like I would have said yes, but now I'm not sure. What Klopp wants from a 6 in his new system doesn't appear to be what a 6 was in the old one. All the midfielders signed look to have had Klopps involvement, he has stated many times he's very happy with them, so he clearly has a vision for what he wants from the midfield which looks different from previous.

I wouldn't have started Mac Allister, he was chugging tanks of oxygen in Bolivia 24 hours before the game, Klopp specifically commented on this. As you say Wolves have a decent attack and much more rested than us, so having a player fatigued starting in front of a makeshift defence played into their hands, we gave up easy possession and didn't protect the backline enough.

I wouldn't have had Gomez playing the Trent role against a pressing team (as above). The Trent role needs a degree in combined trigonometry and algebra just for the offensive side so adding the defensive duties which even Trent is working out was asking a lot, Gomez struggled with it. Again as you say Neto is quality (I'm sure we were linked with him before his injury), really impressive, I would have let Gomez just concentrate on defending him not trying to play one of the hardest positions and roles in the team.

Klopp seemed to agree, he changed our shape to 442, took off Mac Allister for fresh legs and Gomez went to a more orthodox right back and played really well.

Not sure what Guardiola has to do with Klopp as I don't watch City games, would rather put bleach in my eyes. I'm sure the bald cheat can make mistakes in his initial selection as any manager can.

Where is the no shades of grey? I said Klopp made a few errors in his selection, I've not thrown him under the bus (your words), or scapegoated him. Aren't you the one being black and white here? Can't Klopp have made some mistakes in selection, then rectified it and been the reason for us winning in the end?

Pretty sure in the Transfer thread I said based on the signings we had made I was excited to see Kloppball mark 2 and we'd be competing for the title and winning the Europa League, which I got pelters for. Hardly the view of someone who "couldn't wait to throw Klopp under the bus" is it?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #427 on: Today at 01:08:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:43:54 am
Neto is a good player if he stays injury free.

He is yeah. Looking forward to watching him this season, had some horrific luck with injuries.

Hopefully he kicks on this season.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #428 on: Today at 01:26:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:28:02 am
The half time thread was just an absolute shit show. One of the worst I've seen I think given that we were only 1-0 down in a tricky away game.

We've started the season well, yet after 45 minutes of adversity, pretty much everyone at the Club was being criticised. FSG should have spent more, we should have signed different players, Klopp should have picked an entirely different starting lineup, Matip and Gomez should have left the Club, Mac Allister should have stayed in South America, Gakpo should never start, Jota has been shit for ages, Jones is hiding, Robertson is past it. Honestly it's fucking embarrassing to read. I get that people are worked up and want to express their feelings, but the constant pushing of agendas and over the top language is ridiculous.

People need to realise that football matches last 90 minutes (or about 105) and there is time for things that have gone wrong to be corrected. People also need to realise that some things are out of our hands and the opposition also have a say in what happens. Our players also aren't going to play well all the time. But oh no, we could be top of the league having won every game and as soon as we concede a goal the same old boring as fuck complaints and arguments will start breaking out.

exactly this, its utterly bonkers.

And yes, get people get all wound up, but snide shite having digs at how the manager is in press conferences when he gets baited by dickhead journalists like this beauty from that thread: 'No point being prickly in press conferences then shooting yourself in the foot is fucking ridiculous, theres no need for it, however wound up someone is by 45 mins of football.

Only place that kind of shite should be is amongst the e-reds on Twitter.

anyway fuck it, it was a great win given all the circumstances, up the Tricky Reds!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #429 on: Today at 01:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:26:36 pm
exactly this, its utterly bonkers.

And yes, get people get all wound up, but snide shite having digs at how the manager is in press conferences when he gets baited by dickhead journalists like this beauty from that thread: 'No point being prickly in press conferences then shooting yourself in the foot is fucking ridiculous, theres no need for it, however wound up someone is by 45 mins of football.

Only place that kind of shite should be is amongst the e-reds on Twitter.

anyway fuck it, it was a great win given all the circumstances, up the Tricky Reds!

You are right, that was a shit comment.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #430 on: Today at 03:23:22 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:21 am
The two posts below highlight the massive gulf in our support when we have a setback...

'That wasn't just bad...that was rancid arsepwiping bad......a midfield of useless holograms...a defence collectively shitting itself at the drop of a hat....and an attack not worthy of the name......the only crumb of comfort is that we're not 3-0 down...cos we should be'

'Not in the least bit worried, we have game changers and game winners on the bench and a manager who knows how to change things up'.

Pretty sure these opposing views are what Jurgen referred to when he talked about doubters and believers.

I don't really see the issue here to be honest. We were awful in that first half, the post you highlighted was critical of the performances in that half not of the players in general. We were probably lucky not to concede more, that scuffed header from a Wolves player in particular really helped us.

It's possible to be critical of a first half performance without doubting that we can turn it around, and given that Klopp changed both players and tactics for the second half it seems he at least partially agreed with the assessment.
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #431 on: Today at 03:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:57:22 pm
Thanks for the response without the personal insult, it's appreciated.

I agree we should have started refreshing the midfield last summer.

If you had asked at the start of the summer should we be replacing Fabinho like for like I would have said yes, but now I'm not sure. What Klopp wants from a 6 in his new system doesn't appear to be what a 6 was in the old one. All the midfielders signed look to have had Klopps involvement, he has stated many times he's very happy with them, so he clearly has a vision for what he wants from the midfield which looks different from previous.

I think given that Klopp has started with a single six in every game alongside an inverted full back. Then it is abundantly clear what he wants, someone capable of playing as a single defensive pivot. Given that Fabinho was used in a double pivot at Monaco and was then converted to play as a single six then it is a like-for-like.

Henderson was an 8 who was converted to play as a single six. So again we are looking for a like-for-like solution. If you look at the teams who play with an inverted player during build-ups then the likes of City have a 'Rodri' player who is comfortable playing as a single six.

The issue for me is that he lost the two players who could play that role in Henderson and Fabinho and they weren't replaced until late in the window. That meant there was no time for them to learn the role and we went with the players who were here for pre-season.

 
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:57:22 pm
I wouldn't have started Mac Allister, he was chugging tanks of oxygen in Bolivia 24 hours before the game, Klopp specifically commented on this. As you say Wolves have a decent attack and much more rested than us, so having a player fatigued starting in front of a makeshift defence played into their hands, we gave up easy possession and didn't protect the backline enough.

That is a bit disingenuous mate. All the Argentina players had individual oxygen pipes before and after the game. Alvarez started in La Paz and played the full 90 minutes against West Ham and was outstanding. De Paul missed the Valencia game and Atletico got battered 3-0. So there is no hard and fast rule.

The biggest thing though is you still haven't stated who should have started against Wolves and how playing both a makeshift defence and midfield against an aggressive pressing side like Wolves would have avoided the first 40 minutes. You are quite happy to say Klopp got it wrong not starting Mac but are unwilling to suggest who should have started.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:57:22 pm
I wouldn't have had Gomez playing the Trent role against a pressing team (as above). The Trent role needs a degree in combined trigonometry and algebra just for the offensive side so adding the defensive duties which even Trent is working out was asking a lot, Gomez struggled with it. Again as you say Neto is quality (I'm sure we were linked with him before his injury), really impressive, I would have let Gomez just concentrate on defending him not trying to play one of the hardest positions and roles in the team.

What you are suggesting though is playing a makeshift defence and a makeshift midfield and then reducing the number of deep passing options we have. That for me would be a huge gamble. Wolves were always going to allow us overwhelming possession and then pick their moment to press. Not playing an inverted fullback literally had the potential to throw Quansah to the Wolves.

Pushing Gomez on first half would have also left Matip to deal with Neto during transitions.


Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:57:22 pm
Klopp seemed to agree, he changed our shape to 442, took off Mac Allister for fresh legs and Gomez went to a more orthodox right back and played really well.

Gomez was far from an orthodox right back second half, he was a cross between a wing-back and an out-and-out winger. As for Klopp when chasing games it is pretty routine for him to throw on more athletic attacking options as the game opens up and the opposition can no longer press as effectively. 

Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:57:22 pm
Not sure what Guardiola has to do with Klopp as I don't watch City games, would rather put bleach in my eyes. I'm sure the bald cheat can make mistakes in his initial selection as any manager can.

Where is the no shades of grey? I said Klopp made a few errors in his selection, I've not thrown him under the bus (your words), or scapegoated him. Aren't you the one being black and white here? Can't Klopp have made some mistakes in selection, then rectified it and been the reason for us winning in the end?

Pretty sure in the Transfer thread I said based on the signings we had made I was excited to see Kloppball mark 2 and we'd be competing for the title and winning the Europa League, which I got pelters for. Hardly the view of someone who "couldn't wait to throw Klopp under the bus" is it?

Guardiola started a player who played in La Paz alongside Mac. So the comparison is pretty obvious I would say.

The issue for me is that you are blaming Klopp for the first half but are totally unwilling to provide any solutions to coping with the Wolves press. You are also completely unwilling to accept that Klopp was in a tricky position tactically having lost his two single 6's whilst not having them replaced until late in the window. I mean you are quite happy to say Klopp wanted them without acknowledging that he wanted them early so he could bed them in during pre-season.

For me Klopp has done an unbelievable job getting 13 points from a possible 15 and I think it is very wrong to come out with absurd black-and-white observations about Klopp being to blame for the first half. Even worse you were quite happy to blame Klopp for Endo and Gravenberch when they quite simply haven't had a chance to get used to a totally different role in a totally different system.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #432 on: Today at 03:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:23:22 pm
I don't really see the issue here to be honest. We were awful in that first half, the post you highlighted was critical of the performances in that half not of the players in general. We were probably lucky not to concede more, that scuffed header from a Wolves player in particular really helped us.

It's possible to be critical of a first half performance without doubting that we can turn it around, and given that Klopp changed both players and tactics for the second half it seems he at least partially agreed with the assessment.

Yep, daft post to pick out, we were shit first half and someone said so on an internet forum, ohh noooo. Our own manager said he was thinking "what the fuck" during the first half for crying out loud  ;D
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #433 on: Today at 03:31:33 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:21 am
100%. It's often a cesspit, but yesterday was pretty grim stuff. Some absolute shockers in there, along with some really toxic comments about players - more like redcafe than rawk. Getting frustrated is normal for any fan, but many of those comments are embarrassing from other reds - it's like they're following a different club.

We had key players out, jetlagged players coming back from internationals, new players still bedding in (and getting used to our system), a different defensive setup, players playing out of position, away from home, with a 12.30 kickoff, and Wolves were right up for it.

It was a first half in which we were far from our best and often struggled, but I'm pretty sure our anthem says 'When you walk through the storm, hold your head up high'. It certainly doesn't say 'When you walk through the storm, put your head down, cry into your keyboard like a baby, and insult the players, manager, and club'.

The two posts below highlight the massive gulf in our support when we have a setback...

'That wasn't just bad...that was rancid arsepwiping bad......a midfield of useless holograms...a defence collectively shitting itself at the drop of a hat....and an attack not worthy of the name......the only crumb of comfort is that we're not 3-0 down...cos we should be'

'Not in the least bit worried, we have game changers and game winners on the bench and a manager who knows how to change things up'.

Pretty sure these opposing views are what Jurgen referred to when he talked about doubters and believers.

Please explain why you haven't called out the posters throwing Klopp under the bus at half time?

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #434 on: Today at 04:08:38 pm »
Did we win yesterday?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #435 on: Today at 04:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:08:38 pm
Did we win yesterday?
That's unimportant when there are internet scores to settle
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #436 on: Today at 04:51:37 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:59:38 pm
How did you spot that :lmao
My mate sent it to me, to show me what I'm missing. I haven't been to a game since the 09/10 season.

He wrote, even The Madman Across The Water is a Red now. That was set me to looking to whereabouts Elton was. ;D
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #437 on: Today at 04:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:31:33 pm
Please explain why you haven't called out the posters throwing Klopp under the bus at half time?
Why?
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #438 on: Today at 04:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:08:38 pm
Did we win yesterday?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:51:15 pm
That's unimportant when there are internet scores to settle
Gotta win the internet.What's more important than that.
