Defending FSG? No just pointing out the first half wasnt down to them not backing Klopp, which is the sum total of the start of this whole tiresome discussion.



Has rawk become so entrenched and toxic you cant debate what went wrong in the first half whilst lauding the brilliant decisions at half time leading to us winning? Both down to Klopp, who I guess Im secure in my love of the greatest thing to happen our club in my lifetime to criticise him from time to time.



The issue is that we have had a lack of midfield investment for years. That meant instead of a gradual refreshment of the midfield it was a case of gutting the whole midfield and starting again. Klopp made it clear that ideally, he wanted players in for the start of pre-season so they could adapt to how we play and bed in.We started yesterday with three players in midfield in Mac, Szob and Jones who were here for pre-season and who have played together and understand each other's games. We had a makeshift defence who had never started together and for me it was entirely reasonable to play a midfield who had played together.When it was pointed out that Endo and Gravenberch were brought in late in the window and were still adapting and hadn't played together and neither were a single six you did your usual trick of blaming Klopp. It was his choice to sign Endo and Gravenberch.Maybe you can tell us what Klopp should have done and how it would have guaranteed that Wolves wouldn't play so well in the first half. Furthermore, if you are so willing to categorically state that Klopp got it wrong then can you tell us if Guardiola got it wrong as well?Surely if it was such an obvious mistake to start Mac then Guardiola made exactly the same mistake two and a half hours later. I mean Captain Hindsights like yourself must be clambering all over Ped for playing Julian Alvarez for 90 minutes just after he arrived back from La Paz.You will also be desperate to criticise Guardiola for continually trying new players in the inverted position. I mean it so obvious to such a brilliant mind as yours and your ability to see into the future. Or dont you have skin in the game in regards to scapegoating Ped?As for the second half. Was it the changes or simply that Wolves had run themselves into the ground in the first forty minutes and were unable to keep up that kind of tempo. For me Wolves reminded me of an early Klopp team who could overrun a team for half an hour but would then run on fumes for the rest of the game. Again for me it wasn't just the 2nd half, for me we finished the first half the better team and could easily have gone in level.What really grates is your assertions that Klopp made mistakes and that is what caused the first-half display. Absolute nonsense that starting anyone but Mac and pushing Gomez on would have definitely changed things. Wolves would have caused any team problems in that first half. They have real pace, dynamism and athleticism in central areas. They press really well and have players who are exceptional at driving with the ball during transitions.What is annoying is the absolute piffle that Neto, Cunha, Hwang and Bellegarde wouldn't be an absolute handful for any defence and midfield we picked to build up play against. Yet posters like yourself with absolute certainty blame Klopp for Wolves giving us real problems in that first half.Playing someone else as a single six without an inverted full back would have made it even harder to build up from the back and would have put far more pressure on Quansah during the build up phase. Playing a double pivot would mean one less 8 and would have also made build-up harder, it would have meant Gomez would be high up the pitch and out of position when we turned over the ball and it would have meant our attackers would have been even more isolated.The irony is that the system worked first half. When are passing was semi-competent we actually played through Wolves and created some decent opportunities first half. The issue was individual errors and some terribly sloppy passing. It wasn't the system that caused Mac to have a mare or Gomez to to be poor 1v1 against Neto.Playing a different system with less options when building from the back may have made things even worse we don't know. Yet with you there were no shades of grey. The first half was Klopp's fault and the 2nd half was due to the changes. Things like Wolves being out on their feet after forty minutes or the introduction of players like Diaz and Nunez who added pace and dynamism were of no consequence according to you.For me the reality is that any starting line up with a makeshift defence and new midfield players would have been a gamble. We should also accept that Wolves have some really good attackers and they started like a house on fire. Our six got an extremely soft yellow card and they scored an early goal.To try and scapegoat Klopp for that first half is absurd.