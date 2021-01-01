It wasn't so much the criticism, in hindsight Klopp shouldn't have picked Mac. It was though the criticism to defend FSG, which was a bit off perhaps.



The half time thread was just an absolute shit show. One of the worst I've seen I think given that we were only 1-0 down in a tricky away game.We've started the season well, yet after 45 minutes of adversity, pretty much everyone at the Club was being criticised. FSG should have spent more, we should have signed different players, Klopp should have picked an entirely different starting lineup, Matip and Gomez should have left the Club, Mac Allister should have stayed in South America, Gakpo should never start, Jota has been shit for ages, Jones is hiding, Robertson is past it. Honestly it's fucking embarrassing to read. I get that people are worked up and want to express their feelings, but the constant pushing of agendas and over the top language is ridiculous.People need to realise that football matches last 90 minutes (or about 105) and there is time for things that have gone wrong to be corrected. People also need to realise that some things are out of our hands and the opposition also have a say in what happens. Our players also aren't going to play well all the time. But oh no, we could be top of the league having won every game and as soon as we concede a goal the same old boring as fuck complaints and arguments will start breaking out.