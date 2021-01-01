« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott  (Read 10541 times)

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #400 on: Today at 08:08:52 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:58:49 am
Yeah thought that at the time too.

It's like Reina at Bolton years ago. He may have released the ball while moving forward and therefore it can look like he was out of his area.

The wolves fans around me were furious with him.

They are an unusual bunch. Happy to see the game stopped when their lad goes down with cramp.

When our young centre half goes down with the same and it's uproar.

Online Buck Pete

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #401 on: Today at 08:15:23 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:08:52 am
It's like Reina at Bolton years ago. He may have released the ball while moving forward and therefore it can look like he was out of his area.


Always sticks in my mind this.

I was at that game and dont think I can remember another instance of the ref blowing up for this type of offence.

Was a bloody cold and windy day. Sure Kevin Nolan or someone slotted In the resulting free kick and we lost.
Offline KevLFC

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:15:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:07:46 am
Well outside his box. Ref wasn't going to pull it back unless they scored directly from it.

I also think it happens more often than not. I remember Reina getting done for it once.
Online God's Left Peg

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:16:12 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:15:23 am
Always sticks in my mind this.

I was at that game and dont think I can remember another instance of the ref blowing up for this,

Was a bloody cold and windy day. Sure Kevin Nolan or someone slotted In the resulting free kick and we lost.

I was there, too. Never looked outside the area to me.
Offline 12C

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:20:14 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 06:52:55 am
13 points from 5. Very good start by the red men. Looking back, kinda wish we didnt have Pochs first game as Chelsea manager otherwise I think we might of come away with 3 points there too

Really solid start and its nice to feel comfortable in the team even when we go a goal down. Shocking first half but much improved in the second, and a rare win in a 12 30 kick off! No complaints. Well done lads
If referees knew what handball was we would have come away with three points
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #405 on: Today at 08:28:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:18:14 am
It wasn't so much the criticism, in hindsight Klopp shouldn't have picked Mac. It was though the criticism to defend FSG, which was a bit off perhaps.

The half time thread was just an absolute shit show. One of the worst I've seen I think given that we were only 1-0 down in a tricky away game.

We've started the season well, yet after 45 minutes of adversity, pretty much everyone at the Club was being criticised. FSG should have spent more, we should have signed different players, Klopp should have picked an entirely different starting lineup, Matip and Gomez should have left the Club, Mac Allister should have stayed in South America, Gakpo should never start, Jota has been shit for ages, Jones is hiding, Robertson is past it. Honestly it's fucking embarrassing to read. I get that people are worked up and want to express their feelings, but the constant pushing of agendas and over the top language is ridiculous.

People need to realise that football matches last 90 minutes (or about 105) and there is time for things that have gone wrong to be corrected. People also need to realise that some things are out of our hands and the opposition also have a say in what happens. Our players also aren't going to play well all the time. But oh no, we could be top of the league having won every game and as soon as we concede a goal the same old boring as fuck complaints and arguments will start breaking out.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:35:09 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:40:03 am
Anyone here think the Wolves keeper looked like he was outside the box when he kicked it out for our 2nd goal?

Only ever seen that blown for once I think - Reina against Bolton (and it was pretty borderline).

Sorry - missed the new page and all the replies mentioning the Bolton game! It was Gary Speed who scored the free kick Pete. From memory wed started the game ok, then they basically got a free shot out of nowhere, scored it and we fell apart a bit.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:36:52 am by Crosby Nick 128 »
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:37:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:35:09 am
Only ever seen that blown for once I think - Reina against Bolton (and it was pretty borderline).

It wasn't borderline at all he was about 3 yards inside the area when he released the ball! As was the Wolves keeper yesterday.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:43:54 am »
Neto is a good player if he stays injury free.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #409 on: Today at 09:11:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
I see someone who shall remain nameless made a right tit of themselves in that thread, couldnt wait to lay in to Klopp thats for sure!  Shameful.

Who - come on name names!
